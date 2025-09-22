Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Orlade Group to Expand Capital Projects Capabilities for Energy, Utilities, Rail, Aerospace and Defense Clients

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire French Orlade Group ("Orlade"), which provides advisory and project management services for capital projects through its subsidiaries, which include Op 2 and pmO. The acquisition would significantly expand Accenture's capabilities to help clients optimize their investments in large-scale, long-term projects, such as nuclear power plants, power grids, rolling stock, defense systems and space launch systems.

Orlade Group to become part of Accenture

Op 2 ‘s services include advising clients on how they can organize and execute capital projects more successfully with lead time reduction expertise, key best practices for large-scale project management and predictive data-driven models. pmO's project management processes and tools help clients deliver capital projects on time and on budget.

Orlade and its subsidiaries would bring approx. 200 professionals, most of which are based in Paris and Bordeaux. The company's international locations include Montréal (Canada) and Brisbane (Australia). Their teams would join Accenture's infrastructure and capital projects practice within Industry X .

Accenture's planned acquisition would come at a time in which organizations developing capital projects are facing many challenges, ranging from increased scrutiny from stakeholders to supply chain issues to staffing shortages to cybersecurity risks. As a result, only 6% of organizations surveyed deliver projects on or ahead of schedule. Two-thirds miss their targets, adding an average of 29% in labor costs and penalty fees to the bill, research from Accenture shows.

Koen Deryckere, Accenture France & Benelux market unit lead, said: "This acquisition would strengthen our position in France and boost our ability to help clients reinvent how they plan and execute large-scale projects in the energy, utilities, rail, aerospace and defense sectors. It would enhance our capital project management expertise, from advisory to execution, and leverage advanced technologies like generative AI to drive large-scale, responsible transformation."

Flavien Parrel, who leads Accenture Industry X for France and Benelux, added: "Orlade is an experienced leader in helping organizations successfully plan and execute complex industry projects. Their team‘s expertise would complement our leadership in digital and technology, where generative AI offers immediate productivity gains to our capital projects clients in areas such as data compilation, analysis, and the production of technical deliverables."

Orlade was founded in 2005 by Pascal Oriot, Sylvain de Robert and Frederic Laforce. In a joint statement, they pointed out that Orlade's expertise in the full lifecycle of capital projects in industrial sectors, combined with Accenture's leadership in digital and AI, would create a unique capability to deliver future standout projects for clients. Together, both companies could help clients navigate complexity with clarity, bold thinking and a clear focus on delivery.

Accenture has been scaling its capabilities for helping clients with their infrastructure and capital projects in Europe and North America continuously over the past two years. Earlier in 2025, it acquired construction consultancy Soben in Scotland and engineering managed services company IQT Group in Italy. In 2024, it bought BOSLAN , a management services provider for net-zero infrastructure in Spain. In 2023, US advisory and management company Anser Advisory and Canadian consulting and program management company Comtech became part of Accenture.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and Orlade will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties' ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com .

Jens Derksen
Accenture
+49 175 57 61393
jens.derksen@accenture.com

Velislava Le Fevre
Accenture
+33 1 53 23 46 18
velislava.lefevre@accenture.com

