X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. Announces Changes to the Board and New CEO

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), announces the resignation of Mark Elfenbein as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

The Company further announces that Adam Giddens has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, and further has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Giddens is a past CEO and director of the Company. Mr. Giddens is a skilled capital markets professional with several years of experience in the industry. He has worked in a range of different positions from investor relations to business development and has helped raise money for both private and public companies across a wide range of industries.

About X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A.

Adam Giddens

CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com. www.X1Ent.com

XONE:CNX
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Entertainment Group


X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Acquisition of Octane is intended to expand X1 ' s global Rocket League video games portfolio and reach to Gen Z audiences

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Octane's social media followers and statistical platform at http://Octane.GG
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's third closed post-IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022, and ShiftRLE on August 10 th 2022.
  • It is anticipated that Octane will merge into Shift to create a new destination for Rocket League fans.

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQB: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates Esports assets and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 15 th 2022, it has closed its acquisition of the assets comprising of Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online statistical and news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising the business of Octane, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with two individuals, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Octane. As consideration for the acquisition of the assets compromising the business of Octane, the Company is paying a cash purchase price of US$35,000, US$17,500 of which was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$17,500 of which will be payable within 45 days after the closing date.

" We are enthusiastic to have closed on the Octane acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "As Rocket League continues to grow in global popularity, owning multiple assets within this Esport allows the opportunity to launch an all-encompassing Rocket League destination site containing breaking news, statistics, video highlights, and fantasy sports."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25th, 2022.

Changes to Directors and Officers

The Company also announces that Jan Hoffmann has resigned from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, RixGG Europe Ltd., which holds and operates the Company's RixGG e-sports teams. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of RixGG Europe Ltd. and will oversee operations with Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1.

Samantha Shorter has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Shorter has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Bobby Dhaliwal has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Samantha Shorter

Ms. Shorter most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of X1, and has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with Davidson & Company LLP, a major Canadian accounting firm, and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. Her governance and accounting knowledge facilitates effective implementation and oversight for financial reporting, administration and internal controls development and budgeting. Ms. Shorter completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Bobby Dhaliwal

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal graduated from Langara College, Vancouver, and holds a bachelor of accountancy.

Information Related to Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options, the continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, the growth of ShiftRLE (as integrated with Octane) and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE, the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Saffronic Studio Launches Global Operations

The animation industry is growing exponentially. In 2022 its estimated global worth was around USD 400 billion and it is forecasted to grow rapidly. This year-on-year growth means that demand for animation services is increasing and opening up opportunities for new players in the market.

Saffronic, a US agency specialized in advanced animation and gaming capabilities has set up a production facility in India in the city of Chennai .

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 Wins first ever DPC Major to be held in South America!

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) team have won the DPC Lima Major, with a resounding 3-0 win over Team Liquid,  winning the first DPC Major to be held in South America .

Gaimin Gladiators DOTA2 Lima Major Champions. (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Progressing through the Upper Bracket of the tournament without losing a single game, Gaimin Gladiators' was still the under-dog, having never played in a final before and playing one of the highest ranked teams in competition. The Gaimin Gladiators team achieved this win in one of the quickest ever times for a final resoundingly beating Team Liquid to lift the first Major trophy of the season.

This success is even more significant for Gaimin Gladiators. The DOTA2 team was only formed at the start of 2022, and quickly achieved success qualifying for TI 11 in Singapore last October. Following a change to the roster in 2023, Quinn joined as a player and CY was appointed coach. This change in coaching style, combined with the roster change rejuvenated the team and saw them progress through to the Lima Major, the first Major of the 2023 DOTA Pro Circuit season and the first to be held in South America .

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) parent company of Gaimin Gladiators stated,"Our involvement in esports and Gaimin Gladiators is fully justified by this win. The players have achieved considerable success in a short space of time, and far quicker than we anticipated. I am delighted they are part of the GAIMIN business representing GAIMIN in the esports arena and to their followers. We look forward to their qualification for the upcoming Berlin and Bali Majors later this year, and their qualification for TI later."

Joseph Turner , General Manager for Gaimin Gladiators stated, "I am delighted for this team and their success. They worked hard last year to reach TI and following the roster and coaching changes, we fully expected them to do well in the Lima Major. Winning the competition was the icing on the cake! I am delighted for the team, the support staff with them in Lima , the support back home and the unwavering support of our sponsors!"

Martin added, "Prior to the Lima Major, GAIMIN launched a range of limited collectable digital assets to commemorate participation by the team at the Lima Major. With this win, these will become very much more collectable and sought after. There are still some available and they can be claimed by downloading the GAIMIN app from www.gaimin.gg "

GAIMIN's PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ) by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN's monetizing network. As part of GAIMIN's philosophy of "No gamer left behind" GAIMIN's app provides rewards for those users who do not fully benefit from higher-performance based monetization. With GAIMIN's achievements program, a DOTA2 follower can claim these limited edition NFTs just by downloading and running the app.

About Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter . Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America .

The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of "No Gamer Left Behind" and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and rebranded as Gaimin Gladiators.

Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators' roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-gladiators-dota2-wins-first-ever-dpc-major-to-be-held-in-south-america-301763504.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c2158.html

Immutable Games Studio Teams Up with Premier Developer Mineloader on Web3 RPG Guild of Guardians

Tapping into its experience in co-developing and working on AAA titles like The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mineloader will help deliver a best-in-class mobile gaming experience to more than 1 million Guild of Guardians fans worldwide

Guild of Guardians the highly anticipated mobile squad-based RPG from Immutable Games Studio today announces a new partnership with premier game development studio Mineloader . Known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles, such as The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and the Final Fantasy series, Mineloader will serve as a new web2 development partner for the highly anticipated game.

NEAR Protocol aims straight at the Korean game market with BORA, Kakao Games' Web3 arm

  • NEAR Foundation and METABORA, the Web3 gaming initiative affiliate of Kakao Games, sign a strategic MOU
  • Promote joint development of Web3 games based on global IP and cooperation in activities to strengthen brand awareness
  • Full-scale expansion of game and content ecosystem of NEAR Protocol centered on NEAR Korea Hub

- NEAR Foundation and METABORA SINGAPORE ("METABORA SG"), the Web3 gaming initiative affiliate of Kakao Games signed a strategic MOU.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEAR and METABORA SG will mutually cooperate to discover a global IP-based web3 joint business, improve the overall liquidity of the blockchain ecosystem with cross-chain, increase brand awareness, promote global marketing with events and build an active support system for raising brand awareness and strengthen the core networks.

METABORA is an affiliate of Kakao Games and the parent company of METABORA SG focused on game development and blockchain-based gaming ecosystems. Its portfolio includes mobile games based on Kakao Friends' global intellectual properties.

Commenting on the partnership, Vincent Lim , a CBO of METABORA SG said: "We look forward to expanding the BORA ecosystem in the web3 market through a partnership with NEAR Protocol, which is currently active in both Korean and global markets. Also, we will strengthen our competitiveness by focusing on creating synergy based on technical collaboration."

In signing this partnership, NEAR Korea Hub, which oversees the entire business development area in Korea and Asia , played a key role. Since it was established last November, it has been gradually expanding its horizons in the Korean game industry by expanding the NEAR ecosystem, focusing on the game and content industry.

"One of the big ambitions of the hub is to tap into the country's active gaming community and to bring amazing projects and creators to the NEAR ecosystem." said Robbie Lim , GM, Partners and International at NEAR. "The partnership with METABORA SG is our first major win - and a big step forward for NEAR as it accelerates its ambition to become the go-to layer 1 for the Web3 gaming community."

An official from NEAR Korea Hub said: "Given the size of the Korean game market, it is natural for NEAR to put their full effort into it, and we will continue cooperation with gaming companies using the agreement with Metabora Singapore as a starting point. Furthermore, we will fully support the game industry to expand its business areas in Web3 cross-chain game onboarding and NFT models based on excellent IP."

Press Contacts
Luis Shin / Manager
NEAR Korea hub
Luis@nearkorea.org

NEAR Foundation
The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable.

The NEAR team comprises world-class engineers and business development experts who have built a blockchain mainnet that is highly usable, scalable, and environment-friendly. NEAR Protocol has been recognized for its technical capabilities and has attracted investment from leading investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Multi Coin Capital, and Hashed. It also manages an ecosystem fund of $800 million to enhance the NEAR ecosystem.

NEAR Korea Hub
NEAR Korea Hub is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia . Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

Kakao Games

Kakao Games is a multi-platform game publisher and developer headquartered in South Korea . It is a subsidiary of Kakao Corp, well-known for  KakaoTalk, the number one social messaging platform in South Korea .

Kakao Games is dedicated to creating the best online gaming experience for players. As a game publisher, it is known for Black Desert Online, a successful MMORPG in the global market, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a FPS hit, in the South Korean market. It continues to work on bringing new high end games to both PC and mobile platforms.

METABORA SINGAPORE

As a subsidiary of METABORA(a subsidiary of Kakaogames, one of the biggest game publishers in Korea), a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, METABORA SG is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/near-protocol-aims-straight-at-the-korean-game-market-with-bora-kakao-games-web3-arm-301763294.html

SOURCE NEAR Foundation

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 20, 2023 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 20, 2023 , at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Promethean Continues to be the Global Leader for Interactive Displays in Q4 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. Promethean was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China ) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction. In the United States Promethean captured 30.8% market share of K-12 sector volume in 2022. It also took 24.9% share in the United Kingdom and Ireland market, and 22.9% in Germany .

