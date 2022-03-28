AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. an intellectual property -focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14 th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference, taking place on April 4-6, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City. Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on ...

AGRI