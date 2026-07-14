Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, the RK Equity founder argued that Western governments have made significant progress recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals, yet continue to underestimate the importance of building domestic processing, refining and cathode manufacturing capacity.

Klein said public-private partnerships, allied collaboration and greater investment in midstream infrastructure will be essential to creating competitive supply chains outside China.

He also highlighted the growing role of batteries in artificial intelligence, data centers and defense, arguing these sectors are expanding lithium demand well beyond electric vehicles.

The conversation explores strategic reserves, robotics, recycling, energy storage systems and the policy changes Klein believes are needed to strengthen North America's critical minerals ecosystem. Listen to the full interview for Klein's outlook on lithium, battery materials, AI-driven electricity demand and the next phase of Western critical minerals policy.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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