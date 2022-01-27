Precious Metals Investing News
Aben Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on the Pringle North Project located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. The Pringle North Property straddles the interpreted northern extension of the deep-seated geologic structures that host many of the gold deposits within the Red Lake Gold Camp. The newly termed ‘Red Lake Extension’ is a crustal-scale extensional feature ...

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Pringle North Project located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. The Pringle North Property straddles the interpreted northern extension of the deep-seated geologic structures that host many of the gold deposits within the Red Lake Gold Camp. The newly termed ‘Red Lake Extension' is a crustal-scale extensional feature identified by seismic reflection surveys and has been described by the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines as similar in nature and significance to the structures that host the Red Lake Gold Belt.

Aben geologic personnel have been compiling and interpreting geophysical and geologic data from several sources from across the Red Lake Gold Belt, including the finalized results from a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey completed over the Pringle North Property in the Fall of 2021. The magnetic geophysical maps illustrate several apparent convergent structural breaks and extensional features that are common to all gold deposits in the Belt. The structural complexity illustrated by the magnetic survey offers strong evidence of wide-spread shearing, folding and faulting, structural controls that can provide fluid pathways and traps for gold mineralizing fluids in potentially economic concentrations.

Figure 1. Pringle North Property TMI Geophysical Map
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4247/tmi_pringle_north_-_2022.jpg

In addition to the full spectrum of structural controls present on the Property, Pringle North is host to several surface samples that tested at or above the 95 th percentile from an overburden sampling program by Agnico Eagle in 2009. A substantial belt of mafic to ultramafic rocks that parallel the Nungesser Deformation Zone (NDZ) have been mapped on the property. Age determination by Sanborn et al, 2004, dates this volcanic-sedimentary belt at 2.94 billion years old and assigns it to the Balmer Assemblage, which is host to the gold mines in the Red Lake Camp.

Figure 2 . Pringle North Property Gold Values in Till
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4246/gold_values_in_till_-_pringle_2022_map.jpg

About the Pringle North Property :

The Pringle North Property consists of 5 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,881 hectares, and is located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp. The Property sits within the ‘Red Lake Northern Extension' corridor, an area that saw a marked increase in exploration activity in 2021. The Pringle North Property has had very limited ground exploration so the planned field exploration program in the Spring of 2022 will be an exciting advancement for the Company.

The Red Lake Mining Complex is located within the Red Lake greenstone belt of the Superior Tectonic Province. This belt is host to one of Canada's largest and richest Archean gold deposits producing more than 26 million ounces of gold since the 1930s. The Red Lake Greenstone Belt is subdivided into several rock assemblages recording magmatic and sedimentary activities that occurred from 3.0 to 2.7 billion years ago.

In July, 2021 Aben Resources signed an agreement whereby they can earn-in an 100% right, title and interest in and to the Property by paying to the Optionors a total of $97,000 and issuing to the Optionors a total of 320,000 common shares. The Optionors shall retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty, of which the Company may purchase 0.5% at any time for $600,000.

Figure 3 . Pringle North Property Location Map
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4245/pringle_property_location_-_2022_map.jpg

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's web site at www.aben resources. com .

Aben Resources Ltd.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Overview

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN,OTCBB:ABNAF,FWB:E2L2) holds two properties in premier mining locations recognized worldwide. The company is currently developing its flagship Forrest Kerr project, which is situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle region in northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Golden Triangle is a remote and mountainous area of the province which sits on the border of Alaska’s panhandle. Interest in this area began in 1861 and mines have been in operation there since 1918. In the 1990s, it was a popular mining destination as the Eskay Creek and Snip properties became productive enough to inspire the region’s current name.

The Golden Triangle has historically been difficult to reach; however, recent developments in infrastructure, including roads and power lines, have inspired new exploration initiatives. New infrastructure, new discoveries, higher gold prices, receding glaciers and maturing production are propelling a new period of growth and development in the Golden Triangle.

Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr project is in the center of the Golden Triangle and neighbors projects operated by GT Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTT), Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG) and Eskay Mining Corp. (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF,FWB:KN7). Through the company’s exploration, Aben Resources has determined that the mineralization at the property is controlled and present in primary and secondary structures, providing the company with discovery potential. The company’s phased 2019 drill program expanded mineralization at the North and South Boundary zones, which both remain open in various directions and at depth.

Aben Resources also holds the Justin gold project in the Yukon. The project is situated in the Tintina gold belt and adjacent to Golden Predator’s (TSXV:GPY,OTCQX:NTGSF) 3 Aces gold project. The property has the potential to host both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold zones with three types of mineralization.

In 2017, the company collected a 3.8-kilogram bulk sample from the property for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1,135 gold grains recovered, 1,049 were classified as pristine, suggesting that the company is getting close to the lode source of the gold. Aben Resources has plans to continue drilling at Justin project in the future.

Aben Resources Company Highlights

  • Three prospective gold projects in safe and stable jurisdictions in Canada, which are ranked in the top 30 attractive mining investment regions worldwide by the Fraser Institute.
  • All projects have seen significant historic work.
  • Golden Triangle, historically a prominent region for mining and exploration activity, witnessing resurgence thanks to new discoveries and improved infrastructure.
  • First season of Forrest Kerr drill work exploring areas of historic results including 9.867 g/t gold over 29.3 meters and 33.4 g/t gold over 11 meters.
  • Aben Resources owns a 100-percent interest in the Forrest Kerr project.
  • A 2017 bulk sample returned 1,049 pristine gold grains at the Justin project in the Yukon.
  • Drill programs are planned to further test the mineralization at the Forrest Kerr and Justin projects.
  • Significant shareholders in the company include Eric Sprott, OTP Fund Management, Red Plug Capital and management and insiders.
  • Experienced team of mining and finance professionals with over 150 years of experience between them.
  • Aben formalized an Option Agreement to hold the exclusive right to earn a 100 percent interest in the Pringle North Gold Project located north of the town of Red Lake in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

Flagship Asset: Forrest Kerr Project

The 23,397-hectare Forrest Kerr project covers three adjoining properties in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, north of the Iskut River and south of More Creek. Both the north and south limits of the property are road accessible and have access to existing power lines from nearby hydro-electric facilities. Employees take a 10-minute flight into the property from the Bob Quinn Airstrip located to the east of the property beside Highway 37. Aben Resources completed its earn-in on the Forrest Kerr project in November 2019 and now owns a 100-percent interest in the property.

 

Keep reading... Show less
Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

The company also announces the resignation of Donald G. Myers as Director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. Aben Resources expresses its appreciation to Mr. Myers for his many years of service and his key role in the development of the company.

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The 2019 drill program sought to increase the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley, test outlying fault and shear structures for potential mineralization and to ultimately vector toward a heat and mineralizing source for the focused high-grade precious and base metal mineralization recently discovered on the Property.

Keep reading... Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press release dated January 17, 2022). The new claims cover 3,897 hectares (39.0 km 2 ) and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares (130.3 km 2 ).

The new claims cover potential mineralized extensions of Cu-Ni-PGE targets within the existing W2 land package. The targets described below are located 10-30 km east of the PGE horizon area of W2 where historical exploration work and drilling focused. These new targets are highly prospective and have never been drill tested.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*

Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has identified additional high-grade gold targets at its Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. A grab sample returned 371.00 gt Au* the highest gold-grade reported to date. Today's results are part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where many new quartz veins were discovered and sampled (see Figure 1). Based on the Company's previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab sample* of 240.00 gt Au returned 5.55 gt Au over 50.15 m at depth see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release), this high-grade gold area is the first priority target of Puma's 2022 10,000 metres drilling program.

Figure 1: Location of reported grab samples at the OGT and associated first priority drilling targets accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bc203ba-c43a-4e7c-ad78-c19493b5e6ce

Keep reading... Show less
Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV : BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones

Keep reading... Show less
Eagle Plains & SKRR Exploration Announce 2022 Winter Drilling Program at Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Eagle Plains & SKRR Exploration Announce 2022 Winter Drilling Program at Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) ("Eagle Plains") and SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q ) are pleased to announce that crews and equipment have been mobilized to EPL's 100%-owned Olson property (the " Property ") to commence a 10-hole, 1850m (6000') diamond drilling program. SKRR may earn up to a 75% interest in the Property over three years.  The Property area covers 5,712 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

Keep reading... Show less
Comet Resources

Comet Resources Limited (ASX: CRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Comet Resources Limited (‘CRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 31 January 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading... Show less

