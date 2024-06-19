Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that produce HPA, and on par or even much lower than emerging processes, in particular under a 100% renewable electrical energy development scenario (Figure 1).

  • Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions per tonne of HPA produced from the Lake Hope project to be on par with or lower than competing processes globally.
  • The low emissions are similar for both metallurgical process routes (the Sulphate and LTL Processes) being considered for Lake Hope as part of the on-going Pre-Feasibility Study.
  • A strategy to achieve zero carbon HPA has been defined including a 100% renewable energy development scenario.
  • The Pre-Feasibility Study continues on schedule to be completed in Q4 this year.

The low emissions apply to both the Sulphate and Low-Temperature-Leach (LTL) processes that are being considered by Impact to produce HPA as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study for the development of the Lake Hope project (Figure 1 and ASX Releases February 19th, 2024, and February 27th, 2024).

Figure 1. Likely CO2 emissions for four different production methods for HPA: the incumbent alkoxide process; Alpha HPA Limited (ASX Release November 21st 2023); Impact’s proposed Sulphate and Low- Temperature-Leach processes; & AEM who produce HPA in Canada using hydroelectric power.

The emissions study has shown that using the current Western Australian electricity supply, likely emissions are 4.38 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of HPA produced via the Sulphate process and 3.44 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of HPA for the LTL process. This is competitive with traditional and emerging HPA production methods (Figure 1). For example, most of the world’s HPA production comes from the refinement of aluminium metal (alkoxide process) or precursors (modified Bayer process) via energy-intensive processes that are also responsible for significant amounts of toxic waste.

Scope 1 emissions generally relate to CO2 produced directly from operations and include the proposed mine, haulage of ore and the processing plant.

Scope 2 emissions relate mostly to CO2 produced from the energy used to power the company’s operations.

Scope 3 emissions related to CO2 produced indirectly from the company’s downstream activities and include the emissions associated with purchased goods and services such as reagents, plant and equipment and Business-As-Usual emissions such as travel and commuting to work.

Only Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions have been considered at this stage as these are within the direct control of Impact Minerals and this is an appropriate level of detail for the Pre-Feasibility Study. As per standard CO2 accounting practices, Scope 3 emissions will be passed through to the fertilizer by-products. Initial indications are that these emissions will also be on par or lower than incumbent fertilizer production processes.

100% Renewable Energy

The largest contributor to the overall CO2 emissions from the Project come from Scope 2 emissions from the electricity required to power the processing plant and which has been modelled to come from the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), Western Australia’s main power source. The SWIS is currently coal-powered and the emissions from this have been used in the main model.

However, the WA Government is committed to making the SWIS entirely powered by renewables by 2030 (https://www.brighterenergyfuture.wa.gov.au). In addition, advances in renewables technology also offer the potential to power the process plant entirely by renewable energy. Accordingly, Impact’s study has also modelled the CO2 emissions under a 100% renewable energy scenario. This results in a significant further reduction in emissions for both of Impact’s process routes to about 1.35 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of HPA.

Within the accuracy of this study, which is plus or minus 30%, this would be on par with or better than the lowest known CO2 emissions for HPA production which is powered by hydroelectric power (Figure 1).

Impact’s strategy to move towards 100% renewable power is to build-out or contract-to-purchase a renewable energy supply for the processing plant. This will be studied as part of engineering and financial modelling under the PFS.

Net-Zero Carbon Strategy

Impact will strive to reach full decarbonisation of the project over time. This will require elimination or off-setting of the emissions from the SWIS as well as from mining, transport and calcining. Calcining, heating in a furnace, represents the final stage of the HPA process.

As noted above, the majority of the CO2 emissions can be eliminated by substituting 100% renewable energy for SWIS energy by either build-out or contract-to-purchase a renewable energy supply.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Firefly Metals

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Assays up to 10% copper and 4g/t gold further strengthen outlook for substantial resource growth; Two more rigs on way to site as wider exploration strategy ramps up

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) is pleased to announce more outstanding wide high-grade copper- gold intersections from its drilling program at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for the Gramalote Project; After-Tax NPV of $778 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 20.6%

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned Gramalote gold project located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of up to A$1M

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to undertake a A$1 million equity placement (the “Placement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Energy storage systems with wind turbines and solar farms.

Decarbonising the Future With High-purity Alumina

Alumina, a compound derived from bauxite ore, plays a significant role driving sustainable industries toward a decarbonised future.

High-purity alumina (HPA) boasts significantly higher purity levels than its conventional counterpart. While common alumina typically features purity levels around 99.5 percent, HPA raises the bar, often surpassing 99.99 percent purity. This exceptional purity translates into enhanced mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, making HPA key to applications that demand performance and reliability.

HPA enables technology that reduces emissions across multiple sectors. Its applications in energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and electronics underscore its importance in advancing towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West


Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production


Keep reading...Show less

Impact Minerals Limited
