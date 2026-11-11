55 North Gold Qualifies for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Launches New Corporate Website

55 North Gold Qualifies for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Launches New Corporate Website

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / 55 North Gold Inc. (CSE:FFF)(OTCQB:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol FFFNF, providing U.S. and international investors with the ability to purchase shares in U.S. dollars through their domestic brokerage accounts.

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.55northgold.com, reflecting the Company's name change from 55 North Mining Inc. to 55 North Gold Inc. and its sharpened focus on advancing the high-grade Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba, Canada.

OTCQB Listing Responds to Growing International Investor Demand

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premier U.S. public market for early-stage and developing international and domestic companies. Companies must be current in their financial reporting, meet a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Following the Company's participation in numerous investor road shows across the United States and Europe, management received consistent feedback from both institutional and retail investors requesting easier access to the Company's shares denominated in U.S. dollars. The OTCQB listing directly addresses that demand, enhances the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, and is expected to broaden its shareholder base and improve trading liquidity.

"We've been meeting with investors across the United States and Europe over the past year, and the message has been clear - they want a more convenient way to invest in our story," said Wayne Parsons, President and CEO of 55 North Gold. "Qualifying for the OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for the Company. It reflects the progress we have made at Last Hope and gives American investors direct access to our shares in U.S. dollars, without the friction of cross-border trading."

New Website Reflects a Refocused Company

The redesigned website at www.55northgold.com provides investors with comprehensive information about the Company, including the Last Hope Gold Project, an updated corporate presentation, mineral resource data, and direct access to news releases and regulatory filings.

"The new website and the OTCQB listing together mark a new chapter for 55 North Gold," added Mr. Parsons. "We are focused on building a premium gold exploration company, and these steps ensure that investors - wherever they are - can access the information they need and trade our shares with ease."

About the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet certain financial standards, be current in their disclosure, and undergo an annual certification process. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About 55 North Gold Inc.

55 North Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned high-grade Last Hope Gold Project, located in northern Manitoba, 10 kilometres south of Alamos Gold's Lynn Lake Gold Project. The Last Hope deposit hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 71,100 ounces of gold at 5.41 g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 273,800 ounces of gold at 5.48 g/t Au. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: FFF), the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: FFFNF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6YF).

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.55northgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Thompson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of 55 North Gold Inc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

The Mineral Resource Estimate referenced in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have any economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated category through further exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Wayne Parsons
President and CEO
Email: w.parsons@55northgold.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "would," "should," "estimates," or the negative of these words or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, including enhanced visibility among U.S. investors, a broader shareholder base and improved trading liquidity; the anticipated content and utility of the Company's new website; and the Company's plans and objectives for advancing the Last Hope Gold Project.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and factors, including: continued compliance with OTCQB listing standards; stable market conditions; and the accuracy of publicly available information regarding the Company's projects and operations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include: the Company failing to maintain compliance with OTCQB listing requirements; changes in market conditions or investor sentiment; and general risks associated with junior mining exploration companies. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



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