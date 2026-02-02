55 North Mining Announces Winter Exploration Drill Program at Last Hope Gold Project

55 North Mining Announces Winter Exploration Drill Program at Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") announces details of its planned 2026 winter drill program at its 100% owned Last Hope Gold Project, located in Manitoba, Canada.

One drill rig is currently mobilized and on-site. The winter program is designed as an exploration drill program to test for potential extensions of mineralization to the southeast of the current mineral resource and to improve the Company's understanding of the geological controls on mineralization.

"We will focus on step-out drilling designed to test potential extensions of known mineralization and support an updated geological model. The results from this program will guide our plans for an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2026," said Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining.

Updated Resource Estimate Expected Later in 2026

Following the 2025-2026 drill program, 55 North plans to deliver an updated mineral resource estimate later in the year, integrating the new drill results. The previous mineral resource estimate at Last Hope was completed in September 2021 based on a US$1,650/oz gold price.

Upcoming Catalysts

  • Following completion of drilling: Drill results expected in approximately 4-6 weeks, subject to laboratory turnaround times

  • Later in 2026: Updated mineral resource estimate

Qualified Person

Peter Karelse, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Peter Karelse is not independent of 55 North Mining, as he is the Company's Head of Exploration.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of mobilization and drilling, the expected timing of drill results, the scope and objectives of the drill program, and the timing and completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: delays in mobilization or drilling; weather, logistics and site conditions; availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; receipt and timing of assay results; exploration results not being consistent with expectations; and general market conditions.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

55-north-miningfff-cccse-fffprecious-metals-investing
FFF:CC
55 North Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

55 North Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district

High-grade Manitoba gold project with exploration upside and strategic positioning in an active mining district Keep Reading...
High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 02, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

(TheNewswire) February2, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSX-V: JZR) today provides a review of key operational and corporate progress achieved during 2025, while outlining expectations for 2026 as the Company works with its... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from grade control drilling at the Keats zone ("Keats") excavation in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's 2025 drill program on its... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance into the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative designed to support collaboration... Keep Reading...
Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

55 North Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

55 North Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

Government Funding to Unlock Critical Metals Processing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference Presentation

Related News

base-metals-investing

Government Funding to Unlock Critical Metals Processing

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

gold-investing

Gold and Silver Prices Take a U-Turn on Trump's Fed Chair Nomination

copper-investing

Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

base-metals-investing

Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference Presentation

uranium-investing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination