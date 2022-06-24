GamingInvesting News

In Celebration of International Fairy Day, The Hit Toy Line Expands the Magic of Finding Fairies Everywhere with a New Baby Fairy Finder, Fairy Pet Finders, and a Find The Glowing Fairies Roblox Game.

WowWee® a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, My Squishy Little Dumplings™ and more, today announced major expansions to its hit Got2Glow Fairies brand. To celebrate International Fairy Day today, WowWee is launching the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder™, two Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders™, and a Find the Glowing Fairies Roblox game. Building off last year's success of the Got2Glow Fairy Finders™, the hit tech toy that put fairies at kids' fingertips and topped countless hot toy lists en route to becoming a 2022 TOTY Finalist for Collectible Toy of the Year, these enchanting additions make for even more magical experiences as kids explore and discover more virtual fairies than ever before!

The all-new Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder, magical fun from WowWee

The Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder is a smaller variation of the original, with over 20 new baby fairies to find and collect. The all-new, more portable size makes it easier than ever for kids to bring their Baby Fairy Finder along for every adventure. For added magic, lights & sounds guide the way as it detects virtual baby fairies around you..

The enchantment continues with the Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finder, with 40+ fairy pets to collect in each jar and over 80 fairy pets to collect in total. Grow your collection by trading fairy pets with friends and unlock rare fairy pets using the Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder. You can also bond with your new fairy pet companions via the on-screen buttons by giving them hugs, saying hello, and virtually feeding them.

All new Got2Glow Fairy Finder toys are compatible with one another and allow for trading of all different types of fairies. You can grow your collection to over 200 fairies by sharing across all finders. Transfer baby fairies from the Baby Fairy Finder into your Fairy Pet Finder, then watch as your Love Baby Fairy transforms into a Love Dog Fairy - or vice versa!

In addition, WowWee's Find the Glowing Fairies game by popular Roblox game creator Gamefam (Twilight Daycare and the forthcoming My Avastars: RP) is launching on Roblox today, expanding the Got2Glow universe beyond physical play. The online game will recreate the beloved real-life magic of finding fairies, with various in-game environments to explore and a variety of fairies to collect.

"We were inspired by the passion for our Got2Glow Fairy Finder and knew we had to continue building upon this excitement," said Sydney Wiseman , VP of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "We listened closely to our fanbase when expanding this line to ensure we provided even more magical play. Now the Got2Glow brand offers something for everyone - whether you want something more portable to take on the go, more fairies to collect and find, or desire a whole new type of fairy altogether. You can even find fairies in the metaverse, so we're truly delivering on our brand promise of experiencing the magic of finding fairies everywhere!"

Further adding to the Got2Glow universe, WowWee has tapped Striker Entertainment to build a lifestyle licensing program around the brand. The program will initially focus on publishing, home décor, health and beauty, and party goods.

The Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder (MSRP: $24.99 ; Ages 5+) and both Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finders in turquoise and pink (MSRP: $44 .99ea.; Ages 5+) are available for pre-order starting today on Amazon, and flying onto shelves at major retailers including Walmart and Target later this summer. For more information, please visit the Got2Glow website or join the conversation on social media by following @got2glowfairies.

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal , San Diego , and Hong Kong , WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

Find and collect fairy pets everywhere with the Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finder, new from WowWee

Find the Glowing Fairies game now on Roblox, from Gamefam and WowWee

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Smilegate Launches Global CBT for New Multi-Platform MMORPG, TeeTiny Online

TeeTiny Online, a space where players from all around the world can gather to play, is coming soon

  • TeeTiny Online, Smilegate Megaport's first MMORPG for a global community
  • Global CBT, one global server for all, auto-translation feature, gameplay possible with players from around the world

Smilegate Megaport (CEO Ina Jang ) has announced that it will hold a global CBT (Closed Beta Test, an anonymous pilot test) for TeeTiny Online, a new multi-platform MMORPG developed by TEENY.studio (Co-CEOs SeByoung Chae and HeeIl Yang ), which will last for two weeks from June 23 rd (Thu) until July 7 th .

JSAUX Takes The Lead In Steam Deck Accessories

JSAUX has been all the rage in the world of steam deck gaming recently, and rightly so.

JSAUX Steam Deck Accessories

The renowned digital accessories brand rolled out its steam deck docking station in June and became an instant hit amongst steam deck users around the globe.

Following the delay in the launch JSAUX ' s new accessory, the Steam Official Dock – the first third-party docking station made specifically for the steam deck – attracted attention and captured the imagination of many worldwide.

The all-new steam deck offers users multiple customisable and flexible options. Equipped with a desktop mode, the steam deck transforms into a PC gaming by connecting to a monitor or TV.

The docking station also acts as a stand for the steam deck, allowing gamers to optimise their playing experience, functionality, and aesthetics by playing while standing on a table.

Priced at $39.99 , the steam deck docking station is an affordable accessory for users, adding to its functional appeal. Furthermore, with plans for the second batch of products to start shipping globally by the end of June, steam deck gamers can expect to get their hands on their own docking station if they haven ' t already.

With a USB-C male and female and HDMI capabilities, the steam deck allows a stunning power input of 100W and output of 4K60Hz and supports high-intensity data transfers of up to 10Gbps. The advanced steam deck accessory further improves the user experience with a USB-A*2 that supports data transmission of up to 480Mbps and a power supply of 5V/1A. For more connectivity options, it also has an RJ45 option to support 100/ 10M networks.

This isn ' t the first JSAUX product that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of steam deck players worldwide. The brand offers an exclusive range of high-tech and comfort accessories to pair with the steam deck and provide an ultimate gaming experience. Going by the motto, " Connect More, Power More," JSAUX is changing the game with its accessories.

Like the docking stations, JSAUX protective standing case has also added comfort, convenience, and optimisation to steam deck gaming. Along with serving its core purpose of protecting the steam deck from dust and damage with high-quality TPU and PC material, the built-in stand allows users to place the device on any desk and continue gaming uninterrupted.

But that ' s not all. The protective standing case also boasts a reserve heat dissipation port, or in simple terms, a cool vent, that prevents the device from heating up during intense gameplay. Despite such improved features, the usability and gameplay remain as smooth as ever with the case's texture being incredibly adaptable for the skin and not affecting user control.

About JSAUX : JSAUX's range of steam deck accessories covers every area of the gaming experience ensuring users can keep their steam decks in perfect condition while maximising their gameplay performance. From screen glass and silicon cases to storage bags, 90° adapters, stand bases, and much more, the JSAUX collection has it all.

A brand built upon identifying customer needs and tailoring its products to fulfil them, JSAUX is much more than an electronics accessories supplier. Delivering power, enabling data transit, providing audio/video connectivity, and enhancing productivity, the company develops customer-centric solutions beyond what is available in the market.

Transforming its customers ' digital life with comfort, functionality, style, and performance is what drives the JSAUX brand!

Learn more at : www.jsaux.com

Media Contact: official@jsaux.com

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Hosts 2022 North American Finals in Orlando

First PCA Coach-Led Competitive Gaming League Holds Largest In-Person Youth
Esports Tournament in North America

XP League the first esports franchise in North America is gearing up to host its 2022 North American Finals at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress Esports Arena and Full Sail Live Venue, June 25 -26, 2022. In partnership with Full Sail University, the top 48 XP League teams, coaches, franchise owners and families will come together for the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America.

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JUNE 2022

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 23 June 2022 all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 13 May 2022 were duly passed.

Poll Results

Employees give an NPS of -29 to their organizations' online training, despite increased investment in e-learning

Gamelearn has launched its latest, interactive report, Contradictions of Corporate Training 2022 in which more than 1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals were surveyed. Results reveal that, although 64% of organizations increased their investment in digital training in the past year, there's still a mismatch between their e-learning offerings and employees' expectations .

Employees from organizations in different sectors were asked what they thought about the online training they received, and their verdict was alarming— they rated the e-learning at their companies with an average NPS of -29 . This is in-line with the typical ratings associated with e-learning, which is now exacerbated by digital burnout.

Arcade1Up Partners with The Op to Bring Iconic Board Games and Puzzles To the Best-Selling Infinity Game Table

Infinity Game Table to Feature the First Digital Reimagination of Popular Titles

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, today announced a partnership with The Op (Usaopoly), a leading publisher of best-selling board games and puzzles, to bring some of their most popular games to Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table™ the leading hybrid tabletop gaming device. The partnership marks the first time The Op's iconic games will be available in a digital format and will expand the Infinity Game Table's fast-growing library of 78 games and activities. Games from The Op are expected to be available later this year.

