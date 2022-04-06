YAMANA GOLD INC. will release its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after market close on April 27, 2022, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company also today announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The Company is providing shareholders the option to attend the Annual Meeting either in ...

YRI:CA,AUY