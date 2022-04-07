Precious MetalsInvesting News

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on April 6, 2022. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on its 170 km2 gold project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 km of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year-round access.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed"Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Overview

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV:WHG) is one of Canada’s newest exploration and development companies, and it is focused on its Skukum gold project in the Southern Yukon that includes the past producing Mt. Skukum mine, which produced approximately 80,000 oz of gold from 1986-88 from 233,000 tons of ore mined. The company is also focused on its advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits. The company was recently spun out of New Pacific Metals (TSXV:NUAG,OTCQX:NUPMF) and is now a newly listed public company that has completed a C$6.8 million financing.

whitehorse skukum gold project location on map

Whitehorse Gold’s Company Highlights:

  • Whitehorse Gold successfully spun out of New Pacific Metals and listed on the TSXV on November 25, 2020.
  • Whitehorse Gold successfully completed a C$6.8 million non-brokered financing.
  • The company wholly owns its Skukum gold project that contains three delineated high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Historically, Mt. Skukum produced almost 80,000 oz of gold from 233,000 tons of ore mined over a two year period.
  • All three main deposits benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including all-weather roads, a fifty-person camp, extensive underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings, and a tailings management facility.
  • Whitehorse Gold has completed a National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

Whitehorse Gold’s Key Project: Skukum Lake Gold

The Skukum gold project includes the following high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum, along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Skukum Gold consists of 1,051 mineral claims—covering 170 square kilometers—roughly 55 kilometers south of Whitehorse, Yukon, in the Wheaton River Valley region. All three projects benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including an extensive network of all-weather roads, a 50 person camp, 4.8 kilometers of underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings and a tailings management facility.

Whitehorse Gold has completed a new National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

2020 Resource Estimate

whitegold resource chart

Notes:

Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity.
A base case cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au represents an in-situ metal value of US$126 per tonne at a gold price of $1450/oz, silver price of $16.50/oz and a metal recovery of 90% for gold and silver, which is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for narrow vein mining and processing.

Mineral resources are diluted to a minimum width of 1.5 metre.

Technical report filed on SEDAR on November 18, 2020. Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. from GeoSim Services, Inc. is the QP for this estimate.

Whitehorse Gold received a Class 1 exploration permit in July 2020, which allowed the company to undertake their initial exploration program on the Skukum gold project, which is now wrapped up for the year. The program included mapping, sampling and diamond drill campaigns. Outside of its three main gold deposits (Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum), the company has identified additional opportunities for new discoveries in its nearby Charleston, Raca, Chieftain Hill and Antimony Creek targets.

whitegold skukum deposit location map

Skukum Creek Deposit

The Skukum Creek property includes an advanced gold deposit with underground development. A network of quartz sulphide veins hosts high-grade gold mineralization. Two primary veins have been identified: the Kuhn Vein and the Rainbow Vein. A National Instrument 43-101 estimate has delineated 1 million tonnes at 5.8 g/t gold and 166 g/t silver (for 7.8 g/t AuEq) in the Indicated category and 537,000 tonnes at 5.0 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (for 6.2 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Past metallurgical flotation testing yielded over 95 percent gold and silver recovery.

Mt. Skukum Deposit

The Mt. Skukum mine operated from 1986 to 1988, producing approximately 79,750 oz gold from 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed. The Mt. Skukum deposit hosts a National Instrument 43-101 estimate found 90,100 tonnes at 9.3 g/t gold and 12.9 g/t silver (for 9.4 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Whitehorse Gold intends to target veins adjacent to sites of historical production, including a highly prospective network of auferous quartz-calcite-adularia veins. The last exploration program undertaken on the project (in 2011) included 2,482 meters of surface drilling over 16 holes.

Goddell Deposit

The Goddell property includes a 5 kilometer structure in which gold is hosted in fine disseminated sulphides. Over 1,900 meters of surface drilling was undertaken on the project in 2011. The current National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the deposit stands at 329,700 tonnes at 8.1 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 483,900 tonnes at 7.1 gold g/t in the Inferred category.

whitehorse gold geology map

Whitehorse Gold’s Management Team

Gordon Neal - CEO and Director

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

Steve Stakiw - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Steve Stakiw is a geologist with over 30 years of resource sector investor relations, mineral exploration, research and finance/equity market experience. He has held senior executive roles with a mid-tier, TSX-listed base metals production company, a junior stage gold exploration company as well as at a leading mining research and investment publication.

Jean Zhang - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Jean Zhang possesses accounting management experience at a major silver producer, an international property development company and a Big Four accounting organization (Deloitte).

Tim Kingsley - Vice President of Exploration

Tim Kingsley is an engaged, relationship-oriented leader of lean, high-performing exploration teams. He has a strong technical background with a track record of discovery and project development and proven success in managing complex technical projects. Kingsley is an exploration geologist with more than 15 years of experience and underground experience at multiple operations in the Americas (Peru, Canada, Alaska).

Wanjin Yang - Senior Geologist

Wanjin Yang is an exploration geologist with over 25 years of experience. He served as the chief geologist at Ivanhoe Mines for eight years and has worked on several projects in Yukon and Northern British Columbia.

Ms. Bhakti Pavani - Independent Director

Ms. Pavani has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry working for several U.S. based investment banks. A majority of her career has been spent working as an equity research analyst covering the precious metals sector. During her time as an analyst, she has covered a range of exploration and development stage companies through to established producers. Ms. Pavani has an MBA degree from California State University and is completing her CFA charter.

Alex Zhang - Director

Alex Zhang is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and has worked with Eldorado Gold Corporation, Afcan Mining Corp., Sino Gold Mining Ltd., Silvercorp Metals Inc. and most recently New Pacific Metals Corp. He supervised exploration activities of multiple major gold projects and silver-lead-zinc polymetallic projects in China, Canada and Bolivia at various stages from exploration through development to production with roles as senior exploration geologist, senior resource geologist, exploration manager, chief geologist and vice president of exploration. Mr. Zhang brings a full range of technical and managerial skills related to mineral exploration and mining projects. Mr. Zhang received his Master's Degree of Engineering in mineral exploration from China University of Mining and Technology, and received his Master's Degree of Science in mineral exploration from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Entered into a Loan Agreement With a Right of First Refusal to Acquire a High Grade Gold Project in Guinea

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into to a loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") with a private Guinean gold mining company which owns certain mining concessions and licenses located in Guinea (the "Properties"), in exchange for a four-month exclusive right to negotiate an option acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guinean gold mining company (the "Borrower").

Loan Details

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

 Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.

The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,475,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

The terms of Cancelled Options were as follows:

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the OTCQX Market. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTXQX Market will begin under the symbol "WHGDF" on March 16, 2022. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Whitehorse Gold will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "WHG".

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that Alex Zhang has been appointed as a director of the Company. Dr. Mark Cruise has resigned as Chairman and from the Board and Nikki Graham has resigned as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Dr. Cruise and Ms. Graham for their service and wishes both well in future endeavors.

Lorne Waldman has been appointed as Chair of the Board and Jean Zhang, the Company's CFO, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a portion of the property was not covered at all. When the two pieces of the map were put together, the potential for a larger magnetic anomaly connecting the two sections became clear. The area outlined along the Western edge of the property is the area to be targeted by the additional UAV-MAG survey.

The magnetic anomaly is indicated by the purple areas trending North West to South East.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSX-V:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FRA:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a first-stage four- hole drilling program at the Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

The Discovery Bay Project is located approximately 14 km southeast of the McCoy Cove gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada (see figure 1).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Notice of Release of Barrick's First Quarter 2022 Results

Barrick will release its Q1 2022 results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2022 on April 14, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

