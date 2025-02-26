Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

1911 Gold Intersects up to 21.80 g/t Gold over 0.50 m within 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Intersects up to 21.80 g/t Gold over 0.50 m within 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from Thirteen (13) drill holes for 3,222.40 metres ("m") from the surface exploration drilling program currently in progress at the True North Project located on the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

  • Drill results defined near-surface quartz vein hosted gold ("Au") mineralization on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") target
  • A second drill rig has been mobilized and is currently drill testing the extensions of the San Antonio West target

San Antonio Southeast Target

  • Drill results confirmed the southeastern extension of gold mineralization hosted within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit to depths of over   400 m and along a strike length of over 300 m , including:
    • Drill hole TN-25-011 intersected 8.37 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 0.84 m at a down-hole depth of 277.74 m
    • Drill hole TN-25-014 intersected 13.40 g/t Au over 0.69 m at a down-hole depth of 361.71 m
    • Drill hole TN-25-021 intersected 14.00 g/t over 0.50 m at a downhole depth of 33.10 m , and 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m at a downhole depth of 60.10m , including 21.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m
    • Drill hole TN-25-023 intersected 9.37 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a downhole depth of 37.00 m
    • Drill hole TN-25-024 intersected 4.55 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a downhole depth of 73.00 m , and 14.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a downhole depth of 106.60 m

Shaun Heinrichs , President & CEO, stated, "This latest discovery is exciting not only because it is near mine and located within the same host rock unit that contains the prolific San Antonio zone, but also because the target is within the L-10 shear zone that hosts over 100,000 ounces where it intersects the shoreline basalt unit to the east. Our models also indicate that the L-10 shear zone extends to depth and contains the larger 710-711 vein resource, a step-out discovery on the "26 Level" in the True North mine. This is over 1,000 metres below surface, highlighting a large target zone between the near-surface mineralization intersected in these drill holes and the mineral resources at depth. Using these results and historical drilling data in the area, Michele and his team have designed a follow-up program to test for extensions of this mineralization along strike and to depth."

San Antonio Southeast target: Discussion of Results

The San Antonio Southeast target covers an area southeast of the historically mined San Antonio zone of the True North Gold Mine. The San Antonio Southeast target occurs within the gabbro of the San Antonio Mafic (SAM) unit at the intersection with the L-10 shear zone. The same geological setting hosts the 710-711 vein system, which contains a mineral resource inventory of 198,000 oz Au @ 5.21 g/t Au indicated and 118,000 oz Au @ 3.91 g/t Au (   see press release dated November 20, 2024 , "1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the True North Gold Project") located on the "26 Level" of the True North underground mine at a depth approximately 1,000m below the current drill target area. The L-10 shear zone also hosts a gold mineralized vein system within the parallel Shoreline Basalt unit containing 58,000 oz Au @ 4.99 g/t Au indicated and 61,000 oz @ 3.96 g/t Au inferred resources.

Figure 1: True North: Geology and drill hole location map (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Figure 2: Isometric View of True North Mine Complex with target area locations (Looking NW) (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results

Target Area

(name)

Drill Hole

(number)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

SAM Southeast

TN-24-011

244.76

245.72

0.96

2.55



277.74

278.58

0.84

8.37

SAM Southeast

TN-24-14

361.71

362.40

0.69

13.40



369.85

371.70

1.85

2.52

SAM Southeast

TN-25-016

332.60

334.20

1.60

2.72

SAM Southeast

TN-25-021

33.10

33.60

0.50

14.00



51.60

57.20

5.60

2.52


Including

51.60

53.00

1.40

5.13



60.10

62.30

2.20

6.46


Including

61.80

62.30

0.50

21.80

SAM Southeast

TN-25-022

51.30

51.80

0.50

6.00



60.50

62.60

2.10

2.32

SAM Southeast

TN-25-023

37.00

37.50

0.50

9.37



41.30

42.20

0.90

2.41

SAM Southeast

TN-25-024

73.00

74.00

1.00

4.55



106.60

107.10

0.50

14.50

1)   Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au

2)   Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied

3)   Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths

4)   Full Significant Assay Results included in Table 2

5)   Drill hole Information included in Table 3

Drilling completed to date has confirmed the extension of gold mineralization to over 350 m east of the San Antonio zone, covering an area 300 m long and over 400 m to depth. Thirteen (13) holes for a total of 3,222.40 m have been sampled and analyzed to date within this target area, with one (1) hole, TN-24-012, being abandoned at 45.40 m without reaching the target zones and one hole TN-25-026 being drilled to the south and behind the target which did not test the up-dip extensions of mineralization. The SAM gabbro hosts the majority of the known gold mineralization within the True North Mine and historically produced 1,309,351 ounces Au at an average grade of 9.33 g/t Au.

Mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, and chlorite alteration and up to 2% pyrite disseminated and in veinlets. They are interpreted to be related to a similar structural setting as the San Antonio zone vein system, which occurs at the intersection of the SAM gabbro unit and the L-13 shear zone. Historical drill testing of the SAM SE target resulted in drill assays of up to 2.16 m @ 12.90 g/t Au (AB-07-003), 3.20 m @ 6.25 g/t Au (AB-06-005 ) and 3.63m @ 4.01 g/t Au (AB-06-006) (see press release dated October 3, 2024 , "1911 Gold Initiates Surface Drill Program on New Exploration Targets at the True North Gold Project") . The current drill program is designed to test the continuity and extensions of the historically drilled zones. Drill results have confirmed the extension of the quartz vein-hosted gold mineralized system along strike to the East and down plunge, defining the potential to extend it even further at depth and to the East.

Next Steps

The exploration drilling results completed to date within the True North Gold Mine complex have successfully defined several new areas of gold mineralization and confirmed the near-surface extensions of gold mineralization for the San Antonio West, Hinge East and San Antonio Southeast target areas. Based on the results received to date and the additional new exploration targets that have been developed, 1911 Gold has expanded the current drill program and is now planning over 25,000 m of drilling in 2025. A second rig has been mobilized, and the drill program will continue to test the open extensions at San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast and the Hinge East target, as well as other new targets.

Figure 3: Long Section (AA') of the San Antonio Southeast Target with drill hole intercepts (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Figure 4: Expanded Long Section (AA') of San Antonio Southeast Target with drill intercepts (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Table 2: True North; Significant Drill Hole Assays

Target Area

(Name)

Drill Hole

(Number)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

SAM Southeast

TN-24-011

244.76

245.72

0.96

2.55



257.76

260.00

2.24

0.97



263.00

264.50

1.50

1.64



277.74

278.58

0.84

8.37

SAM Southeast

TN-24-14

359.40

359.90

0.50

1.65



361.71

362.40

0.69

13.40



363.90

365.22

1.32

0.67



367.10

369.85

2.75

1.36



369.85

371.70

1.85

2.52



371.70

375.55

3.85

0.80



385.95

386.55

0.60

1.91

SAM Southeast

TN-24-15

347.57

348.07

0.50

0.74



371.95

372.51

0.56

1.83



385.55

386.55

1.00

1.70

SAM Southeast

TN-25-016

332.60

334.20

1.60

2.72



350.00

351.30

1.30

0.85



369.50

370.25

0.75

1.28

SAM Southeast

TN-25-017

212.40

213.00

0.60

0.80

SAM Southeast

TN-25-021

33.10

33.60

0.50

14.00



50.20

51.60

1.40

0.51



51.60

57.20

5.60

2.52


Including

51.60

53.00

1.40

5.13



57.20

58.00

0.80

0.73



60.10

62.30

2.20

6.46


Including

61.80

62.30

0.50

21.80



62.30

62.80

0.50

1.59

SAM Southeast

TN-25-022

34.20

35.40

1.20

1.21



47.30

48.50

1.20

1.46



51.30

51.80

0.50

6.00



58.90

59.40

0.50

1.95



60.50

62.60

2.10

2.32

SAM Southeast

TN-25-023

32.90

33.50

0.60

0.57



36.00

37.00

1.00

0.83



37.00

37.50

0.50

9.37



37.50

38.00

0.50

0.73



41.30

42.20

0.90

2.41



70.40

73.00

2.60

0.62



73.00

74.00

1.00

4.55



75.00

76.00

1.00

1.41



78.30

78.90

0.60

1.07



102.90

103.40

0.50

0.51



106.10

106.60

0.50

0.60



106.60

107.10

0.50

14.50



110.90

113.00

2.10

1.16

Drill hole TN-24-012 was abandoned before reaching target depths and drill hole TN-25-026 was drilled behind the target zone

Update on Underground Access

During February, significant progress has been made in recommissioning the A Shaft on the True North underground mine, including lowering the skip to the "16 Level" (the target level for underground drilling) with no interruptions. Once the Company can safely lower a crew to the "16 Level" over the coming weeks, a further inspection will be completed to identify the work required and provide an updated timeline for the exploration team to gain access for underground drilling.

Table 3: True North; Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole
(Number)

`Target

(Name)

Northing*
(m)

Easting*
(m)

Elevation
(masl)

Azimuth
(°)

Inclination
(°)

Depth
(m)

TN-24-011

SAM-Southeast

312762

5655528

250

175

-65

326.0

TN-24-012**

SAM-Southeast

312762

5655528

250

183

-48

45.4

TN-24-012A

SAM Southeast

312762

5655528

250

165

-50

224.0

TN-24-013

SAM Southeast

312588

5655595

256

152

-65

338.0

TN-24-014

SAM Southeast

312662

5655639

262

137

-63

443.0

TN-25-015

SAM Southeast

312662

5655639

262

137

-66

440.0

TN-25-016

SAM Southeast

312664

5655639

262

125

-64

449.0

TN-25-017

SAM Southeast

312793

5655442

254

187

-60

293.0

TN-25-021

SAM Southeast

312609

5655311

251

129

-82

140.0

TN-25-022

SAM Southeast

312609

5655311

251

218

-45

101.0

TN-25-023

SAM Southeast

312609

5655311

251

273

-50

128.0

TN-25-024

SAM Southeast

312609

5655311

251

122

-49

194.0

TN-25-026***

SAM Southeast

312555

5655327

252

232

-45

101.0










*Coordinates are provided in UTM NAD83 Zone 15

**Drill hole abandoned before reaching target depth

***Drill hole drilled behind the target zone

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values greater or equal to 5.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold, depending on the amount of sample material remaining available. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps conducted at a third-party certified laboratory.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Offering, the timing for the Qualifying Expenditures to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1911 Gold - Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/26/c5435.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUMB:CC
1911 Gold
1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)

1911 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes for 2,222.00 metres ("m") from the surface exploration drilling program currently in progress at the True North Project located on the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Delivers on 2024 Objectives and Outlines 2025 Growth Strategy for True North

1911 Gold Delivers on 2024 Objectives and Outlines 2025 Growth Strategy for True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) is pleased to provide an overview of the Company's key 2024 achievements and outline its aggressive 2025 growth strategy for its 100% owned True North gold project and the surrounding Rice Lake property in southeastern Manitoba, Canada .

2024 Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

1911 Gold Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF) announces that it has granted a total of 166,665 deferred share units ("DSUs") to four directors under the LTIP in respect of H2-2024 director fees. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company, or in certain circumstances a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company, at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

1911 Gold Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 63,000 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Offering, the timing for the Qualifying Expenditures to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/08/c9347.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUMB) (OTC: AUMBF) is pleased to announce that following the release of an updated underground Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the True North Gold Project on November 20, 2024 the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for the 100% owned project in southeastern Manitoba, Canada .

1911 Gold Logo (CNW Group/1911 Gold Corporation)

Highlights

  • Filing of Technical Report entitled "   NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada ", prepared by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. ("LGGC") and 1911 Gold, dated December 23, 2024 , with an effective date of August 29, 2024
  • Underground MRE defined for the True North Gold Project is reported within mineral resource constraining envelopes using a 2.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") Gold ("Au") threshold. All blocks within the envelopes are reported and tabulate as:
    • Indicated Mineral Resource of 3,516,000 t @ 4.41 g/t Au containing 499,000 ounces ("oz") Au
    • Inferred Mineral Resource of 5,490,000 t @ 3.65 g/t Au containing 644,000 oz Au
  • The MRE highlights areas for resource expansion both down plunge and along strike to the modeled veins, and within areas of historic drilling, for potential resource expansion with additional drilling
  • Surface drill program ( 6,000 m ) underway on new target areas that include:
    • Gold mineralization intersected in historic drillholes along strike from the resource and within 400 m of surface
    • New targets identified during the re-interpretation and remodelling of gold mineralization that are proximal to   Au-bearing shear zones within favourable host rocks
  • Planning for 25,000 m of resource expansion and new target drilling is underway for 2025

Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold, commented, "We are pleased to have completed the compilation and filing of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the True North Gold Project. The new robust resource estimate forms the base of our plans moving forward both for the recommencement of production and the expansion and growth of resources at the True North Gold mine. We have a significant exploration drill program underway on a number of new targets and are moving to expand this program in 2025 with more resource expansion drilling".

The updated NI 43-101 report is available for review on both SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.1911gold.com ).

The updated True North MRE Technical Report was prepared by Susan Lomas , P.Geo, of LGGC, Bruce Davis , PhD, FAusIMM, and Michele Della Libera , P.Geo,, each of whom is considered a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

1911 Gold's press release dated November 20, 2024 (entitled " 1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the True North Gold Project ") summarized the mineral resource estimate update in detail.

Future Plans

First phase surface drilling is currently underway on near surface areas outside of the resource where the new geological model has identified prospective new targets with significant mineralized intercepts from historical drilling. Initially three prioritized target areas have been identified and are the target of the current drill program (see Company's press release: " 1911 Gold Initiates Surface Drill Program on New Exploration Targets at the True North Gold Mine" , dated October 3, 2024 ). Drilling is continuing and results are due to be released in early 2025.

With the completion of the MRE, 1911 Gold has also identified areas of the resource model that are open and with additional drilling have the potential to expand the resources, in addition to new targets at depth in the deposit. The Company is currently compiling a drill plan of over 25,000 m of drilling for 2025 and has commenced work on a preliminary redevelopment plan, working closely with Éric Vinet, recently engaged as a key technical advisor, focusing on identifying suitable mining methods, expected costs, and overall economics supporting the restart strategy, to be covered in a new preliminary economic assessment study.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling 63,276 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative, and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/02/c7302.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced 12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Download the PDF here.

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Download the PDF here.

Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Download the PDF here.

Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 14th, 2025, the Company has completed a fourth tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 2,634,999 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $790,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. In connection with the Placement, the Company will pay cash finders' fees on of $42,080 and 140,267 finder's warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 26, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2025. The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2025. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces Additional Assay Results from 2024 Drill Program at O'Brien Including 8.36 g/t Gold over 15 Metres

Radisson Announces Additional Assay Results from 2024 Drill Program at O'Brien Including 8.36 g/t Gold over 15 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill assay results from its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The seventeen drill holes reported were completed as part of the 35,000 metre, 2024 drill program designed to increase the scope of gold mineralization at the Project with a combination of deep and shallow drill holes. Prior to the end of last year, Radisson released the results of several deep drill holes which demonstrated high grade mineralization at substantial step-outs below the base of the current Mineral Resource and below the historic O'Brien Mine workings (see Radisson News Releases dated September 24, 2024, October 30, 2024 and December 16, 2024). Today's results represent shallower drilling at the margins, or within, the existing Mineral Resource over the Project's "Trends 1, 2 and 3". The new data continue to demonstrate the Project's characteristic narrow and high-grade gold mineralization within quartz-sulphide veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

