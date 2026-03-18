Winshear Gold Corp. to Change Name to Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. (TSXV: WINS,OTC:HELOF), ("Winshear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to Winshear Metals Corp. to better reflect its expanded focus on a wider range of minerals and metals. The Company's stock symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") will remain as "WINS", and the Company expects its shares to start trading under its new name at the market open on or about March 20, 2026. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers under the new name will change to CA9749101015 and 974910101, respectively.

Shareholders need not take any action with respect to the name change, as existing share certificates will not be affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company currently conducting a regional scale exploration program on its Thunder Bay Gold Project, located in Ontario and has commenced a diamond drill program at the Portsoy Nickel – Copper – Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard Williams, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the risks normally associated with mineral exploration. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


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