X1 Announces Sale of ShiftRLE

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA"), pursuant to which the Company has sold, as of immediate effect, all assets related to ShiftRLE (the "Transaction"). ShiftRLE is an online rocket league community, which has incorporated the assets of previously acquired Octane.gg, to form an updated user experience on shiftrle.gg. The purchasers are the prior owners of ShiftRLE, and the primary service providers to the Company in respect of the operations of ShiftRLE. In connection with the Transaction, the purchasers have satisfied the purchase price by forgoing any rights to termination payments or otherwise in connection with their consulting agreements with X1, for an aggregate value to the Company of US$35,250.

About X1

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a portfolio company targeting assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries, and currently holding X1 Talent, a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Based in Vancouver, BC, the Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE:XONE).

For more information, please contact: Adam Giddens CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com. www.X1Ent.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×