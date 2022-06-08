Precious Metals Investing News

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 8, 2022. The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 21,133,510
Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 39.78%

Matter Voted Upon Voting Result
Fixing the number
of directors of
the Company at
five (5)		  The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at five (5), by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes against
18,928,474    (99.01%) 189,611    (0.99%)
     
Election of Directors

  The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, by a majority of shareholders:

  Votes For Votes Withheld Non Vote
 Gordon Neal 19,053,649 (99.66%) 64,436 (0.34%) 2,015,425
 Lorne Waldman
 19,069,611 (99.75%) 48,474 (0.25%) 2,015,425
 Dr. Rui Feng 18,585,012 (97.21%) 533,073 (2.79%) 2,015,425
 Bhakti Pavani 19,069,582 (99.75%) 48,503 (0.25%) 2,015,425
 Alex Zhang 18,581,857 (97.20%) 536,228 (2.8%) 2,015,425
             
Appointment of
Deloitte LLP, as
auditors of the
Company		 Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Withheld
21,057,707    (99.64%) 75,803    (0.36%)
   
Approval of
Amended and
Restated 10%
Rolling Stock
Option Plan
(the "Plan")		 The Plan was approved by a majority of shareholders:
 Votes For   Votes Against  Non Vote
 18,448,306    (96.50%)  669,779    (3.5%)   2,015,425

 

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Flora Lo as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Flora is a seasoned corporate associate experienced in regulatory compliance and legal affairs management for various TSX, TSXV and NYSE listed mining companies. Flora graduated from the University of London with a Master of Laws in commercial and corporate law, she has a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Economics. Before moving to Canada, Flora worked as a government counsel for the Department of Justice, and as a legal counsel in Hong Kong for many years.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The Company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year round access.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.
signed "Gordon Neal"
Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Phone: 604-336-5919
Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca
www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127037

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold TSXV:WHG Precious Metals Investing
WHG:CA
Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold

Overview

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV:WHG) is one of Canada’s newest exploration and development companies, and it is focused on its Skukum gold project in the Southern Yukon that includes the past producing Mt. Skukum mine, which produced approximately 80,000 oz of gold from 1986-88 from 233,000 tons of ore mined. The company is also focused on its advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits. The company was recently spun out of New Pacific Metals (TSXV:NUAG,OTCQX:NUPMF) and is now a newly listed public company that has completed a C$6.8 million financing.

Company Highlights

  • Whitehorse Gold successfully spun out of New Pacific Metals and listed on the TSXV on November 25, 2020.
  • Whitehorse Gold successfully completed a C$6.8 million non-brokered financing.
  • The company wholly owns its Skukum gold project that contains three delineated high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Historically, Mt. Skukum produced almost 80,000 oz of gold from 233,000 tons of ore mined over a two year period.
  • All three main deposits benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including all-weather roads, a fifty-person camp, extensive underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings, and a tailings management facility.
  • Whitehorse Gold has completed a National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

Key Projects

Skukum Lake Gold

The Skukum gold project includes the following high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum, along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Skukum Gold consists of 1,051 mineral claims—covering 170 square kilometers—roughly 55 kilometers south of Whitehorse, Yukon, in the Wheaton River Valley region. All three projects benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including an extensive network of all-weather roads, a 50 person camp, 4.8 kilometers of underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings and a tailings management facility.

Whitehorse Gold has completed a new National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

2020 Resource Estimate

Notes:

Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity.
A base case cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au represents an in-situ metal value of US$126 per tonne at a gold price of $1450/oz, silver price of $16.50/oz and a metal recovery of 90% for gold and silver, which is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for narrow vein mining and processing.

Mineral resources are diluted to a minimum width of 1.5 metre.

Technical report filed on SEDAR on November 18, 2020. Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. from GeoSim Services, Inc. is the QP for this estimate.

Whitehorse Gold received a Class 1 exploration permit in July 2020, which allowed the company to undertake their initial exploration program on the Skukum gold project, which is now wrapped up for the year. The program included mapping, sampling and diamond drill campaigns. Outside of its three main gold deposits (Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum), the company has identified additional opportunities for new discoveries in its nearby Charleston, Raca, Chieftain Hill and Antimony Creek targets.

Skukum Creek Deposit

The Skukum Creek property includes an advanced gold deposit with underground development. A network of quartz sulphide veins hosts high-grade gold mineralization. Two primary veins have been identified: the Kuhn Vein and the Rainbow Vein. A National Instrument 43-101 estimate has delineated 1 million tonnes at 5.8 g/t gold and 166 g/t silver (for 7.8 g/t AuEq) in the Indicated category and 537,000 tonnes at 5.0 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (for 6.2 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Past metallurgical flotation testing yielded over 95 percent gold and silver recovery.

Mt. Skukum Deposit

The Mt. Skukum mine operated from 1986 to 1988, producing approximately 79,750 oz gold from 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed. The Mt. Skukum deposit hosts a National Instrument 43-101 estimate found 90,100 tonnes at 9.3 g/t gold and 12.9 g/t silver (for 9.4 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Whitehorse Gold intends to target veins adjacent to sites of historical production, including a highly prospective network of auferous quartz-calcite-adularia veins. The last exploration program undertaken on the project (in 2011) included 2,482 meters of surface drilling over 16 holes.

Goddell Deposit

The Goddell property includes a 5 kilometer structure in which gold is hosted in fine disseminated sulphides. Over 1,900 meters of surface drilling was undertaken on the project in 2011. The current National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the deposit stands at 329,700 tonnes at 8.1 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 483,900 tonnes at 7.1 gold g/t in the Inferred category.

Management Team

Gordon Neal - CEO and Director

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

Steve Stakiw - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Steve Stakiw is a geologist with over 30 years of resource sector investor relations, mineral exploration, research and finance/equity market experience. He has held senior executive roles with a mid-tier, TSX-listed base metals production company, a junior stage gold exploration company as well as at a leading mining research and investment publication.

Jean Zhang - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Jean Zhang possesses accounting management experience at a major silver producer, an international property development company and a Big Four accounting organization (Deloitte).

Tim Kingsley - Vice President of Exploration

Tim Kingsley is an engaged, relationship-oriented leader of lean, high-performing exploration teams. He has a strong technical background with a track record of discovery and project development and proven success in managing complex technical projects. Kingsley is an exploration geologist with more than 15 years of experience and underground experience at multiple operations in the Americas (Peru, Canada, Alaska).

Wanjin Yang - Senior Geologist

Wanjin Yang is an exploration geologist with over 25 years of experience. He served as the chief geologist at Ivanhoe Mines for eight years and has worked on several projects in Yukon and Northern British Columbia.

Ms. Bhakti Pavani - Independent Director

Ms. Pavani has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry working for several U.S. based investment banks. A majority of her career has been spent working as an equity research analyst covering the precious metals sector. During her time as an analyst, she has covered a range of exploration and development stage companies through to established producers. Ms. Pavani has an MBA degree from California State University and is completing her CFA charter.

Alex Zhang - Director

Alex Zhang is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and has worked with Eldorado Gold Corporation, Afcan Mining Corp., Sino Gold Mining Ltd., Silvercorp Metals Inc. and most recently New Pacific Metals Corp. He supervised exploration activities of multiple major gold projects and silver-lead-zinc polymetallic projects in China, Canada and Bolivia at various stages from exploration through development to production with roles as senior exploration geologist, senior resource geologist, exploration manager, chief geologist and vice president of exploration. Mr. Zhang brings a full range of technical and managerial skills related to mineral exploration and mining projects. Mr. Zhang received his Master's Degree of Engineering in mineral exploration from China University of Mining and Technology, and received his Master's Degree of Science in mineral exploration from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on April 6, 2022. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into to a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a private Guinean gold mining company which owns certain mining concessions and licenses located in Guinea (the "Properties"), in exchange for a four-month exclusive right to negotiate an option acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guinean gold mining company (the "Borrower").

Loan Details

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

 Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.

The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,475,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

The terms of Cancelled Options were as follows:

Keep reading... Show less
Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the OTCQX Market. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTXQX Market will begin under the symbol "WHGDF" on March 16, 2022. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Whitehorse Gold will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "WHG".

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to $1,200,000 consisting of 4,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Commences 8,000 Metre Drill Program on Its Flagship Yukon Projects

Snowline Gold Commences 8,000 Metre Drill Program on Its Flagship Yukon Projects

  • Phase II drilling underway at Valley, a bulk tonnage gold discovery made in late 2021
  • Upwards of 8,000 metres drilling planned across at least four targets in 2022
  • Potential for significant new drill discoveries along with expansion of Snowline's Valley and Jupiter zones

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2022 exploration and drilling program. Drill crews and geological staff recently mobilized to the Company's new Forks Camp, built to support its Rogue, Einarson, Ursa and Cynthia projects. Phase II diamond drilling is underway at Rogue's Valley zone to test the extent of gold mineralization encountered by drilling in September 2021 within a soil and talus fine anomaly spanning roughly two kilometers

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Location of V-22-005, Snowline's first drill hole of the 2022 exploration season, currently underway at Valley. The hole is a 150m step back from V-21-003, which intersected 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m from surface. The step back will provide a better measure of the width of the mineralization and constrain the broader orientation of the zone, in addition to testing the mineralization encountered in V-21-003 at depth.

"Following an exceptional first season with two drill discoveries on our adjacent Rogue and Einarson projects, we are very excited to return to the field," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "Our team has already done a tremendous job setting up for an early season start amidst our new camp build and a record-breaking spring snowpack. Snowline's 2022 drill program gives our shareholders much to look forward to as we simultaneously build on recent successes and position ourselves to make additional discoveries. Our results will shed new light on our large and relatively unexplored land package, which we believe has the potential to become a new North American gold district."

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed additional mapping and sampling at the Sheep Trail Mine Area within its Gold Chain project, located in northwest Arizona. Additionally, the Company has completed a virtual tour video of the project, providing an overview of the project and its potential. Click here to start your tour (https:youtubejbbtqC5wmG8).

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Independence Provides Independence Project Update

Golden Independence Provides Independence Project Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing permitting and project-related activities at it's Independence heap-leach development project in Nevada.

  • NDEP approval for geochemical sampling & analysis plan
  • Commencement of NV Energy engineering study
  • NOI for additional resource and geotechnical drilling
  • Re-sampling and assaying of 725 feet of historical core drilling

"We continue to advance the Independence project along the development path, in addition to derisking the project." commented Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "We have engaged the leading power provider, NV Energy, to complete a scoping study along a new services corridor for stand-alone development. With the water rights we have already secured, the power corridor represents the last outstanding piece of critical project infrastructure required. In addition, we continue to refine the resource model with the resampling of over 725 feet of historical core and through the permitting for additional oxide resource expansion and geotechnical drilling. The expedited permitting and development timeline represents a significant strength of the project, relative to other projects in the State of Nevada."

Keep reading... Show less
MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") located in the northeastern extension of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Mobilizes 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Mobilizes 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its summer exploration program. The program will entail a multi-prong exploration effort across its Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects with two key focuses: infill and expansion drilling, and pipeline target review and development throughout its highly prospective landholdings.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×