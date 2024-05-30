Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pursuit Minerals

Addendum to Announcement Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) provides the following additional information as an addendum to the ASX Announcement dated 29 May 2024 titled “Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur”.

ASX Listing Rule 5.7.2 requires certain items of disclosure in the body of the announcement in addition to the accompanying JORC Tables. The following items lacked adequate disclosure in the original announcement are now presented in further detail in this Addendum to Announcement.

Drill Hole Collar

The Company advises the drill hole collar of Drill Hole 1 or DDH-1 are as follows:

Pursuit Minerals drill hole 1


This release was approved by the Board.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

