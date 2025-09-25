Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Results

Accenture's fiscal 2025 revenues, adjusted EPS and free cash flow come in ahead of Company's expectations; Early AI investments help drive strong fiscal 2025 results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925362225/en/

All comparisons are to the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, unless noted otherwise.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet

"I am very pleased with our 7% growth in fiscal 2025, demonstrating our unique ability to deliver for our clients as they seek our help to reinvent and lead with AI. As clients continue to embrace reinvention to create value and drive financial results and business outcomes, they need help to build their digital core, prepare data and reimagine processes, all while training their people to work in entirely new ways. This is what Accenture does best and our strong results this year clearly illustrate our impact. I am grateful to the Reinventors of Accenture who bring their unique talents, together with our proprietary tools and leading partnerships, to bear as we deliver value to our clients with certainty and speed."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Key Metrics

  • New bookings of $21.3 billion for the quarter and $80.6 billion for the year
  • Generative AI new bookings of $1.8 billion for the quarter and $5.9 billion for the year
  • Revenues of $17.6 billion for the quarter, an increase of 7% in U.S. dollars and 4.5% in local currency; and $69.7 billion for the year, an increase of $4.8 billion or 7% in both U.S. dollars and local currency
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin of 11.6%, a decrease of 270 basis points; adjusted 1 operating margin of 15.1%, an increase of 10 basis points
  • Full year GAAP operating margin of 14.7%, a decrease of 10 basis points; adjusted operating margin of 15.6%, an increase of 10 basis points
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $2.25, a 15% decrease; adjusted EPS of $3.03, a 9% increase
  • Full year GAAP diluted EPS of $12.15, a 6% increase; adjusted EPS of $12.93, an 8% increase
  • Free cash flow of $3.8 billion for the quarter and $10.9 billion for the year

Fiscal Year 2026 Business Outlook Highlights

  • Company expects full-year revenue growth of 2% to 5% in local currency; excluding a 1% to 1.5% impact from its U.S. federal business, company expects revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency
  • Expects full-year GAAP diluted EPS of $13.19 to $13.57, a 9% to 12% increase; expects full-year adjusted EPS of $13.52 to $13.90, a 5% to 8% increase
  • Company expects to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders in fiscal year 2026

1 Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and during fiscal 2024, as further described in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 8198897 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com . A replay will be available on this website following the call.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 779,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com .

Rachel Frey
Accenture Media Relations
+1 917 452 4421
rachel.frey@accenture.com

Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com

