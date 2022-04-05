Stock Symbol: AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders the following day, Friday, April 29, 2022 in a hybrid format . First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a ...

AEM:CA