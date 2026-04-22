AbbVie Selects North Carolina for New $1.4 Billion Manufacturing Campus

AbbVie Selects North Carolina for New $1.4 Billion Manufacturing Campus

  • Marks AbbVie's largest-ever capital investment in a single campus since its inception
  • Investment demonstrates continued progress against AbbVie's $100 billion commitment to U.S. research and development (R&D) and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade
  • New 185-acre campus will create 734 jobs to support production of AbbVie's immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines
  • Construction begins in 2026, with completion expected by the end of 2028

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a $1.4 billion investment to build a 185-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art campus will integrate advanced manufacturing and laboratory technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) to support the production of AbbVie's immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines.

This is AbbVie's first major investment in North Carolina. The AbbVie Durham campus, located near Research Triangle Park, was selected for the strength of the region's local workforce and its ability to support future expansion. Construction will begin this year, with completion expected by the end of 2028.

"Our investment in North Carolina represents a significant milestone for AbbVie as our largest capital investment to date and an important expansion of our manufacturing footprint into a new region of the United States," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "By establishing this campus, we are strengthening our ability to support future medical breakthroughs while also creating new jobs and a long-term partnership with Durham and the State of North Carolina."

Over the next four years, AbbVie plans to hire 734 people, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and laboratory technicians. The project will also support the local economy by generating more than 2,000 construction jobs during campus development.

This project is part of the Company's $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade. The first phase of construction will include small volume parenteral (SVP) drug product manufacturing facilities, next-generation laboratories, a warehouse, administrative offices and employee wellness facilities with room to support AbbVie's growing pipeline.

Small volume parenterals are sterile injectable pharmaceutical products with volumes typically less than 100 mL, including vials, prefilled cartridges and prefilled syringes containing medicines for injection or infusion. When completed, this campus will serve as AbbVie's U.S. center of excellence for SVP manufacturing and deliver next-generation medicines to patients in the U.S. and worldwide.

"We welcome AbbVie's major investment to North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. "When you combine our world-renowned research and innovation with a strong, thriving life sciences hub, North Carolina quickly becomes the premier location for biopharmaceutical companies to do business."

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its U.S. manufacturing campuses. With this announcement, AbbVie has committed to investing more than $2.2 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the past 12 months and creating more than 1,300 jobs in North Carolina, Illinois, Arizona and Massachusetts.

About AbbVie 

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements  

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media:

Gabby Tarbert  

(224) 244-0111

gabrielle.tarbert@abbvie.com 

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

liz.shea@abbvie.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-selects-north-carolina-for-new-1-4-billion-manufacturing-campus-302750567.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVnyse:abbvpharmaceutical investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1 - RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to... Keep Reading...
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin... Keep Reading...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks in 2026

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amid an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are... Keep Reading...
Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. Establishes Strategic Commercialization Team and Appoints Arx as Investor Relations Advisor

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Commercialization Team led by its Chief Executive Officer, and the... Keep Reading...
Dollar bills, pink and white pills in blister packs, and a nasal spray on a blue background.

Blackstone Raises Record US$6.3 Billion for Largest Life Sciences Fund

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has raised US$6.3 billion for its latest life sciences fund, the largest private vehicle dedicated to the sector.The fund, Blackstone Life Sciences VI (BXLS VI), was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, about 40 percent larger than its predecessor, which raised US$4.6... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates targeting CB1 and CB2 receptors, today announced the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Human Organoid Data Supports the Therapeutic Rationale for INM-901 Program Ahead of Human Clinical TrialsConsistent Anti-Inflammatory Effects Demonstrate Translation from Animal Models to Three-Dimensional Human Brain Tissue SystemsInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the... Keep Reading...
SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Standard Lithium Reaches Major Operational Milestones at Arkansas Demonstration Plant

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Related News

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

energy investing

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

precious metals investing

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

base metals investing

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets