Aben Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on its Justin Gold Project, Slocan Graphite Project and Pringle North Gold Project. Justin Gold Project Update: On February 8 th 2022 Aben announced it had filed an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report pertaining to the 100% owned 7,400 hectare Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. Since that date the Company has been in discussion with multiple potential partners ...

ABN:CA