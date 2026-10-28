AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS - STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION DRIVEN BY SOLID OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE; ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2026 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS - STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION DRIVEN BY SOLID OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE; ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2026 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Logo

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026.

"Our business continues to perform well, reflecting the consistent execution of our teams across the Company. Solid operational performance contributed to strong free cash flow generation and we remain on track to achieve our full year guidance, with production expected near the lower end of the range and costs within the range despite inflationary cost pressures," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making excellent progress across our project pipeline, with the focus on continuing our long track record of increasing gold production per share for our owners. Construction is ramping up at Hope Bay, the first phase of shaft sinking is complete at Odyssey and project infrastructure continues to advance at Upper Beaver and Detour Lake. Our strong free cash flow generation provides the flexibility to advance these growth opportunities while continuing to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

Third quarter 2026 highlights:

  • Disciplined execution supports solid operational performance – Payable gold production1 was 814,012 ounces, in line with the adjusted plan, at production costs per ounce of $1,193, total cash costs per ounce2 of $1,133 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce2 of $1,648. The strong operating performance was led by Detour Lake, Fosterville and Kittila

  • Strong quarterly free cash flow drives quarterly financial results – Solid operational performance, combined with realized gold prices3 of $4,264 per ounce in the third quarter, resulted in strong free cash flow. The Company reported quarterly net income of $1,353 million or $2.67 per share and adjusted net income4 of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share. The Company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,755 million or $3.47 per share and free cash flow4 of $852 million or $1.68 per share

  • Financial strength and flexibility further enhanced – The Company increased its cash balance by $149 million to $3,613 million as at September 30, 2026, resulting in a net cash position5 of $3,416 million with total debt outstanding of $197 million as at September 30, 2026. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing it to $3 billion and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031

  • Annual gold production remains at lower end of guidance range, while total cash costs per once and AISC per ounce expected near upper end of annual guidance range – Expected payable gold production for the full year 2026 remains near the lower end of the guided range of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, reflecting the adjusted mine plan of the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic following the rock mass movement reported on July 2, 2026. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel. Expected total capital expenditures for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million. Further details are set out in the 2026 Guidance Summary section below

  • Strong quarterly shareholder returns – The Company returned a total of $478 million to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026, including the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and the repurchase of 1,297,940 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Share repurchases were completed at an average price of $192.60 per share for an aggregate cost of approximately $250 million. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases

  • Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects in the third quarter of 2026
    • Canadian Malartic – Following completion of the first phase of shaft sinking at Odyssey in July 2026, work advanced on the headframe changeover, dismantling of the sinking infrastructure and construction of the first loading station, supporting the planned start of production through Shaft #1 in the second quarter of 2027. The Company also continued to advance its evaluation of the optimal mining rate at East Gouldie, which will determine the size, scale and location of a potential second shaft at Odyssey. Exploration drilling continued to yield positive results in multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, including 3.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth in the deepest portion of the East Gouldie deposit; 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in the Eclipse zone; and 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth in the new internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone within the Odyssey North zone

    • Detour Lake – Development of the underground project continued to advance during the quarter, with the exploration ramp reaching a depth of 207 metres and development toward the planned bulk sample area. Progress also continued on key infrastructure, including the overburden excavation for the conveyor ramp portal, as well as the ongoing camp expansion and the multi-services building. High-intensity drilling from surface near the exploration ramp in the West Pit zone continued in the third quarter with a highlight intercept of 18.9 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 331 metres depth, including 182.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 320 metres depth. Drilling into the West Extension zone had highlight intercepts of 22.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 682 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 29.1 metres at 733 metres depth, approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the mineral resource pit outline
    • Upper Beaver – Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres, achieving a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record, and shaft sinking reaching a depth of 732 metres. The Company expects to reach the 760 Level and commence excavation of the 760 Level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including the extension of the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and the addition of drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit

    • Hope Bay – Following the positive investment decision announced in May 2026, construction of the Hope Bay project continued to advance and remained on schedule. Detailed engineering reached approximately 73% completion and overall construction progress reached approximately 13% as at September 30, 2026. The Company also successfully completed the 2026 sealift campaign, positioning the project to maintain construction momentum through 2027. A new framework agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association was finalized in October 2026, extending the Hope Bay Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement to 2056 and expanding its coverage across the entire Hope Bay Belt. Conversion drilling at Patch 7 at the Madrid deposit during the third quarter had highlights of 37.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 686 metres depth and 8.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 413 metres depth. At the Boston deposit, the Company completed its first exploration drilling program since acquiring Hope Bay in 2021, with highlights of 11.0 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 298 metres depth in the core of the B2 zone and 17.0 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 308 metres depth in the B3 zone to the south

    • San Nicolás – Minas de San Nicolás continued to advance engineering, critical infrastructure and secondary permitting for power and water infrastructure. A potential project approval decision is expected in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to the receipt of the additional required permits and authorizations

________________________________

1  Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.
2  Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce (or "AISC per ounce") are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and, in this news release, unless otherwise specified, are reported on (i) a per ounce of gold production basis, and (ii) a by-product basis. For reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP measures to production costs on both a by-product and a co-product basis and a description of their composition and usefulness, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
3  Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold.
4  Adjusted net income, free cash flow and, where applicable, their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

5  Net cash is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Tomorrow

The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone:

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437-900-0527 or toll-free 1-888-510-2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an automated call back.

Replay Archive:

Please dial 289-819-1450 or toll-free 1-888-660-6345, access code 46013#. The conference call replay will be available until November 29, 2026.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Third Quarter 2026 Production and Costs

Production and Cost Results Summary









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026

2025*

2026

2025*

Gold production** (ounces)

814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759

Gold sales (ounces)***

825,084

868,563

2,490,240

2,558,363

Production costs per ounce

$       1,193

$         963

$       1,155

$         918

Total cash costs per ounce

$       1,133

$         952

$       1,092

$         924

AISC per ounce

$       1,648

$      1,331

$       1,529

$      1,262

*    Total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been restated using the Company's revised composition for periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below for further details. Using the Company's composition of this measure for periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2025, total cash costs per ounce were $994 and $943 for the consolidated Company and AISC per ounce was $1,373 and $1,281 for the consolidated Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.


**   Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 557 and 115 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 945 ounces and 189 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 1,415 and 249 ounces, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes payable gold production at La India and Creston Mascota of 3,614 ounces and 253 ounces, respectively, which were producing from residual leaching.


***  Payable metals sold at Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of payable gold from La India.

Gold Production

  • Third Quarter of 2026 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade) and Meadowbank (lower grade), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade partially offset by lower throughput) and Fosterville (higher throughput and grade)
  • First Nine Months of 2026 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production from Canadian Malartic (lower throughput and grade), Meadowbank (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput) and Macassa (lower grade partially offset by higher throughput), partially offset by higher production from Detour Lake (higher grade)

Production Costs per Ounce

  • Third Quarter of 2026 – Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher energy costs related to diesel prices, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices and lower production
  • First Nine Months of 2026 – Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher labour costs, higher royalty costs resulting from higher gold prices, higher energy costs related to diesel prices and lower production

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 – Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce in each respective period

AISC per Ounce

  • Third Quarter of 2026 and First Nine Months of 2026 – AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above for the increase in total cash costs per ounce, higher sustaining capital expenditures (primarily at Detour Lake and Fosterville), higher non-cash reclamation-related costs and higher general and administrative expenses

Refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2026 (the "MD&A") under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for additional variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year periods.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Realized gold price (per ounce)

$     4,264

$     3,476

$     4,537

$     3,221

Net income (millions)

$     1,353

$     1,055

$     4,649

$     2,938

Adjusted net income (millions)

$     1,324

$     1,085

$     4,571

$     2,831

EBITDA (millions)6

$     2,445

$     2,030

$     8,203

$     5,684

Adjusted EBITDA (millions)6

$     2,466

$     2,098

$     8,214

$     5,602

Cash provided by operating activities (millions)

$     1,755

$     1,816

$     5,245

$     4,706

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6

$     1,960

$     1,661

$     6,303

$     4,203

Capital expenditures* (millions)6

$        921

$        644

$     2,296

$     1,601

Free cash flow (millions)

$        852

$     1,190

$     2,919

$     3,089

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances (millions)6

$     1,057

$     1,035

$     3,978

$     2,586









Net income per share (basic)

$       2.67

$       2.10

$       9.25

$       5.85

Adjusted net income per share (basic)

$       2.62

$       2.16

$       9.09

$       5.64

Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)

$       3.47

$       3.62

$     10.43

$       9.37

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$       3.87

$       3.31

$     12.54

$       8.37

Free cash flow per share (basic)

$       1.68

$       2.37

$       5.81

$       6.15

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$       2.09

$       2.06

$       7.91

$       5.15

*    Includes capitalized exploration

_____________________

6  "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital and, where applicable, their related per share measures, are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non- GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Net Income

  • Third Quarter of 2026
    • Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and higher income and mining taxes
    • Net income of $1,353 million ($2.67 per share) includes the following items (net of tax): Non-recurring tax adjustments of $45 million ($0.09 per share), purchase price allocation to inventory of $11 million ($0.02 per share), net losses on derivative financial instruments of $8 million ($0.02 per share), foreign exchange losses of $7 million ($0.01 per share) and other adjustments including reclamation and net asset disposals of $12 million ($0.03 per share). Excluding these items results in adjusted net income of $1,324 million or $2.62 per share
  • First Nine Months of 2026 – Net income increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations from higher realized gold prices and a gain on sale of investments, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes, higher production costs related to labour, royalties and diesel prices and losses on derivative financial instruments (compared to gains in the prior-year period)

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 – Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenues from mining operations (higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales) and lower care and maintenance expenses related to Hope Bay, partially offset by higher production costs (higher labour costs, royalty costs and energy costs, related to diesel prices)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  • Third Quarter of 2026 – Cash provided by operating activities decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital in the current period, primarily related to an increase in supplies inventory in Nunavut resulting from the summer sealift season. Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA
  • First Nine Months of 2026 – Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increase in adjusted EBITDA. For the first nine months of 2026, cash provided by operating activities was reduced by approximately $1.3 billion arising from cash taxes paid in the first quarter of 2026 relating to the 2025 taxation year

Free Cash Flow

  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 – Free cash flow decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to unfavourable changes in non-cash components of working capital as described above related to cash provided by operating activities and higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period
  • Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2026 – Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher development capital expenditures related to the Hope Bay, Odyssey and Detour Lake underground projects in each such period

Capital Expenditures

In the third quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $848 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $73 million, for a total of $921 million. For the first nine months of 2026, capital expenditures were $2,036 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $260 million, for a total of $2,296 million.

The table below sets out a summary of capital expenditures and capitalized exploration in the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026, in each case broken down between sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures and by mine.

Summary of Capital Expenditures





(thousands)







Capital Expenditures*

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Sustaining Capital Expenditures**






LaRonde

$           22,631

$           57,804

$              814

$            3,084

Canadian Malartic

16,732

61,935

650

2,858

Goldex

7,725

27,301

811

1,497

Quebec

47,088

147,040

2,275

7,439

Detour Lake

95,740

212,767


Macassa

13,774

45,408


1,592

Ontario

109,514

258,175


1,592

Meliadine

28,467

62,995

1,754

5,392

Meadowbank

46,783

93,676


Nunavut

75,250

156,671

1,754

5,392

Fosterville

23,073

70,595

845

1,763

Australia

23,073

70,595

845

1,763

Kittila

14,713

48,159

1,092

3,387

Finland

14,713

48,159

1,092

3,387

Pinos Altos

14,807

34,850

2,308

3,845

Mexico

14,807

34,850

2,308

3,845

Other

2,788

5,285

666

(248)

Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures

$          287,233

$          720,775

$            8,940

$           23,170








Development Capital Expenditures**





LaRonde

$            23,453

$            65,486

$                 —

$                 —

Canadian Malartic

97,822

299,458

6,168

20,235

Goldex

9,650

24,346

2,196

5,828

Quebec

130,925

389,290

8,364

26,063

Detour Lake

94,786

244,864

7,959

23,141

Detour Lake underground

3,591

21,966

26,032

64,992

Macassa

41,519

105,529

8,510

26,830

Upper Beaver

13,706

38,725

8,987

26,792

Ontario

153,602

411,084

51,488

141,755

Meliadine

33,198

71,843

3,053

11,382

Meadowbank

20,648

40,159

1,177

1,228

Hope Bay

189,675

338,282

(6,337)

33,581

Nunavut

243,521

450,284

(2,107)

46,191

Fosterville

12,302

23,525

3,790

11,812

Australia

12,302

23,525

3,790

11,812

Kittila

347

2,394

1,539

6,795

Finland

347

2,394

1,539

6,795

Pinos Altos

5,457

11,110

13

36

San Nicolás (50%)

7,849

12,416

1,084

3,713

Mexico

13,306

23,526

1,097

3,749

Other

6,819

15,283


Total Development Capital Expenditures

$          560,822

$        1,315,386

$           64,171

$          236,365

Total Capital Expenditures

$          848,055

$        2,036,161

$           73,111

$          259,535

*    

Excludes capitalized exploration

**   

Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

2026 Guidance

As disclosed on July 2, 2026, the Company expects full year 2026 production to be near the lower end of its previously disclosed guidance range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces of gold, reflecting the adjusted mine plan for the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic. Full year total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance for 2026 are expected to be near the upper end of the guidance range of $1,020 to $1,120 and $1,400 to $1,550, respectively, reflecting the adjusted production plan and input cost pressures. Refer to the "Abitibi Region, Quebec" section below for further updates on the Barnat open pit.

Total capital expenditures expected for 2026 (excluding capitalized exploration) remain between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion and expected capitalized exploration remains between $290 million and $330 million.

A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.

2026 Guidance Summary




($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



2026

2026


Guidance Range

Mid-Point

Gold production (thousands of ounces)

3,300

3,500

3,400

Total cash costs per ounce7

$      1,020

$      1,120

$      1,070

AISC per ounce7

$      1,400

$      1,550

$      1,475






Capital expenditures7 (excluding capitalized exploration)

$      2,605

$      2,825

$      2,715

Capitalized exploration

$         290

$         330

$         310

Capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)

$      2,895

$      3,155

$      3,025






Exploration and corporate development*

$         275

$         305

$         290

Depreciation and amortization expense

$      1,550

$      1,750

$      1,650

General and administrative expense**

$         230

$         260

$         245

Other costs***

$           75

$           95

$           85

NTI Payment8

$         185

$         195

$         190

Cash taxes

$      3,400

$      3,600

$      3,500

Effective tax rate (%)

34 %

36 %

35 %

 *

2026 Guidance includes $185 million to $205 million related to exploration and $90 million to $100 million related to corporate development

 ** 

2026 Guidance includes share-based compensation, expected to be between $65 million and $75 million. General and administrative expense is expected to fluctuate based on changes in the Company's share price, which affects the costs related to stock-based compensation.

 ***

2026 Guidance includes $35 million to $45 million related to site maintenance costs primarily at Hope Bay and Northern Territory in Australia and $40 million to $50 million related to remediation expenses and other miscellaneous costs

_______________________

7  The Company's guidance for total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and capital expenditures is forward-looking non-GAAP information. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a discussion of revisions that have been made by the Company to the composition of certain of these measures, see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.
8  The "NTI Payment" is the payment to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. ("NTI") under the Company's mineral production lease in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank, which is based on net profits, subject to a minimum profit margin. NTI Payments in this table are reflected on a cash basis with 2026 Guidance based on a gold price assumption of $4,500 per ounce.

Cost Considerations Amid Continued Market Uncertainty

The Company is experiencing input cost pressures, primarily related to diesel and consumables. Despite these pressures, total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are expected to remain within the full year guidance ranges, albeit towards the upper end.

Diesel

The Company's full year 2026 cost guidance is based on an assumed diesel benchmark price of $0.78 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes). The 2026 sealift purchases across the Company's Nunavut operations were successfully completed amidst heightened volatility, representing approximately 185 million litres of diesel required for the balance of 2026 and through to the 2027 sealift. The Company's Nunavut diesel inventories were delivered, with purchases made at prices below current spot prices though approximately 45% higher than budgeted for 2026 (net of hedges). This is expected to reduce the Company's exposure to further diesel price volatility and supply chain disruptions for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Diesel now represents approximately 11% of the Company's operating costs, comprising approximately 8% related to direct consumption for mobile equipment and on-site power generation and approximately 3% related to transportation and freight. For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company expects the 2026 Nunavut sealift purchases to impact production costs by approximately $21 million. The Company also estimates that for every 10% change in diesel prices, total cash costs per ounce for the fourth quarter of 2026 will be affected by approximately $3 per ounce from direct diesel exposure and approximately $1 per ounce from indirect diesel exposure related to transportation. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and opportunistically add to its diesel hedges.

Consumables

Consumables and supplies, which represent approximately 30% of the Company's total operating costs, are beginning to face inflationary pressures of approximately 6%. Year-over-year price increases were most notable for steel-related products (approximately 6%), drill bits (approximately 50%, driven in part by tungsten export controls from China), cyanide (approximately 7%) and grinding media (approximately 4%).

Tariffs

The trade disputes initiated by U.S. tariffs on certain Canadian imports, and the subsequent retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada on certain U.S. imports in September 2026 following the cessation of trade negotiations in August 2026 continue to create uncertainty. The Company expects its revenue to remain unaffected, as its gold production is refined in Canada, Australia and Europe. Following a review of its supply chain exposure, the Company estimates that the Canadian retaliatory tariffs will increase total cash costs per ounce by approximately $5 per ounce. This estimated impact has been incorporated into the cost guidance provided in this news release. The Company continues to monitor developments in the trade environment and evaluate alternative sourcing strategies where appropriate to mitigate potential impacts on its operations and cost structure.

Foreign Exchange

The Company's full year 2026 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.36 C$/US$, 1.18 US$/EUR, 1.40 A$/US$ and 17.50 MXN/US$.

Based on its C$/US$ exchange rate assumption for 2026 cost estimates, the Company has hedged approximately 62% of its estimated remaining Canadian dollar exposure for 2026 at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 1.38 C$/US$, while allowing for participation in respect of exchange rate movements up to an average of 1.41 C$/US$.

The stronger U.S. dollar and higher by-product metal prices, particularly for silver and copper, have helped mitigate the impact of diesel price pressures compared to the Company's full year 2026 cost guidance. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and opportunistically add to its operating currency hedges to strategically support its key input costs for 2026.

Cash Taxes

The Company's expected effective tax rate continues to be approximately 34% to 36% for the full year 2026. For the first nine months of 2026, total cash taxes paid were $2.9 billion, which included a $1.3 billion payment in the first quarter of 2026 for the remaining cash tax liability for 2025. The remaining cash taxes in 2026 are expected to range between $525 million and $575 million.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

The Company now expects depreciation and amortization expense to be towards the upper end of the $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion guidance range, primarily due to a higher amortization rate used at Canadian Malartic following adjustments to the Barnat open pit mine plan. The adjusted mine plan uses a higher units-of-production amortization rate resulting from a decrease in the total tonnes over the life of mine.

Strong Cash Flow Generation and Enhanced Liquidity Support a Balanced Capital Allocation Strategy

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $149 million from the prior quarter. The increase is primarily due to $1,755 million of cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by $903 million of capital expenditures (including working capital adjustments) and $478 million returned to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases under the NCIB.

As at September 30, 2026, the Company's total long-term debt was $197 million, consistent with the prior quarter. No amounts were outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility as at September 30, 2026 and available liquidity under the facility remained at approximately $2 billion, not including the uncommitted $1 billion accordion feature.

In order to maintain financial flexibility, and consistent with past practice, the Company plans to file a new base shelf prospectus in November 2026. The Company has no present intention to offer securities pursuant to the base shelf prospectus and the notice set out in this paragraph does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

As a result of the increase in cash and cash equivalents of $149 million, net cash increased to $3,416 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter balance of $3,267 million.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company amended and restated its $2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility, increasing the facility to $3 billion with an increased uncommitted accordion feature of $1.5 billion, and with a maturity date of October 28, 2031. In addition to the increased size and extended term of the unsecured revolving bank credit facility, the amended and restated credit facility includes enhancements to its pricing, terms and conditions that reinforces the Company's strong investment grade credit profile. This aligns with the size and scale of the Company while improving its financial flexibility.

Shareholder Returns

The Company remains committed to delivering strong returns to shareholders in 2026 through a combination of the dividend and share repurchases under the NCIB. The Company believes that the NCIB is a flexible and effective complementary tool that, together with the quarterly dividend, is part of the Company's overall capital allocation program and generates value for shareholders.

The Company prioritizes delivering stable returns to shareholders through its dividend program and continuing to reinvest in the business to support long-term value creation. Excess cash flow may be returned opportunistically through the NCIB when the Company believes market conditions provide an attractive opportunity to repurchase shares. At current spot gold prices and subject to operational needs, the Company anticipates returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases.

The Company paid $228 million and $678 million in gross dividends in the third quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of 2026, respectively, at $0.45 per common share outstanding per quarter.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 1,297,940 common shares under the NCIB at an average price of $192.60 per share for aggregate purchases of approximately $250 million. In the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased 4,255,098 common shares under the NCIB at an average price of $187.94 per share for aggregate purchases of approximately $800 million.

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Third Quarter of 2026

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Expected Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the 2026 Fiscal Year

Record Date

Payment Date

March 2, 2026

March 16, 2026*

June 1, 2026

June 15, 2026*

September 1, 2026

September 15, 2026*

December 1, 2026

December 15, 2026**

*    Paid

**   Declared

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

For information on the Company's dividend reinvestment plan, see Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

International Dividend Currency Exchange

For information on the Company's international dividend currency exchange program, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1.800.564.6253 or online at www.investorcentre.com or www.computershare.com/investor.

Key Value Drivers – Advancing the Next Phase of Growth

The Company is advancing a disciplined growth strategy aimed at enhancing the gold production profile in the short-term and supporting a pathway to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, with a first step-up in production expected in 2030 and the potential to exceed 4.0 million ounces in the early 2030s. The growth is anchored in the expansions of Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, as well as the construction of Upper Beaver and Hope Bay, which are located in regions where the Company operates and has technical expertise, established community relationships, existing infrastructure and established supply chains, supporting compelling risk-adjusted returns.

The forecast parameters surrounding certain projects, including Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic (Odyssey Shaft #1, Odyssey Shaft #2, Marban, Wasamac), were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources. For further information see Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations below.

Canadian Malartic – Potential for 400,000 to 500,000 ounces of incremental annual gold production

The Company continues to advance the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine, including the development of Odyssey Shaft #1. The Company is also advancing internal evaluations on three projects that, together, have the potential to increase annual gold production towards one million ounces starting as early as 2033. These projects include (i) a second shaft at Odyssey, (ii) the development of a satellite open pit at Marban, and (iii) the development of the Wasamac underground project. Marban and Wasamac are located approximately 12 kilometres and 100 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic mill, respectively. The Company believes that the rock mass movement that occurred at the Barnat open pit at Canadian Malartic on July 1, 2026, will not affect the development or production outlook for the Odyssey mine. Refer to the "Abitibi Region, Quebec" section below for further updates on the Barnat open pit.

Odyssey Development

During the third quarter of 2026, mine development advanced by 4,874 metres, with work focused on developing the East Gouldie production levels and advancing the main ramp toward the shaft bottom, which reached a depth of 1,232 metres as of September 30, 2026. Development rates improved through the quarter as the Company continued to advance productivity initiatives, including haul truck payload optimization and the expanded use of automated equipment. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the extension of the auxiliary cage will allow for workforce transportation down to level 111. This is expected to further improve productivity by reducing travel times and congestion at the main ramp.

The first phase of shaft sinking of Odyssey Shaft #1 was completed on July 9, 2026, reaching a depth of 1,586 metres, and excavation of level 158 was completed in August. Preparations for the headframe changeover to the production hoist continued during the quarter, with structural and mechanical work advancing, including the installation of the production sheaves and the dismantling of the sinking infrastructure. The second phase of shaft sinking is expected to commence in 2029 and be completed in 2031, extending the shaft to its final planned depth of 1,870 metres, while the third loading station, located between levels 172 and 181, is expected to be commissioned in 2031.

At the first loading station between levels 102 and 111, development and construction activities remained focused on advancing underground infrastructure to support the planned start of shaft-hoisted production from East Gouldie in the second quarter of 2027. Excavation of the rock-handling infrastructure is substantially complete, while development of the maintenance shop and service bays progressed as planned. Construction of the crusher room advanced during the quarter, with the completion of the overhead crane installation and coarse ore liner installation in the silo. Mechanical and electrical installation of the crusher and apron feeders continued to progress, while initial concrete work commenced in the loading conveyor area.

Construction of key surface infrastructure continued to advance during the quarter. Phase 2 of the paste plant (20,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") capacity) progressed with the completion of the binder silo installation, while electrical work continued ahead of testing in the fourth quarter of 2026 and commissioning in the second quarter of 2027. At the production hoist, lubrication and cooling piping circuits were completed, program testing and simulations were successfully finalized, and electrical and control system installations continued in support of commissioning in the second quarter of 2027.

Odyssey Shaft #2

The Company is advancing an internal technical evaluation of a potential second shaft at the Odyssey mine. Current work is focused on mine design, planning and geotechnical analysis to determine the optimal mining rate at the East Gouldie deposit, which will inform the size, design and overall scope of the proposed second shaft. Studies supporting the surface layout, headframe design and permitting activities continue to progress and the Company expects to submit a decree modification application in the first quarter of 2027, with the permitting process expected to take approximately 18 months.

Exploration at Odyssey

During the third quarter of 2026, ten surface rigs and seven underground rigs were in operation at the Odyssey mine, drilling a total of 35,100 metres (128,400 metres during the first nine months of 2026). This was supplemented by an additional three surface rigs, completing 15,500 metres (85,700 metres during the first nine months of 2026) of drilling dedicated to regional exploration around Canadian Malartic, including the Marban project.

Exploration drilling targeted multiple areas of the Odyssey mine, continuing to return positive results in the deeper areas of the East Gouldie deposit, in the subparallel Eclipse zone and in the Odyssey and East Malartic deposits.

In the deepest portions of the East Gouldie deposit, underground drilling returned several high-grade results, including: 2.2 g/t gold over 14.8 metres at 1,860 metres depth and 2.8 g/t gold over 34.1 metres at 1,951 metres depth in hole MEX25-354Z, which is a branch from the Shaft #2 pilot hole; and 2.5 g/t gold over 41.5 metres at 1,901 metres depth, including 5.1 g/t gold over 7.5 metres at 1,915 metres depth, in hole MEX26-361ZB in an intersection located further west and outside the current mineral resource. The results further demonstrate the potential to extend mineralization at East Gouldie at depth in proximity to planned infrastructure.

Conversion drilling at depth in East Gouldie further east and below the current inferred mineral resource was highlighted by hole MEX26-356ZA intersecting 3.8 g/t gold over 38.8 metres at 1,707 metres depth, including 5.9 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 1,702 metres depth and 8.1 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 1,719 metres depth.

Exploration drilling into the Eclipse zone confirmed and extended the zone, with highlights of 2.9 g/t gold over 27.6 metres (core length) at 1,585 metres depth and 3.8 g/t gold over 36.3 metres (core length) at 1,622 metres depth in hole MEX26-361ZB; and 4.0 g/t gold over 10.6 metres (core length) at 940 metres depth in hole MEX26-364Z.

At the Odyssey North zone, conversion drilling intersected significant mineralization within the internal Artemis porphyry sub-zone. Highlights included: hole UGOD-102-022 intersecting 9.5 g/t gold over 18.9 metres (core length) at 1,061 metres depth; hole UGOD-102-023 intersecting 8.8 g/t gold over 14.2 metres (core length) at 1,030 metres depth; and hole UGOD-102-027 intersecting 3.6 g/t gold over 25.0 metres (core length) at 989 metres depth. The results have further enhanced the geological understanding of this new sub-zone which is currently undergoing geological reinterpretation.

Selected recent drill intersections from the Odyssey mine are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in Appendix A.

[Odyssey – Composite Cross and Longitudinal Sections]

Marban

At the Marban deposit, located approximately 12 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic mill, the Company envisions the potential development of a satellite open pit operating at a planned mining rate between 14,000 to 16,000 tpd and producing approximately 120,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold annually over a mine life of approximately 12 years with the potential for initial production as early as 2033.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a new drilling program targeting the extension of mineralization at depth northwest of the main Marban deposit.

Wasamac

At Wasamac, located approximately 100 kilometres from the Canadian Malartic mill, the Company envisions an underground satellite operation with a planned mining rate of approximately 3,200 tpd. Ore is expected to be transported to the Canadian Malartic mill for processing, with average annual gold production expected to be approximately 90,000 ounces with the potential for initial production as early as 2033. In the third quarter of 2026, the Company continued to advance studies to complete the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, alongside engagement with stakeholders.

Detour Lake – Potential for 300,000 to 350,000 ounces of incremental annual gold production

Detour Lake is Canada's largest gold mine, with gold production of 692,675 ounces at a processing rate of 76,353 tpd in 2025. The Company is advancing an expansion project that will combine continued open pit mining with a proposed 11,200 tpd underground operation and an expansion of mill throughput to 79,450 tpd. This integrated operation is expected to support annual gold production of approximately one million ounces by 2030.

The Detour Lake underground exploration ramp reached a total length of 1,889 metres of lateral development and a depth of 207 metres as at September 30, 2026. Development is currently progressing from two active headings with dedicated crews, supporting advancement of the exploration ramp and the lateral development towards the mineralized domain where the bulk sample is planned. The Company plans to add a third development crew in 2027 to advance the future conveyor ramp.

Results from the bulk sample will inform the planned mine development within one of the main mineralized domains  within the West Extension zone, which could enable the commencement of underground production as early as 2028. The Company expects to provide an updated project outlook in 2027.

Other activities supporting the underground project continued to advance during the third quarter of 2026. Overburden removal for the conveyor ramp portal near the mill progressed, supporting the planned commencement of the underground conveyor ramp development in 2027. Construction activities also progressed for key site infrastructure, including the camp expansion and the multi-services building. The camp expansion remains on track for completion in 2027.

Detailed engineering for the paste plant, ore-handling system, underground infrastructure and electrical infrastructure also continued to advance during the quarter, with a focus on supporting the execution of future project development activities.

Exploration drilling at Detour Lake during the third quarter of 2026 totalled 49,389 metres (141,204 metres during the first nine months of 2026). The program continued to expand and infill the mineralization below and to the west of the mineral resource pit. Underground exploration drilling totalling 4,680 metres during the third quarter (6,810 metres year-to-date with the first underground drill rig mobilized in the exploration ramp in March 2026). A second underground drill rig is planned to be added in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Conversion drilling of underground mineralization in the West Pit zone below the current open pit mineral reserve continued to generate positive results, highlighted by hole DLM26-1405 intersecting 8.1 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 191 metres depth, 8.0 g/t gold over 4.0 metres at 479 metres depth and 11.9 g/t gold over 5.4 metres at 583 metres depth.

The Company continued the high-intensity drilling program targeting Domain 54 in the West Pit zone during the third quarter to validate the continuity of mineralization and improve the accuracy of the geological model to complement the planned bulk sample at level 200. Highlights from this drilling included hole DLM26-1367 intersecting 18.9 g/t gold over 26.4 metres at 331 metres depth, including 182.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 320 metres depth; and hole DLM26-1362A intersecting 12.0 g/t gold over 6.2 metres at 326 metres depth.

Drilling in the West Extension zone, approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the mineral resource pit outline, continued to extend the underground mineral potential to the west with highlights of hole DLM26-1361 intersecting 22.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 682 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 29.1 metres at 733 metres depth, including 9.0 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 733 metres depth; and hole DLM26-1342W intersecting 4.3 g/t gold over 9.0 metres at 700 metres depth, 4.5 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 874 metres depth and 4.8 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 894 metres depth.

Selected recent drill intersections from Detour Lake are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in Appendix A.

[Detour Lake – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Upper Beaver – Potential for 200,000 to 225,000 ounces of annual gold production and 3,600 tonnes of annual copper production

Located approximately 20 kilometres from the Company's Macassa mine, the Upper Beaver project is envisioned as a standalone mine and mill, with the potential to produce 200,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tonnes of copper per year, based on a planned mining and milling rate of 5,000 tpd.

Development activities performed well during the quarter, with ramp development advancing to a depth of 210 metres as at September 30, 2026. Ramp development remained ahead of schedule and achieved a fifth consecutive quarterly productivity record.

Shaft sinking reached a depth of 732 metres as at September 30, 2026, surpassing the halfway milestone. The Company expects to reach the 760 level and commence excavation of the 760 level station in the fourth quarter of 2026. Following the completion of the high-intensity drilling program in the second quarter of 2026, the Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand exploration activities, including extending the shaft to a depth of 1,220 metres and establishing additional drill stations to support infill drilling and potential mineral resource growth in the lower portions of the deposit.

Permitting activities for production continued to progress as planned during the quarter, with submission of the Environmental Impact Statement to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company expects to provide a project update in 2027.

Hope Bay – Expected annual gold production of 400,000 to 435,000 ounces

Following the positive investment decision announced in May 2026, the Company continued to advance construction of a new underground mining operation and 6,000 tpd processing facility, which is expected to produce 400,000 to 435,000 ounces of gold annually. The project remains on track for completion in 2029, with first gold production expected in 2030.

Construction activities continued to progress during the quarter. Detailed engineering reached approximately 76% completion as at September 30, 2026, while overall construction progress reached approximately 13%, slightly ahead of plan. The Company also completed the 2026 sealift campaign, delivering approximately 207,000 cubic metres of cargo, 16 million litres of fuel and construction materials using nine cargo vessels, a dedicated wind turbine vessel and a fuel tanker. With all planned materials and equipment received, the project is well-positioned to maintain construction momentum through 2027 ahead of the next sealift season, a key component of the project's development path.

At Doris, progress was achieved on camp and site infrastructure, including the completion of foundations for two new accommodation wings, kitchen and common-area facilities, and continued advancement of the power plant structure. Construction also progressed on the mill services building and the Roberts Bay fuel farm, where tank foundation works were completed and tank installation activities are underway.

At Madrid, underground development continued with the Naartok East ramp reaching a depth of 139 metres and the Naartok West ramp reaching a depth of 115 metres as at September 30, 2026. At Patch 7, temporary infrastructure to support ramp development, including a laydown area, heated shelter and storage, was completed during the quarter. Approximately 235 metres of development is planned at Patch 7 for 2026.

The Company achieved an important milestone with the execution of a new framework agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association in October 2026, extending the Hope Bay Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement to 2056 and expanding its coverage across the entire Hope Bay Belt. The water licence amendment process also continued to advance as planned, with the public hearing completed in October 2026 and licence approval expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Conversion and exploration drilling at Hope Bay totalled 14,429 metres during the third quarter (83,816 metres during the first three quarters of 2026), using up to seven surface drill rigs. Drilling primarily targeted the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit and the Boston deposit, located 50 kilometres south of Madrid, where the Company completed its first drilling program since acquiring the Hope Bay project in 2021. Drilling at Patch 7 included 7,617 metres of conversion drilling and 735 metres of expansion drilling during the third quarter. Exploration drilling at Boston, which started in the second quarter of 2026, saw 4,259 metres completed during the third quarter (7,529 metres year-to-date in eight holes).

At Patch 7, the conversion drilling program continued to demonstrate the strong continuity of the high-grade mineralization, which remains open along strike and at depth. Recent highlights included hole HBM26-500A intersecting 37.1 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 686 metres depth, including 100.0 g/t gold over 0.9 metres at 686 metres depth, in the deeper portion of the zone to the north; and hole HBM26-496 intersecting 8.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 413 metres depth, including 35.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre at 410 metres depth, in the shallower portion of the zone to the south.

These results are expected to contribute positively to the internal prefeasibility study planned to be completed at year-end 2026 and to the year-end mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate for Hope Bay that is anticipated to include a substantial reclassification of mineral resources to mineral reserves.

At the Boston deposit, drilling into the core of the high-grade B2 zone further improved geological understanding of the zone with highlight hole HBB26-006 intersecting 11.0 g/t gold over 12.3 metres at 298 metres depth within indicated mineral resources.

Drilling into the B3 zone in the southern portion of the Boston deposit was highlighted by hole HBB26-004 intersecting 17.0 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 308 metres depth and hole HBB26-008 intersecting 6.3 g/t gold over 6.3 metres at 565 metres depth. The results further demonstrate the potential for mineral resource expansion at shallow and moderate depths of the deposit, which remains open laterally and at depth.

Selected recent drill intersections from the Boston deposit are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in Appendix A.

[Boston Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section]

San Nicolás Copper Project (50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources Limited)

Minas de San Nicolás ("MDSN") received the land use change (ETJ) and the environmental impact assessment (MIA-R) permits in July 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, MDSN continued to advance engineering, critical infrastructure and secondary permitting for power and water infrastructure, as well as other pre-construction authorizations and licenses required under Mexican law before construction or operations can commence. Drilling activities are continuing with a focus on condemnation drilling and geological evaluation in proximity to the projected mine area. These activities continue to strengthen confidence in the project, reducing execution risk, refining capital cost estimates and advancing construction and operational readiness, as MDSN moves toward a potential project approval decision in late 2027 or 2028, subject to the receipt of additional permits and authorizations required.

Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Regional operating statistics and highlights for the third quarter of 2026 are set out below. See the MD&A under the caption "Financial and Operating Results" for a variance analysis on gold production, production costs, minesite costs per tonne and total cash costs per ounce compared to the prior-year period.

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Quarterly Gold Production in Line with Adjusted Plan; Barnat Mining Operations Restarted on Schedule; Odyssey Delivers Record Quarterly Tonnes Mined

Abitibi Quebec – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

LaRonde

Canadian
Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated
Abitibi Quebec

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

720

4,726

834

6,280

Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,826

51,370

9,065

68,261

Gold grade (g/t)

3.60

0.82

1.33

1.21

Gold production (ounces)

77,250

111,202

29,940

218,392

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$        220

C$          39

C$          68

C$          64

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)9

C$        182

C$          50

C$          64

C$          67

Production costs per ounce

$        1,468

$        1,198

$        1,363

$        1,316

Total cash costs per ounce


$           981

$        1,508

$           902

$        1,238









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

LaRonde

Canadian
Malartic

Goldex

Consolidated
Abitibi Quebec

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

2,209

13,820

2,464

18,493

Tonnes of ore milled per day

8,092

50,623

9,026

67,741

Gold grade (g/t)

3.65

1.03

1.34

1.38

Gold production (ounces)

240,107

412,661

88,589

741,357

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$        197

C$          39

C$          68

C$          62

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$        180

C$          51

C$          67

C$          68

Production costs per ounce

$        1,309

$           944

$        1,373

$        1,113

Total cash costs per ounce

$           987

$        1,196

$           965

$        1,101

______________________

9  Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure that is not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to production costs see Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance below.

Regional Highlights

  • Gold production in the quarter was in line with the adjusted plan following the adjustment to the mine plan at the Barnat pit in July 2026, with slightly better than expected gold production at LaRonde offset by slightly lower than expected gold production at Odyssey
  • At LaRonde, planned underground maintenance and mill shutdowns were completed during the quarter, while gold production reflected lower grades due to a higher proportion of LZ5 ore being processed
  • At LZ5, automation initiatives continued to ramp up with automated trucking performance increasing 32% per fully automated shift compared to the second quarter of 2026
  • At Odyssey, a record 391,000 tonnes were mined during the quarter. Mining at East Gouldie continued to ramp up, with gold production of 27,250 ounces
  • At LaRonde, a five-day shutdown is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2026 for regular maintenance at the mill. Canadian Malartic has a four-day quarterly shutdown planned in the fourth quarter of 2026 for regular maintenance at the mill. Goldex has a three-day quarterly shutdown planned in the fourth quarter of 2026 for regular maintenance at the mill
  • An update on Odyssey and the "fill-the-mill" strategy is set out in the Key Value Drivers Advancing the Next Phase of Growth section above

Update on Barnat Open Pit at Canadian Malartic

  • As previously reported, a localized rock mass movement occurred along the north wall of the Barnat pit on July 1, 2026. Mining activities were temporarily suspended while geotechnical assessments and remediation measures were completed
  • Remediation activities were completed during the third quarter of 2026, including the construction of a rock catchment area and safety berm along portions of the north wall, as well as the development of a new access ramp to the redesigned open pit
  • Mining operations resumed on September 27, 2026, following the completion of remediation work and the implementation of enhanced monitoring, safety protocols and action response plans
  • As reported on July 2, 2026, the event is expected to reduce gold production at Canadian Malartic by 60,000 to 80,000 ounces in the second half of 2026, and by up to 150,000 ounces in each of 2027 and 2028. Feed to the Canadian Malartic processing plant is being supplemented with low-grade ore from existing stockpiles, partially mitigating the production impact. The Company continues to assess opportunities to further mitigate the impact on production and costs

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Record Mine Performance and Higher Grades Drive Strong Gold Production at Detour Lake as Mine Pours Eight Millionth Ounce; Macassa Delivers Third Consecutive Quarter of Record Mill Throughput

Abitibi Ontario – Operating Statistics





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated
Abitibi Ontario

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

5,992

264

6,256

Tonnes of ore milled per day

65,130

2,870

68,000

Gold grade (g/t)

1.05

9.74

1.42

Gold production (ounces)

183,118

80,582

263,700

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$             35

C$            500

C$             55

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$             38

C$            514

C$             58

Production costs per ounce

$             819

$           1,170

$             927

Total cash costs per ounce


$             872

$           1,189

$             969







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detour Lake

Macassa

Consolidated
Abitibi Ontario

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

20,045

649

20,694

Tonnes of ore milled per day

73,425

2,377

75,802

Gold grade (g/t)

0.97

10.69

1.27

Gold production (ounces)

567,416

216,318

783,734

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$             33

C$            507

C$             47

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$             35

C$            539

C$             51

Production costs per ounce

$             832

$           1,096

$             905

Total cash costs per ounce

$             887

$           1,152

$             960

Regional Highlights

  • Regional gold production was better than plan for the quarter, supported by strong performance at Detour Lake, where a higher-grade mining sequence and record mine performance drove solid production. At Macassa, record quarterly mill throughput was achieved for the third consecutive quarter, partially offsetting the impact of lower than expected grades from AK
  • At Detour Lake, record mining performance continued for the third consecutive quarter, with 32.5 million tonnes of ore and waste extracted from the open pit. Mill performance was affected by a planned seven-day shutdown for regular maintenance and a seven-day unplanned shutdown related to a minor tailings line breach
  • The tailings line breach occurred on August 29, 2026 and resulted in the release of a small amount of tailings and process water. The release was quickly contained, with most tailings solids retained within secondary containment, limiting impacts to Easter Creek. Water quality largely returned to pre-incident conditions within 48 hours. The mill was shut down for seven days to replace the affected tailings line and strengthen secondary containment measures
  • Trucking of ore from the AK deposit to the LZ5 processing facility at LaRonde for milling continued to ramp up during the third quarter of 2026. The LZ5 mill processed 93,000 tonnes of ore from the AK deposit and produced approximately 10,500 ounces of gold
  • Detour Lake has a seven-day planned shutdown for regular mill maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2026. The shutdown of the Line 2 SAG mill will be extended by an additional 13 days to replace the mill gear. During this extended period, both mill lines will remain operational, with the Line 1 SAG mill feeding the Line 1 and Line 2 ball mills, resulting in overall mill throughput of approximately 60% of capacity
  • Updates on the Detour Lake underground and Upper Beaver projects are set out in the Key Value Drivers Advancing the Next Phase of Growth section above

Exploration Highlights at Macassa

  • Extension and infill drilling during the third quarter of 2026 totalled 28,891 metres (90,652 metres during the first three quarters of 2026)
  • Highlights from the first three quarters of 2026 include positive results from the eastern, down-dip extensions of the Main Break including hole 64-610 intersecting 25.0 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 2,120 metres depth, hole 64-698 intersecting 23.2 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 2,135 metres depth and hole 64-781 intersecting 21.0 g/t gold over 1.6 metres at 2,123 metres depth
  • In the western portion the deposit near Shaft #3, extension drilling into the Main Break 04 zone was highlighted by hole 57-1730 intersecting 45.4 g/t gold over 1.8 metres at 2,310 metres depth and extension drilling into the SMC West zone was highlighted by hole 57-1699 intersecting 26.6 g/t gold over 1.7 metres at 1,719 metres depth and hole 57-1712 intersecting 19.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,809 metres depth
  • These results at depth at Macassa continue to demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and provide targets for future exploration. Selected recent drill intersections from Macassa are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in a table in Appendix A

[Macassa – Isometric View and Composite Longitudinal Section]

NUNAVUT

Solid Quarterly Production at Meliadine Supported by Strong Open Pit Mining Performance; Gold Grades at Meadowbank Expected to Increase in the Fourth Quarter of 2026

Nunavut – Operating Statistics





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated
Nunavut

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

636

1,136

1,772

Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,913

12,348

19,261

Gold grade (g/t)

4.87

3.48

3.98

Gold production (ounces)

96,149

115,501

211,650

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$            199

C$            211

C$            207

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$            226

C$            176

C$            194

Production costs per ounce

$              944

$           1,486

$           1,240

Total cash costs per ounce


$           1,046

$           1,177

$           1,117







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Meliadine

Meadowbank

Consolidated
Nunavut

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

1,842

3,248

5,090

Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,747

11,897

18,644

Gold grade (g/t)

5.02

3.48

4.04

Gold production (ounces)

287,496

329,528

617,024

Production costs per tonne (C$)

C$            230

C$            215

C$            221

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

C$            236

C$            167

C$            192

Production costs per ounce

$           1,067

$           1,532

$           1,315

Total cash costs per ounce

$           1,080

$           1,152

$           1,118

Regional Highlights

  • Gold production in the quarter was lower than plan, primarily due to lower-than-anticipated grades and ore tonnes mined at Meadowbank, while production at Meliadine was in line with plan. Regional gold production for the full year 2026 remains on track to be within the guidance range
  • At Meliadine, mill throughput remained above plan, supported by strong open pit performance, where increased ore haulage offset lower-than-planned underground production. Underground development and production were temporarily affected as resources were prioritized toward the installation of additional ground support at key intersections. Underground mining activities are expected to ramp up to planned levels in the fourth quarter of 2026
  • At Meadowbank, gold grades were below plan primarily due to lower ore tonnes mined from the IVR pit from negative ore-tonnage reconciliation, as well as reduced ore production from the underground operation due to lower mechanical availability. Gold grades improved in September and are expected to increase further in the fourth quarter of 2026, in line with the planned mining sequence
  • Meadowbank has a five-day planned shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2026 to replace the SAG and ball mill liners and complete other regular mill maintenance
  • An update on Hope Bay is set out in the Key Value Drivers Advancing the Next Phase of Growth section above

Exploration Highlights at Meliadine

  • Exploration ramp development continued to enhance deep exploration access during the first three quarters of 2026, with 241 metres completed at Tiriganiaq and 47 metres completed at the Wesmeg-Pump exploration drift. Exploration drilling during the third quarter of 2026 totalled 21,500 metres (77,500 metres year-to-date) with results from a larger step-out drill program showing positive intersections at depth and laterally
  • Drilling into the Tiriganiaq deposit during the first three quarters of 2026 continued to confirm the continuity of mineralization and expansion potential at depth and laterally. Highlights included hole ML425-10071-D14 intersecting 17.9 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 892 metres depth, including 121.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at 892 metres depth, approximately 200 metres below current mineral resources; and hole ML425-8846-D15 intersecting 10.9 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at 694 metres depth at the lower limit of mineral resources to the west
  • Drilling at the Wesmeg North deposit was highlighted by hole ML425-9950-D8 intersecting 4.1 g/t gold over 13.6 metres at 1,014 metres depth in the deepest intercept of the deposit to date and approximately 300 metres below current mineral resources. At similar depths in the Wesmeg deposit, hole ML425-10171-D10 intersected 24.3 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 805 metres depth and 10.8 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 1,035 metres depth, including 20.8 g/t gold over 1.7 metres at 1,035 metres depth. Further west in Wesmeg, hole ML425-9085-D28 intersected 10.5 g/t over 4.8 metres at 817 metres depth, including 78.9 g/t over 0.5 metres at 818 metres depth, approximately 100 metres below current mineral resources. The results further demonstrate the depth potential of mineralization at Wesmeg North and Wesmeg
  • Selected recent drill intersections from the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits are set out in the composite longitudinal section below and in Appendix A

[Meliadine – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

AUSTRALIA

Strong Quarterly Gold Production Driven by Higher Grades and Solid Operational Performance

Fosterville – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

225

645

Tonnes of ore milled per day

2,446

2,363

Gold grade (g/t)

5.82

6.25

Gold production (ounces)

40,090

123,545

Production costs per tonne (A$)

A$                    294

A$                    321

Minesite costs per tonne (A$)

A$                    303

A$                    319

Production costs per ounce

$                    1,167

$                    1,165

Total cash costs per ounce

$                    1,189

$                    1,141

Highlights

  • Gold production in the quarter was higher than plan driven by higher gold grades primarily as a result of positive grade reconciliation at Robbins Hill as well as higher mill recovery
  • During the quarter, the mine continued to ramp up underground development across additional mining areas, setting a monthly development record of 1,154 metres in August
  • At the processing plant, ongoing work to upgrade the grinding circuit and related ancillary equipment continued during the quarter, including tie-in work related to the installation of a new BIOX (bacterial oxidation reactor) tank. The mill upgrades are expected to achieve the targeted 3,300 tpd throughput starting in 2028
  • Fosterville has scheduled a five-day shutdown for regular mill maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2026

FINLAND

Significant Improvement in Mill Recoveries Supports Strong Gold Production; Exploration Drilling At Helmi, Along the Ikkari Trend, Yields Positive Results

Kittila – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

539

1,570

Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,859

5,751

Gold grade (g/t)

4.06

4.10

Gold production (ounces)

59,907

170,403

Production costs per tonne (€)

€                       119

€                       115

Minesite costs per tonne (€)

€                       114

€                       112

Production costs per ounce

$                    1,231

$                    1,229

Total cash costs per ounce

$                    1,162

$                    1,195

Highlights – Kittila

  • Gold production was better than plan in the quarter, driven by strong mill recoveries of approximately 85%. The Company continues to achieve improved recoveries as it advances several recovery improvement initiatives, including the optimization of reagent usage based on feed blend
  • Kittila has scheduled a 17-day shutdown for regular maintenance on the mill and autoclave relining in the fourth quarter of 2026

Highlights – Ikkari Project and Contingent Value Rights

  • As at October 28, 2026, the Company had 207,654,166 contingent value rights ("CVRs") outstanding. The Company's obligation to make payments under the CVRs is conditional on the satisfaction of certain payment conditions prior to the expiry of the CVRs, as described in the contingent value rights agreement dated June 16, 2026 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The applicable conditions relate to mineral reserves and production on the Ikkari project properties acquired by the Company on the closing of the acquisition of Rupert Resources Ltd. on June 16, 2026
  • Exploration drilling by the Company at the newly acquired Ikkari project commenced in the third quarter with three drill rigs in operation completing 12,332 metres during the third quarter. The number of rigs is expected to increase to five in the fourth quarter with improved access to wet land during winter freezing conditions. The exploration program during the second half of 2026 comprises condemnation and exploration drilling at the Ikkari deposit and at the Helmi deposit located one-kilometre west of Ikkari
  • Initial results from Helmi were highlighted by hole IKK26-124 intersecting 3.2 g/t gold over 10.7 metres at 476 metres depth, including 7.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 474 metres depth and 30.0 g/t gold over 0.8 metres at 473 metres depth; and hole IKK26-136 intersecting 0.9 g/t gold over 20.0 metres at 496 metres depth
  • Technical review and validation work is progressing to support future mine planning and the completion of an internal evaluation for the optimized mine design is targeted by the end of 2027

[Ikkari Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

MEXICO

Strong Mill Throughput Drives Gold Production at Pinos Altos

Pinos Altos – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

435

1,304

Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,728

4,777

Gold grade (g/t)

1.50

1.47

Gold production (ounces)

20,273

58,874

Production costs per tonne

$                       131

$                       139

Minesite costs per tonne

$                       136

$                       134

Production costs per ounce

$                    2,804

$                    3,084

Total cash costs per ounce


$                    2,093

$                    2,080

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "Canadian Malartic", "Goldex", "LaRonde" and "Meadowbank" are to the Company's operations at the Canadian Malartic complex, the Goldex complex, the LaRonde complex and the Meadowbank complex, respectively. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the mining operations at the Odyssey mine. The Goldex complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the mining operations at the Akasaba West open pit mine. The LaRonde complex consists of the mining, milling and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the mining and processing operations at LZ5. The Meadowbank complex consists of the milling and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the mining operations at the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Further Information

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain financial performance measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" (or "AISC per ounce"), "adjusted net income", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "EBITDA", which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, "adjusted EBITDA", "free cash flow", "free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital", "capital expenditures", "sustaining capital expenditures", "development capital expenditures", "sustaining capitalized exploration", "development capitalized exploration" and "net cash (debt)", as well as, for certain of these measures, their related per share measures that are not standardized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold producers and should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. See below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (the "First Quarter Financial Statements") prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjustments that are not applicable in respect of the periods for which reconciliations are provided are not shown in the quantitative reconciliation.

Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Total cash costs per ounce is calculated on a per ounce of gold produced basis and is reported either on a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs to isolate the cost of producing an ounce of gold) and, where indicated, on a co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals). Total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for (i) the impact of by-products, (ii) inventory production costs, (iii) the impact of purchase price allocation in connection with mergers and acquisitions on inventory accounting, (iv) realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs, (v) in-kind royalty costs, and (vi) smelting, refining and marketing charges and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company also adjusts production costs for the NTI Payment (discussed further below), which adjustment only affects this non-GAAP measure only insofar as the measure includes costs from Meadowbank (that is, for Meadowbank, the Nunavut region and the consolidated Company). The Company's calculation of total cash costs per ounce for other mines and regions that do not include Meadowbank are not affected by this change.

The NTI Payment is the payment to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. ("NTI") under the Company's mineral production lease in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank, which is a royalty based on net profits, subject to a minimum profit margin ("NTI Payment"). NTI is the body that represents the Inuit of Nunavut under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement and holds the subsurface mineral rights on certain parcels of Inuit owned land, including at the Amaruq mine. The royalty payments under the mining leases with NTI are based on net profits at the mine, subject to a cap on allowable costs as a percentage of gross revenue. At mines located on lands in Nunavut where the subsurface mineral rights are not held by NTI (whether or not on Inuit owned lands), the Crown holds the subsurface mineral rights and imposes a net profits royalty (the "Crown royalty") under the Nunavut Mining Regulations (the "NMR"). The Company does not include the Crown royalty in its calculations of total cash costs per ounce and certain other of its non-GAAP measures as the Company classifies these costs as an income tax for financial statement purposes in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and income taxes are generally excluded from the calculation of such non-GAAP measures. The Crown royalty is not applicable where NTI is the holder of the subsurface mineral rights. Where NTI is holder of the subsurface mineral rights, the Company instead is required to make the payment under the mining leases with NTI, which the Company views as having similar characteristics to the payments under the Crown royalty. Accordingly, to ensure comparability across the Company's mines in Nunavut, the Company revised its calculation of such non-GAAP measures to also adjust for the NTI Payment where applicable. In this news release, total cash costs per ounce for periods that commenced prior to January 1, 2026 have been calculated using this revised methodology.

Investors should note that total cash costs per ounce are not reflective of all cash expenditures, as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. Total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production of by-product metals.

Total cash costs per ounce is intended to provide investors information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to, and believes they are helpful to investors so investors can, understand and monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce is useful to help investors understand the costs associated with producing gold and the economics of gold mining. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis measure allows management and investors to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne as these measures are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.

Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products.

In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis. Total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis because (i) gold is the Company's primary product and source of substantially all its revenues, (ii) the Company mines ore, which may contain gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals, and the Company believes that isolating the cost of producing gold is a more meaningful measure of operating performance, (iii) it is a method used by management and the Board to monitor operations, and (iv) many other gold producers disclose similar measures on a by-product rather than a co-product basis.

Minesite Costs per Tonne

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for (i) inventory production costs, (ii) in-kind royalty costs, and (iii) smelting, refining and marketing charges, and then dividing by tonnage of ore processed. For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company also adjusts production costs for the NTI Payment (as discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"), which adjustment only affects minesite costs per tonne at Meadowbank and for the Nunavut region. The Company's calculation of minesite costs per tonne for other mines and regions other than the Nunavut region are not affected by this change. In this news release, minesite costs for periods that commenced prior to January 1, 2026 have been calculated using this revised methodology.

As the total cash costs per ounce can be affected by fluctuations in by-product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne is useful to investors in providing additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. For the reasons noted above in respect of revisions to the composition of total cash costs per ounce, for the purposes of calculating this non-GAAP measure, the Company now adjusts production costs for the amount of the NTI Payment. The Company believes that this revision is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and makes the reported measure more comparable across all of the Company's mines. Management is aware, and investors should note, that this per tonne measure of performance can be affected by fluctuations in processing levels. This inherent limitation may be partially mitigated by using this measure in conjunction with production costs and other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the production costs per minesite for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, as presented in the Third Quarter Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Total Production Costs by Mine







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(thousands of United States dollars)

2026

2025

2026

2025

LaRonde

$   113,372

$    70,785

$   314,320

$   241,163

Canadian Malartic

133,252

124,353

389,386

359,025

Goldex

40,812

35,956

121,637

108,302

Quebec

287,436

231,094

825,343

708,490

Detour Lake

150,060

151,199

472,060

427,475

Macassa

94,265

48,652

236,996

146,744

Ontario

244,325

199,851

709,056

574,219

Meliadine

90,739

85,662

306,671

282,577

Meadowbank

171,626

163,403

504,882

396,409

Nunavut

262,365

249,065

811,553

678,986

Fosterville

46,800

38,036

143,986

109,094

Australia

46,800

38,036

143,986

109,094

Kittila

73,757

61,762

209,389

172,659

Finland

73,757

61,762

209,389

172,659

Pinos Altos

56,837

55,443

181,538

148,723

Mexico

56,837

55,443

181,538

148,723

Corporate and Other

889

4,070

889

4,070

Production costs per the Third Quarter Financial Statements

$   972,409

$   839,321

$ 2,881,754

$ 2,396,241








The following tables set out a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce (on both a by-product basis and co-product basis) and minesite costs per tonne to production costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, exclusive of amortization, as presented in the Third Quarter Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce by Mine









Three Months Ended September 30, 2026










Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs ($)

Production costs per ounce ($)

Inventory adjustments ($)(ii)

Realized (gains) and losses on hedges ($)

In-kind royalty costs and NTI Payment ($)(iii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) ($)

Impact of by-product metals ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)

LaRonde

77,250

113,372

1,468

(11,986)

229

950

1,328

(26,753)

981

Canadian Malartic

111,202

133,252

1,198

13,233

391

26,009

430

1,559

(5,677)

1,508

Goldex

29,940

40,812

1,363

(2,519)

84

1,511

1,332

(12,889)

902

Quebec

218,392

287,436

1,316

(1,272)

704

26,009

2,891

1,446

(45,319)

1,238

Detour Lake

183,118

150,060

819

8

476

11,939

1,114

893

(3,986)

872

Macassa

80,582

94,265

1,170

(3,130)

215

5,586

200

1,205

(1,307)

1,189

Ontario

263,700

244,325

927

(3,122)

691

17,525

1,314

989

(5,293)

969

Meliadine

96,149

90,739

944

12,135

(1,315)

(83)

1,055

(893)

1,046

Meadowbank

115,501

171,626

1,486

4,974

(2,360)

(32,886)

(33)

1,224

(5,421)

1,177

Nunavut

211,650

262,365

1,240

17,109

(3,675)

(32,886)

(116)

1,147

(6,314)

1,117

Fosterville

40,090

46,800

1,167

1,472

(652)

36

1,189

1,189

Australia

40,090

46,800

1,167

1,472

(652)

36

1,189

1,189

Kittila

59,907

73,757

1,231

(3,416)

20

(44)

1,174

(688)

1,162

Finland

59,907

73,757

1,231

(3,416)

20

(44)

1,174

(688)

1,162

Pinos Altos

20,273

56,837

2,804

2,955

(578)

377

2,939

(17,169)

2,093

Mexico

20,273

56,837

2,804

2,955

(578)

377

2,939

(17,169)

2,093

Corporate and Other(vi)

889

(889)

Consolidated

814,012

972,409

1,193

12,837

(3,490)

10,648

4,458

1,225

(74,783)

1,133











Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.


(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(iii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".


(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025










Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs ($)

Production costs per ounce ($)

Inventory adjustments ($)(ii)

Realized (gains) and losses on hedges ($)

In-kind royalty costs and NTI Payment ($)(iii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) ($)

Impact of by-product metals ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)

LaRonde

81,522

70,785

868

21,049

(57)

3,142

1,164

(19,398)

926

Canadian Malartic

156,875

124,353

793

1,470

(306)

28,025

6

979

(3,151)

959

Goldex

29,375

35,956

1,224

2,732

(24)

1,018

1,351

(8,072)

1,076

Quebec

267,772

231,094

863

25,251

(387)

28,025

4,166

1,076

(30,621)

962

Detour Lake

176,539

151,199

856

(15,420)

(431)

12,183

1,384

844

(2,205)

831

Macassa

78,832

48,652

617

(184)

(57)

3,878

110

665

(487)

659

Ontario

255,371

199,851

783

(15,604)

(488)

16,061

1,494

788

(2,692)

778

Meliadine

93,836

85,662

913

20,706

(270)

(126)

1,129

(158)

1,128

Meadowbank

136,152

163,403

1,200

1,638

(389)

(36,444)

99

942

(2,401)

925

Nunavut

229,988

249,065

1,083

22,344

(659)

(36,444)

(27)

1,019

(2,559)

1,008

Fosterville

34,966

38,036

1,088

(597)

(28)

29

1,071

(158)

1,066

Australia

34,966

38,036

1,088

(597)

(28)

29

1,071

(158)

1,066

Kittila

57,954

61,762

1,066

(415)

(1,127)

(40)

1,038

(139)

1,036

Finland

57,954

61,762

1,066

(415)

(1,127)

(40)

1,038

(139)

1,036

Pinos Altos

20,885

55,443

2,655

(1,704)

(560)

326

2,562

(13,691)

1,906

Mexico

20,885

55,443

2,655

(1,704)

(560)

326

2,562

(13,691)

1,906

Corporate and Other(iv)

4,070

(4,070)












Consolidated

866,936

839,321

963

25,205

(3,249)

7,642

5,948

1,009

(49,860)

952











Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the three months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.


(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(iii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".


(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026











Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs ($)

Production costs per ounce ($)

Inventory adjustments ($)(ii)

Realized (gains) and losses on hedges ($)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment ($)(iii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) ($)

Impact of by-product metals ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)

LaRonde

240,107

314,320

1,309

(7,318)

(121)

5,264

1,300

(75,044)

987

Canadian Malartic

412,661

389,386

944

25,892

(773)

94,295

1,803

1,237

(16,909)

1,196

Goldex

88,589

121,637

1,373

(3,218)

(45)

3,934

1,381

(36,776)

965

Quebec

741,357

825,343

1,113

15,356

(939)

94,295

11,001

1,275

(128,729)

1,101

Detour Lake

567,416

472,060

832

(7,652)

(1,653)

47,258

3,262

905

(10,205)

887

Macassa

216,318

236,996

1,096

62

(114)

14,422

307

1,163

(2,577)

1,152

Ontario

783,734

709,056

905

(7,590)

(1,767)

61,680

3,569

976

(12,782)

960

Meliadine

287,496

306,671

1,067

6,798

(1,717)

139

1,085

(1,524)

1,080

Meadowbank

329,528

504,882

1,532

2,574

(2,860)

(115,574)

239

1,181

(9,610)

1,152

Nunavut

617,024

811,553

1,315

9,372

(4,577)

(115,574)

378

1,136

(11,134)

1,118

Fosterville

123,545

143,986

1,165

3

(2,674)

149

1,145

(466)

1,141

Australia

123,545

143,986

1,165

3

(2,674)

149

1,145

(466)

1,141

Kittila

170,403

209,389

1,229

(4,677)

10

(113)

1,201

(1,031)

1,195

Finland

170,403

209,389

1,229

(4,677)

10

(113)

1,201

(1,031)

1,195

Pinos Altos

58,874

181,538

3,084

(3,883)

(2,323)

1,975

3,012

(54,865)

2,080

Mexico

58,874

181,538

3,084

(3,883)

(2,323)

1,975

3,012

(54,865)

2,080

Corporate and Other(iv)

889

(889)

Consolidated

2,494,937

2,881,754

1,155

7,692

(12,270)

40,401

16,959

1,176

(209,007)

1,092











Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.


(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $26.6 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(iii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".


(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025











Mine

Payable gold production (ounces)(i)

Production costs ($)

Production costs per ounce ($)

Inventory adjustments ($)(ii)

Realized (gains) and losses on hedges ($)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment ($)(iii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges ($)

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) ($)

Impact of by-product metals

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) ($)

LaRonde

264,265

241,163

913

18,760

732

9,672

1,023

(52,979)

822

Canadian Malartic

489,179

359,025

734

17,706

988

79,745

843

937

(8,680)

919

Goldex

92,509

108,302

1,171

2,418

308

3,139

1,234

(21,914)

997

Quebec

845,953

708,490

838

38,884

2,028

79,745

13,654

996

(83,573)

897

Detour Lake

497,649

427,475

859

(13,355)

646

30,266

4,384

903

(4,324)

894

Macassa

252,224

146,744

582

4,591

737

11,488

271

650

(1,662)

643

Ontario

749,873

574,219

766

(8,764)

1,383

41,754

4,655

818

(5,986)

810

Meliadine

282,611

282,577

1,000

14,310

728

102

1,053

(855)

1,050

Meadowbank

378,213

396,409

1,048

(1,373)

915

(50,239)

398

915

(4,533)

903

Nunavut

660,824

678,986

1,027

12,937

1,643

(50,239)

500

974

(5,388)

966

Fosterville

128,155

109,094

851

2,824

(28)

82

874

(428)

870

Australia

128,155

109,094

851

2,824

(28)

82

874

(428)

870

Kittila

162,415

172,659

1,063

1,388

(1,558)

(159)

1,061

(433)

1,058

Finland

162,415

172,659

1,063

1,388

(1,558)

(159)

1,061

(433)

1,058

Pinos Altos

59,539

148,723

2,498

1,819

(531)

894

2,535

(30,814)

2,017

Mexico

59,539

148,723

2,498

1,819

(531)

894

2,535

(30,814)

2,017

Corporate and Other(iv)

4,070

(4,070)

Consolidated

2,606,759

2,396,241

918

45,018

2,937

71,260

19,626

973

(126,622)

924











Notes:

(i)

Gold production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, which were produced from residual leaching.


(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $6.2 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(iii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".


(iv)

Relates to production costs associated with gold sold by non-operating minesites that are excluded from the consolidated cash costs calculation.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine







Three Months Ended September 30, 2026






Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

720

$ 113,372

C$ 158,527

C$    220

C$ (18,233)

C$           —

C$    (9,079)

C$    182

Canadian Malartic

4,726

$ 133,252

C$ 183,673

C$     39

C$   16,905

C$   36,455

C$           —

C$     50

Goldex

834

$   40,812

C$   56,992

C$     68

C$  (3,471)

C$           —

C$           —

C$     64

Quebec

6,280

$ 287,436

C$ 399,192

C$     64

C$  (4,799)

C$   36,455

C$   (9,079)

C$     67

Detour Lake

5,992

$ 150,060

C$ 209,296

C$     35

C$          11

C$   16,712

C$           —

C$     38

Macassa

264

$   94,265

C$ 132,030

C$   500

C$  (4,338)

C$     7,926

C$           —

C$   514

Ontario

6,256

$ 244,325

C$ 341,326

C$     55

C$  (4,327)

C$   24,638

C$         

C$     58

Meliadine

636

$   90,739

C$ 126,779

C$   199

C$  17,197

C$          —

C$          —

C$   226

Meadowbank

1,136

$ 171,626

C$ 239,835

C$   211

C$    6,923

C$ (46,241)

C$          —

C$   176

Nunavut

1,772

$ 262,365

C$ 366,614

C$   207

C$  24,120

C$ (46,241)

C$         

C$   194

Fosterville

225

$   46,800

A$   66,103

A$   294

A$    1,983

A$           —

A$          —

A$   303

Australia

225

$   46,800

A$   66,103

A$   294

A$    1,983

A$           

A$         

A$   303

Kittila

539

$   73,757

€    64,185

€     119

€    (2,960)

€            —

€           —

€     114

Finland

539

$   73,757

€    64,185

€     119

€    (2,960)

€            —

€           —

€     114

Pinos Altos

435

$   56,837

$    56,837

$     131

$     2,378

$            —

$           —

$     136

Mexico

435

$   56,837

$    56,837

$     131

$     2,378

$            —

$           —

$     136









Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2026 is C$22.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(ii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025






Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs (local currency)

Production costs per tonne (local currency)

Inventory adjustments (local currency)(i)

In-kind royalty costs (local currency)(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges (local currency)

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

764

$    70,785

C$   97,569

C$   128

C$    29,130

C$            —

C$  (6,553)

C$     157

Canadian Malartic

5,091

$  124,353

C$ 170,193

C$     33

C$      2,129

C$     38,792

C$          —

C$       41

Goldex

843

$    35,956

C$   49,637

C$     59

C$      3,761

C$            —

C$          —

C$       63

Quebec

6,698

$  231,094

C$ 317,399

C$     47

C$    35,020

C$     38,792

C$  (6,553)

C$       57

Detour Lake

7,351

$  151,199

C$ 208,932

C$     28

C$  (21,293)

C$     16,856

C$          —

C$       28

Macassa

133

$    48,652

C$   67,786

C$   510

C$       (382)

C$       5,369

C$          —

C$     547

Ontario

7,484

$  199,851

C$ 276,718

C$     37

C$  (21,675)

C$     22,225

C$         

C$       37

Meliadine

627

$    85,662

C$ 117,284

C$   187

C$    29,369

C$            —

C$         —

C$     234

Meadowbank

1,177

$  163,403

C$ 225,287

C$   191

C$      2,513

C$  (50,557)

C$         —

C$     151

Nunavut

1,804

$  249,065

C$ 342,571

C$   190

C$    31,882

C$  (50,557)

C$         

C$     180

Fosterville

198

$    38,036

A$   58,454

A$   295

A$    (1,171)

A$            —

A$         —

A$     289

Australia

198

$    38,036

A$   58,454

A$   295

A$    (1,171)

A$           

A$         

A$     289

Kittila

558

$    61,762

€    53,023

€      95

€        (435)

€             —

€         —

€        94

Finland

558

$    61,762

€    53,023

€      95

€        (435)

€             —

€         —

€        94

Pinos Altos

431

$    55,443

$    55,443

$    129

$     (2,264)

$             —

$         —

$      123

Mexico

431

$    55,443

$    55,443

$    129

$     (2,264)

$             —

$         —

$      123









Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is C$5.1 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(ii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026






Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

2,209

314,320

C$    435,765

C$       197

C$ (11,091)

C$            —

C$    (27,541)

C$    180

Canadian Malartic

13,820

389,386

C$    536,482

C$         39

C$   34,364

C$   130,631

C$              —

C$      51

Goldex

2,464

121,637

C$    168,626

C$         68

C$   (4,414)

C$            —

C$              —

C$      67

Quebec

18,493

825,343

C$ 1,140,873

C$         62

C$   18,859

C$   130,631

C$    (27,541)

C$      68

Detour Lake

20,045

472,060

C$    652,982

C$         33

C$ (10,247)

C$     65,541

C$              —

C$      35

Macassa

649

236,996

C$    329,167

C$       507

C$        540

C$     20,325

C$              —

C$    539

Ontario

20,694

709,056

C$    982,149

C$         47

C$  (9,707)

C$     85,866

C$             

C$      51

Meliadine

1,842

306,671

C$    424,263

C$       230

C$   10,045

C$            —

C$              —

C$    236

Meadowbank

3,248

504,882

C$    699,331

C$       215

C$     3,996

C$ (159,833)

C$              —

C$    167

Nunavut

5,090

811,553

C$ 1,123,594

C$       221

C$   14,041

C$ (159,833)

C$             

C$    192

Fosterville

645

143,986

A$    207,030

A$       321

A$   (1,123)

A$             —

A$              —

A$    319

Australia

645

143,986

A$    207,030

A$       321

A$  (1,123)

A$             

A$             

A$    319

Kittila

1,570

209,389

€     180,361

€         115

€    (3,849)

€              —

€               —

€      112

Finland

1,570

209,389

€     180,361

€         115

€    (3,849)

€              —

€               —

€      112

Pinos Altos

1,304

181,538

$     181,538

$         139

$    (6,205)

$              —

$               —

$      134

Mexico

1,304

181,538

$     181,538

$         139

$    (6,205)

$              —

$               —

$      134









Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is C$35.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(ii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025






Mine

Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

Production costs ($)

Production costs in local currency

Local currency production costs per tonne

Inventory adjustments in local currency(i)

In-kind royalty and NTI Payment in local currency(ii)

Smelting, refining and marketing charges in local currency

Local currency minesite costs per tonne

LaRonde

2,113

241,163

C$ 337,363

C$      160

C$    25,945

C$                —

C$    (19,756)

C$       163

Canadian Malartic

14,919

359,025

C$ 498,804

C$        33

C$    24,333

C$       111,462

C$              —

C$         43

Goldex

2,454

108,302

C$ 151,393

C$        62

C$      3,196

C$                —

C$              —

C$         63

Quebec

19,486

708,490

C$ 987,560

C$        51

C$    53,474

C$       111,462

C$    (19,756)

C$         58

Detour Lake

20,817

427,475

C$ 596,968

C$        29

C$  (18,952)

C$        42,298

C$              —

C$         30

Macassa

424

146,744

C$ 205,250

C$      484

C$      6,264

C$        16,061

C$              —

C$       537

Ontario

21,241

574,219

C$ 802,218

C$        38

C$  (12,688)

C$        58,359

C$             

C$         40

Meliadine

1,730

282,577

C$ 394,138

C$      228

C$    18,509

C$               —

C$              —

C$       239

Meadowbank

2,906

396,409

C$ 550,901

C$      190

C$    (2,594)

C$     (69,787)

C$              —

C$       165

Nunavut

4,636

678,986

C$ 945,039

C$      204

C$    15,915

C$     (69,787)

C$             

C$       192

Fosterville

549

109,094

A$ 168,621

A$      307

A$      4,145

A$               —

A$              —

A$       315

Australia

549

109,094

A$ 168,621

A$      307

A$      4,145

A$               

A$             

A$       315

Kittila

1,562

172,659

€   154,529

€          99

€           199

€                —

€               —

€           99

Finland

1,562

172,659

€   154,529

€          99

€           199

€                —

€               —

€           99

Pinos Altos

1,252

148,723

$   148,723

$        119

$        1,288

$                —

$               —

$         120

Mexico

1,252

148,723

$   148,723

$        119

$        1,288

$                —

$               —

$         120









Notes:

(i)

This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is C$8.7 million associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold.


(ii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of minesite costs per tonne. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce".

All-in sustaining costs per ounce

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of (i) total cash costs on a by-product basis, (ii) sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), (iii) general and administrative expenses (including stock option expense), (iv) lease payments related to sustaining assets and (v) reclamation expenses, each as measured on a per ounce of production basis. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning the impact of by-product metals is not deducted. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting). For periods commencing on or after January 1, 2026, the Company revised the composition of certain of its non-GAAP performance measures, including "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", to adjust for the NTI Payments, that is, payments made to NTI under the Company's mineral production leases in respect of the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank. This revised composition aligns with changes made to the calculation of "total cash costs per ounce", discussed above in "Total Cash Costs per Ounce". For the reasons outlined above in respect of the change to the composition of "total cash costs per ounce", the Company believes that this revision to the composition of AISC per ounce is helpful to both management and investors as it better reflects the cost performance at the Amaruq mine at Meadowbank and conforms the calculations of costs used across all of the Company's mines. 

Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and minesite costs per tonne, as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018, except in respect of its treatment of the NTI Payment at Meadowbank. As discussed above, the Company views the NTI Payments as having similar characteristics to the Crown royalty, which is treated as income tax under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore excluded from the Company's AISC calculations. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 on both a by-product basis (deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs) and a co-product basis (without deducting the impact of by-product metals from production costs).

(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Production costs per the Third Quarter Financial Statements (thousands of United States dollars)

$  972,409

$  839,321

$      2,881,754

$    2,396,241

Less: Production costs from non-operating minesites

(889)

(4,070)

(889)

(4,070)

Adjusted production costs

971,520

835,251

2,880,865

2,392,171

Gold production (ounces)(i)

814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759

Production costs per ounce

$     1,193

$         963

$             1,155

$              918

Adjustments:






Inventory adjustments(ii)

17

33

3

18

In-kind royalty and NTI Payments(iii)

13

9

16

28

Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs

(4)

(4)

(5)

1

Smelting, refining, and marketing charges

6

8

7

8

Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis)

$     1,225

$     1,009

$             1,176

$              973

Impact of by-product metals

(92)

(57)

(84)

(49)

Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis)

$     1,133

$        952

$             1,092

$              924

Adjustments:






Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)

360

282

296

250

General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense)

86

78

83

71

Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(iv)

69

19

58

17

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis)

$     1,648

$     1,331

$             1,529

$           1,262

Impact of by-product metals

92

57

84

49

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis)

$     1,740

$     1,388

$             1,613

$           1,311








Notes:






(i)

Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes 557 and 1,415 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 115 and 249 ounces of payable production of gold at Creston Mascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching. Gold production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes 945 and 3,614 ounces of payable production of gold at La India and 189 and 253 ounces of payable production of gold at CrestonMascota, respectively, which were produced from residual leaching, as well as 2,442 ounces of gold recovered at Hope Bay for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025


(ii)

Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 is $17.2 and $26.6 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold. Included in inventory adjustments for Canadian Malartic for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is $3.7 and $6.2 million, respectively, associated with the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation from the acquisition, on March 31, 2023, of the 50% of Canadian Malartic that Agnico Eagle did not then hold


(iii)

In‑kind royalty adjustments in respect of Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa related to in‑kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines, which are excluded from production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and added back in the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce. NTI Payments are incurred solely at Meadowbank and are included in production costs under IFRS Accounting Standards and subtracted from production costs in the calculation of total cash costs per ounce as described more fully above. For a discussion of NTI Payments, see "Total Cash Costs per Ounce"


(iv)

Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation charges, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations, disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income














Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025








Net income for the period - basic

$            1,352,874

$            1,054,958

$            4,648,788

$            2,938,400

Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP



6,865

Net income for the period - diluted

$            1,352,874

$            1,054,958

$            4,655,653

$            2,938,400

Foreign exchange translation

6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190)

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881)

Environmental remediation

8,555

2,370

31,629

24,334

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,284

5,719

27,120

17,824

Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)

(17,187)

3,700

(26,613)

6,234

Debt extinguishment costs


2,838


8,245

Impairment loss(ii)




10,554

Loss on sale of equity securities


40,175


40,175

Gain on sale of investments



(155,319)

Multi-year donations



19,369

Other(iii)




2,077

Income and mining taxes adjustments(iv)

(49,598)

(38,234)

(89,727)

(24,676)

Adjusted net income for the period - basic

$            1,324,349

$            1,085,209

$            4,570,767

$            2,831,096

Adjusted net income for the period - diluted

$            1,324,349

$            1,085,209

$            4,577,632

$            2,831,096

Notes:





(i)

As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.

(ii)

Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.

(iii)

Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.

(iv)

Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for certain non-recurring, unusual and other items such as foreign exchange translation, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance, non-recurring, unusual and other transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains and losses, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, debt extinguishment costs, impairment loss charges and reversals, gains and losses on the sale of equity securities, retroactive payments, self insurance losses, gains and losses on the sale of non-strategic properties, multi-year donations and disposal of supplies inventory at non-operating sites.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash-generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash-generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The following table sets out the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025








Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$            4,648,788

$            2,938,400

Finance costs

15,037

24,154

46,832

74,027

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703

Income and mining tax expense

619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358

EBITDA

2,444,704

2,029,669

8,202,500

5,684,488

Foreign exchange translation

6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190)

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881)

Environmental remediation

8,555

2,370

31,629

24,334

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,284

5,719

27,120

17,824

Purchase price allocation to inventory(i)

(17,187)

3,700

(26,613)

6,234

Debt extinguishment costs


2,838


8,245

Impairment loss(ii)




10,554

Loss on sale of equity securities


40,175


40,175

Gain on sale of investments



(155,319)

Multi-year donations



19,369

Other(iii)




2,077

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,465,777

$ 2,098,154

$            8,214,206

$            5,601,860








Notes:







(i)

As part of the purchase price allocation in a business combination, the Company is required to determine the fair value of net assets acquired. These non-cash fair value adjustments which affected the cost of inventory sold during the period and are not representative of ongoing operations, were removed from net income in the calculation of adjusted net income.

(ii)

Relates to the Company's ownership percentage of an impairment loss recorded by an associate.

(iii)

Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the comparative period.

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital and its per share ratio

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the effects of changes in non-cash components of working capital such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share ratio is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital by the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure is provided below.

Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash-generating ability of the Company.

The following table sets out the calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(thousands, except where noted)

2026

2025

2026

2025








Cash provided by operating activities

$            1,755,015

$            1,815,875

$            5,245,003

$            4,705,609

Additions to property, plant and mine development

(902,801)

(626,330)

(2,325,805)

(1,616,930)

Free cash flow

852,214

1,189,545

2,919,198

3,088,679

Changes in income taxes

(11,082)

(189,741)

991,388

(491,108)

Changes in inventory

235,852

143,052

241,546

165,196

Changes in other current assets

173,186

11,022

202,941

17,784

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(193,046)

(118,964)

(377,387)

(194,761)

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital

$            1,057,124

$            1,034,914

$            3,977,686

$            2,585,790

Additions to property, plant and mine development

902,801

626,330

2,325,805

1,616,930

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital

$            1,959,925

$            1,661,244

$            6,303,491

$            4,202,720








Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic

$                     3.47

$                     3.62

$                   10.43

$                     9.37

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic

$                     3.87

$                     3.31

$                   12.54

$                     8.37








Free cash flow per share - basic

$                     1.68

$                     2.37

$                     5.81

$                     6.15

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital per share - basic

$                     2.09

$                     2.06

$                     7.91

$                     5.15

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures and sustaining capitalized exploration include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining capitalized exploration, development capital expenditures and development capitalized exploration to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

(thousands)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2024

Sustaining capital expenditures

$ 287,233

$ 240,619

$        720,775

$     642,295

Sustaining capitalized exploration

8,940

6,373

23,170

16,335

Development capital expenditures

560,822

316,054

1,315,386

728,924

Development capitalized exploration

64,171

80,809

236,365

213,488

Total Capital Expenditures

$ 921,166

$ 643,855

$     2,295,696

$  1,601,042

Working capital adjustments

(18,365)

(17,525)

30,109

15,888

Additions to property, plant and mine development per the Third Quarter Financial Statements

$ 902,801

$ 626,330

$     2,325,805

$  1,616,930








Net cash

Net cash is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current portion of long-term debt as recorded on the Third Quarter Financial Statements for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net cash is useful to help investors assess the Company's overall cash position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company.

The following table sets out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the Third Quarter Financial Statements to net cash as at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025.

As at

As at

(thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Long-term debt

$             (197,102)

$             (196,271)

Cash and cash equivalents

3,613,125

2,866,053

Net cash

$            3,416,023

$            2,669,782

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains information regarding estimated future total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mining operations and do not include certain costs that will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 28, 2026. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "envisions", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "objective", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites, including the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade, exceeding four million ounces by the 2030s; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's plans at Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Odyssey, Hope Bay and San Nicolás, including the approval, timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and various projects at such sites and the commencement of production therefrom; statements concerning the Company's "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic; statements regarding the rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit's effect on production; statements regarding the remediation plan and redesign at the Barnat open pit; statements regarding the effect of the rock mass movement on the development or production outlook at the Odyssey mine or change to the Company's pathway to increase annual production at Canadian Malartic; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, the expected conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development, production, closure and other capital expenditures and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development, production and closure or decisions with respect to such exploration, development, production and closure; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, and the anticipated timing or submission or receipt thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to sustainability initiatives; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies and the economic impact thereof; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and other indebtedness; plans with respect to offering securities pursuant to the base shelf prospectus; future dividend amounts, record dates and payment dates, including the Company's anticipated return of more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; statements regarding potential payments under the CVRs; the effect of tariffs, trade restrictions and the effect of geopolitical events on the Company, whether through availability of inputs or inflation; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form (the "AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the Company's plans for its mining operations are not changed or amended in a material way; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that the effect of tariffs or trade disputes will not materially affect the price or availability of the inputs the Company uses at its operations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe, South America and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding Certain Project Evaluations

The forecast parameters surrounding certain projects, including Detour Lake underground, Upper Beaver, Hope Bay and the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic (Odyssey Shaft #1, Odyssey Shaft #2, Marban, Wasamac), were based on internal evaluations, which are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in the table below, or other parameters, will be realized.

Key Project

2026 Gold
Production Guidance

(000s oz)

Anticipated Production

Ramp-up

Year

Anticipated Incremental
Annual Gold Production

(000s oz)

Anticipated Incremental
Annual Copper Production

(tonnes)

Canadian Malartic

505 — 535

2033

400 — 500

Detour Lake

700 — 730

2030

300 — 350

Upper Beaver

2030

200 — 225

3,600

Hope Bay

2030

400 — 435

San Nicolás (50%)*

2030

50,000 — 60,000

*

San Nicolás incremental annual production also includes approximately 150,000 to 160,000 tonnes of zinc in first eight years of production and 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of zinc in subsequent years

The basis for the internal evaluations and the qualifications and assumptions made by the qualified persons who undertook the internal evaluations are set out in this news release and the news releases dated June 29, 2024 for Detour Lake underground, dated July 31, 2024 for Upper Beaver and dated May 19, 2026 for Hope Bay. The results of the internal evaluations had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study. An updated internal evaluation is expected for the "fill-the-mill" strategy at Canadian Malartic, for Detour Lake and Upper Beaver in 2027.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer – Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, P.Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer – Ontario, Australia & Mexico; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2025, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and 2025 MD&A filed on SEDAR+ and with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Quebec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); and the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX A – EXPLORATION DETAILS

East Gouldie deposit, Eclipse zone and Odyssey deposit at Odyssey mine

Drill hole

Deposit / zone

From (metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of midpoint

below

surface (metres)

Estimated

true

width

(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)

Gold grade (g/t)

(capped)*

MEX25-354Z

Eclipse

1,663.0

1,679.9

1,670

16.9**

4.1

4.1

including

1,665.1

1,669.0

1,666

4.0**

8.5

8.5

and

Eclipse

1,748.3

1,777.0

1,760

28.7**

3.3

3.3

and

East Gouldie

1,847.2

1,890.5

1,860

14.8

2.2

2.2

and

East Gouldie

1,943.6

1,988.0

1,951

34.1

2.8

2.8

MEX26-356WZA

East Gouldie

1,932.3

1,973.1

1,707

38.8

3.9

3.8

including

1,944.0

1,949.0

1,702

4.6

5.9

5.9

including

1,965.1

1,973.1

1,719

7.4

8.6

8.1

MEX26-361ZB

Eclipse

1,372.3

1,377.2

1,339

4.9**

7.8

3.3

including

1,375.3

1,375.8

1,340

0.5**

63.9

20.0

and

Eclipse

1,456.5

1,466.0

1,421

9.5**

2.8

2.8

and

Eclipse

1,618.5

1,646.0

1,585

27.6**

2.9

2.9

including

1,618.5

1,621.0

1,573

2.5**

13.8

13.8

and

Eclipse

1,653.2

1,689.5

1,622

36.3**

3.8

3.8

including

1,682.1

1,687.3

1,635

5.2**

9.2

9.2

and

East Gouldie

1,946.0

1,992.0

1,901

41.5

2.5

2.5

including

1,980.0

1,988.3

1,915

7.5

5.1

5.1

MEX26-362Z

East Gouldie

1,450.7

1,462.5

1,137

10.7

1.7

1.7

and

East Gouldie

1,509.0

1,516.4

1,176

5.7

4.4

4.4

MEX26-364Z

Eclipse

1,211.5

1,222.1

940

10.6**

4.0

4.0

including

1,216.0

1,217.5

940

1.5**

18.3

18.3

and

East Malartic

1,400.3

1,407.4

1,050

6.5

5.1

5.1

MEX26-366Z

East Malartic

988.8

997.5

934

7.7

3.9

3.9

and

East Malartic

1,011.2

1,018.5

950

6.4

2.6

2.3

including

1,012.9

1,013.4

949

0.4

24.0

20.0

and

East Malartic

1,165.6

1,190.5

1,070

16.8

2.0

2.0

UGOD-102-022

Ody N - Artemis

112.0

130.9

1,061

18.9**

10.4

9.5

including

117.0

120.0

1,060

3.0**

22.8

17.0

UGOD-102-023

Ody N - Artemis

94.0

108.2

1,030

14.2**

10.6

8.8

including

100.0

107.0

1,030

7.0**

19.4

15.8

UGOD-102-027

Ody N - Artemis

151.1

176.0

989

25.0**

4.3

3.6

including

173.0

174.9

987

1.9**

29.7

20.0

*Results from Eclipse zone and East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. Results from East Malartic use a capping factor of 40 g/t gold.

**Core length. True width undetermined.

West Pit and West Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To

(metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated

true width (metres)

Gold grade (g/t)
(uncapped)*

DLM26-1342W

West Extension

805.0

815.0

700

9.0

4.3

and

West Extension

1,039.3

1,044.0

874

4.4

4.5

and

West Extension

1,065.0

1,073.0

894

7.4

4.8

DLM26-1361

West Extension

789.2

792.5

682

2.9

22.4

and

West Extension

838.1

871.0

733

29.1

2.5

including

852.0

856.0

733

3.5

9.0

DLM26-1362A

West Pit

394.0

401.0

326

6.2

12.0

DLM26-1367

West Pit

377.0

407.6

331

26.4

18.9

including

377.0

380.0

320

2.7

182.7

DLM26-1395A

West Pit

135.0

138.0

107

2.7

18.1

and

West Pit

164.2

167.2

129

2.7

13.4

and

West Pit

304.1

394.3

266

84.0

0.8

DLM26-1401

West Pit

160.0

174.9

132

13.4

3.1

including

170.6

174.9

137

3.9

9.4

and

West Pit

216.3

223.0

173

6.1

3.3

and

West Pit

266.0

269.0

209

2.7

17.6

and

West Pit

375.0

535.9

346

150.7

1.0

including

502.0

505.0

380

2.8

11.6

DLM26-1405

West Pit

233.4

236.4

191

2.7

8.1

and

West Pit

607.3

611.6

479

4.0

8.0

and

West Pit

749.2

755.0

583

5.4

11.9

DLM26-1409

West Pit

277.4

293.7

229

14.7

6.4

including

281.0

285.8

227

4.3

15.9

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

Madrid and Boston deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole

Deposit / Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated true
width (metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

HBM26-496

Madrid / Patch 7

590.0

599.0

413

8.6

8.5

8.5

including

590.0

591.0

410

1.0

35.2

35.2

HBM26-500A

Madrid / Patch 7

957.0

960.0

686

2.8

51.8

37.1

including

958.0

959.0

686

0.9

144.0

100.0

HBB26-004

Boston / B3

357.8

364.1

308

4.5

17.0

17.0

HBB26-006

Boston / B2

370.0

386.0

298

12.3

11.0

11.0

HBB26-007

Boston / B2

840.0

845.0

673

3.5

3.5

3.5

HBB26-008

Boston / B3

808.0

815.0

565

6.3

6.3

6.3

HBB26-009

Boston / B2

452.0

460.0

399

6.1

3.5

3.5

HB-11SBD411A**

Boston / B3

802.1

814.5

782

10.8

9.8

9.8

and

Boston / B3

822.1

834.5

801

8.0

10.1

10.1

HB-11SBD414A**

Boston / B3

600.0

607.1

557

5.0

28.5

28.5

and

Boston / B3

618.4

626.0

573

5.8

54.9

26.4

including

618.4

619.6

573

0.9

285.1

100.0

and

Boston / B3

660.5

670.5

611

6.4

37.3

12.9

including

669.1

669.7

611

0.4

474.7

100.0

HB-S03-293**

Boston / B2

1,439.8

1,448.5

1,014

8.2

56.6

27.9

*Results from Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 100 g/t gold. Agnico Eagle results from Boston deposit are uncapped.

**Historic holes by Miramar Hope Bay Ltd. (hole HB-S03-293) (see news release dated February 23, 2022), capped at 50 g/t Au; and Newmont Mining (holes HB-11SBD411A and HB-11SBD414A), capped at 100 g/t Au.

Amalgamated Kirkland, SMC and Main Break zones at Macassa

Drill hole

Zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of
midpoint below
surface (metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

KLAK-591

AK

206.5

208.5

502

0.9

11.0

11.0

KLAK-646

AK

242.7

244.7

471

2.0

4.0

4.0

57-1699

SMC West

125.3

127.4

1,719

1.7

89.2

26.6

57-1712

SMC West

140.5

142.5

1,809

2.0

19.2

19.2

57-1730

Main Break 04

639.2

641.3

2,310

1.8

46.8

45.4

63-290

Main Break 04

277.1

279.1

2,163

0.7

8.7

8.7

and

Main Break 04

373.8

376.1

2,260

0.8

15.5

15.5

64-610

Main Break

162.2

167.9

2,120

5.2

91.7

25.0

64-698

Main Break

175.3

183.4

2,135

6.8

23.8

23.2

64-701

Main Break

307.6

309.6

2,316

1.1

28.0

28.0

64-721

Main Break

111.5

113.5

2,112

1.1

71.9

43.6

64-749

Main Break

159.1

161.1

2,049

1.9

26.6

26.6

64-774

Main Break

280.4

282.4

2,290

1.9

13.1

13.1

64-781

Main Break

227.5

229.5

2,123

1.6

21.0

21.0

*Results from Macassa use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole

Deposit

Lode / zone

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface
(metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

ML425-8846-D15

Tiriganiaq

1374

171.6

178.5

694

6.6

10.9

10.9

ML425-8994-D13

Tiriganiaq

1380

110.0

114.6

645

3.5

8.2

8.2

and

Tiriganiaq

1083

266.5

270.3

791

3.1

8.3

8.3

ML425-10071-D9

Tiriganiaq

1370

251.1

256.0

663

4.9

9.0

9.0

ML425-10071-D10

Tiriganiaq

650

717.7

721.0

1,035

3.3

10.8

10.8

including

718.4

720.1

1,035

1.7

20.8

20.8

ML425-10071-D12

Tiriganiaq

1000

389.9

394.2

736

4.2

8.6

8.6

ML425-10071-D14

Tiriganiaq

1000

469.0

472.7

892

3.4

17.9

17.9

including

470.5

471.0

892

0.5

121.0

121.0

ML425-9085-D28

Wesmeg N

922

454.6

458.9

782

4.2

5.0

5.0

ML425-9950-D8

Wesmeg N

945

672.0

685.8

1,014

13.6

4.1

4.1

ML300-10325-D21

Wesmeg N

950

204.2

209.2

447

4.5

18.9

12.8

including

205.0

205.7

446

0.6

114.0

114.0

ML425-9085-D28

Wesmeg

650

517.6

522.5

817

4.8

11.4

10.5

including

522.0

522.5

818

0.5

78.9

78.9

ML425-10171-D10

Wesmeg

650

443.3

446.7

805

3.0

24.3

24.3

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 100 g/t gold depending on the zone.

Helmi deposit at Ikkari

Drill hole

Deposit

From (metres)

To (metres)

Depth of midpoint
below surface
(metres)

Estimated
true width
(metres)

Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped)

Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)*

IKK26-124

Helmi

626.0

639.1

476

10.7

15.1

3.2

including

627.0

632.0

474

4.1

38.6

7.6

and including

627.0

628.0

473

0.8

185.0

30.0

IKK26-136

Helmi

683.0

703.9

496

20.0

0.9

0.9

*Results from Helmi use a capping factor of 30.0 g/t gold.

Exploration Drill Collar Coordinates

Drill hole

UTM East*

UTM North*

Elevation
(metres above
sea level)

Azimuth
(degrees)

Dip

(degrees)

Length
(metres)

Odyssey mine

MEX26-361ZB

717440

5334732

310

173

-80

2,085

MEX25-354Z

717791

5334354

310

105

-89

2,055

MEX25-354

717791

5334354

310

105

-89

2,151

MEX26-364Z

717584

5333790

347

355

-64

1,467

MEX26-356WZA

718596

5334757

308

185

-64

2,053

MEX26-368

716140

5334403

317

267

-69

1,429

MEX26-362Z

716620

5334814

315

208

-64

1,663

MEX26-368W

716140

5334403

317

267

-69

1,326

MEX22-264Z

717440

5334731

309

207

-74

1,891

MEX26-366

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

991

MEX26-366Z

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

1,632

MEX25-355WZA

716982

5333691

346

59

-72

2,151

MEX26-364

717584

5333790

347

355

-64

1,374

MEX26-370

716861

5334695

318

154

-76

2,000

MEX26-366Z

716241

5334941

315

182

-79

1,632

UGOD-102-022

718133

5334352

-713

329

-19

171

UGOD-102-023

718132

5334352

-713

328

-4

159

UGOD-102-027

718134

5334352

-712

15

12

258

MEX26-363ZA

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,781

MEX26-363Z

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,785

MEX26-363

718766

5333635

325

14

-73

1,746

Detour Lake

DLM26-1342W

586920

5541990

305

176

-69

1,156

DLM26-1361

586839

5542053

303

179

-65

1,173

DLM26-1362A

587165

5541718

296

178

-58

516

DLM26-1367

587206

5541697

294

177

-60

510

DLM26-1395A

588690

5541474

285

177

-54

929

DLM26-1401

588408

5541562

287

176

-53

948

DLM26-1405

588691

5541560

286

179

-55

937

DLM26-1409

588329

5541539

287

176

-56

900

Hope Bay

HBM26-496

434984

7547860

38

60

-53

768

HBM26-500A

434335

7548811

55

88

-61

1,101

HBB26-004

441266

7504582

79

281

-64

639

HBB26-006

441333

7505091

81

276

-59

500

HBB26-007

441404

7504420

74

272

-67

951

HBB26-008

441569

7504378

73

256

-69

1,062

HBB26-009

441217

7504448

78

280

-67

681

HB-11SBD411A**

440855

7504594

65

104

-78

938

HB-11SBD414A**

440862

7504750

66

107

-74

900

HB-S03-293**

441773

7504636

69

274

-76

1,615

Macassa

KLAK-549

570337

5331446

23

141

-53

335

KLAK-591

570339

5331444

21

154

-62

442

KLAK-646

570431

5331501

5

126

-38

305

57-1699

568211

5330935

-1400

291

1

229

57-1712

568296

5330991

-1402

332

-33

204

57-1730

568296

5330991

-1402

327

-66

744

63-290

569142

5331609

-1565

288

-73

743

64-610

569926

5332115

-1674

347

-37

296

64-698

569926

5332113

-1672

347

-44

259

64-701

570230

5332209

-1706

305

-60

351

64-721

569923

5332114

-1674

282

-62

122

64-749

570327

5332242

-1719

345

-3

290

64-774

570229

5332212

-1708

308

-59

351

64-781

570329

5332240

-1718

357

-15

274

Meliadine

ML425-8994-D13

538994

6988957

-476

217

-70

400

ML425-9085-D28

539085

6988949

-464

155

-39

630

ML425-8846-D15

538846

6988969

-493

163

-57

334

ML425-10071-D9

540071

6989004

-432

176

-47

422

ML425-9950-D8

539950

6989006

-422

168

-63

760

ML300-10325-D21

540325

6988412

-214

159

-60

441

ML425-9085-D28

539085

6988949

-464

155

-39

630

ML425-10171-D10

540071

6989004

-432

173

-65

756

ML425-10071-D12

540071

6989004

-432

163

43

423

ML425-10071-D14

540071

6989004

-432

150

65

672

Helmi at Ikkari

IKK26-124

452096

7496270

241

344

-49

787

IKK26-136

451955

7496200

244

338

-50

872.5

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; and Finnish Coordinate System for Ikkari.

APPENDIX B – FINANCIAL INFORMATION






Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025








Net income - key line items:






Revenue from mine operations:






LaRonde

$      404,180

$      291,011

$    1,179,696

$      881,171

Canadian Malartic

485,326

543,870

1,837,946

1,463,134

Goldex

144,311

108,124

449,784

319,373

Quebec

1,033,817

943,005

3,467,426

2,663,678

Detour Lake

799,036

653,283

2,615,702

1,642,343

Macassa

359,982

282,208

960,899

778,101

Ontario

1,159,018

935,491

3,576,601

2,420,444

Meliadine

370,665

267,332

1,265,147

880,138

Meadowbank

477,684

476,831

1,499,644

1,216,631

Nunavut

848,349

744,163

2,764,791

2,096,769

Fosterville

166,595

142,448

554,922

406,122

Australia

166,595

142,448

554,922

406,122

Kittila

269,371

190,208

785,061

519,238

Finland

269,371

190,208

785,061

519,238

Pinos Altos

99,702

88,586

330,734

221,999

Mexico

99,702

88,586

330,734

221,999

Corporate and Other

6,757

15,628

6,481

15,628

Revenues from mining operations

$    3,583,609

$    3,059,529

$   11,486,016

$    8,343,878

Production costs

972,409

839,321

2,881,754

2,396,241

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703

Gross profit

2,153,753

1,790,261

7,303,293

4,723,934

Exploration, corporate and other

181,533

214,693

448,594

337,176

Income before income and mining taxes

1,972,220

1,575,568

6,854,699

4,386,758

Income and mining taxes expense

619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358

Net income for the period

$    1,352,874

$   1,054,958

$    4,648,788

$    2,938,400

Net income per share — basic

$             2.67

$            2.10

$             9.25

$             5.85

Net income per share — diluted

$             2.67

$            2.10

$             9.24

$             5.83








Cash flows:






Cash provided by operating activities

$    1,755,015

$   1,815,875

$    5,245,003

$    4,705,609

Cash used in investing activities

$   (1,155,049)

$     (288,064)

$   (3,109,491)

$   (1,548,940)

Cash used in financing activities

$      (449,795)

$     (732,120)

$   (1,385,162)

$   (1,734,241)








Realized prices:






Gold (per ounce)

$           4,264

$          3,476

$           4,537

$           3,221

Silver (per ounce)

$           60.34

$          43.43

$           69.45

$           37.80

Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025








Payable production(i):






Gold (ounces):






LaRonde

77,250

81,522

240,107

264,265

Canadian Malartic

111,202

156,875

412,661

489,179

Goldex

29,940

29,375

88,589

92,509

Quebec

218,392

267,772

741,357

845,953

Detour Lake

183,118

176,539

567,416

497,649

Macassa

80,582

78,832

216,318

252,224

Ontario

263,700

255,371

783,734

749,873

Meliadine

96,149

93,836

287,496

282,611

Meadowbank

115,501

136,152

329,528

378,213

Nunavut

211,650

229,988

617,024

660,824

Fosterville

40,090

34,966

123,545

128,155

Australia

40,090

34,966

123,545

128,155

Kittila

59,907

57,954

170,403

162,415

Finland

59,907

57,954

170,403

162,415

Pinos Altos

20,273

20,885

58,874

59,539

Mexico

20,273

20,885

58,874

59,539

Total gold (ounces):

814,012

866,936

2,494,937

2,606,759








Silver (thousands of ounces)

606

630

1,860

1,843

Zinc (tonnes)

1,809

1,924

3,928

6,051

Copper (tonnes)

1,521

1,468

4,582

4,013








Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025








Payable metal sold(ii):






Gold (ounces):






LaRonde

89,161

77,224

248,700

256,641

Canadian Malartic

113,581

157,228

399,512

452,721

Goldex

31,052

28,479

91,895

92,339

Quebec

233,794

262,931

740,107

801,701

Detour Lake

186,292

188,008

572,711

509,522

Macassa

84,151

81,330

211,667

241,475

Ontario

270,443

269,338

784,378

750,997

Meliadine

86,637

76,739

277,981

274,197

Meadowbank

110,826

136,974

328,287

379,548

Nunavut

197,463

213,713

606,268

653,745

Fosterville

39,015

41,300

123,015

125,800

Australia

39,015

41,300

123,015

125,800

Kittila

62,821

55,000

173,721

162,000

Finland

62,821

55,000

173,721

162,000

Pinos Altos

19,907

21,734

61,493

59,573

Mexico

19,907

21,734

61,493

59,573

Total gold (ounces):

825,084

868,563

2,490,240

2,558,363








Silver (thousands of ounces)

698

653

1,888

1,754

Zinc (tonnes)

1,351

1,977

3,688

6,180

Copper (tonnes)

1,512

1,438

4,609

3,998








Notes:






(i)

Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 557 ounces of gold and 945 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively and 115 ounces of gold and 189 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, it excludes 1,415 ounces of gold and 3,614 ounces of gold produced at La India respectively, and 249 ounces of gold and 253 ounces of gold produced at Creston Mascota respectively.


(ii)

Payable metals sold from Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Macassa exclude the in-kind royalties of 5.0%, 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively, paid in respect of gold production at such mines. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, payable metals sold excludes 2,500 ounces of gold from La India.

Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



As at

As at

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$           3,613,125

$           2,866,053

Inventories

1,898,882

1,698,830

Fair value of derivative financial instruments

1,817

34,428

Other current assets

656,275

394,631

Total current assets

6,170,099

4,993,942

Non-current assets:


Goodwill

4,157,672

4,157,672

Property, plant and mine development

26,195,919

22,850,540

Investments

1,381,101

1,508,252

Other assets

1,222,228

960,885

Total assets

$          39,127,019

$          34,471,291




LIABILITIES


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$            1,537,428

$            1,033,444

Share based liabilities

38,225

31,722

Income taxes payable

296,177

1,226,347

Reclamation provision

232,758

144,537

Lease obligations

43,400

30,480

Fair value of derivative financial instruments

95,969

5,676

Total current liabilities

2,243,957

2,472,206

Non-current liabilities:


Long-term debt

197,102

196,271

Reclamation provision

1,169,682

1,318,476

Lease obligations

87,576

94,719

Share based liabilities

18,474

23,921

Deferred income and mining tax liabilities

5,608,895

5,373,013

Other liabilities

184,488

250,221

Total liabilities

9,510,174

9,728,827




EQUITY


Common shares:


Outstanding — 505,999,563 common shares issued, less 453,082 shares held in trust

20,165,616

18,699,862

Stock options

167,601

166,775

Retained earnings

9,055,369

5,463,906

Other reserves

228,259

411,921

Total equity

29,616,845

24,742,464

Total liabilities and equity

$          39,127,019

$          34,471,291

Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025








REVENUES






Revenues from mining operations

$ 3,583,609

$ 3,059,529

$  11,486,016

$  8,343,878








COST OF SALES






Production costs

972,409

839,321

2,881,754

2,396,241

Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703

Gross profit

2,153,753

1,790,261

7,303,293

4,723,934








EXPENSES (INCOME)






Exploration and corporate development

77,117

59,630

191,204

153,535

General and administrative

69,555

67,761

205,353

186,360

Finance costs

15,037

24,154

46,832

74,027

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

12,519

20,242

89,223

(173,881)

Foreign exchange translation

6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190)

Care and maintenance

6,192

17,866

44,063

47,449

Gain on sale of investments



(155,319)

Other income and expenses

(5,789)

31,599

941

67,876

Income before income and mining taxes

1,972,220

1,575,568

6,854,699

4,386,758

Income and mining taxes expense

619,346

520,610

2,205,911

1,448,358

Net income for the period

$ 1,352,874

$ 1,054,958

$ 4,648,788

$  2,938,400








Net income per share - basic

$          2.67

$          2.10

$          9.25

$           5.85

Net income per share - diluted

$          2.67

$          2.10

$          9.24

$           5.83

Adjusted net income per share - basic(i)

$          2.62

$          2.16

$          9.09

$           5.64

Adjusted net income per share - diluted(i)

$          2.61

$          2.16

$          9.08

$           5.62








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):






Basic

506,119

502,178

502,673

502,389

Diluted

507,246

503,539

504,009

503,768








Note:





(i)Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure



Agnico Eagle Mines LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025








OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income for the period

$            1,352,874

$            1,054,958

$            4,648,788

$            2,938,400

Add (deduct) adjusting items:






Amortization of property, plant and mine development

457,447

429,947

1,300,969

1,223,703

Gain on sale of investments



(155,319)

Deferred income and mining taxes

105,775

64,616

264,595

74,341

Unrealized loss (gain) on currency and commodity derivatives

8,577

50,343

125,619

(99,455)

Unrealized gain on warrants

(217)

(25,613)

(6,910)

(87,044)

Stock-based compensation

31,492

37,913

78,118

86,695

Foreign exchange translation

6,902

(6,559)

26,297

(18,190)

Other

(2,925)

55,639

21,334

84,270








Changes in non-cash working capital balances:






Income taxes

11,082

189,741

(991,388)

491,108

Inventories

(235,852)

(143,052)

(241,546)

(165,196)

Other current assets

(173,186)

(11,022)

(202,941)

(17,784)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

193,046

118,964

377,387

194,761

Cash provided by operating activities

1,755,015

1,815,875

5,245,003

4,705,609








INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Additions to property, plant and mine development

(902,801)

(626,330)

(2,325,805)

(1,616,930)

Purchase of O3 Mining, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired




(121,960)

Purchase of Central Lapland properties, net of cash and cash equivalents



(578,408)

Purchase of exploration properties

(55,591)


(55,591)

Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets

(5,445)


(17,079)

(8,400)

Purchase of equity securities and other investments

(189,750)

(60,142)

(407,841)

(198,503)

Proceeds on sale of equity securities and other investments


402,720

260,646

402,720

Other investing activities

(1,462)

(4,312)

14,587

(5,867)

Cash used in investing activities

(1,155,049)

(288,064)

(3,109,491)

(1,548,940)








FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Repayment of Senior Notes


(400,000)


(950,000)

Debt financing and extinguishment costs


(8,245)


(8,245)

Repayment of lease obligations

(10,821)

(8,620)

(26,590)

(26,970)

Dividends paid

(204,919)

(186,350)

(614,938)

(542,695)

Repurchase of common shares

(249,989)

(149,855)

(817,764)

(309,843)

Proceeds on exercise of stock options

3,427

10,411

36,409

72,257

Common shares issued

12,507

10,539

37,721

31,255

Cash used in financing activities

(449,795)

(732,120)

(1,385,162)

(1,734,241)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,003)

1,503

(3,278)

5,900

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

149,168

797,194

747,072

1,428,328

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,463,957

1,557,565

2,866,053

926,431

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$            3,613,125

$            2,354,759

$            3,613,125

$            2,354,759








SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION






Interest paid

$                   1,618

$                   7,795

$                   4,957

$                 46,213

Income and mining taxes paid

$               513,720

$               261,403

$            2,925,218

$               877,708

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-reports-third-quarter-2026-results--strong-free-cash-flow-generation-driven-by-solid-operational-performance-on-track-to-achieve-2026-production-and-cost-guidance-302922624.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/28/c0517.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

aemtsx:aemnyse:aemgold investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp. Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) has announced a maiden gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, defining a large-scale, oxide antimony-gold resource in the United States with near-term... Keep Reading...
A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.With antimony designated a U.S. Critical Mineral, China antimony export controls structurally tightening Western supply, and gold trading at record highs into 2026, one New Zealand–focused junior just delivered base-case PEA economics, expanded spot-price upside,... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) and certain other arms' length... Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

The gold price hit record highs of over US$5,500 per ounce in January 2026, and while its price has pulled back, it has largely held above the US$4,000 mark since it first broke through that point in September 2025.Gold's growth may have been stalled by a variety of factors, including widespread... Keep Reading...
Map detail showing BC and Alberta with cities marked, bordered by blue ocean and green land areas.

Osisko Gold Reports Progress at Cariboo Project in BC

Osisko Gold Group (TSXV:OGG,NYSE:OGG) announced that as of September 30, construction of its Cariboo gold project in Central BC is 28 percent complete, based on costs incurred.By the end of September, the company had incurred C$355 million in project costs, while the estimated remaining cost to... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026

The gold price may have receded from the new all-time high above AU$6,860.28 per ounce set in Q1, but the yellow metal was still trading at historic highs in the third quarter.The gold bull market has been well-supported by a number of factors. Among them is the pervading geopolitical turmoil... Keep Reading...
Gold bars rest on overlapping Canadian banknotes, including denominations of 5, 10, 50, and 100 dollars.

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

Singapore-based Boroo has agreed to acquire Victoria Gold Corp. for up to C$140 million and plans to invest more than C$1.5 billion in the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon, according to a Thursday (October 22) news release.The company will invest in environmental remediation, mine restart activities and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on scale over red digital currency background. Text reads "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Slips Below US$4,000, Expert Says US$3,600 Could be Next

It was a week of downward momentum for gold, which tumbled from above US$4,100 per ounce to below US$4,000 by the end of the period. Silver took a hit as well, sinking from close to US$58 per ounce to below US$54. Those prices represent important levels for both metals. Investors tend to focus... Keep Reading...
Gold bars arranged in rows.

Russia’s Gold Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since 2019

Russia’s gold reserves continued to shrink in September, with central bank holdings falling by approximately 62 metric tons since December 2025. The country’s gold holdings declined by 6.2 metric tons last month to approximately 2,264 metric tons, reaching their lowest level since 2019,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Shaping the Future of Mining

QEM Targets US Critical Minerals With Big It and Garden Valley Projects

Related News

oil and gas investing

Power Boost: British Columbia’s Role in Canada’s Energy Market Diversity

base metals investing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

precious metals investing

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Shaping the Future of Mining

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook

Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

vanadium investing

QEM Targets US Critical Minerals With Big It and Garden Valley Projects