Gold Investing

1911 Gold's Strategic Path to Advancing its True North Project in Canada

Gold Investing
1911 Gold's Strategic Path to Advancing its True North Project in Canada

“Without getting into the history of the project, one of the key things about 1911 is the fact that we have all the infrastructure on site," said Shaun Heinrichs, president and CEO of 1911 Gold.

1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB,OTCBB:AUMBF,FWB:2KY) President and CEO Shaun Heinrichs shared the company's strategic 2025 growth plan for the True North project, located in Manitoba about 150 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, Canada.

Heinrichs underlined ways to leverage existing infrastructure and resources, and how the company aims to generate substantial shareholder value.

