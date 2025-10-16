Zacatecas Silver Engages Capital Gain Media Inc. for Investor Relations

Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC,OTC:ZCTSF; OTC: ZCTSF; Frankfurt: 7TV) ("Zacatecas" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated October 16, 2025 with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain"). Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. The investor relations agreement will remain in effect for four months commencing on October 16, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate upfront cash fee of $250,000, plus applicable taxes.

Capital Gain provides investor relation services and is based in Vancouver, B.C. Capital Gain's principal is Graham Colmer. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

