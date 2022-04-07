Whitehorse Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on ...

WHG:CA