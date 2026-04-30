34 UBS advisor teams in Southern California and Hawaii named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that 34 financial advisor teams with offices in the Southern California and Hawaii areas of the firm's Pacific Desert Market have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026.

The Pacific Desert market is led by UBS Wealth Management Market Executive Justine Frame who says that it's gratifying to see these teams recognized for their talent and commitment.

"These private and high-net-worth wealth advisory teams play an essential role in providing comprehensive, personalized wealth management and investment guidance to help our clients reach their financial goals. We congratulate them on this outstanding recognition," says Frame.

The teams included on the list are as follows:

Honolulu: High Net Worth Teams

Orange County, CA: High Net Worth Teams

Orange County, CA: Private Wealth Teams

Additional UBS Private Wealth teams making the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists for 2026 that have a presence in Orange County, CA include:

Additional UBS High Net Worth teams making the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists for 2026 that have a presence in Orange County, CA include:

  • The Sabaugh Group (#22 in Kansas): Jason Sabaugh, Brian Henderson, Sam Sabaugh, Michael Sabaugh
  • Bel-Air Wealth Management (#5 in California): David Selig, Todd Feiereisen, Mark Tunney, John Acker
  • FMCC Wealth Management (#35 in California): Phil Carpenter, Leslie Chang, Scott Fortner, Donald Moulton

Riverside County, CA: High Net Worth Teams

San Diego: High Net Worth Teams

San Diego: Private Wealth Teams

The fourth annual ranking features more than 6,100 teams overseeing a combined $8.3 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research using quantitative data and qualitative insights, including interviews with candidates nominated by their firms, to rank the teams.

For the full list visit: Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774-364-1440
https://www.ubs.com

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