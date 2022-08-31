GamingInvesting News

- The World Champion Atlanta Braves and official fantasy sports provider for the Braves, StatHero, has launched the StatHero $20,000 Challenge. This first of its kind gamified experience powered by StatHero's record setting fan engagement platform has already seen thousands jump in to try to win some amazing prizes and experiences.

This new partnership with StatHero will empower the Atlanta Braves to add a new dimension of fan engagement by offering a daily fan challenge which gamifies the action on the field and gives fans the opportunity to win exclusive discounts, free tickets, autographed items and VIP Experiences. The top prize is a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Braves Fantasy Camp for 5 nights, suiting up, getting coached and treated like a pro.

Fans can unlock the varying prizes by going on a winning streak based on the groundbreaking new way for fans to quickly and easily get in on some sports action. Fans simply choose from two pre-selected lineup of star players from that day's games. The more times they choose the best performing lineup and win, the more lucrative the prizes become. Fans can learn more details and start playing now at stathero.com/braves.

Jim Allen , Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Premium and Corporate Partnerships: "The Braves are always looking for new, innovative ways of engaging with our fans. This new partnership with StatHero enables us to bring our fans into the action on the field, giving them a deeper vested interest not only on the outcome of the game but the performance of their favorite players in a way that's simple, easy and fun."

In addition to the free to play StatHero $20,000 Challenge , fans can also partake in daily real money Major League Baseball contests, making this partnership the closest thing to sports gaming available in Braves Country.

J.R. Werner, StatHero Head of Partnerships: "We brought StatHero to market to give players a real shot at winning consistently in sports gaming. Our explosive growth and high player winning percentages is the result of our easy, non-intimidating gameplay. It's great to be able to package that up in a reimagined way and provide it to an innovative leader like the Braves so they can engage and reward their fans on such a personal level."

Powering the Atlanta Braves StatHero $20,000 Challenge marks another StatHero milestone as it brings "sports gaming as a service" to franchises and brands looking to captivate fans and drive long term engagement.

StatHero, in just a few short years, has quickly grown to become the largest reaching independent daily fantasy sports platform in the market. The sports gaming hybrid's growing popularity is attributed to their player's high winning percentage, which is a rarity in the space. The Atlanta Braves partnership will capitalize on StatHero's breakthrough platform to get fans excited and engaged like no other second screen experience in sports.

About STATHERO
StatHero is the only fantasy sports and sports gaming hybrid on the market that makes winning consistently a reality. StatHero's award winning platform has exploded into the market due to its simple gameplay, low time commitment, and high player winning percentages.  StatHero's gameplays are a first of its kind and unlike anything seen in the sports marketplace today. Their patent pending gameplay gives players more control of a winning outcome for every contest. You Beat StatHero, You Win. It's truly the way daily fantasy was meant to be played. For more information, visit: www.stathero.com and follow us on Twitter @StatHeroHq.

About Atlanta Braves
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

Contact: vanessa@acehollreiser.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-champion-atlanta-braves-launch-new-gamified-fan-experience-powered-by-surging-sports-gaming-operator-stathero-301615464.html

SOURCE StatHero

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

NetEase Acquires Leading French Game Developer & Publisher Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream joins NetEase Games and will continue to bring high-quality AAA video game experiences to players worldwide.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A., one of the premier independent video game developers in the world. Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe representing an important step in fulfilling NetEase's vision to support innovation and game development around the globe. Quantic Dream will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms, as well as supporting and publishing third-party developed titles, while at the same time leveraging NetEase's significant game development capabilities.

$198 BN Global Gaming Market will double by 2027 and BLEND's study shows, localization is a big part of its growth

BLEND an all-in-one localization platform, today released its new analysis of the role of localization in the global gaming industry's success. The study shows gaming localization tactics used by top-ranked brands with a global presence and analyzes data from the largest 50 websites as ranked by Similar Web in May 2022 .

The global gaming market is expected to reach a value of USD $340 billion by 2027 due to factors such as wider access to smartphones and 5G services, in addition to a prompt from the global pandemic.

Robin Games Launches PLAYHOUSE in an All-New Category of Mobile Gaming

'Lifestyle Gaming ' genre debuts with PLAYHOUSE, a groundbreaking, creative interior design game that expands the definition of what a game can be

Women-led digital entertainment company Robin Games has created a new category in the mobile game space, aimed at redefining who a gamer is and what a mobile game can be. Dubbed 'Lifestyle Gaming,' the genre blends viral lifestyle content people consume on social media and in their day-to-day lives with gaming mechanics to provide a truly creative, interactive experience.

Authentic Vision launches Meta Anchor in the United States using its patented Holographic Fingerprint to help businesses meet the 'Phygital Future'

Meta Anchor provides secure solution to connect physical products and digital experience

- Authentic Vision, a mobile authentication technology company, today announced the U.S. market release of its Meta Anchor ™ technology that secures the link between physical products and digital value, services and experiences. Unlike unsecure solutions such as a QR code, Authentic Vision's Holographic Fingerprint-based technology provides a vital tool to protect the increasingly valuable digital experiences and assets around physical products.

American Red Cross Challenges Gamers to Support?Disaster Relief Through Esports?

The American Red Cross is hosting the second annual Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to support people affected by disasters big and small, including wildfires, floods and countless other crises. As disasters become more frequent and intense, the organization is encouraging the gaming community to get involved in relief efforts.

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)

Gamers can register to play in the Rescue Royale Tournament, and anyone can register to participate in the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser. Participating gamers and streamers can also compete for special prizes and giveaways. To get started visit rescueroyale.org and follow @RedCrossGaming for updates.

The top eight Rescue Royale players will win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the tournament finale at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas on October 15 . The top nine fundraisers, who receive the highest number of donations in September, will also win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the tournament finale.

Donations made between September 1 and October 15 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finale will support disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters who need it, anytime and anywhere. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

"This summer already set new heat records and brought massive wildfires and deadly floods, and now we're getting closer to the height of what could be a dangerous hurricane season," said Nathan Groce , Director of Consumer Marketing and Fundraising for the American Red Cross. "We're asking gamers and content creators to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people's lives."

The Red Cross is grateful to our partners and sponsors who are contributing to Rescue Royale. They include Allied Esports, Twitter and Skillz. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross can bring help and hope to people across the country.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-red-cross-challenges-gamers-to-support-disaster-relief-through-esports-301614199.html

SOURCE American Red Cross

Present Creative to Provide New Innovative Content to Michigan Lottery

Present Creative to Provide New Innovative iLottery content to Michigan with partner EQL Games

Veteran game development studio Present Creative has teamed up with partner EQL Games and entered into an agreement to offer next-generation iLottery content to the Michigan Lottery, the longest running lottery in the U.S. The agreement supports Present Creative's entry into the iLottery market by combining EQL Games' extensive lottery network and RGS technology with Present Creative's years of developing real money gaming and casual gaming experiences. Together the companies can bring a portfolio of high quality creative new content to the innovation hungry US iLottery market.

