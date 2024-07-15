AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION FOR COMMON SHARES OF FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION FOR COMMON SHARES OF FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP.

Agnico Eagle logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has entered into a transaction with First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FNM) ("FNM") that will result in Agnico Eagle acquiring 27,954,872 common shares ("Common Shares") of FNM.

Agnico Eagle has agreed to exchange amounts that remain due under the asset purchase agreement between certain subsidiaries of Agnico Eagle, certain subsidiaries of FNM and EMX Royalty Corporation dated March 19, 2021 , as amended May 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for 27,954,872 Common Shares (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is being effected by way of a subscription agreement between FNM and Agnico Eagle, whereby Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for 27,954,872 Common Shares at a price of $0.2925 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately $8,176,800 (the "Consideration") in a non-brokered private placement, which is expected to close on or about July 22, 2024 .

On closing of the Transaction, the Consideration will be immediately directed by FNM to its wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line"), and Gold Line will further direct the Consideration to Agnico Eagle Finland Oy and Agnico Eagle Sweden AB, each a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, in satisfaction of payments that remain owing by Gold Line under the Purchase Agreement.

Agnico Eagle currently owns 1,458,294 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. On closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle will own 29,413,166 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

On closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle and FNM will enter into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle will be granted certain rights, provided that Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in FNM, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in FNM at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.99% ownership interest in FNM; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of FNM to eight or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of FNM.

Agnico Eagle is acquiring the Common Shares to settle the amounts that remain due under the Purchase Agreement. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of FNM or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or other securities of FNM that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. FNM's head office is located at 1055 West Hastings Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at July 15, 2024 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected closing date of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle's ownership interest in FNM upon closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of FNM in the future and the terms of the investor rights agreement.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-subscription-for-common-shares-of-first-nordic-metals-corp-302197303.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/15/c1585.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar and US money.

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

SolGold (TSX:SOLG,LSE:SOLG,OTC Pink:SLGGF) has entered into a gold stream agreement with Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) and Osisko Bermuda to secure US$750 million for its Cascabel project in Ecuador.

An initial deposit of US$100 million will be paid in three tranches, and will be allocated to de-risking, permitting and completing a feasibility study. The first tranche, consisting of US$33.4 million, is expected on Monday (July 15).

The second and third tranches, each set at US$33.3 million, are expected in 2025, and are contingent on specific conditions being met, such as finalizing an investment protection agreement and submitting permit applications.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada and Osisko acquire a gold stream on SolGold's Cascabel Copper-Gold Project

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Franco-Nevada ( Barbados ) Corporation (" FNB "), has acquired a gold stream (the " Stream ") from SolGold plc (" SolGold ") with reference to production from the Cascabel project located in Ecuador . FNB has partnered with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s subsidiary, Osisko Bermuda Limited (" Osisko "), to provide a syndicated financing package on a 70%30% basis. FNB will provide a total of $525 million and Osisko a total of $225 million of funding for a total $750 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his latest thoughts on the gold price, saying that after the second quarter's record-setting levels miners should be due to share good results.

Pointing to Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSEGOLD), the three biggest holdings in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), he said he expects strength.

"What's different this time around for these three companies, and other gold producers, is that they've been able to clip a really nice margin on what their costs are vs. what the current price of gold is," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focussed on uranium and gold in Western Australia (WA) and Argentina, is pleased to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at 10:00am Perth AWST time on Monday 15 July 2024 under the ticker code PR2.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

Related News

Silver Investing

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

resource investing

$8m Queensland State Government Funding

resource investing

Rare Earths Specialist CEO joins the PVW Team

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Solis Rises 75 Percent on Copper Exploration Update

Agriculture Investing

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

×