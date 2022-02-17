Life Science NewsInvesting News

Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. one of the company's manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had ...

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich. one of the company's manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

Additionally, as part of Abbott's quality processes, we conduct routine testing for Cronobacter sakazakii and other pathogens in our manufacturing facilities. During testing in our Sturgis, Mich. , facility, we found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. We found no evidence of Salmonella Newport . This investigation is ongoing.

Importantly, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria, and we continue to test. Abbott conducts extensive quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, including microbiological analysis prior to release. All finished products are tested for Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella Newport and other pathogens and they must test negative before any product is released. Additionally, retained samples related to the three complaints for Cronobacter sakazakii tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii. And the retained sample related to the complaint for Salmonella Newport tested negative for Salmonella Newport .

While Abbott's testing of finished product detected no pathogens, we are taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022 , or later. No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other facilities are impacted by the recall.

Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in the environment and a variety of areas in the home. It can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms. It's important to follow the instructions for proper preparation, handling and storage of powder formulas.

"We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas," said Joe Manning , executive vice president, nutritional products, Abbott. "We're taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals."

What Parents and Caregivers Should Do
The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022 , or after.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed product. If you have questions about feeding your child, contact your healthcare professional.

Some product was distributed to countries outside the U.S. A list of these products can be found at similacrecall.com .

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Announces Health-Tech Software Platform

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.

Johnson & Johnson Names Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, to its Board of Directors

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Darius Adamczyk Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Darius to Johnson & Johnson's Board of Directors," said Alex Gorsky , Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson. "Darius is an accomplished global leader with decades of experience and a track record of growing businesses. He is also a champion of sustainability and investments in innovation to improve the lives of people around the world. Darius's extensive knowledge of numerous business sectors will add important dimension and a unique perspective to the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors. I am incredibly proud of the background, diversity and caliber of all our Board members and on behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Darius as the Company continues to deliver transformational innovation, create healthier communities, and put better health within reach of more people around the world."

Applied UV

Salix Announces 2022 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the opening of the 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals.

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Continuous Glucose Monitor Integration and Provides Update on Human Initiatives

ALR Technologies Announces Completion of Continuous Glucose Monitor Integration and Provides Update on Human Initiatives

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced the completion of its integration between the GluCurve Pet CGM platform and the Infinovo P3 CGM.

GluCurve Pet CGM is a first of its kind CGM for diabetic cats and dogs that utilizes an adapted version of the ALRT Diabetes Solution platform for Veterinarian Doctors. The GluCurve mobile app collects and displays pet glucose data for the pet owner via Bluetooth from the CGM hardware and securely uploads the data to the cloud where the Company's technologies analyze and organize the data into a convenient patient management portal for veterinarians. GluCurve offers veterinarians crucial time saving features such as glucose curve comparisons, insulin dose calculators, and information on all the available insulin therapies along with best practice guidelines.

Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton

Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton: Data Makes All the Difference in Healthcare

According to Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FWB:D840) CEO Andrew Morton, the company emerged during the pandemic as a digital platform and a clinical business aimed at filling in the gaps in the healthcare industry.

