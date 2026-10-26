Air Products Appoints Kurt Lefevere and Francesco Maione as Group Presidents

Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Kurt Lefevere and Francesco Maione have been appointed Group Presidents, effective November 1, 2026. Both executives will continue to report to Eduardo Menezes, Air Products' Chief Executive Officer.

Kurt Lefevere, Group President, Americas

In their expanded roles, Lefevere and Maione will have responsibility for complementary regional and global business portfolios. The new structure supports accountability, coordination, and execution across Air Products' businesses, customer relationships, and projects.

"These appointments reflect our confidence in Kurt and Francesco and the depth of leadership talent across Air Products," said Menezes. "Their industry expertise, global perspectives, and deep knowledge of Air Products will help us profitably grow our industrial gases business, accelerate in areas of strength, and extend our reach and competitiveness. This structure also more closely connects our project delivery capabilities with the businesses and customers they support."

Kurt Lefevere, currently President, Air Products Asia, has been appointed Group President, Americas, with responsibility for Air Products' North America and South America atmospheric gases; North America HyCO; the Membrane Solutions, Gardner Cryogenics, and Rotoflow™ equipment businesses; Global HyCO Project Delivery; Equipment Sales and Plant Support; and the Company's interests in joint ventures in his areas.

Francesco Maione, currently President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases, has been appointed Group President, EMEA and Asia, with responsibility for Air Products' businesses and operations in Asia, Europe and Africa, the Middle East and India; Helium and Rare Gases; Global Air Separation Unit and Standard Plant Solutions Project Delivery; and the Company's interests in joint ventures in his areas.

Lefevere and Maione will work closely with Menezes and Air Products' executive leaders to drive performance across their respective portfolios and create development opportunities across the organization.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for more than 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

Francesco Maione, Group President, EMEA

Air Products logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-appoints-kurt-lefevere-and-francesco-maione-as-group-presidents-302919719.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

APDnyse:apdcleantech investing
APD
The Conversation (0)
Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Submits Special Use Permit Application for Environmental Infrastructure at the New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the US Forest Service (USFS) for a Special Use Permit related to its New Amalga Gold project in Southeast Alaska.The application covers the... Keep Reading...
Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Numerous Baseline Studies for the New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating comprehensive environmental & cultural baseline studies for the New Amalga Gold Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of... Keep Reading...
Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS: Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern... Keep Reading...
Anson Resources

Anson Entered into Agreement to Acquire Strategic Lithium Project in Paradox Basin, Utah

Consolidates Paradox Project area into One Contiguous Ground Holding & Provides Near-Term Resource Upgrade Potential

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the strategically located Green Energy Lithium Project (the Project), from Legacy Lithium Corp (Legacy), in the Paradox Basin in south-eastern Utah,... Keep Reading...
Anson Resources

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Diversified minerals development company Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN) (Anson, the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the period ended 31 March 2023. Paradox Lithium Project, Utah, USAAnson has signed a water rights agreement with Green River Companies... Keep Reading...
Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (“Syntholene” or the “Company”) announced today the results from the previously announced independent technical review (the “Independent Review”) by Prof. Nigel Brandon of Imperial College London, of the operating data from... Keep Reading...
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Related News

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine