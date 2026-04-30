34 UBS advisor teams in Southern California and Hawaii named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that 34 financial advisor teams with offices in the Southern California and Hawaii areas of the firm's Pacific Desert Market have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026.
The Pacific Desert market is led by UBS Wealth Management Market Executive Justine Frame who says that it's gratifying to see these teams recognized for their talent and commitment.
"These private and high-net-worth wealth advisory teams play an essential role in providing comprehensive, personalized wealth management and investment guidance to help our clients reach their financial goals. We congratulate them on this outstanding recognition," says Frame.
The teams included on the list are as follows:
Honolulu: High Net Worth Teams
- The Megorden Group (#3): Matthew Megorden, Todd Iacovelli
- Hawaii Ascendant Wealth Consultants (#8): Dan Shiu, John Miyamasu, Jenny Do
- Zenith Advisors (#22): Lori Hamano, Kyle Yoneshige, Ian Rhee
Orange County, CA: High Net Worth Teams
- Newport Legacy Wealth Management (#2), Newport Beach: Marc Foster, Brian Gooding, Blake Foster, Doug Cosgrove
- The Katzaroff Kottmeier Thompson Group (#4), Irvine: Joseph Katzaroff, Sasha Kottmeier, Taylor Thompson
- The Price Group (#6), Irvine: Christopher R. Price, Cameron J. Price, Dana B. Terry, Justin Equitz, Timothy Marshall
- Stumpo Sikorski Wealth Management (#8), Seal Beach: Gino Stumpo, Mark Sikorski
- CBM Wealth Management (#9), Seal Beach: Lisa Chapman, Natalie Barron, Lindsay Mais
- Signature Legacy Wealth Advisors (#21), Newport Beach: Thomas Podmajersky, Nicholas Villasenor, Tyler B. Smith, Daniel Stevens
- Newport Center Wealth Management (#23), Newport Beach: James C. Riley, Adam Koyanagi, Dean Riley, Travis Smith, Steven Smith
- Miremadi-Heintz Group (#66), Newport Beach: Michael Miremadi, Christopher Heintz
- The Ling Group (#134), Brea: Evan Ling, Benjamin Ling, Felix Ling
Orange County, CA: Private Wealth Teams
- Spyglass Hill Advisors (#21), Newport Beach: Tim Thatcher
- The Pitzak Group (#23), Newport Beach: Christopher Pitzak, Reid Chase
- Weber Financial Group (#25), Newport Beach: Steven Weber, Christopher Weber
Additional UBS Private Wealth teams making the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists for 2026 that have a presence in Orange County, CA include:
- NewCoast Wealth Advisors (#1 in New Mexico): Ed Levin, John Vazquez, Manuel Monasterio
- Wise River Advisors (#3), Los Angeles: Barry Porter, James Axelson, Jeff Hamilton, Tim Bremner
Additional UBS High Net Worth teams making the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists for 2026 that have a presence in Orange County, CA include:
- The Sabaugh Group (#22 in Kansas): Jason Sabaugh, Brian Henderson, Sam Sabaugh, Michael Sabaugh
- Bel-Air Wealth Management (#5 in California): David Selig, Todd Feiereisen, Mark Tunney, John Acker
- FMCC Wealth Management (#35 in California): Phil Carpenter, Leslie Chang, Scott Fortner, Donald Moulton
Riverside County, CA: High Net Worth Teams
- Aligned Wealth Partners (#80), Indian Wells: Thomas Flanagan, James K. Bruner, Patrick Lizza, Cody Finley
- The Pinnacle Wealth Team (#88), Riverside: Scott Morris, Michael Bates
San Diego: High Net Worth Teams
- The Thompson Wealth Management Group (#14), San Diego: Earl Thompson, Bryan Thompson, Scott Hollaender
- RKG Wealth Management (#27), San Diego: Andy Ratner, Tom Krumenacker, Christina Gustin
- Highlands Wealth Management (#32), San Diego: Thomas McMullen, Piet Aldrich, Benjamin Nussbaum, Nicholas Pavle
- San Diego Wealth Management (#53), San Diego: Jeffrey Adams, Brian Young, Judith Seaver
- Torrey Pines Wealth (#60), San Diego: Steven DeMatteo, Brad Hyldahl, Michael Del Vecchio, Lori Robinson, Ryan Peterson
- SGM Wealth Management (#61), La Jolla: Scott Sugarman, Glenn Sage, Michael Tusan, Trevor Howard
- Prospect Wealth Partners (#71), La Jolla: Brian Donaldson, Alex Howell, Frank Baldwin
- Gleeson Green Wealth Management (#96), San Diego: Candice Gleeson, Ryan Green
- Dawson Wealth Management Group (#119), San Diego: Edward L. Dawson, Patty Bribiesca, Adrianne Hoy
San Diego: Private Wealth Teams
- Paradigm Group (#6), La Jolla: Braydon Hamilton, Stephen LaFata, Colin Parker
- Coastal Advisors (#8), La Jolla: Dan Gallagher, Blair Cannon, Chris Marsh, Dustin Rief, Carolin Botzenhardt
- Continuum Wealth Advisors (#28), La Jolla: Chris Radici, Andrew Galewski
The fourth annual ranking features more than 6,100 teams overseeing a combined $8.3 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research using quantitative data and qualitative insights, including interviews with candidates nominated by their firms, to rank the teams.
For the full list visit: Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list
Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.
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