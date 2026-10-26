Air Products Appoints Kurt Lefevere and Francesco Maione as Group Presidents

Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Kurt Lefevere and Francesco Maione have been appointed Group Presidents, effective November 1, 2026. Both executives will continue to report to Eduardo Menezes, Air Products' Chief Executive Officer.
In their expanded roles, Lefevere and Maione will have responsibility for complementary regional and global business portfolios. The new structure supports accountability, coordination, and execution across Air Products' businesses, customer relationships, and projects.
"These appointments reflect our confidence in Kurt and Francesco and the depth of leadership talent across Air Products," said Menezes. "Their industry expertise, global perspectives, and deep knowledge of Air Products will help us profitably grow our industrial gases business, accelerate in areas of strength, and extend our reach and competitiveness. This structure also more closely connects our project delivery capabilities with the businesses and customers they support."
Kurt Lefevere, currently President, Air Products Asia, has been appointed Group President, Americas, with responsibility for Air Products' North America and South America atmospheric gases; North America HyCO; the Membrane Solutions, Gardner Cryogenics, and Rotoflow™ equipment businesses; Global HyCO Project Delivery; Equipment Sales and Plant Support; and the Company's interests in joint ventures in his areas.
Francesco Maione, currently President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases, has been appointed Group President, EMEA and Asia, with responsibility for Air Products' businesses and operations in Asia, Europe and Africa, the Middle East and India; Helium and Rare Gases; Global Air Separation Unit and Standard Plant Solutions Project Delivery; and the Company's interests in joint ventures in his areas.
Lefevere and Maione will work closely with Menezes and Air Products' executive leaders to drive performance across their respective portfolios and create development opportunities across the organization.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for more than 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.
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SOURCE Air Products