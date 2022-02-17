Whitehorse Gold Corp. releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program. Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone of the Skukum Creek ...

WHG:CA