WiseTech Global Service Partner, ShipDNA, Launches Safe Passage Clippership Software Migration Program

New program will help legacy shipping software users successfully transition from Clippership to the more powerful Transtream platform
ShipDNA, a Certified WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC,OTC:WTCHF) Service Partner for Pierbridge Transtream and e2open specializing in multi-carrier shipping technology, today announced a dedicated program to help organizations prepare for the scheduled decommissioning of Clippership on December 31, 2026.
Since Clippership's release in 1991, the multi-carrier, parcel shipping system gained thousands of users across the US, Canada and Mexico. With its planned retirement, remaining users now face the daunting task of migrating fulfillment operations to a new solution.
According to ShipDNA CEO Rick Gomez, "Migration means a lot more than just transferring data. In shipping it involves unique workflows, multiple carrier accounts, complex business rules and peripheral hardware – all working perfectly the moment you switch to the new solution."
To meet this challenge, ShipDNA's Safe PassageTM Clippership Migration Program employs a unique combination of resources, including:
- A documented protocol to manage the migration process from requirements analysis and planning, through installation, configuration and testing before live production.
- Proprietary tools to collect existing Clippership configuration data, including ERP integration components, database architecture, application records and custom processing scripts.
- Certified technical staff with decades of experience working with both Clippership and WiseTech Global's Transtream solution.
"With Safe PassageTM , Clippership users can take confidence in the fact that ShipDNA will perform everything necessary to recreate and support existing functionality without any break in fulfillment operations" according to Rick Gomez.
For typical users, Clippership migration may be completed in several weeks, including training shipping staff on the new Transtream solution platform.
Shippers can visit www.shipdna.com/safe-passage-clippership-migration-program to learn more about the Safe PassageTM Clippership Migration Program, including how to:
- Prepare for the migration process with ShipDNA's complimentary Clippership Migration Guide
- Gather prerequisite migration data with ShipDNA's affordable, $995 Clippership Configuration Summary.
- Manage migration expenditures with ShipDNA's 12-month financing of migration service fees.
About ShipDNA
ShipDNA specializes in multi-carrier shipping technology, systems integration and professional services for manufacturers, distributors and other organizations with complex shipping requirements.
ShipDNA has extensive experience implementing and supporting enterprise shipping solutions and integrating shipping technology with ERP, WMS and other business applications. In 2026, WiseTech Global named ShipDNA a Certified Service Partner for North America, expanding ShipDNA's ability to assist customers with implementation, migration and support services.
To learn more, visit www.shipdna.com.
Media Contact
Rick Gomez
President
ShipDNA
619-843-1040
rick.gomez@shipdna.com
www.shipdna.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisetech-global-service-partner-shipdna-launches-safe-passage-clippership-software-migration-program-302892153.html
SOURCE ShipDNA; WiseTech Global