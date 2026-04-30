10 UBS advisor teams in Arizona named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that 10 of its Arizona-based wealth management teams have been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2026, with The Schultz Group in Phoenix ranking as the #1 High Net Worth Team in Arizona, as it did in 2023 and 2025.

The Arizona UBS Wealth Management teams are managed by UBS Executive Director Ryan Lurie.

"Our advisor teams in Arizona are dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive financial plans to specifically address a client's evolving financial goals throughout their stages of life," says Lurie . "We couldn't be more proud of our talented teams for this recognition, and of The Schultz Group, for being named the top team in Arizona by Forbes for the third time. Congratulations to all of these outstanding teams."

The Schultz Group was also recently listed as the number one team in Arizona on the Forbes America's 2025 Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth.

The UBS Wealth Management Arizona teams named to the 2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams are:

Phoenix

The Schultz Group , (#1 in the state); Steven Schultz, Stockton Schultz, and Justin Low.

The Biltmore Financial Group , (#10); T. Ryan Moore, Michael Bell, and Tyson Tibshraeny.

Mountain View Wealth Management , (#63); Anthony Bebbington and Dipen Patel.

Bahbah Sobers Wealth Management , (#71); As'ad Bahbah and Bill Sobers.

Fann Wealth Management , (#74); Larry Fann.

Tucson

Cadence Wealth Management (#11); Aaron Rottenstein, Ileana Dominguez, Stephen Hazel, and Seul Gee (Jen) Lee-Mitchell.

M&A Wealth Management , (#70); Matthew Meyer, Nicholas Abdy, and Jonathan Mitchell.

Scottsdale

VAULT Wealth Management Partners , (#8); Richard Schneider, James Engel, Kirk Johnson, Katrina Hanks, and Robin Allen.

Impact Wealth Management , (#37); Jennifer Pope, Scott Watson, Andy Ruboyianes, and Robert Lehnhardt.

Bailey Wealth Management , (#72); Susan Bailey and Jessica Bailey.

The fourth annual Forbes|SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 6,100 teams overseeing a combined $8.3 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research using quantitative data and qualitative insights, including interviews with candidates nominated by their firms.

Full Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list .

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774-364-1440

https://www.ubs.com

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