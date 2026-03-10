Winshear Commences Drill Program at the Portsoy Project

Winshear Gold Corp.  (TSX-V: WINS) reports that it has commenced a diamond drill program at the Portsoy Nickel Copper Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Drilling will focus on the North and South Zones at the Rodburn Target. Mineral Exploration Drilling Limited has been engaged to conduct the drilling.

The Rodburn Target

The Rodburn Target comprises five geochemical / geophysical anomalies, only two of which have been drill-tested recently – the North and South Zones in 2023 / 2024 by Peak Nickel Limited. Full details on the exploration results from the project can be found in a technical report entitled ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Exploration Project, Aberdeenshire, Scotland', prepared under the supervision of independent Qualified Person Mr. Richard Siddle, MSc, MGeol, MAIG, Director and Principal Consultant of Addison Mining Services, UK, has been posted on the Company's website and SEDAR+ page.

Highlights from the 2023 / 2024 drill programs are tabulated below:

HoleID From (m) To (m) Length
(m) 		TrueThickness Estimated
(m) 		Ni% Cu% Coppm NiEq%*
RBD001 40.52 53 12.48 12.4 0.63 0.54 403 0.97
inc. 45 51 6 5.9 0.95 0.75 601 1.42
RBD002 50.6 86 35.4 24.1 0.71 0.31 473 0.93
inc. 70 82 12 8.9 1.42 0.55 929 1.82
RBD003 103.94 118 14.06 5.9 0.34 0.40 242 0.58
inc. 114 118 4 2.3 0.70 0.66 484 1.10
RBD004 112 124.26 12.26 10.5 1.02 0.83 633 1.54
inc. 118.29 124.26 5.97 5.6 1.92 1.52 1198 2.86
RBD008 186 188 2 1.4 0.92 0.28 535 1.13
RBD009 51.6 65.39 13.79 13.2 1.39 0.53 785 1.76
inc. 60 65.39 5.39 5.3 2.04 0.56 1110 2.46
RBD013 33 34 1 1.0 1.14 0.60 450 1.51
RBD015 36 69 33 13.9 0.45 0.16 237 0.56
inc. 60 69 9 6.0 0.61 0.23 310 0.77
RBD016 30 89 59 44.7 0.32 0.19 291 0.45
inc. 43 56 13 9.4 0.29 0.12 251 0.38
and 74 83 9 7.1 1.13 0.74 1103 1.65
RBD018 100 102 2 1.4 1.54 0.93 815 2.13
RBD024 159 169.6 10.6 10.0 0.50 0.34 278 0.71
inc. 167 169.6 2.6 2.5 0.77 0.16 394 0.90
and 175 176 1 1.0 0.67 0.41 138 0.90


NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.

The drill program will also be accompanied by downhole EM surveys in selected holes, and results will be used to guide future drilling.   

About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including whether the private placement will be completed or fully subscribed. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Winshear Gold Corp.WINS:CCtsxv:winsgold investing
WINS:CC
The Conversation (0)

Winshear Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units