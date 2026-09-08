AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF DELTA AND HELM BAY PROJECTS AND INVESTMENT IN VIZSLA COPPER

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF DELTA AND HELM BAY PROJECTS AND INVESTMENT IN VIZSLA COPPER

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Logo

Stock Symbol: AEM,OTC:AEMRF (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM,OTC:AEMRF) (TSX: AEM,OTC:AEMRF) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agnico Eagle (USA) Limited ("Agnico USA") has entered into a securities and asset purchase agreement dated September 8, 2026 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSX.V: VCU, OTCQB: VCUFF) ("Vizsla Copper") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vizsla Copper US Acquisitions LLC, pursuant to which Agnico USA has agreed to sell: (a) all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Delta Project LLC, a Delaware limited liability company that holds the mining claims comprising the Delta base and precious metal project ("Delta"); and (b) the assets comprising the Helm Bay gold project ("Helm Bay") in return for certain aggregate consideration and contingent milestone payments as set out below (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Agnico Eagle will receive the following aggregate consideration:

  • 22,523,283 common shares of Vizsla Copper (each, a "Common Share") representing approximately 19.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date of the Purchase Agreement, to be issued to Agnico Eagle at closing (the "Initial Consideration Shares");

  • 2,903,490 Common Shares (the "Deferred Consideration Shares" and, together with the Initial Consideration Shares, the "Consideration Shares"), to be issued to Agnico Eagle following receipt of disinterested shareholder approval, subject to certain conditions;

  • 3,041,480 Common Share purchase warrants, each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.95 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance (each, a "Warrant"); and

  • a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on Delta and a 3.0% net smelter return royalty on Helm Bay (together, the "NSRs"), to be granted to Agnico Eagle at closing pursuant to separate royalty agreements. Vizsla Copper will have the right to purchase 50% of each of the NSRs at any time for C$5,000,000.

The Consideration Shares will be issued at a deemed price of C$1.26 per Common Share for an aggregate value of approximately C$32,037,734.

Vizsla Copper will also make the following contingent milestone payments to Agnico Eagle in respect of Delta (each of which may be satisfied, at Vizsla Copper's election, in cash or in Common Shares, subject to certain limitations set out in the Purchase Agreement):

  • C$5,000,000, upon Vizsla Copper publicly disclosing a mineral resource estimate for Delta indicating an aggregate mineral resource of at least 300,000 copper equivalent tonnes of metal;

  • C$5,000,000, upon completion by Vizsla Copper of a feasibility study for Delta; and

  • C$10,000,000, upon Delta achieving commercial production.

Where a milestone payment is satisfied in Common Shares, the number of Common Shares issuable will be determined by reference to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares at the relevant time, subject to a floor price of C$1.26 per Common Share, being the maximum discount permitted under the policies of the TSXV. Any milestone payment that would result in Agnico Eagle having beneficial ownership of, or exercising control or direction over, 20% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, or that cannot be satisfied in Common Shares because the required TSXV acceptance has not been obtained, will be satisfied in cash.

On closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle is expected to hold approximately 19.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following closing, Vizsla Copper will seek disinterested shareholder approval to approve the issuance of the Deferred Consideration Shares, which would result in Agnico Eagle holding approximately 22.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a post-Transaction basis. In addition, the Warrants will provide that the holder thereof cannot exercise any Warrants to acquire Common Shares if such acquisition would result in the holder having beneficial ownership or control of 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the time of exercise. If the Deferred Consideration Shares have not been issued by January 31, 2027, Vizsla Copper will instead be required to issue to Agnico Eagle a non-interest-bearing promissory note.

The Transaction constitutes a "Reviewable Transaction" under TSXV Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets, as the Consideration Shares to be issued to Agnico Eagle will result in Agnico Eagle becoming an Insider of Vizsla Copper.

In addition, on closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle and Vizsla Copper will enter into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle will be granted certain rights, provided that it maintains certain ownership thresholds in the Common Shares, including: (i) the right to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of Vizsla Copper's board of directors to eight or more directors, two persons) to Vizsla Copper's board of directors; (ii) the right to participate in certain equity offerings and dilutive issuances in order to maintain or acquire up to the greater of Agnico Eagle's then-current ownership interest and an ownership interest of 19.9% (on a partially-diluted basis) in Vizsla Copper; and (iii) demand and piggy-back registration rights in respect of certain offerings.

Agnico Eagle is acquiring the Common Shares and Warrants as part of its strategy of acquiring strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential. Depending on market conditions, strategic priorities and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of Vizsla Copper or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Warrants or other securities of Vizsla Copper that it owns at such time.

Post Closing Financing Commitment

Agnico Eagle has agreed to participate in the first equity financing completed by Vizsla Copper following the date of the Purchase Agreement (the "Post-Closing Financing"), in an amount not to exceed the lesser of (a) C$5,000,000, and (b) 10% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Post-Closing Financing. Agnico Eagle's participation in the Post-Closing Financing is conditional on the Post-Closing Financing having a minimum aggregate offering size of C$30,000,000, and it being completed on or before December 31, 2026.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Investor Relations
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
145 King Street East, Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Vizsla Copper's head office is located at 1723 – 595 W. Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1.

Advisors

Stifel Canada is acting as financial advisor to Agnico Eagle. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal advisor to Agnico Eagle.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. Agnico Eagle is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at September 8, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's receipt of Common Shares, Warrants and NSRs pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the expected closing and closing date of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle's expected royalty interest in Delta and Helm Bay, the contingent milestone payments payable in respect of Delta and the manner in which they may be satisfied, Agnico Eagle's participation in the Post-Closing Financing, Agnico Eagle's expected ownership interest in Vizsla Copper upon closing of the Transaction, the investor rights agreement to be entered into between Agnico Eagle and Vizsla Copper on closing of the Transaction and Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Vizsla Copper in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-disposition-of-delta-and-helm-bay-projects-and-investment-in-vizsla-copper-302872909.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle Minesaemtsx:aemnyse:aemgold investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp. Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) has announced a maiden gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, defining a large-scale, oxide antimony-gold resource in the United States with near-term... Keep Reading...
A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.With antimony designated a U.S. Critical Mineral, China antimony export controls structurally tightening Western supply, and gold trading at record highs into 2026, one New Zealand–focused junior just delivered base-case PEA economics, expanded spot-price upside,... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) and certain other arms' length... Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC)

Oreterra Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces the completion of a major overall and maintenance program and the year-to-date production results for 2026 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the... Keep Reading...
Text reads "Weekly Editor’s Picks," over gold bars and silver bars with a large green upward arrow.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Warsh Scare, Oil Prices Break US$90

The gold price is in recovery mode after last week's speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh ate away at its end-of-summer gains.The yellow metal slipped briefly below the US$4,300 per ounce level on Tuesday (September 1), but then bounced back, nearly touching US$4,500.Silver was also... Keep Reading...
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Adds More High-Grade Gold at Boundiali’s BST1 Deposit

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the latest gold intercepts from an ongoing 100,000m diamond drilling program at its 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. Aurum received assay results from 22 diamond drill (DD) holes at the BST1 deposit,... Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Again

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his thoughts on the oil market, explaining why the Iran war hasn't been as disruptive as many initially expected. In his view, a developing bottleneck in refining could be the catalyst that ramps up pressure. "Where do prices go... Keep Reading...
Gold bars rest on scattered US dollar bills.

Gold Futures Rally as US-Iran Escalation Drives Bid

Gold futures rallied early on Thursday (September 3), driven by a concrete military escalation between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz that temporarily overrode macroeconomic headwinds.December gold futures opened at US$4,436.40 per ounce, up 0.5 percent from Wednesday's (September 2)... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Retail Entitlement Offer Opens and Offer Documents Dispatched

Drilling Kicks Off at Vista Montana!

Goldgroup Announces US$75 Million Private Placement with US$60 Million Already Committed by Leading Natural Resource Investors

CUAI - Copper Intelligence Extensive Drilling Program Continues to Validate Significant Copper System at Butembo, Eastern DRC

Related News

Retail Entitlement Offer Opens and Offer Documents Dispatched

copper investing

Drilling Kicks Off at Vista Montana!

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces US$75 Million Private Placement with US$60 Million Already Committed by Leading Natural Resource Investors

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

copper investing

CUAI - Copper Intelligence Extensive Drilling Program Continues to Validate Significant Copper System at Butembo, Eastern DRC

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GORO

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations