Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 1) on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone (Figure 2) of the Skukum Creek Deposit:

  • Drill hole SC21-021 intersected a 17.5-metre interval (from 307.5 to 325.0 metres) grading 3.92 g/t Au and 478 g/t Ag, including a 4.31-metre interval of 12.82 g/t Au and 1,825 g/t Ag in the Rainbow Zone
  • Drill hole SC21-023 intersected a 19.0-metre interval (from 370.0 to 389.0 metres) grading 4.37 g/t Au and 126 g/t Ag, including a 4.95-metre interval of 13.63 g/t Au and 363 g/t Ag in the Rainbow Zone

Highlights of step out drilling results for Rainbow 2/Berg zone (Figure 3) at the Skukum Creek Deposit:

  • Drill hole SC21-018 intersected a 10.58-metre interval (from 277.73 to 288.31 metres) grading 4.97 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag in the Rainbow 2 Zone of the Skukum Creek Deposit.

Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 are resource upgrade/infill holes in the Rainbow Zone and are approximately 17 metres and 22 metres, respectively, from the nearest historic drill holes. The Rainbow Zone is the largest of the four main zones (Rainbow, Rainbow 2, Berg and Kuhn) that constitute the Skukum Creek Deposit.

"Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 continue to confirm the high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the Skukum Creek Deposit," stated Gordon Neal, CEO of Whitehorse Gold. "These resource upgrade/infill holes demonstrate mineralization continuity and the resource upgrade potential of the deposit."

Hole SC21-018 is a resource expansion/step out hole in the Rainbow 2 Zone and tests the western extension of the Berg Zone.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts

Hole ID1
From (m)To (m)Interval (m)2,3Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)AuEq (g/t)4,5Zone
SC21-016
515.38516.300.929.4324912.94Rainbow 2/Berg
SC21-017
321.65325.613.962.63323.08Rainbow 2/Berg
incl.323.32325.322.004.65525.38
SC21-018
277.73288.3110.584.97395.51Rainbow 2
incl.282.55285.262.7117.2211118.78

319.00338.5519.552.19182.45Berg
SC21-019
218.00222.274.274.152517.68Rainbow

229.07235.055.982.641765.12

incl.233.24235.051.815.8848912.78
SC21-020No significant assay intervals
SC21-021
307.50325.0017.503.9247810.66Rainbow
incl.312.95317.264.3112.82182538.55
SC21-023
370.00389.0019.004.371266.14Rainbow
incl.377.00381.954.9513.6336318.74

 

Notes:

  1. Drill location, elevation, azimuth, and dip are provided in Table 2 below.
  2. Composites are length weighted.
  3. True width is estimated at 50-70% of drill intercepts.
  4. Calculation for AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x 0.0141], based on the long- term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts by BMO, which are US$1,600/oz for gold, US$22.50/oz for silver. Au:Ag ratio is 1:71.11.
  5. Assumptions: AuEq calculation utilizes in situ contained gold and silver and assumes 100% recovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_004.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view of theSkukum Creek Deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_005.jpg

Figure 2: Rainbow zone section showing 2021 reported drill intercepts and historic drill intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_006.jpg

Figure 3: Rainbow2/Berg zone section showing 2021 reported drill intercepts and historic drill intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_006full.jpg

Table 2: Drill hole details for current and historic holes presented in Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.

Hole IDLength (m)UTM Easting (m)UTM Northing (m)Elevation (m)AzimuthDipLevel
87-R432647795466712561391333-66Surface
87-UG46R904778856671331130110-541300 level
R96-21476477892667132112213-451225 level
SC20-00349347810266711421386310.8-47Surface
SC07-118131.0847715766710261319185-201320 level
SC07-120116.7447715766710261320185201320 level
SC07-121118.2647715766710261320.5185401320 level
SC07-122128.9347715766710261321185501320 level
SC07-125115.5247715766710261318200-201320 level
SC21-00610547790766713371383331.8-53.3Surface
SC21-015343.5147720266711311692126.8-52.3Surface
SC21-016569.147712866711511709110.4-45.3Surface
SC21-017435.1647712866711511709136.3-45.5Surface
SC21-018398.3547712866711511709168.2-47.7Surface
SC21-019285.6478032.126671300.301347.73316.5-52.8Surface
SC21-020370.92478065.566671254.481356.70318.5-55.8Surface
SC21-021367.81478065.296671253.471356.67303-54.8Surface
SC21-023456.29478065.296671253.471356.67299-61Surface

 

Management Update

The Company announces the resignation of Tim Kingsley, Vice President Exploration, effective February 11, 2021, and Steve Stakiw, Vice President Corporate Affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Stakiw will continue with the Company as a consultant. The company thanks Mr. Kingsley for his service and wishes him well in future endeavors.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. (dba Investing News Network) ("INN") pursuant to which INN provides certain advertising services to the Company. INN will provide such services until February 17, 2023. As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay INN a total fee of $40,000 (plus tax), which will be paid in quarterly installments. Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices around the globe, INN is an independent firm that provides independent news and education to investors. To the Company's knowledge, INN does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities. The engagement of INN is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company also announces that it has terminated its arrangement with Jefferson Financial, Inc.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core from the Company's 2021 exploration program was logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the Project site. Core samples from the 2021 program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw. Drill core and surface samples were sent to ALS Laboratories, which is independent of the Company. Sample preparation was performed at the ALS Laboratory in Whitehorse, YT, followed by analysis at the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were also analyzed for a 48 multielement geochemical suite by ICP-MS with a four-acid digestion. Certified gold reference standards, blanks, field duplicates and coarse reject duplicates were routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Whitehorse Gold's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein. Alex Zhang is the Vice President, Exploration of New Pacific Metals Corp. and independent of the Company.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.
signed"Gordon Neal"
Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Phone: 604-336-5919
Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca
www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, future plans with respect to the Project, including the 2022 exploration and resource upgrade and expansion plans, the success of exploration activities, development potential and plans at the Project, the future economics of the Project, future exploration and drill results from the Project and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to carry on current and future operations as planned; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations, including labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, security disruptions, damage to or loss of equipment, whether due to flooding, political changes, title issues, intervention by local landowners, environmental concerns, pandemics (including COVID-19) or otherwise; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental and regulatory approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities; that the Company will be able to obtain / maintain social licence at the Project; that the Company will be able to meet its current and future obligations; that the Company will be able to comply with environmental, health and safety laws; that the Company will be able to secure financing on suitable terms; the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; actual exploration results; changes in project parameters and outcomes as plans continue to be refined; results of future exploration activities and resource estimates; future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market or business conditions; risks associated with community relations and corporate social responsibility; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; defects in title; availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis; accidents or equipment breakdowns; delays in receiving government and regulatory approvals; unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same; and other exploration risks or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Overview

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV:WHG) is one of Canada’s newest exploration and development companies, and it is focused on its Skukum gold project in the Southern Yukon that includes the past producing Mt. Skukum mine, which produced approximately 80,000 oz of gold from 1986-88 from 233,000 tons of ore mined. The company is also focused on its advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits. The company was recently spun out of New Pacific Metals (TSXV:NUAG,OTCQX:NUPMF) and is now a newly listed public company that has completed a C$6.8 million financing.

whitehorse skukum gold project location on map

Whitehorse Gold’s Company Highlights:

  • Whitehorse Gold successfully spun out of New Pacific Metals and listed on the TSXV on November 25, 2020.
  • Whitehorse Gold successfully completed a C$6.8 million non-brokered financing.
  • The company wholly owns its Skukum gold project that contains three delineated high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Historically, Mt. Skukum produced almost 80,000 oz of gold from 233,000 tons of ore mined over a two year period.
  • All three main deposits benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including all-weather roads, a fifty-person camp, extensive underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings, and a tailings management facility.
  • Whitehorse Gold has completed a National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

Whitehorse Gold’s Key Project: Skukum Lake Gold

The Skukum gold project includes the following high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum, along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Skukum Gold consists of 1,051 mineral claims—covering 170 square kilometers—roughly 55 kilometers south of Whitehorse, Yukon, in the Wheaton River Valley region. All three projects benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including an extensive network of all-weather roads, a 50 person camp, 4.8 kilometers of underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings and a tailings management facility.

Whitehorse Gold has completed a new National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

2020 Resource Estimate

whitegold resource chart

Notes:

Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity.
A base case cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au represents an in-situ metal value of US$126 per tonne at a gold price of $1450/oz, silver price of $16.50/oz and a metal recovery of 90% for gold and silver, which is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for narrow vein mining and processing.

Mineral resources are diluted to a minimum width of 1.5 metre.

Technical report filed on SEDAR on November 18, 2020. Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. from GeoSim Services, Inc. is the QP for this estimate.

Whitehorse Gold received a Class 1 exploration permit in July 2020, which allowed the company to undertake their initial exploration program on the Skukum gold project, which is now wrapped up for the year. The program included mapping, sampling and diamond drill campaigns. Outside of its three main gold deposits (Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum), the company has identified additional opportunities for new discoveries in its nearby Charleston, Raca, Chieftain Hill and Antimony Creek targets.

whitegold skukum deposit location map

Skukum Creek Deposit

The Skukum Creek property includes an advanced gold deposit with underground development. A network of quartz sulphide veins hosts high-grade gold mineralization. Two primary veins have been identified: the Kuhn Vein and the Rainbow Vein. A National Instrument 43-101 estimate has delineated 1 million tonnes at 5.8 g/t gold and 166 g/t silver (for 7.8 g/t AuEq) in the Indicated category and 537,000 tonnes at 5.0 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (for 6.2 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Past metallurgical flotation testing yielded over 95 percent gold and silver recovery.

Mt. Skukum Deposit

The Mt. Skukum mine operated from 1986 to 1988, producing approximately 79,750 oz gold from 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed. The Mt. Skukum deposit hosts a National Instrument 43-101 estimate found 90,100 tonnes at 9.3 g/t gold and 12.9 g/t silver (for 9.4 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Whitehorse Gold intends to target veins adjacent to sites of historical production, including a highly prospective network of auferous quartz-calcite-adularia veins. The last exploration program undertaken on the project (in 2011) included 2,482 meters of surface drilling over 16 holes.

Goddell Deposit

The Goddell property includes a 5 kilometer structure in which gold is hosted in fine disseminated sulphides. Over 1,900 meters of surface drilling was undertaken on the project in 2011. The current National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the deposit stands at 329,700 tonnes at 8.1 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 483,900 tonnes at 7.1 gold g/t in the Inferred category.

whitehorse gold geology map

Whitehorse Gold’s Management Team

Gordon Neal - CEO and Director

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

Steve Stakiw - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Steve Stakiw is a geologist with over 30 years of resource sector investor relations, mineral exploration, research and finance/equity market experience. He has held senior executive roles with a mid-tier, TSX-listed base metals production company, a junior stage gold exploration company as well as at a leading mining research and investment publication.

Jean Zhang - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Jean Zhang possesses accounting management experience at a major silver producer, an international property development company and a Big Four accounting organization (Deloitte).

Tim Kingsley - Vice President of Exploration

Tim Kingsley is an engaged, relationship-oriented leader of lean, high-performing exploration teams. He has a strong technical background with a track record of discovery and project development and proven success in managing complex technical projects. Kingsley is an exploration geologist with more than 15 years of experience and underground experience at multiple operations in the Americas (Peru, Canada, Alaska).

Wanjin Yang - Senior Geologist

Wanjin Yang is an exploration geologist with over 25 years of experience. He served as the chief geologist at Ivanhoe Mines for eight years and has worked on several projects in Yukon and Northern British Columbia.

Dr. Mark Cruise - Chairman and Director

Dr. Mark Cruise is an exploration and mining professional with more than 25 years of global experience having discovered, developed or operated mines in Europe, South America, Canada and Africa. Most recently, Mark founded Trevali Mining, at which he grew the company from initial discovery to a global top 10 zinc producer.

Ms. Bhakti Pavani - Independent Director

Ms. Pavani has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry working for several U.S. based investment banks. A majority of her career has been spent working as an equity research analyst covering the precious metals sector. During her time as an analyst, she has covered a range of exploration and development stage companies through to established producers. Ms. Pavani has an MBA degree from California State University and is completing her CFA charter.

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") has appointed Gordon Neal as the CEO and a director of the Company.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Announces Resignation of Director and CEO

Whitehorse Gold Announces Resignation of Director and CEO

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that Kevin Weston has resigned as CEO and a director of Whitehorse Gold. However, Mr. Weston will continue with the Company as a consultant.

"I would like to thank Kevin for his contribution to the Company," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Chairman of Whitehorse Gold. "Kevin has been a key member of the Company since inception and was a part of the team that successfully completed the 2021 exploration and drill campaign at the Skukum Gold Project in southern Yukon. We look forward to his continued contribution to Whitehorse Gold and wish him success in his new endeavours."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Completes Exploration and Drill Program on Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Completes Exploration and Drill Program on Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

 Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces the successful completion of the 2021 exploration and drill program on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project") located in southern Yukon, Canada.

Highlights of 2021 Exploration Program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:WHG

Whitehorse Gold Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and the Yukon. The Prospectus is expected to provide the Company with a flexible and efficient approach for completing future financings.

The Prospectus enables the Company to make offerings of up to C$50,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, units or subscription receipts of the Company or any combination thereof (the "Securities") from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a supplement to the Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.2 Metres of 32.0 Grams per Tonne Gold Equivalent Grade in a Step-Out Drill Hole at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.2 Metres of 32.0 Grams per Tonne Gold Equivalent Grade in a Step-Out Drill Hole at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") reports bonanza-grade grade gold and silver results from a step-out drill hole on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project") located in southern Yukon.

Highlight of Drill Results:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Three Drilling at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Three Drilling at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

High-grade gold mineralized zone open in all directions

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase Three drilling (see press release dated June 3, 2021) at its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The program successfully expanded the extent of alteration, quartz veining and gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of twelve (12) previously partially announced and five (5) new drill holes confirming the recent gold discovery at the Halfway zone, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an expanded soil sampling program is planned for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones however the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/114037_5cd200dab42019fb_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Target Map with Gridded Cu in Soils

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gold Bull Resources

The Resource Maven Writes an Overview of Gold Bull Resources

There are no guarantees gold has stabilized but Gold Bull Resources (TSXV:GBRC, OTC:GBRCF, FRA:A2V5) presents an opportunity to take advantage of in this downtrodden market moment, according to Gwen Preston of Resourcemaven.ca.

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

The gold price has trended higher in recent years, even surging to more than US$2,000 per ounce in the summer of 2020, a level never seen before.

The yellow metal’s price gains have come on the back of uncertainty surrounding the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as political turmoil in the US and beyond.

These circumstances have left investors seeking the safe haven long offered by gold. So far gold production levels have seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, but rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.

