Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (“Heritage” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program has started over the weekend at Zone 3. The program will focus with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.
Highlights:
Figure 1: Zone 3 2024 drill program, August 5, 2024
“We are very excited to have the drill turning at Zone 3. The mineralization from the first hole is very encouraging supporting our internal model, we are right where we want to be. More updates to come in the very near future.” Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUTHERITAGEMININGLTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
HeritageMiningLtd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Mining in Ontario is big business. In 2021, Ontario’s mining industry produced roughly C$11.1 billion worth of minerals, accounting for 20 percent of Canada’s total production value. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources. That’s why the Fraser Institute has ranked Ontario among the top 15 jurisdictions worldwide for investment attractiveness.
Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario,e paving the way for the development of a domestic supply chain for the country.Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project is a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with more than 100 years of combined experience working within the natural resources sector.
The Drayton-Black Lake project is a district-scale asset with a rich history, but a single company has never operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth.
As a result, Heritage Mining is launching the first systematic exploration program that will identify promising deposits throughout the entire area of this historic region from a low-grade, high-tonnage perspective.
The company entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. to acquire 50 mining claims in the Split Lake zone adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project. Heritage will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Split Lake property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 common shares.
“Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work,” CEO Peter Schloo stated in an interview.
The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals.
Heritage Mining’s management team has a proven track record in the mining industry and has overseen transactions exceeding C$15 billion. In addition, the team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.
The 14,229-hectare project has undergone significant historical exploration, including more than 176 holes drilled, with high-grade gold and copper discoveries. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.
The Alcona Area has been approved for Phase II Drill Program to define its deposit potential.
The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurrences. Contact Bay is also located in Ontario andt is in the exploration phase, with targets identified for exploratory drilling.
Geophysical interpretation of the Contact Bay area along with findings from the 2023 prospecting program, suggest geological similarities to other Archean nickell-copper-PGE occurrences and deposits.
Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. He has held senior executive and director positions in a number of private companies, a majority in the precious metals sector including CFO of Spirit Banner Capital and VP of corporate development and interim CFO for Ion Energy. Schloo is also currently a director of Pacific Empire Minerals. (PEMC). His past successes include over C$80 million in associated capital raising opportunities involving public and private companies.
Patrick Mohan is a 35-year investor relations veteran and is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Mohan Group. Mohan is also on the board of Metals Creek Resources Corp. Previously, he occupied the position of president, CEO, director and head of investor relations at Kitrinor Metals. Mohan’s past successes include the development of the Cote Gold Project and the sale of Trelawney Mining & Exploration to IAMGOLD for C$585 million (US$595 million) in cash In 2012.
Wray Carvelas has provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. As a senior executive at DRA Global he was responsible for the growth and development of the business in both North and South America. The mandate was to grow business in the Americas, both organically and inorganically without any significant capital base. Carvelas also held positions at KBR, ELB, and De Beers, involving management of development, production, and metallurgical (R&D and capital management) responsibilities.
Rachel Chae, with over eight years of experience, has served as CFO for various publicly traded companies, including several Canadian junior mineral exploration companies. She holds the chartered professional accountant designation working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
James Fairbairn is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and management reporting. Fairbairn has served as a senior officer and/or director in both public and privately held companies.
Patrick Sullivan is a mining, M&A and securities lawyer at a national law firm with a decade of experience in the junior mineral exploration sector. He has acted on several significant global mining transactions including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond, and Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation. Sullivan also has significant experience advising on mineral stream and royalty finance transactions.
Rick Horne has over 40 years of experience as an economic geologist. His experience includes senior roles with Acadian Mining (Atlantic Gold) as chief geologist and with Dufferin Gold Mine (Resource Capital Gold) as chief geologist and mine manager. Horne is an expert in lode gold systems, structural geology and geological mapping spending 22 years with NS Energy and Mines focussing on Bedrock mapping.
Mitchel Lavery has over 45 years’ experience in the exploration and development of mining projects with several junior and major mining companies. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, ON; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d’Or, QC; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, QC. He is the president and a director of Seahawk Gold. and is a qualified person under NI-43-101 regulations.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 25, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Zone 3 Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon survey "SGH Soils" report has been received and are very encouraging. The Company also has updated the drill program to focus on Zone 3 with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.
Highlights:
The Zone 3 SGH analysis suggest stronger gold anomalies when compared to the SGH orientation survey at Alcona (Figure 1,2,3,4)
Drill program updated to focus on Zone 3 historical and SGH Anomalies (Figure 4)
Zone 10 SGH results pending
"The Zone 3 results from the SGH survey are very encouraging in relation to Alcona and therefore support evaluating SGH anomalies with diamond drilling at Zone 3. Drilling to commence in short order. Drill pads and waterline trail have been completed. We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 1 – Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Figure 2 - Zone 3 (Left) and Alona (Right) SGH Gold Pathfinder Class Map.
Figure 3: HML – DBL - Zone 3 - SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map
Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).
Figure 4 - HML-DBL-Zone3 SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map with Planned Drill Holes
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 17, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a report entitled Orientation Survey for Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon Interpretation (" SGH "). The results of the report show a very positive correlation to existing gold mineralization on the property ( Alcona Area). Based on these positive results the Company will proceed in using SGH surveys to identify new targets as well as focus in on existing permitted drill target areas.
The Company is also pleased to announce SGH soil results are pending from Zone 3 and Zone 10.
Highlights:
The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent. Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Figure 3).
The SGH confidence rating for the Alcona survey assigned to the anomalies averages 5.0 on a scale of 6.0. The rating for the Alcona Orientation Survey results indicates that there is a high probability that gold mineralization is present, thereby supporting a property wide survey.
Predicted Gold Mineralization (Figure 3) complemented by Halo anomaly illustrating possible presence of Redox Zone (Figure 4) an environment associated with gold mineralization.
Zone 3 SGH Soils results are expected within the next week (Figure 5).
"The results from the SGH survey are very encouraging. We have already incorporated the SGH sampling into our current program with results pending from Zone 3 (Figure 5) (results expected within the next week) and Zone 10 with additional priority target areas to follow. We believe this will be a key exploration tool to advance target areas to drill ready status while remaining efficient in capital deployment.
Furthermore, as mineralization in the area holds similar characteristics, we will also be incorporating this process into our non-core projects, Contact Bay and Scattergood.
We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.
SGH – Overview
Location of SGH orientation program at the Alcona Area (Figure 1) with focused area of confirmed mineralization at the Alcona Area (Figure 2)
Figure 1 – Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Figure 2 Alcona Area orientation grid soil sampling 2024
Map Legend (Figure 3 & 4)
The SGH Class maps are the plot of the sums of the particular hydrocarbon class in parts-per-trillion concentration. The dark blue areas of these maps represent very low or non-detect values or areas where no samples were taken. For plotting purposes the values at the Reporting Limit are plotted as one-half of this filtering, or one-half of 1.0 ppt. The hotter (Red to Purple) colours represent higher concentrations of the sum of the hydrocarbon class with the highest values being purple in colour. The lowest concentrations that may be at 0.5 ppt, are shown in blue.
Figure 1: Heritage Mining – ALCONA SGH "GOLD" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP
Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).
Figure 2: Heritage Mining – Alcona SGH "REDOX" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP
Alcona
The Alcona Area had 88 samples collected on a square grid with sample spacing of approximately 25m. These samples were received by Actlabs and were sorted. After drying and subsequent sieving, the samples were analyzed in the Organics Laboratory. Samples were extracted and analyzed by Gas Chromatography coupled with Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS). The data was processed and initial mapping completed. After review and interpretation, a second set of SGH Class maps was developed. The background SGH information, site interpretation and final maps were then entered into the SGH Interpretation Report. The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent as demonstrated by 6 samples taken from this survey which were used for laboratory replicate analysis and were randomized within the analytical run list. The average Coefficient of Variation (%CV) of the replicate results for the samples in this survey was 9.1% which represents an excellent level of analytical performance especially at such low parts-per-trillion concentrations.
Zone 3 SGH Program
Figure 5 – Zone 3 - SGH Locations – Pending
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. We thank everyone in advance for a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to:
10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").
4,166,666 Flow-Through units (" FT Units ') of the Company at a price of 0.06 per FT Unit, for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 (the " Offering ")
Each Unit and FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ").
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").
The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") remains higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the " Acceleration Trigger Date "), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to June 28, 2024 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
Investor Relations
Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: nsimon@investor3.ca
Telephone: (647) 258-3310
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
V ANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 12, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a $750,000 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to fund its upcoming exploration program, and working capital.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to:
10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").
4,166,666 Flow-Through units (" FT Units ') of the Company at a price of 0.06 per FT Unit, for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 (the " Offering ")
Each Unit and FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ").
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").
The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") remain higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the " Acceleration Trigger Date "), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to June 28, 2024 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
Investor Relations
Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: nsimon@investor3.ca
Telephone: (647) 258-3310
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 3, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of a new land position within the Western Wabigoon totaling ~6,397 Ha through two asset acquisition agreements with PTX Metals Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("PTX Metals") and Shear Gold Exploration Corp. ("Shear Gold"), forming the Scattergood project ("SG"). The Company is also pleased to announce exploration plans for the SG project as well as a corporate update.
Highlights:
1) Scattergood Project:
Highly prospective, significant land position along strike of Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud – Pelham Deposit totaling (260,000 oz Au NI 43-101 Resource) totaling ~ 6,397Ha (Figure 1, 2)
Numerous intrusives with mineralized contacts in mineralized volcanic host rock effected by complex structural features
Discovery potential for Au, Cu, Ni, Zn, PGE
Excellent Access by paved highway and logging roads
2) Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program:
Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling
"We are excited to be apart of the rapidly growing Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt with notable neighbour's such as Dynasty Gold, Dryden Gold and Kenorland Minerals. Our new shareholders by way of acquisition agreement (PTX Metals (CSE:PTX) and Shear Gold Exploration Corp.) chose Heritage Mining to lead the charge on their land packages based on our aggressive and systematic in field programs and experienced technical team.
Furthermore, the structure of the transaction is favorable to current market conditions as there is no minimum spend requirements, enabling Heritage to continue uninterrupted on current priority initiatives while solidifying a new position in a highly sought after area near our current project portfolio.
The Scattergood project has further solidified our position within Northwestern Ontario, Canada totaling over 27,000 Ha within one of the last under explored greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario, Canada leading into what we believe to be one of the best precious and base metal markets in decades.
We look forward to advancing the project to drill ready status in a systematic manner and providing further updates on our exploration programs in the very near future. Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 1 – Heritage Project Portfolio in Northwestern Ontario, Canada
Figure 2 – Heritage Mining, Scattergood Area Map, Ontario, Canada
Scattergood Project
The Scattergood Project straddles the lower segment of Wapageisi group volcanic rock and felsic intrusive bodies including the Taylor Lake Stock, Meggisi Pluton, and Scattergood Lake stock as well as numerous late stage minor intrusives. Structurally, the project is complex with the north-northeast trending Taylor Lake Fault and Trout River deformation zone running through parts of the property. There is evidence of hydrothermal fluids acting on volcanic rocks indicating an ideal environment for the formation of gold rich ore bodies. This combination of structural features and felsic intrusives within or nearby volcanic rocks are key features to many of the local gold occurrences.
Asset Purchase Agreements Summary – Scattergood Project
Shear Gold Asset Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Shear Gold dated May 31, 2024, Heritage agreed to issue C$100,000 in common shares to Shear Gold over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.5% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 4,508.28 Ha.
PTX Metals Asset Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with a subsidiary of PTX Metals dated May 31, 2024, C$100,000 in common shares over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.0% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 1,888.72 Ha.
Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program
The 2024 exploration program for this project will include: Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling.
Corporate Update
The Company has also agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share, in full satisfaction of certain contractual obligations.
The Company also signed an agreement with VHLA Media, pursuant to which VHLA Media agreed to provide digital content, marketing, and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a one month period, commencing on May 31, 2024, for a fee of $25,000.
Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100% owned Hammond Reef South Project, located near Atikokan, Ontario, and adjacent to Agnico Eagle's fully permitted Hammond Reef Project (Fig. 1). Hammond Reef South was acquired in 2023 as part of the Company's strategy of acquiring prospective mineral rights around Canada's largest mines and development projects, which provides additional optionality for shareholders beyond the exploration drilling currently taking place at the Tartan Mine in Manitoba.
Highlights
Hammond Reef South Project
During June of this year, a field program was initiated on the property to evaluate the surface for gold mineralization. The program successfully identified a new high-grade gold zone with assays returning 35.4 gpt, 7.1 gpt, and 2.9 gpt gold (Table 1 & Fig. 2). The Hammond Reef South property is located only 2 km from Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Deposit, which contains a large mineral resource of more then 5 million ounces of gold and occurs in the same geological environment (Fig. 1).
Table 1. Hammond Reef South Surface Sample Highlights
|Sample Number
|Easting
|Northing
|Gold g/t
|473583
|612360
|5418397
|35.4
|473584
|612356
|5418401
|7.1
|473586
|612358
|5418405
|2.9
Gold mineralization at the new zone occurs within a large gossanous shear-hosted quartz vein with up to 10% sulphides, mainly pyrite with accessory chalcopyrite and galena, discovered in the Northeast part of the property (Fig. 2). The vein was at least 2 metres in width and exposed for more than 10 metres along strike which remains open to the Northeast and Southwest. The strike of the vein, its mineralization and geological setting is analogous to Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Deposit to the north. Recent and historic surface samples are now revealing a very large 6.7 km trend of gold mineralization across the Hammond Reef South property representing a potentially significant discovery (Fig. 3).
A follow-up program has been scheduled, and will commence this week that aims to evaluate the length, width and distribution of grade at the discovery zone. The Company has also applied for the Ontario Junior Exploration Program grant, which, if accepted, would provide a 50% reimbursement for exploration expenses up to $200,000 for the project.
President and CEO Michael Swistun comments: "We are very excited with the discovery of high-grade gold on the Hammond Reef South property. We were prospecting the property looking for large, low-grade gold system like the Hammond Reef Deposit next door and this gives us a new and exciting opportunity to follow up on."
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Michael Swistun
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Technical Information
The samples collected by Canadian Gold Corp. described in this news release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by Act Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. One 50 g aliquot was taken from the subsample for fire assay (FA) with an AAS finish. Samples over 5 g/t gold were subject to a 50 g aliquot FA with gravimetric finish.
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 35% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Figure 1. Overview location of the Hammond Reef South property illustrating the location of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Deposit.
Figure 2. Location of the new high-grade discovery on the Hammond Reef South property.
Figure 3. Location of the Hammond Reef South property illustrating a large 6.7 km gold trend.
Neptune GBX, a trusted partner for wealth management solutions, is a full-service precious metals dealer, and exchange operator in Wilmington, Delaware. Founded in 2002, the company has been building its reputation in the precious metals industry consistently expanding its services and expertise to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. Neptune GBX focuses on first-class cost-efficient solutions, establishing itself as a knowledgeable and reliable partner in this specialized market.
Neptune GBX's combination of expertise, innovative products, and client-centric approach positions it as a distinctive and valuable partner in the precious metals investment sector.
Neptune GBX's value proposition centers on empowering clients through education and insightful market analysis. The company places a strong emphasis on client education. By providing clients with essential knowledge and tools, Neptune GBX enables them to navigate the precious metals investment landscape with confidence.
Proceeds of successful capital raising will help fund follow up work to refine drilling targets
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report highly promising gold and copper assays from soil sampling and rock chips at its Comet Vale Project in WA (see Figure 1).
More than 500 soil samples and 11 rock chip samples were collected. These results, combined with historic data, have defined several compelling drilling targets outside the mine area at Comet Vale.
In July 2024, Labyrinth entered into an option to acquire 100% of the property from Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (‘SQGM’). The additional 49% interest has been the key to commencing dedicated exploration activity. Labyrinth intends to use some of the proceeds of its recent successful capital raising to undertake further exploration work with the aim of refining the targets ahead of a drilling campaign.
Figure 1. Regional location of Comet Vale Project.
Labyrinth Chief Executive Jennifer Neild said: “We have strategically positioned ourselves in the prolific Goldfields region of Western Australia, with proven gold assets that have the potential for further high-grade mineralisation.”
“These assays are indicative of this potential. We are seeing cohesive trends in both primary and associated indicator elements. The overlap of these anomalies have added weight to positions of interpreted faults and have established several high priority target areas.”
“We now have extensive data that Comet Vale may host a large mineralised system with areas of high-grade gold and potentially copper.”
Details of sampling results:
The two campaigns of soil sampling were the first full geochemical analysis completed at Comet Vale. On the eastern side of the highway, a small number of rock chips were taken to support mapping observations. Many of the higher grades exist around Long Tunnel Prospect, where shallow tungsten and gold workings exist. It is unknown the extent of activites, refer to Table 2 for a summary.
Click here for the full ASX Release
If you’ve been watching the gold space in recent years, you may know that the precious metal has appreciated in value by over 750 percent since 2000, when it was under US$300 per ounce.
Even when adjusting for inflation, the value of gold is still up a significant 350 percent over that period.
Given that fact, investors may want to turn their attention to investing in gold as a retirement plan. While there are pros and cons to using gold for retirement savings, many successful investors consider the metal a safe-haven investment.
This is due to gold's reputation for performing well during economic and political volatility. Additionally, gold tends to perform counter to the US dollar, meaning that when the dollar is weak, gold is often strong, and vice versa.
This means dedicating a portion of your retirement portfolio to precious metals could help hedge against inflation and dollar weakness. A 5 to 10 percent allocation is often recommended as a strong base.
But which options are right for you and your needs? Read on to find out about four ways you can invest in gold for retirement. From physical gold to gold exchange-traded funds and stocks to gold-backed assets, there are diverse options for those who choose to prepare for retirement with gold.
One of the first and perhaps most obvious gold investment options for your retirement portfolio is physical gold, typically purchased in the form of bullion coins or gold bars through a dealer. While that might sound simple, as with any investment, it’s important to do your research and make sure you’re using a reputable dealer.
Physical gold carries many benefits; it is a tangible, intrinsically valuable asset that can be sold when needed or when prices are high. However, as it doesn't provide a return, gold must be sold to make a profit.
If you choose to buy physical gold, you’ll also have to consider where you’re going to keep your gold bars, coins or bullion. You could keep it in your home, but most advisors would sway you away from that method because you’ll need space and a secure place to put it, such as a safe. These are potential issues for those looking to downsize for retirement.
Many investors opt instead for the security and ease of keeping their gold at a bank depository. This does add extra costs to your investment due to storage fees and means you do not have immediate access to your gold.
You can find information on investing in physical gold for your IRA, which comes with stricter regulations, below. To get more information about physical gold as an investment, check out our guide here.
For investors who want exposure to gold's price without owning physical gold, gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are an option to consider. Gold-backed ETFs are more accessible than physical gold as they are traded on stock exchanges and have a cheaper price per unit than an ounce of gold.
For North American and Australian investors, some options to consider are the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (ARCA:GLD), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (ARCA:IAU) and the BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:QAU).
Investors with more risk appetite can look at ETFs that focus on major gold-mining companies, such as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), the VanEck Gold Miners AUD ETF (ASX:GDX) and the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING). These ETFs provide exposure to a basket of large gold stocks.
Individual gold stocks can also be an option when building a gold retirement portfolio, but they carry a higher level of risk compared to physical gold, as well as gold-focused ETFs.
Investors should consider focusing on dividend-paying, large-cap gold miners such as Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD).
Another option is large precious metals royalty and streaming companies, such as Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) and Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV); they also offer dividends.
Gold stocks can benefit investors who take the time to perform due diligence and sit down on a regular basis to determine whether their holdings continue to align with their wealth and savings strategy. For more on how to invest in gold stocks, check out these tips on resource investing from experts like Rick Rule, EB Tucker and Frank Holmes.
Finally, if you want to invest in gold for your retirement savings, you may want to consider investing in a gold-backed retirement fund. Options for American, Canadian and Australian investors are detailed below.
US investors can't invest in physical gold via 401(k)s or regular individual retirement accounts (IRAs); it is only an option through a self-directed IRA, which can contain non-traditional investments such as real estate and precious metals.
There are other details to be aware of as well. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) only allows at least 99.5 percent purity gold bullion bars and coins to be included in gold-backed IRAs, with the exception of American Eagle coins, which are 91.67 percent pure. Furthermore, gold used in gold-backed IRAs must be administered by an IRA custodian and stored at a location approved by the IRS — in other words, investors are not allowed to store this gold at their home.
For Canadians, tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) offer the ability to hold gold and silver, although they have similar purity and storage stipulations. Canadian investors have the option to choose between allocated and unallocated storage, meaning the precious metals they purchase can be kept separate or stored alongside other investors' gold and silver. The latter option can help save on storage and insurance costs.
Similar to the US system, Australian investors are not able to invest in physical gold through regular superannuation funds, but they can do so through a self-managed superannuation fund, or SMSF. One point to note is that gold and silver coins are classified as collectibles, a category with very strict regulations. However, SMSFs do not classify bullion as a collectible, and it can be stored in your home, making it much more flexible.
All in all, it seems that investing in gold for retirement is much the same as investing in gold in everyday life: diversification is key. While gold can be a part of your retirement portfolio, you should make sure to have balance and choose the options that are right for you. Allocating 5 to 10 percent of your portfolio to gold through a mix of the options above could help support your investments during difficult times and provide strong value in the long run.
For further help deciding the best approach for your individual needs, consult a financial advisor who can help guide your investments to make sure you are on the right road to retirement.
Neptune GBX, operating as Neptune Global Holdings, is a full-service precious metals dealer and exchange operator based in Wilmington, Delaware. Established in 2002, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for wealth management professionals, individual investors, family offices, and broker-dealers seeking institutional-quality services in the precious metals sector.
For over two decades, Neptune GBX has been building its reputation in the precious metals industry. Founded in 2002, the company has consistently expanded its services and expertise to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. Neptune GBX has demonstrated a focus on first-class cost-efficient solutions, establishing itself as a knowledgeable and reliable partner in this specialized market.
Several factors set Neptune GBX apart from other bullion exchange companies:
$100,000 investment with 10% ROI compounded
$100,000 investment with 10% ROI compounded
Neptune GBX offers a comprehensive range of services and products, including:
Neptune GBX's value proposition centers on empowering clients through education and insightful market analysis. The company places a strong emphasis on client education. By providing clients with essential knowledge and tools, Neptune GBX enables them to navigate the precious metals investment landscape with confidence.
The gold price was on the rise this week, briefly passing US$2,500 per ounce before ending lower.
The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting provided a boost midway through the week. As was widely expected, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, but it's indicated a cut may come as early as September.
In a press conference after the gathering, Chair Jerome Powell said a reduction "could be on the table" if inflation continues to fall. The Fed would like to see an inflation rate of 2 percent, and its preferred gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, was up 2.5 percent year-on-year in June. Month-on-month it rose 0.1 percent.
Tensions in the Middle East also supported gold this week. Two assassinations have created concerns that conflict in the region is ramping up to more dangerous levels, prompting investors to turn to the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
As these events were unfolding, Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, told the Investing News Network that fear, which has been missing from the market so far this year, is now starting to rear its head.
"That to me has been the big change that has put us to these new levels in gold," he said.
The yellow metal's move past US$2,500 came on Friday (August 2) after a lackluster jobs report out of the US. The Department of Labor said non-farm payrolls rose by 114,000 jobs in July, much less than the 175,000 average forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to a three year high of 4.3 percent.
Gold later fell to close the week just above the US$2,440 level.
M&A activity was in the air this week as BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) teamed up to acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF) in a C$4.5 billion agreement.
Under the deal, BHP and Lundin will form a 50/50 joint venture that will include the Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project, owned by Filo, and Lundin's Josemaria copper-gold project. Both are located in Argentina near the Chilean border.
In the wake of the announcement, Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) CEO said in a media call that the company would consider making a large copper acquisition, but is wary of overpaying in today's hot market.
"We are constantly looking for other opportunities. On the other hand, it is a bit of a heated market, so that's not an easy market to just buy yourself into. While we are looking we are also saying, we are not prepared to pay those prices" — Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto
Major uranium miner Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) released its second quarter results this week, describing its operational performance as "strong" and saying its financial results are in line with its outlook for 2024.
The company reported net Q2 earnings of C$36 million, adjusted net earnings of C$62 million and adjusted EBITDA of C$337 million. Meanwhile, Cameco delivered 6.2 million pounds during the quarter and 13.5 million pounds year-to-date. Cameco still plans to deliver 32 million to 34 million pounds for the full year.
Perhaps more anticipated than Cameco's results was commentary on its operations in Kazakhstan and outlook for the sector. Output from the company's Inkai joint venture with Kazatomprom was lower in both Q2 and H1 due to challenges obtaining sulfuric acid, with 2024 output of 8.3 million pounds said to be "tentative."
Cameco also commented on amendments to Kazakhstan's tax code, saying its preliminary conclusions show that it would push production costs in the country up to levels seen at its operations in Northern Saskatchewan.
"The days of easy and cheap pounds out of Central Asia are essentially over. The global cost curve is going up, and we are going to need to see sustained higher prices" — Grant Isaac, Cameco
Although the company's outlook on the uranium market remains strong, investors didn't respond favorably to this week's release, with Cameco's share price closing the period down close to 16 percent.
It wasn't helped by news that Kazatomprom has increased its 2024 production guidance by 5 percent.
