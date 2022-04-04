Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for El Peñón Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Odyssey Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac YAMANA GOLD INC. is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at its El Peñón mine, its Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic and its Wasamac project. At El Peñón, positive initial drill results have been received from the ...

YRI:CA,AUY