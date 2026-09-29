WiseTech Global Service Partner, ShipDNA, Launches Safe Passage Clippership Software Migration Program

WiseTech Global Service Partner, ShipDNA, Launches Safe Passage Clippership Software Migration Program

New program will help legacy shipping software users successfully transition from Clippership to the more powerful Transtream platform

ShipDNA, a Certified WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC,OTC:WTCHF) Service Partner for Pierbridge Transtream and e2open specializing in multi-carrier shipping technology, today announced a dedicated program to help organizations prepare for the scheduled decommissioning of Clippership on December 31, 2026.

ShipDNA

Since Clippership's release in 1991, the multi-carrier, parcel shipping system gained thousands of users across the US, Canada and Mexico. With its planned retirement, remaining users now face the daunting task of migrating fulfillment operations to a new solution.

According to ShipDNA CEO Rick Gomez, "Migration means a lot more than just transferring data. In shipping it involves unique workflows, multiple carrier accounts, complex business rules and peripheral hardware – all working perfectly the moment you switch to the new solution." 

To meet this challenge, ShipDNA's Safe PassageTM Clippership Migration Program employs a unique combination of resources, including:

  • A documented protocol to manage the migration process from requirements analysis and planning, through installation, configuration and testing before live production.
  • Proprietary tools to collect existing Clippership configuration data, including ERP integration components, database architecture, application records and custom processing scripts.
  • Certified technical staff with decades of experience working with both Clippership and WiseTech Global's Transtream solution.

"With Safe PassageTM , Clippership users can take confidence in the fact that ShipDNA will perform everything necessary to recreate and support existing functionality without any break in fulfillment operations" according to Rick Gomez.

For typical users, Clippership migration may be completed in several weeks, including training shipping staff on the new Transtream solution platform.

Shippers can visit www.shipdna.com/safe-passage-clippership-migration-program to learn more about the Safe PassageTM Clippership Migration Program, including how to:

  • Prepare for the migration process with ShipDNA's complimentary Clippership Migration Guide
  • Gather prerequisite migration data with ShipDNA's affordable, $995 Clippership Configuration Summary.
  • Manage migration expenditures with ShipDNA's 12-month financing of migration service fees.

About ShipDNA

ShipDNA specializes in multi-carrier shipping technology, systems integration and professional services for manufacturers, distributors and other organizations with complex shipping requirements.

ShipDNA has extensive experience implementing and supporting enterprise shipping solutions and integrating shipping technology with ERP, WMS and other business applications. In 2026, WiseTech Global named ShipDNA a Certified Service Partner for North America, expanding ShipDNA's ability to assist customers with implementation, migration and support services.

To learn more, visit www.shipdna.com.

Media Contact

Rick Gomez
President
ShipDNA
619-843-1040
rick.gomez@shipdna.com
www.shipdna.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisetech-global-service-partner-shipdna-launches-safe-passage-clippership-software-migration-program-302892153.html

SOURCE ShipDNA; WiseTech Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WTC:AUASX:WTCartificial intelligence investing
WTC:AU
The Conversation (0)
Hands holding dollar bills behind a fluctuating stock market graph with red and green candlesticks.

Tech Weekly: Yields and AI Deals Spur Volatile Week in Tech

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A glowing red molecular structure is overlaid on a digital blue and black background with circular data elements.

Mayo Clinic AI Model Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Risk Years Before Diagnosis

Researchers at Mayo Clinic have designed an artificial intelligence model that can potentially predict an individual’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer years before diagnosis. Research will be presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2026, held from September... Keep Reading...
Blue digital collage with circuit board AI symbol over currency and stock market charts.

Lu Zhang on the Signals and Noise in the AI Investment Boom

Hyperscalers continue to ramp up capital expenditure forecasts and order backlogs, escalating spending on AI infrastructure to record levels. According to Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) research, AI-related issuers now account for a quarter of all new US investment-grade corporate debt this year,... Keep Reading...
Miivo AI Inc. to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Miivo AI Inc. to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Muskoka Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.), taking place September 25-27, 2026 at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa... Keep Reading...
Miivo AI

Miivo AI

Keep Reading...
A microchip with a US flag.

Intel and SK Hynix Consider Joint US Memory Chip Venture

South Korea’s SK Hynix (KRX:000660,OTCPL:HXSCL) is reportedly in negotiations with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to manufacture memory chips in the US for the first time, according to a Reuters exclusive.Discussions center on two potential operational structures: SK Hynix could lease a portion of Intel’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

Related News

base metals investing

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

precious metals investing

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

precious metals investing

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

precious metals investing

Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

base metals investing

CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

battery metals investing

Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies