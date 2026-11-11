Infinity Mining (ASX:IMI)

Extremely High-Grade Antimony with Gold Identified at Surface for Tanjil Dome

Trench sampling intervals return up to 104 g/t AuEq; geology has similarities with the Sunday Creek (ASX: SX2) gold-antimony deposit 100 km away; drill planning underway

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX: IMI) is pleased to report highly promising gold and antimony assays from the initial channel sampling program at Tanjil Dome, where exploration is being undertaken in joint venture with Mining One Consultants.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays from trench samples return extremely promising results, with very high-grade antimony and gold.
  • TTD-002 returned 4.9 m @ 0.48 g/t Au and 7.71% Sb (26.92 g/t AuEq), including 1.2 m @ 0.46 g/t Au and 30.20% Sb (104.06 g/t AuEq).
  • TTD-001 returned 1.6 m @ 0.46 g/t Au and 2.23% Sb (8.11 g/t AuEq), including 0.6 m @ 0.47 g/t Au and 5.44% Sb (19.13 g/t AuEq).
  • TTD-006 returned 5.0 m @ 1.30 g/t Au and 0.02% Sb (1.37 g/t AuEq); TTD-005 returned 1.0 m @ 1.70 g/t Au and 0.02% Sb (1.77 g/t AuEq).
  • TTD-008 returned 0.6 m @ 1.22 g/t Au and 3.69% Sb (13.89 g/t AuEq).
  • The results come from sampling of 10 trenches comprising 62 channel intervals over 58.1 m, testing quartz veins and associated stibnite within highly weathered intrusive rocks.
  • The association of gold–antimony mineralisation with quartz veining and altered dyke rocks at Tanjil Dome shares broad geological similarities with aspects of the Sunday Creek (ASX: SX2) system in Victoria.
  • Results will guide further trench mapping and maiden drill program targeting. True widths and continuity between exposures and at depth remain unconfirmed.

Figure 1 – Tanjil Dome Prospect Location Plan


The 10 trenches tested limited exposures within the broader ~1 km gold and antimony soil anomaly (Figure 2). Eight channels are clustered in the main trench sampling area and two lie approximately 200 m to the north. Figure 3 shows individual channel AuEq grades and selected composites. The soil anomaly is a geochemical footprint. Continuous mineralisation over that extent has not been established.


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This article includes content from Infinity Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

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