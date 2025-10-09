Accenture Helps Organizations Advance Agentic AI with Gemini Enterprise

  • Clients such as JCOM, Radisson Hotel Group, and a U.S. health insurer are solving complex business challenges with Google AI technologies
  • Accenture and Google Cloud joint generative AI Center of Excellence is expanding with agentic capabilities
  • More than 450 agents built by Accenture are available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud announced today that their strategic alliance is driving client reinvention with Gemini Enterprise agentic AI solutions, building on the successful adoption of Google Cloud technologies for organizations across industries.

Accenture and Google Cloud are driving client reinvention with Gemini Enterprise agentic AI solutions, building on the successful adoption of Google Cloud technologies with organizations across industries.

Accenture and Google Cloud are driving client reinvention with Gemini Enterprise agentic AI solutions, building on the successful adoption of Google Cloud technologies with organizations across industries.

Accenture is advancing agentic AI with support for Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform designed to bring the full power of Google's AI to every employee and every workflow. With Accenture's deep experience in cloud and AI technologies, engineering capabilities, and technical expertise on Google Cloud technology, the two companies will help drive operational efficiencies and business value using Google's latest AI innovations.

"Working alongside Google Cloud, we're dedicated to empowering our clients' transformation using the cutting-edge AI capabilities of Gemini Enterprise," said Scott Alfieri, Accenture Google Business Group lead. "We're creating a foundation for innovation for our clients, on a strong digital core with seamless data and AI support. This means centralizing workflows, supercharging AI agent development, and driving adoption at scale – ultimately fueling long-term success and propelling businesses into the future."

"With Gemini Enterprise, we are making it possible for every employee and workflow to benefit from the latest advancements in Google's AI," said Victor Morales, VP of GSI Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We're combining our AI leadership with Accenture's strategic expertise to help clients solve their most complex challenges and achieve measurable outcomes."

Accenture is deepening its commitment to agentic reinvention with Google Cloud through the evolution of its joint generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) by expanding it with agentic capabilities to support clients. Powered by Google Gemini models and now with Gemini Enterprise, the CoE will provide clients with the resources they need to scale and orchestrate multi-agent systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

The companies are delivering value and enabling clients to solve complex business challenges with AI across industries, such as:

  • JCOM collaborated with Accenture and Google Cloud on the "JAICO Project," an AI-driven initiative designed to enhance customer experiences through deeper customer understanding. Powered by Gemini, the solution is deployed in JCOM's customer service centers, where AI summarizes hundreds of thousands of conversation records a month, enabling operators to handle inquiries more efficiently. Moving forward, JCOM aims to further advance the use of generative AI and, by combining real and digital experiences, deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.
  • With over 1,520 hotels in more than 100 countries, the Radisson Hotel Group strives to deliver memorable moments and speak to their customers in their own language in every interaction. The Radisson Hotel Group worked with Accenture and Google Cloud to use Vertex AI and Gemini models to personalize ads at scale in multiple languages automatically in hours instead of weeks using AI, which increased revenue and efficiency across the business. By training AI models on extensive datasets stored in BigQuery; ad teams saw productivity rise by 50% while revenue increased from AI-powered campaigns by more than 20%.
  • At a large health insurer in the United States, the integration of Google Agentspace with cloud-based enterprise collaboration and data tools has established a powerful foundation for enterprise-wide knowledge access. This connectivity enables teams to streamline workflows and better service policy holders by being able to quickly retrieve insights, documents, and communications across platforms through a single conversational interface.

To demonstrate the rapid evolution of agentic AI and its transformative potential, Accenture recently hosted a Google Agentic AI Codefest competition to build AI agents that assist organizations across 15 industries. These agents are now available through Google Cloud Marketplace and include next-gen agents, conversational agents, and AgentEngine agents. More than 450 engineered agents built by Accenture are currently available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which will be accessible directly within Gemini Enterprise so that organizations can easily combine agents into one singular view.

As a partner for Accenture's LearnVantage digital learning services, Accenture and Google Cloud are also adding new skilling programs, enabling enterprise users to apply and gain value from Gemini Enterprise agents more quickly and effectively.

Additionally, Accenture will expand its own internal use of Google Cloud technology by integrating Gemini Enterprise to accelerate knowledge sharing and to autonomously execute individual processes or functions.

For more information on Accenture's strategic partnership with Google Cloud to drive client reinvention with agentic AI, visit here.

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 779,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com .

Copyright © 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Denise Berard
Accenture
+1 617 488 3611
denise.berard@accenture.com

Julie Bennink
Accenture
+1 312 693 7301
julie.l.bennink@accenture.com

