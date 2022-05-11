Acme Lithium CEO Steve Hanson: Lithium Brine Projects in Nevada
Acme Lithium CEO Steve Hanson said, “We’re excited about delivering on milestones this year.”
Acme Lithium CEO Steve Hanson: Lithium Brine Projects in Nevada
Acme Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQB:ACLHF) CEO Steve Hanson discussed the company’s lithium brine projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada — the only historical site of lithium production since 1966.
The Acme property is immediately contiguous to these proven resources. After extensive work in 2021 to make advancements, Hanson noted, “We did some geological work, mapping and two geophysics phases. Now we’re leading up to drilling this lithium brine project.”
As for next steps, Hanson mentioned a focus on determining economic discoveries, “Brine projects are really different from traditional metal discovery, when you're dealing with hard rock, or even clay. It’s more akin to drilling a water well or a reservoir with a certain amount of pressure, then that ultimately has certain parts per million of lithium contained within that brine or saltwater. For us, it’s a question of grade, and then the size and scale of that aquifer to determine how much lithium we have in a resource.”
Per Hanson, once there is a proven economic grade of lithium, a preliminary economic assessment would follow. He noted, “We will continue to drill in Clayton Valley. The goal here too is to inject the water back into the aquifer. So there's subsequent drilling that will take place, further equipment that will be required, and we are evaluating what's called direct lithium extractiontechnology.”
To finance the company’s projects, Hanson noted, “We have stable financing with C$6.8 million in the bank. We’re backed by companies for an additional C$4.2 million, with support from Waratah Capital Advisors and the Probity Mining flow-through fund.”
Looking toward the future, Hanson said, “We’re excited about delivering on milestones this year. As a company, our vision is to build shareholder value.”
Watch the full interview of Acme Lithium CEO Steve Hanson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQB:ACLHF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ACME Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. ACME Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ACME Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
