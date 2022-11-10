GamingInvesting News

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), an e-sports and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants of the Company to purchase 250,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About X1

X1 Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The Company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A.

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com.
www.X1Ent.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Acquisition of Octane is intended to expand X1 ' s global Rocket League video games portfolio and reach to Gen Z audiences

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Octane's social media followers and statistical platform at http://Octane.GG
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's third closed post-IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022, and ShiftRLE on August 10 th 2022.
  • It is anticipated that Octane will merge into Shift to create a new destination for Rocket League fans.

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQB: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates Esports assets and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 15 th 2022, it has closed its acquisition of the assets comprising of Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online statistical and news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising the business of Octane, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with two individuals, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Octane. As consideration for the acquisition of the assets compromising the business of Octane, the Company is paying a cash purchase price of US$35,000, US$17,500 of which was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$17,500 of which will be payable within 45 days after the closing date.

" We are enthusiastic to have closed on the Octane acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "As Rocket League continues to grow in global popularity, owning multiple assets within this Esport allows the opportunity to launch an all-encompassing Rocket League destination site containing breaking news, statistics, video highlights, and fantasy sports."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25th, 2022.

Changes to Directors and Officers

The Company also announces that Jan Hoffmann has resigned from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, RixGG Europe Ltd., which holds and operates the Company's RixGG e-sports teams. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of RixGG Europe Ltd. and will oversee operations with Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1.

Samantha Shorter has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Shorter has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Bobby Dhaliwal has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Samantha Shorter

Ms. Shorter most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of X1, and has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with Davidson & Company LLP, a major Canadian accounting firm, and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. Her governance and accounting knowledge facilitates effective implementation and oversight for financial reporting, administration and internal controls development and budgeting. Ms. Shorter completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Bobby Dhaliwal

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal graduated from Langara College, Vancouver, and holds a bachelor of accountancy.

Information Related to Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options, the continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, the growth of ShiftRLE (as integrated with Octane) and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE, the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cover for Video Game Controllers

"I wanted to create a new cover for video game controllers to absorb shock and prevent direct impact if dropped or struck," said an inventor, from Wheeling, Ill. "so I invented the SURGE PROTECTOR. My design would also offer a stylish alternative to conventional controller covers and protectors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to protect a video gaming controller. In doing so, it protects against drops and other accidental damage. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with purchasing replacement controllers. It also could provide added style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Luckmon Raises $1.3 Million in Pre-Seed Round Funding to bring popular casual games reward platform

Luckmon brings thousands of popular games and exclusive rewards through its gaming reward platform.

Luckmon, a casual mobile game development startup based in Irvine, California has officially announced its early-round pre-seed fundraising has closed on a whopping $1.3 million . Angel investors in the round include Chang Kim (CEO of Tapas Media), Thor Chan (CEO of AAX), Changsu Lee (CEO of Allganize), Jay Lee (CEO of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce), K2G Tech Fund, and Primer Sazze Venture Capital Partners. The funding will be used to further expand Luckmon's casual gaming product pipeline, supporting players and games across mobile.

TICKETS FOR FIRST PUBG GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE REGION GO ON SALE AMID GROWING EXCITEMENT AT DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL

- Following the launch of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) on 9 November, tickets are now on sale for the festival's key attraction, the first PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals taking place in in the region in Dubai from 17 to 20 November 2022 at the North Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.  DEF 2022 is hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in esports activities and solutions.

PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Final

The PUBG Global Championship 2022, which started on 1 November, pits 32 teams from across four regions against each other for a share of more than $2 million in prize money and the coveted PGC Champions title. Doors to the Grand Finals stage will be open to the public to witness the remaining 16 teams and livestreamed for fans all over the world on twitch.tv/pubg_battlegrounds .

DEF 2022 from 9 th to 20 th November will feature an exciting lineup of live events, concerts and pop culture activities across two weeks, bringing together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from across the world. In addition to the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, the festival will also feature a live concert by popular Egyptian artist, Wegz on 19 November.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9 th – 20 th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The inaugural DEF 2022 will feature a combination of competitive esports tournaments including the PUBG Global Championship, a school tournament for students, a live concert, an immersive gaming experience, as well as industry networking events for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

The Match Lab wins top prize at AES Global Award

The company's esports edtech solution, designed to help players enhance their skills, was highly rated.

A Korean startup recognized for its global growth potential won the Platinum Prize, which is the highest award, at the 3rd Asia Edtech Summit (AES) Global Award held in Tokyo on November 1, 2022 . This company received high scores on evaluation items such as novelty, reliability, usefulness, application of technology, and business promotion. Having been thus honored, the company is now attracting greater attention in the industry.

Lovesac and Xbox Curate the Ultimate Gaming Experience to Level Up Holiday Gifting

Exclusive bundle will be available in select U.S. Best Buy locations and BestBuy.com

Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has teamed up with Xbox to bring customers the ultimate gaming setup this holiday season. These two brands came together with a shared vision to create an exclusive product bundle that puts innovation and comfort at the forefront.

Venture Valley Game Kicks-off 20 Weeks of Prize-Based Community Nights Starting November 15, 2022

Take Inspiration from Player Who Has Already Won the First Two Open Venture Valley Tournaments

Starting November 15th the Venture Valley team will host weekly Tuesday night community nights on the Venture Valley Discord channel . Players can win prizes and hone their skills for future open esports tournaments that are planned to kick off in 2023. Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) fast-paced multiplayer business simulation on PC (via Steam ) and mobile ( iOS and Android ) game from The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship . Venture Valley players put their entrepreneurial skills to the test to create the most profitable companies and conquer business challenges.

