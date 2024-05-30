- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Addendum to Announcement Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) provides the following additional information as an addendum to the ASX Announcement dated 29 May 2024 titled “Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur”.
ASX Listing Rule 5.7.2 requires certain items of disclosure in the body of the announcement in addition to the accompanying JORC Tables. The following items lacked adequate disclosure in the original announcement are now presented in further detail in this Addendum to Announcement.
Drill Hole Collar
The Company advises the drill hole collar of Drill Hole 1 or DDH-1 are as follows:
This release was approved by the Board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR) is a top-tier lithium exploration and development company. The company is focused on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. The project is strategically located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production. Argentina is the world’s third largest producer of lithium, behind Australia and Chile.
The project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine. The Rio Grande Salar holds a historical Ni 43-101 resource declared by LSC Lithium, formerly listed on the TSX prior to being acquired by Plus Petrol of 2.1 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L). This resource was mostly obtained from shallow drilling to 100 metres.
Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. The inferred resource relies on recent geophysical surveys and historical drilling, encompassing only a small portion of the known mineralization. Notably, excluding the highly promising Mito tenement from the current MRE highlights the unexplored potential for further resource expansion.
Pursuit has commenced its Stage 1 maiden drill program focused on upgrading the inferred resource. The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. Other companies in the region have obtained impressive results and grades of 900 mg/Li+ at depths of 500 metres, some of the highest known grades in Argentina. Pursuit expects a material resource upgrade in the second half of 2024 which will build on the inferred maiden resource.
Drill cores and packer lithium brine samples from Pursuit’s Stage 1 drilling program at the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In addition to having an attractive lithium resource, Pursuit is focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Pursuit has submitted advanced environmental permits for the construction of the 250 tpa evaporation ponds and Stage 2 drill program at the northern tenement of the Rio Grande Sur project.
The establishment of the ponds is expected to take place in the latter part of 2024, pending environmental approvals. The ponds and the plant are planned to be situated on the Sal Rio 02 tenement enabling the possibility of initiating the first production of lithium carbonate on-site in 2025.
Pursuit is targeting continuous production at Rio Grande Salar and expects the current setup to be scalable to produce 15,000 to 20,000tpa of technical and battery grade lithium carbonate.
250-ton lithium carbonate pilot plant
The company’s focus on Argentina has several advantages. The new government, led by its president Javier Milei has signaled a market-friendly and pro-business policy shift. This should be a positive development for lithium miners given that Argentina has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Argentina holds 21 percent of the world’s 105 million tons of lithium resources, second only to Bolivia, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Lithium Statistics and Information 2024 report.
Lithium is in great demand driven by the growth in electric vehicles (EVs). Bloomberg NEF estimates lithium demand to jump by 225 percent to 2.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, translating into a CAGR of 16 percent. In a net-zero scenario, Bloomberg pegs the demand at 3.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, a CAGR of 19 percent.
The company remains focused on project execution that will deliver long-term shareholder value, including the completion of stage 1 drilling, JORC resource upgrade, first production of lithium carbonate and increasing production capacity to 250 tpa, and receipt of environmental permits, all within the first half of 2024.
In addition, Pursuit has identified the following catalysts over the next 12 months:
- Q3/Q4 2024: start of evaporation pond construction at Rio Grande, off-take agreement, relocation of 250 tpa pilot plant to Rio Grande.
- Q4 2024/Q1 2025: Detailed mineral resource study for commercial scale lithium carbonate operation; stage 2 drilling and JORC resource upgrade; first production from 250 tpa plant could commence as early as Q4 of 2025.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
Key Project
Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project
The Rio Grande Sur is the company’s flagship lithium project. The project comprises five tenements that span 9,233 hectares and are located in Rio Grande Salar in Salta province, Argentina. The region has benefited from historical exploration that yielded an NI 43-101 resource of 2.19 Mt LCE @ 374 mg/L, at inferred category.
During Q4 2023, Pursuit announced a maiden JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. Following this, Pursuit is currently undertaking a maiden drill program to upgrade the inferred resource. Stage 1 of the drill program will comprise four diamond drill holes on the southern tenements. The first two holes will be drilled at the Sal Rio II and Maria Magdelena tenements.
The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. The drilling commenced in Q1 2024, and Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024. Further drilling is expected following the completion of the Stage 1 program. The Stage 2 drilling program is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2024, after which Pursuit is targeting a feasibility study.
Management Team
Aaron Revelle – Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Revelle is a seasoned mining executive with experience in founding and developing natural resources companies. He has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of commodities and bringing them from deposits into production. He was the founder of Trilogy Minerals, which was acquired by Pursuit, and Centaur Resources, which focused on its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium project and was sold to Arena Minerals, and subsequently sold to Lithium Americas for over AU$300 million.
Peter Wall - Chairman
Peter Wall is a partner with Steinepreis Paganin, a leading law firm, and has rich experience in M&A, takeovers, recapitalizations, and reconstructions. He has significant expertise in various domains such as energy, resources, capital markets, and strategy. He is also the chairman of Minbos Resources.
Tom Eadie – Non-Executive Director
Tom Eadie is a director on the company board. He has over four decades of rich experience in the resource industry. Currently, he is the chairman of Alderan Resources and Southern Cross Gold. He was also the founding chairman of Syrah Resources.
Vito Interlandi – Company Secretary
Vito Interlandi is the managing partner at Nexia Melbourne and is responsible for corporate advisory. He has two decades of experience in finance, accounting, and capital markets and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition
Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of due diligence on its transaction (ASX Announcement 22 April 2024) to acquire (Proposed Acquisition) of Bengal Mining Pty Ltd (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects) in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais. This marks an important stage for the Company in its progress in finalising the Proposed Acquisition with the outstanding Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which will be held on the 13 June 2024 (ASX Announcement 13 May 2024).
Works will commence this week with a geological team beginning on ground reconnaissance works at the Projects in preparation for a site visit by Managing Director, Alex Biggs and Exploration Manager, Jarrad Woodland in early June.
HIGHLIGHTS
- All due diligence satisfied on Bengal Mining and Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects. All Conditions Precedent met except shareholder approval which is sought at upcoming EGM
- Contract geologists to begin on ground reconnaissance works this week
- Projects located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project
- Multiple pegmatites have been identified at the Caraíbas Project, with peak lithium rock chip assay results grading up to 0.53% Li2O (lepidolite)1
- Significant tantalum (1,245ppm), rubidium (1,175ppm) and caesium (1,455ppm) rock chip assay results are considered positive exploration indicators1
- Strong aeromagnetic geophysical trends correlate with regional mineralised trends
- Projects lie within geology of the Salinas Formation which hosts other significant lithium Resources in the region
- Proposed Transaction based on 5Mt, 10Mt and 30Mt Resource milestones presenting significant upside at both a project and company level demonstrating vendor confidence
- Managing Director, Alex Biggs to attend Lithium Summit 2024 in Belo Horizonte and site trip to Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects
About the Projects and Minas Gerais as a Lithium Region
The Projects are located in the Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Projects cover 3,372 Ha comprising seven (7) exploration licences and are located approximately 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina lithium project2 hosting 70.3Mt @ 1.27% Li20 and 60km north-west of Signa Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project3 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20. The region has emerged as one of the world’s premier lithium districts over the past few years and presents significant exploration potential.
The Company will benefit from access to a seasoned ground team, providing invaluable fieldwork expertise and insights, enhancing the Company's strategic approach to exploration. Relationships the Company already has in the region will help facilitate project growth and advancement.
Minas Gerais is Brazil’s third largest economy with over 300 mines operating in the state with tier-1 operators including Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto. The state boasts a strong mining labour pool and presents a cost competitive jurisdiction for exploration and project development with mature infrastructure, hydro power and road access.
This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) rapidly advances its high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. Comprised of two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada, the portfolio includes the Lac Rainy flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The company also explores four other projects in Australia: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
Metals Australia is progressing with its flagship Lac Rainy flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. Lac Rainy is well-positioned to supply high-quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Rainy mineral resource.
Location of Metals Australia’s projects in the Tier 1 Mining Jurisdictions in Quebec, Canada and Australia’s Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
The Lac Rainy graphite project in eastern Quebec, Canada has access to excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power facilities. The project hosts an existing JORC 2012 mineral resource of 13.3 million tons (Mt) @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon, which was announced in 2020 and a scoping study was completed and reported on in early 2021.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Rainy Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Rainy high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Rainy Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Rainy based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Rainy in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.
This Metals Australia profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) to receive an Investor Presentation
Inaugurates DLE Pilot Plant in Chile
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, inaugurated its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot plant in the city of Copiapó, Atacama Region, on Thursday 23rd May 2024. The ceremony was attended by authorities, business representatives, community members, and academics.
Attendees at the ceremony included the Presidential Delegate of the Atacama Region, Luis Pino, Regional Councillor Javier Castillo; CORFO Director Rosa Román; CORPROA President Andrés Rubilar; miners' union president Joel Carrizo; indigenous community representatives Christián Milla and Ercilia Araya, who also spoke at the ceremony highlighting the Company's plan to collaborate with local communities to develop sustainable lithium production in Chile.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of CleanTech Lithium said: "We are extremely proud to inaugurate our DLE pilot plant. The start of our plant's operations is concrete evidence of our commitment to Chile and the Atacama region to advance sustainable lithium production, preparing to meet the international markets' demand for battery-grade lithium, and adhering to the conditions established in the National Lithium Strategy by the Chilean Government. We are nearing the point of becoming one of the first DLE-based companies in Chile to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate."
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, President of the Pai-Ote Community, commented: "Today we are here in Piedra Colgada, inaugurating CleanTech Lithium's plant. We have been getting to know it; the last time we visited it was smaller, and now it is larger and more developed. The challenge of the plant is very interesting. We believe that it can be a very good methodology to implement in the upper territory (in the mountains) with minimal impact. We know there will be some impact, but in this way, I do not think we will have major problems. Regarding CleanTech's work with the communities, there is an initial phase of work before the consultation. We will conduct anthropological and human environment assessments, as well as environmental studies. In general, we will be working on all these aspects, and we will also validate the documents ourselves through the fieldwork we will undertake, because we know the territory and where it affects us. It is a great challenge, a great dream that we both share, because for the first time it is happening that we will bring in professionals whom we trust."
The Presidential Delegate of the Atacama Region, Luis Pino, stated: "It is very important that this type of project is already being established in the Atacama Region. We find it very interesting, particularly in light of the national lithium policy led by our President Gabriel Boric, which allows us to have a strategy and key guidelines on how the matter of lithium will be addressed over the next 20 or 30 years. It is extremely positive that CleanTech Lithium, in the process of establishing itself as a company, also generates this work with indigenous communities, which allows us to respect the processes involving participation, promotion, and, why not say it, respect for the sacred lands of the indigenous communities."
Image 1: Ribbon cutting at the inauguration of the CleanTech DLE Pilot Plant in Copiapó, Chile
Image 2: Ercilia Araya, President of the Pai-Ote Community and Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler
Image 3: Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO joins Presidential Delegate and CORPROA representatives
Image 4: Attendees at the inauguration ceremony of the DLE Pilot Plant
The inauguration ceremony of CleanTech Lithium's DLE Pilot Plant was part of a recent trip made by the Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, to meet CTL's operations and community relations teams and several of the Company's partners. The Company has recently announced encouraging results from the processing of brine from Laguna Verde and the dispatch of the first batch to Conductive Energy's processing plant in the United States.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
CORFO (Corporación de Fomento de la Producción de Chile)
CORFO oversees a variety of programs aimed at generating the economic development of Chile, through the promotion of inward investment and the advocacy of competitiveness for domestic companies. https://www.corfo.cl/sites/cpp/movil/webingles
CORPORA (The Corporation for the Development of the Atacama Region)
CORPROA is a private, non-profit institution made up of regional companies and entrepreneurs whose objective is to design, promote, execute and support regional development strategies that are sustainable and that allow raising levels of quality of life of the population. Likewise, it will collaborate with the University of Atacama and other institutions for the same purposes.https://www.corproa.cl/que-es-corproa/
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East
Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources Limited ASX:CRR (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has discovered multiple additional spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the Company’s 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada.
Highlights
- 31 new LCT pegmatites discovered to the east of the Mavis Lake Main Zone, including multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites1.
- Discoveries reinforced with the extension of multiple mapped outcrops – increasing the known outcrop of spodumene-bearing pegmatites up to 250m along strike.
- 83 grab and channel samples collected across the broader Mavis Lake Project Area.
- Muscovite samples gathered for Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) analysis, enhancing knowledge on the fractionation trends.
- Advanced planning completed for the positioning of drill pad locations targeting known spodumene-bearing pegmatites within the Northern Prospects (Gullwing and Tot).
- Planning and permits in place to undertake mechanical stripping and channel sampling of the Tot Pegmatite.
Detailed Field Work Delivers Outstanding Initial Results
A field work program comprising prospecting, mapping and sampling began in early May, designed to identify new spodumene-bearing pegmatites, determine fractionation trends at the Northern Prospects and conduct drill pad reconnaissance throughout the Mavis Lake Lithium Project.
A total of 83 samples were collected from pegmatite outcrops across the broader Project Area. A total of 31 new pegmatite discoveries have been made. The discoveries include a ~250m extension of a known spodumene-bearing pegmatite (Pegmatite 20) and 100m extension of the Main Zone spodumene-bearing pegmatite cluster (Pegmatites 7 and 24). Samples have been prepared and will be dispatched to an independent analytical laboratory in the coming weeks, with full results expected in July/August 2024.
Critical Resources Managing Director, Alex Cheeseman said:
“It’s great to see field teams directly following up our Exploration Target and making further significant discoveries at Mavis Lake at the start of the new field season. The field program has already increased our confidence in our ability to deliver on the recently published Exploration Target, paving the way for drill testing a number of high-quality targets. We look forward to continuing our dual-track strategy of targeting resource growth while progressing our project development and permitting workstreams for Mavis Lake.”
Discoveries at Main Zone and East of Main Zone
Field crews spent three weeks prospecting across the Mavis Lake Project Area, resulting in the discovery of 31 new LCT-Type pegmatites. Most of these discoveries are located proximal to and to the east of the Main Zone.
Notable finds include a ~250-metre extension of spodumene-bearing pegmatite 20, a ~100-metre extension of spodumene-bearing pegmatites 7 and 24, and the identification of spodumene- bearing pegmatite 25.
Figure 1 – Plan map of Mavis Lake Main Zone and East of Main Zone showing locations of grab samples and discovery reference areas
Pegmatite 20 Extension
Historical exploration results within the Company’s database, including litho-geochemical assessments of both mafic volcanic host rock and pegmatite, identified a number of areas with elevated lithium values. This data was used to vector field teams onto previously un-mapped pegmatite structures.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Critical Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.
- Drillhole 1 (DDH-1) at the Maria Magdelena tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has hit significant high grade intercepts of lithium brine at shallow depths of ~131m.
- Additional lithium bearing brines continue to be intercepted below 130m to current depth of 500m, with assays pending and results expected over the coming weeks.
- Initial high-grade assays include the following intervals:
- 408mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 17.75m to 25.80m
- 412mg/L from an interval of 38.85m to 48.30m
- 424mg/L from an interval of 56.40m to 64.50m
- 620mg/L from an interval of 115.50m to 117.50m
- 607mg/L from an interval of 129m to 131m
- Significantly grades of over 600mg/Li are the highest achieved at this shallow depth.
- The hole is currently drilling below 500m, targeting near 600m of depth for completion before the drill rig and crew relocates to Sal Rio II to commence Drillhole 2 (DDH-2).
- The Stage 1 Drill Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.
In relation to the progress of DDH-1 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The initial results from DDH-1 are particularly sensational as we progress our initial exploration phase of the Rio Grande Sur Project. With these initial intercepts we are continuing the significant advancements we have made in our understanding of the RGS Project mineralisation, with the results commencing to demonstrate the potential significant scale of the project. With outstanding high grade brine intercepts at depths of 100-130m and continuing to 500m with grades above 600mg/L at shallow depths, the project is exceeding our expectations.
“We continue to progress with permitting for the drilling program in the north of the Rio Grande Sur Project, which we intend to include in our Stage 1 program works as we target a significant mineral resource upgrade. This is in addition to works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate in the coming months, with Pursuit having already received multiple requests for product samples from potential off- take partners.”
High-Grade, Shallow Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results
DDH-1 of the Stage 1 drilling program commenced on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in March 2024; and is nearing completion with the hole currently at a depth of 500m, with a target final depth of ~600m expected to be reached and assayed over the coming weeks.
Throughout the first several hundred metres, the on-site geologists and drilling team have been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered. Of particular interest, at approximately 100-130m a highly porous sandy unit was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and grade.
Figure 1 – Drilling crew onsite drilling DDH-1
Intercepts from DDH-1 have shown highly favourable geology in line with, and exceeding expectations from historical drilling (to depths of 50m) carried out on the Rio Grande Salar. Lithium brine samples for assay continue to be captured up to the current depth of 500 metres with further potential for high grade results. Highly porous sandy units continue to be encountered below 400m where the team is currently finalising DDH- 1 at a planned depth of 600m.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia
Overview
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is a mineral exploration company with a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. The portfolio comprises two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada — the Lac Rainy flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The Australian portfolio comprises four projects: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
The push for net zero targets and the call from policymakers to transition to cleaner energy has intensified the focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage. The EV automakers and battery manufacturers, rely on essential materials such as graphite and metals, including lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, to manufacture the batteries that are used in these vehicles and storage batteries generally. This has driven carmakers and battery manufacturers to partner with battery material suppliers under direct off-take agreements. Further, some automakers/battery manufacturers are buying equity stakes in miners, involving them directly in financing decisions for the development of mining projects. This is encouraging for companies such as Metals Australia as it actively advances its projects towards development.
Figure 2 – Graphite is a Critical Mineral required for the mass electrification of auto transportation.
Metals Australia is focused on progressing its flagship Lac Rainy flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. The project is well-positioned to supply high quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production in the future. The company announced positive sampling results across a 36-km strike length of identified graphite trends at Lac Rainy, including many values over 20% Cg and an exceptionally high-grade sample containing over 63% Cg. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Rainy Mineral Resource. An application for the drilling program is progressing with the Quebec regulator. Additionally, the company has recently commenced a Flake Graphite concentrate prefeasibility study with Lycopodium in Ontario and a downstream battery anode plant design with ANZAPLAN in Germany.
Metals Australia is also advancing its lithium, gold and silver exploration project at Corvette River, which is adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium project. Further, the company carries out aggressive exploration programs at its other projects, including Manindi, Warrambie & the Murchison in Western Australia and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory region of Australia.
Metals Australia is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million, which we note was higher than the company’s market capital at current share price. Metals Australia benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The appointment of experienced mining executive Paul Ferguson as the CEO is positive for the company. Since joining in January 2024, he has significantly advanced planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs, and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. The Corvette Project has also completed exploration planning and is now fully permitted for drilling and trenching work during the northern hemisphere summer.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Rainy Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Rainy high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Rainy Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Rainy based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Rainy in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.
Figure 1 – Location of Metals Australia’s projects in the Tier 1 Mining Jurisdictions in Quebec, Canada and Australia’s Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Key Projects
Canada
Lac Rainy Flake Graphite Project (MLS 100%)
Figure 3 – Conceptual 3D Mining layout from February 2021 Scoping Study
The Lac Rainy Graphite project is located in eastern Quebec, Canada, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with access to excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power facilities. The project hosts an existing JORC 2012 mineral resource of 13.3 million tons (Mt) @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon, which was announced in 2020 and a scoping study was completed and reported on in early 2021. Battery test work followed, in Germany, and this demonstrated the Lac Rainy Graphite concentrate could be shaped, purified, coated and used in battery applications with excellent results. Given the above work, the company carried out further field work, recently announcing exceptionally high-grade sampling results from 80 samples on 10 identified graphitic trends across the property. This included a sample containing 63 percent graphitic carbon, and 10 samples containing over 20% Cg. The average grade of the sampling was 11% Cg, which is comparable to the current high-grade resource. The combined strike length of the identified high-grade graphitic zones is over 36 kms. This compares to just 1 km of drilling on 1.6 kms of graphite trend that was utilised to obtain the existing resource. The potential for expanding and upgrading the existing resource remains enormous.
Figure 4 –Lac Rainy Graphite project - Electromagnetic imagery outlining graphite trends and the resource
Additional drilling and development studies are either planned or are already underway, including a pre-feasibility study for a high grade Flake graphite concentrate product – which has commenced and a downstream purification options assessment and a scoping study for a battery anode facility in North America, which has been contracted. The company also announced it is contract ready for its planned drilling program and will fast-track the program as soon as permits are received from the Quebec regulator.
Corvette River Lithium Project (MLS 100%)Corvette River Lithium, gold and silver Project is located in Quebec’s James Bay region Metals Australia recently announced that it is fully permitted to advance an extensive field exploration program across its holdings which include the wholly owned East Pontois, Felicie and West Pontois projects, situated within Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT) CV Lithium Trend, as well as tenements at West and East Eade in the company's parallel Corvette River South Trend. A field mapping and sampling program concluded last year and identified large, potentially lithium-bearing pegmatites immediately along strike from Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium pegmatite discoveries. Additionally, the company has flagged significant gold and silver samples from its review of work previously completed across the field as is illustrated in the diagram below.
Figure 5 – The Corvette Projects in the James Bay region of Canada. Prospective for Lithium, Gold & Silver
Australian Projects
Warrambie Project (MLS 80%)
The Warrambie project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It is 20 kms west of the Andover Lithium discovery (Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS). Metals Australia has completed geophysical surveys across the area and is identifying targets for further field exploration and drilling.
Tennant Creek (Copper-Gold) Project (MLS 80%)
Metals Australia acquired the tenements as part of a package purchased from Payne Gully Gold in 2022. The company’s tenements include a granted exploration license (E32725) directly along strike to the east of the Warrego copper-gold deposit, which has a production of 1.45 Million Ounces of gold at 8 grams per tonne and over 90,000 tonnes of Copper at 2%. The Warrego mine operated from the late 1950’s through until 1989. It was found under sedimentary cover. The area and this land package is under detailed review utilizing available geophysical surveys. The company aims to identify further targets hidden under shallow sediment cover.
Murchison Gold Project (MLS 80%)
The Murchison tenements were also acquired as part of the Payne Gully Gold transaction. Metals Australia owns exploration licenses at the Murchison gold project, which is adjacent to the >5 million ounces (Moz) Big Bell gold deposit. The company plans to conduct detailed magnetics and gravity surveys to test for extensions and repeats of high-grade gold deposits.
Manindi Project (MLS 80%)The Manindi project is located in the Murchison District, approximately 500 kms northeast of Perth in Western Australia. The project comprises three mining leases and has an established high-grade zinc mineral resource. The metallurgical test work has located spodumene in samples from a high-grade lithium intersection of 12m @ 1.38 percent lithium oxide, including 3m @ 2.12 percent lithium oxide. The company also made a new vanadium-titanium discovery at the Manindi project.
Management Team
Paul Ferguson – Chief Executive Officer
A Mining Engineer, Paul Ferguson has over three decades of experience in the resources and energy sectors across North America, Asia and Australia. He has extensive project development and operational experience working in Canada. He has worked in oil & gas major ExxonMobil across project stages, including feasibility, design, construction, and operation. He has worked in Executive level roles within Australia, including at GMA Garnet and held increasingly more senior roles with BHP (Iron Ore & Coking Coal) and then with Exxon Coal Minerals and Mobil Oil Australia during the early stages of his career.
Tanya Newby – CFO and Joint Company Secretary
Tanya Newby is a finance and governance professional with over 20 years experience in various corporate and commercial roles. She has a strong background in the resources sector and has provided financial advice and assistance to a number of publicly listed entities through exploration, project development through to the production stage. Tanya is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and a Graduate Member of the Institute of Company Directors.
Michael Muhling – Joint Company Secretary
Michael Muhling has over two decades of experience in the resources, including 15 years in senior roles with ASX-listed companies. He is a fellow of CPA Australia, The Chartered Governance Institute, and the Governance Institute of Australia.
John Dugdale – Technical Advisor
John Dugdale is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in the discovery and development of graphite, lithium, gold, nickel and copper projects. His corporate experience includes serving as a director and CEO of several junior resource companies focused on nickel-cobalt, graphite and copper-gold projects. Additionally, he has experience in funds management with Lion Selection Group.
Chris Ramsay – General Manager Geology
Chris Ramsay is a geologist and project manager with over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has been involved in exploration, mine development and operations for mining projects in Australasia, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa and North America.
Board
Michael Scivolo – Non-executive Chairman
Michael Scivolo has extensive accounting and taxation experience for corporate and non-corporate entities. He was a partner/director at a CPA firm until 2011 and has since been consulting in accounting and taxation. Scivolo is on the boards of several ASX-listed mining companies, including Sabre Resources, Golden Deeps and Tennant Minerals Ltd.
Alexander Biggs – Non-executive Director
Alexander Biggs has over 20 years of experience in the mining and engineering sector. During his career, he has been involved in various activities, including operations, consulting, finance and capital raising. He is currently the managing director of Lightning Minerals (ASX) and was previously the managing director of Critical Resources (ASX:CRR). Biggs is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines.
Rachelle Domansky – Non-executive Director
Rachelle Domansky is an ESG specialist and a consulting psychologist for businesses, governments and educational institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Metals Australia, Rachelle holds non-executive board positions at Quebec Lithium and Access Plus WA Deaf.
Basil Conti – Non-executive Director
Basil Conti has been associated with the mining industry for over 25 years. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia & NZ and was a partner/director of a chartered accounting firm in West Perth until 2015.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
