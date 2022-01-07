Company News Investing News
4Front Ventures Corp. a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in Needham's 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference, held January 10-14, 2022 . Andrew Thut Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of 4Front, will give a fireside chat to conference attendees on Friday, January 14 at 12:30pm ET and the Company will ...

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in Needham's 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference, held January 10-14, 2022 . Andrew Thut Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of 4Front, will give a fireside chat to conference attendees on Friday, January 14 at 12:30pm ET and the Company will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front's Investor Relations team at IR@4frontventures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California , Illinois , California , Michigan and Washington . Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-corp-announces-participation-in-needhams-24th-annual-virtual-growth-conference-301455966.html

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/07/c5405.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

4Front Ventures CSE:FFNT Cannabis Investing
FFNT:CNX
4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures

Overview

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT,OTC:FFNTF) is a cannabis company designed for long-term success in the United States. The company intends to build upon its proven operations in Washington state through experienced leadership, a strategic asset base and a commitment to operational excellence.

Keep reading... Show less
4Front Ventures Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

4Front Ventures Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Systemwide Pro Forma Revenue 1 of $33.1 million compared to $22.3 million in Q3 2020, increased 48% year over year, and decreased 4% sequentially as compared to Q2 2021

GAAP-reported revenue of $25.9 million , an increase of 70% year over year and a decrease of 4% from Q2 2021

Keep reading... Show less
4front ventures news

4Front Ventures to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 17, 2021

4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

Keep reading... Show less
4front logo

Cannabis Company, 4Front Ventures Corp., Named in Inc.'s First Annual Best Led Companies

First Ever Roundup of Companies that Proved Management Excellence across the Middle Market

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, has been named in Inc. 's first annual Best Led Companies list a select, data-driven list of the strongest U.S. firms across the middle market, with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion evaluated on a  12-point measure of management excellence. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

Keep reading... Show less
4front solutions

4Front Ventures Corp. Commences Operations at One of the World's Largest, Most Efficient Cannabis Manufacturing Facilities

Company Receives Business License for 170,000 Sq. Ft. Cannabis Manufacturing Facility in Commerce, California

Facility Currently Producing Nine 4Front In-House Cannabis Infused Brands and Serving Owners and Operators' Growing Wholesale and Processing Needs in The Golden State

Keep reading... Show less
4Front Ventures Announces Accretive Acquisition of Massachusetts Based New England Cannabis Corporation

4Front Ventures Announces Accretive Acquisition of Massachusetts Based New England Cannabis Corporation

  • Expected to add significant accretion to 2022 EBITDA and beyond
  • More than doubles 4Front's total flower canopy in important limited-license state of Massachusetts
  • Fully operational 55,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility adds scale and depth in the State
  • Cash consideration fully financed following closing of US$15 million convertible note offering led by Navy Capital
  • Closing is subject to approval by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC")

 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (" 4Front " or the " Company "), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements on October 6 2021, to acquire New England Cannabis Corporation (" NECC "), a best-in-class cannabis cultivator, with state-of-the-art facilities based in Holliston, Massachusetts (the " Transaction "). Upon closing, the Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to the Company's EBITDA expectations for 2022 and will immediately scale 4Front's presence as a dominant wholesaler and producer in the State.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's Philadelphia Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia . This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide.

Keep reading... Show less
Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Oak Street Health, Hollysys Automation, and Cronos Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI), and Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for January 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:

ATB 10 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022:
Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Butler will participate in a panel discussion and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Keep reading... Show less

Lost Money in Cronos Group, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. dropped 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company announced in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million for that same period. Cronos' price dropped another 5% on November 19, 2021 after announcing it had received a non-compliance delinquency letter from Nasdaq due to its untimely Form 10-Q filing. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cronos Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON).

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Healthcare, Pharmacy and Cannabis Industry Veteran to Manage and Lead All Operations

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.  Mr. Ghanem brings nearly two decades of experience in large-scale healthcare services, cannabis, pharmacy, and retail operations to TerrAscend where he will manage and oversee all operations.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×