World Team Tennis Names Coinbase as Presenting Partner

World Team Tennis (WTT) today announced Coinbase as its Presenting Partner for the league's 47th season, which begins December 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Both organizations share a history of challenging industry norms. WTT has been rethinking how professional tennis is played, paid and watched since 1974, while Coinbase has spent more than a decade bringing crypto into the mainstream, most recently with the Everything Exchange building one platform to trade and manage crypto alongside equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. The partnership connects two large and growing communities: an estimated 1 billion tennis fans worldwide, and roughly one in four adults in the U.S. and Canada who own crypto. Together, WTT and Coinbase will bring world-class tennis to more fans through accessible ticket prices and distribution designed for the broadest possible reach, backed by fan-first innovation, technology and experiences built for today's audience.

"WTT has always been about building something different in the sport – from the team format and gender equity to entertainment and the fan experience," said Stephen Amritraj, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. "As a Coinbase user for the past decade, I've seen firsthand where its innovation can lead, guided by values we share: access, fairness, transparency and trust. We're at the beginning of that path, and we couldn't ask for a better partner as we begin a new era of World Team Tennis."

Coinbase will help shape how fans experience WTT, both in the arena and at home. Throughout each broadcast, real-time integrations will bring viewers closer to the action with immersive, best-in-class technology features built for a digital audience. In addition to airing live on CNBC and for free on Fandango, fans outside the U.S. and Canada will be able to watch the matches live and for free on the World Team Tennis YouTube channel. Inside the arena, Coinbase will open up premium experiences to more fans and flip the coin toss from fiat to digital after more than a century of doing it the same way.

"We're thrilled to deepen our presence in sports and World Team Tennis is one of the most exciting leagues to watch right now," said Cat Ferdon, Chief Marketing Officer at Coinbase. "They are pioneers in the sport and we have a shared mission of increasing access, whether it's tennis or economic freedom, to more people. We look forward to bringing Coinbase to new and existing tennis fans in ways that make the game more interactive."

In line with previous partnership agreements, Coinbase will fund its partnership with WTT entirely with USDC. USDC is backed 1:1 by the US Dollar, and is designed to combine the stability of fiat currency with the speed, transparency, and global accessibility of the blockchain. This is an early signal of what's ahead as WTT and Coinbase explore new ways to innovate across the competition and fan experience.

For more details around WTT's upcoming season and available tickets, visit wtt.com.

About World Team Tennis
World Team Tennis (WTT) is tennis for the people — a reimagined professional tennis league bringing together fans, players, and communities. Originally founded in 1974, WTT pioneered mixed-gender team competition and a more accessible, fan-focused vision for the sport. Today, under new ownership and management, the league returns with top professional players competing in a new, high-energy primetime format that blends elite tennis with entertainment, culture, and local pride — redefining the team tennis experience for the next generation of players and fans.

Learn more at wtt.com and follow @worldteamtennis.

About Coinbase
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Coinbase's full-stack platform was purpose-built to power the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

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SOURCE World Team Tennis

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