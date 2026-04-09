Miivo CEO Discusses Platform Growth and Path to Global Scale in Proactive Investor Interview

Miivo CEO Discusses Platform Growth and Path to Global Scale in Proactive Investor Interview

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company"), is pleased to share highlights from a recent video interview with Proactive Investors, a third-party media platform, in which Chief Executive Officer Alexander Damouni discussed the Company's AI-powered platform, growth strategy, and strategic acquisition of Tandem Partners.

In the interview, Mr. Damouni outlined Miivo's core mission: to improve the success rate of small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"), noting that various studies suggest that a significant percentage of SMEs do not survive beyond their first five years. He emphasized that business failure is rarely sudden but rather a gradual progression of undetected warning signs, a problem Miivo's platform is purpose-built to address.

Key Highlights from the Interview

The following summarizes statements made by the CEO in the interview and may include forward-looking information. While the Company continues to develop its platform and expand its market presence, it remains subject to the risks typical of early-stage technology companies.

AI-Powered Early Warning System for SMEs

Miivo aggregates data from financial, operational, and customer channels into a single unified view. The platform's AI layer identifies risks and opportunities in real time, delivering prioritized, business-specific recommendations ranked by importance and potential impact.

Two-Segment Market Focus

The platform serves two complementary segments: businesses facing financial or operational difficulties, and more established companies seeking to automate workflows and scale efficiently. Miivo is designed to "meet you where you are," offering both self-service and managed service models.

Miivo Starter Plan: Accessible Entry Point

The recently launched Starter Plan provides a self-serve, lower-cost entry into the Miivo platform, allowing users to connect business systems and receive actionable insights without onboarding support or customization. Initially rolled out in India and the United Arab Emirates, the plan has since expanded into the North American market with clients in both the United States and Canada.

Global Presence and Growing Customer Base

Miivo has attracted users from across the world, spanning industries including food and beverage, retail, professional services, and manufacturing. The Company has also seen growing interest from European markets, underscoring the platform's sector-agnostic applicability.

Build-or-Buy Product Strategy

Mr. Damouni described Miivo's guiding approach as "build or buy." The Company is currently in a building phase, with several new self-service products targeting SME growth use cases in development, while simultaneously advancing toward the closing of a strategic acquisition.

Tandem Partners Acquisition: Geographic Expansion and Revenue Growth

The acquisition of Tandem Partners, a Dubai, UAE-based advisory firm, will expand Miivo's geographical footprint and add fractional advisory services actively requested by clients. The transaction has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The full interview is viewable here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enxBS0XKhD0.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) provides software tools designed to help small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Alexander Damouni"
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com
Website: www.miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future business activities and involves risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors.

Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to the successful integration of Tandem Partners, the commercial performance of the Starter Plan and future product launches, continued platform growth, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291742

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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