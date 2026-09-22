A2GOLD INTERSECTS 20.96 G/T AUEQ OVER 1.5 METRES ; RETURNS 209.4 G/T SILVER OVER 10.7 METRES FROM SURFACE AT TAYLOR

TWO HOLES IDENTIFY SHALLOW, HIGH-GRADE ANTIMONY-GOLD MINERALIZATION 170 METRES NORTH OF PAST PRODUCING MERRIMAC MINE
A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to report that the first four holes from its initial reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Taylor Silver-Gold Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") have intersected shallow, high-grade antimony-gold mineralization and broad, high-grade silver mineralization. The four holes reported in this release represent all holes for which assays have been received, reviewed, and validated through the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures as of the date of this release.
Approximately 170 metres north of the past-producing Merrimac Mine, TAR-008 intersected 1.28 g/t AuEq over 36.6 metres (0.26% antimony and 0.26 g/t gold), including 20.96 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (5.24% antimony and 0.52 g/t gold). TAR-009 intersected 4.09 g/t AuEq over 13.7 metres (0.97% antimony and 0.29 g/t gold), including 7.01 g/t AuEq over 7.6 metres (1.74% antimony and 0.20 g/t gold) and 19.19 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (4.86% antimony and 0.13 g/t gold). The results demonstrate that antimony-gold mineralization extends beyond the historical Merrimac workings and identify a priority area for follow-up drilling.
TAR-004 intersected 209.4 g/t silver and 0.11 g/t gold over 10.7 metres from surface and 144.0 g/t silver over 1.5 m within 79.9 g/t silver over 39.6 metres. TAR-001 intersected 104.7 g/t silver over 7.6 metres and 106.0 g/t silver over 1.5 metres within 52.6 g/t silver and 0.10 g/t gold over 48.8 metres, and intersected a second, deeper interval of 185.5 g/t silver over 3.0 metres within 72.0 g/t silver over 9.1 metres. Results from the remaining 11 holes are pending.
Highlights
- TAR-008 intersected 20.96 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (5.24% antimony and 0.52 g/t gold) within 1.28 g/t AuEq over 36.6 metres (0.26% antimony and 0.26 g/t gold).
- TAR-009 intersected 19.19 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (4.86% antimony, 0.13 g/t gold and 15.5 g/t silver), within 7.01 g/t AuEq over 7.6 metres (1.74% antimony, 0.20 g/t gold and 5.4 g/t silver), and within 4.09 g/t AuEq over 13.7 metres (0.97% antimony, 0.29 g/t gold and 3.4 g/t silver).
- TAR-008 and TAR-009 were drilled approximately 170 metres north of the historical Merrimac Mine. The results support the interpretation that antimony-gold mineralization extends beyond the historical workings and remains to be tested to the north, south and east.
- TAR-001 intersected 104.7 g/t silver over 7.6 metres and 106.0 g/t silver over 1.5 metres within 52.6 g/t silver and 0.10 g/t gold over 48.8 metres.
- TAR-004 intersected 79.9 g/t silver over 39.6 metres from surface, including 209.4 g/t silver and 0.11 g/t gold over 10.7 metres from surface and a separate interval of 144.0 g/t silver over 1.5 metres.
High-Grade Antimony-Gold Mineralization Identified North of Historical Merrimac Mine
The historical Merrimac Mine is one of two past-producing antimony mines within the Taylor Project and provides an indication of the high-grade antimony endowment of the district. According to historical production records1, the Merrimac Mine operated during 1959–1960 and produced approximately 90 short tons of ore that averaged approximately 14% antimony, with approximately 2.5 tons of antimony oxide produced (A2Gold press release dated April 15, 2026). Historical drilling at Merrimac also returned intercepts of 7.01% antimony over 4.3 metres, 4.61% antimony over 4.6 metres and 3.79% antimony over 5.5 metres.
Approximately 170 metres north of the historical Merrimac workings, TAR-008 and TAR-009 returned the following antimony-gold intercepts (Figure 1):
- TAR-008 intersected 20.96 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (5.24% antimony and 0.52 g/t gold) within 1.28 g/t AuEq over 36.6 metres (0.26% antimony and 0.26 g/t gold) from 36.6 metres downhole.
- TAR-009 intersected 19.19 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres (4.86% antimony and 0.13 g/t gold) within 4.09 g/t AuEq over 13.7 metres (0.97% antimony and 0.29 g/t gold) from 79.2 metres downhole.
Together, TAR-008 and TAR-009 demonstrate that high-grade antimony-gold mineralization is not confined to the historical Merrimac workings. The two holes define a priority target area along an interpreted stratigraphic and structural trend that remains open to the north, south and east. Importantly, this antimony-gold target lies outside the historical silver mineralization footprint, and antimony was not included in the 2018 historical silver mineral resource estimate, which only considered silver.
1Historical production data are derived from Nevada Bureau of Mines publications and other historical sources and have not been independently verified. While not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, these data demonstrate the presence of high-grade antimony mineralization on the property.
Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented: "Taylor's initial results demonstrate the significant multi-metal potential of the Project. This is A2Gold's first drill program at Taylor, and the first four holes reported have already returned shallow, high-grade antimony-gold mineralization, including 20.96 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres, as well as broad, high-grade silver mineralization, including 209.4 g/t silver over 10.7 metres from surface. The drilling reported to date has evaluated only a small portion of Taylor's gold, silver and antimony potential, with substantial opportunities remaining to expand these mineralized zones and test additional targets across the property. Taylor also hosts prospective CRD, skarn and porphyry-style targets that have not yet been drill tested by A2Gold. With assays from 11 additional holes pending, we believe these results provide only an initial indication of Taylor's broader exploration potential."
Silver Mineralization
The Project hosts a historical silver mineral resource estimate prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. in 2018, as described in further detail below under "Historical Mineral Resource Estimate" (the "2018 Historical Estimate"). The 2018 Historical Estimate reported approximately 10.995 million ounces of silver in the combined Measured and Indicated categories and approximately 603,000 ounces of silver in the Inferred category, using a cut-off grade of 1.6 oz/ton silver.
A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the 2018 Historical Estimate as current mineral resources, and A2Gold is not treating the 2018 Historical Estimate as current mineral resources.
TAR-001 and TAR-004 were drilled within the silver mineralization footprint but were extended below the maximum depth of historical drilling. These holes returned silver-mineralized intercepts and provided additional information on geology and mineralization controls.
- TAR-001 intersected 104.7 g/t silver over 7.6 metres and 106.0 g/t silver over 1.5 metres within 52.6 g/t silver and 0.10 g/t gold over 48.8 metres. A second, deeper interval intersected 185.5 g/t silver over 3.0 metres within 72.0 g/t silver over 9.1 metres.
- TAR-004 intersected 79.9 g/t silver over 39.6 metres from surface, including 209.4 g/t silver and 0.11 g/t gold over 10.7 metres from surface and a separate interval of 144.0 g/t silver over 1.5 metres.
In addition to the reported silver intercepts, TAR-001 and TAR-004 also provided important geological information including calcite-sulfide feeder veins, a weakly gold-mineralized lamprophyre dike, and narrow stratiform silver-gold mineralization below the limits of historical drilling. These observations provide geological vectors that can be used to refine future drill targets.
Exploration Significance
The first four holes from A2Gold's initial Taylor drill program have identified two distinct exploration opportunities. Approximately 170 metres north of the past-producing Merrimac Mine, TAR-008 and TAR-009 intersected shallow, high-grade antimony-gold mineralization and defined a priority target area that remains open to the north, south and east.
Within the historical silver mineralization footprint, TAR-001 and TAR-004 returned broad silver intervals, including mineralization beginning at surface in TAR-004 and a deeper high-grade interval in TAR-001 below the maximum depth of historical drilling. TAR-001 also provides evidence that silver mineralization may extend northeast of the historically drilled area.
Antimony was not included in the 2018 historical silver mineral resource estimate. The Company is integrating the new drill results with pre-existing data to refine additional antimony-gold and silver targets while assays from the remaining 11 holes are pending.
Table Notes
*The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold, US$35/oz of silver and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold, 70% for silver and 75% for antimony. The formula used is: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) × 0.010208] + [Sb (%) × 3.887935]. AuEq values were calculated using unrounded assay results and therefore may not be exactly reproducible from the rounded grades presented in this release. The Company believes that all metals included in the calculation have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
Gold: Reported gold drill intercepts were calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with a nominal maximum of 20 feet of consecutive internal dilution. No limit was applied to the total amount of non-consecutive internal dilution included within a composite.
Silver: Reported silver drill intercepts were calculated using a 10.0 g/t silver cut-off grade with a nominal maximum of 20 feet of consecutive internal dilution. No limit was applied to the total amount of non-consecutive internal dilution included within a composite.
Antimony: Reported antimony drill intercepts were calculated using a 0.1% antimony cut-off grade with a nominal maximum of 20 feet of consecutive internal dilution. No limit was applied to the total amount of non-consecutive internal dilution included within a composite.
All reported intercepts begin and end with assays above the respective cut-off grade. Composite intervals were calculated using uncapped raw assay values. Reported lengths are as-drilled; true widths have not been determined.
Historical Mineral Resource Estimate
The historical estimate is described in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Taylor Silver Project, White Pine County, Nevada," prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., with an effective date of May 17, 2018. The estimate was based on an assumed silver price of US$17 per ounce, a 90% silver recovery, mining costs of US$2.50 per ton, processing costs of US$21.50 per ton, general and administrative costs of US$2.50 per ton, pit slopes of 45 degrees and a cut-off grade of 1.6 oz/ton silver.
The Company considers the historical estimate relevant because it provides a basis for evaluating the historical Taylor silver mineralization and planning confirmation and expansion drilling. The estimate is considered reasonably reliable for these purposes because it was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. under the direction of an independent qualified person and was based on a substantial historical drill database. The estimate used the Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories contained in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards, which remain the current CIM categories and are therefore directly comparable.
To verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, the Company would need to validate the underlying historical drill and assay database, complete appropriate confirmation and infill drilling, update the geological model and technical assumptions, and prepare a new mineral resource estimate.
A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and A2Gold is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
The RC drilling program included the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates as part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures. Drill samples were submitted to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited analytical laboratory.
Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with an ICP-OES (optical emission spectrometry) finish. Silver and antimony analyses were completed using a 5-acid digestion and an ICP-OES finish. Samples for gold and silver that exceed the laboratory's respective upper detection limits are reanalyzed using gravimetric methods.
Qualified Person
John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About A2Gold Corp
A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential.
Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver*, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a fully funded exploration program and a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration.
A2Gold is also supported by a strong shareholder base, including Kinross Gold Corporation, which owns approximately 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.
* Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada, prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources, using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au, total 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone, representing 1,090,000 ounces of gold and 8,700,000 ounces of silver, and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area, representing 314,000 ounces of gold, using a gold price of US$1,725/ounce. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.
On Behalf of the Board
Peter Gianulis, CEO
Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements." The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding A2Gold's exploration plans for the Taylor Project, the scope, timing and objectives of the drill program at Taylor, the potential expansion of the historical silver resource, the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the evaluation of gold mineralization, the testing of gold-antimony, CRD, skarn and porphyry targets, the potential contribution of gold and antimony mineralization to the broader Taylor system, the potential for Taylor to emerge as an important Nevada silver-gold project with critical mineral upside, and A2Gold's future exploration and development plans.
Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "budget," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "forecast," "intend," "believe," "predict," "potential," "target," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" and similar words or phrases, including negative variations, suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR+ under A2Gold's profile. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
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