IMARC 2026: Here’s What You Need to Know

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Oct. 12, 2026 06:16AM PST
Australia’s largest mining event returns this year for its 13th iteration.
Image courtesy of IMARC
More than 12,000 resource professionals and 50 government delegations will convene in Sydney later this month for the 13th edition of Australia’s largest mining event.
The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) opens this October 27 to 29 at the ICC Sydney, focusing heavily on securing global supply chains amid global volatility.
This year’s theme, “From Strategy to Execution: Delivering Responsible, Resilient and Viable Resources,” addresses the practical challenges of advancing projects from feasibility to commercial production. Discussions are organized into three primary sub-themes:
- The Global Resources Reset: Security, supply chains, and the new era of resource leadership.
- Capital, Confidence and Project Delivery: Unlocking investment and accelerating development.
- Operating for the Next Cycle: Technology, productivity, and responsible performance.
Furthermore, Western nations actively attempting to decouple critical mineral supply chains from dominant markets also heavily drive this year’s agenda.
"The trends impacting the mining and metals sector feel almost unprecedented and Australia is in the eye of the storm," Deloitte Australia mining and metals leader Nicki Ivory said. "Our abundant critical mineral supply, once seen primarily as an energy transition enabler, is now at the centre of global national security discussions. Companies are expected to balance powering clean energy with reinforcing defence strategies, all while meeting growing consumer demand."
More than 12,000 attendees from over 120 countries are expected to participate, alongside 50 government delegations. Over 500 companies will exhibit across the conference’s 20,000-square-meter show floor.
In addition, more than 500 speakers will present on stage during the event, with major industry leaders rounding out the roster: Edgar Basto of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Ion Hann of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), Jake Klein of Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF), and Paulo Castellari of Appian Capital Advisory.
Newly appointed Minerals Council of Australia Chair Amanda Lacaze will also address this year's delegates at the event's Gala Dinner.
Key features and highlights at IMARC 2026
IMARC 2026 introduces several specialized features and initiatives tailored for various stakeholders, ranging from mine site personnel, investors, and young professionals all the way up to senior leadership across the value chain.
Key highlights at this year's event include Mines and Money @ IMARC, a dedicated hub featuring over 100 junior mining companies presenting exploration and development projects directly to investors, financiers, bankers, and brokers.
This year’s Innovation and Investment Alley is a dedicated showcase highlighting early-stage startups, research teams, and technology developers presenting solutions for mine safety, cost reduction, and operational efficiency.
Event staples continue to headline the event, such as IMARC’s Exchange Roundtables which bringing together industry experts, policymakers, and site operators in numerous interactive sessions, and NextGen Programs, which are engagement initiatives designed to inspire future talent through hands-on STEM and earth science experiences while connecting students directly with career pathways in resources.
Register for IMARC now
Online pre-registration is required to attend Australia’s largest mining event. The full registration mechanics can be accessed here.
Eligible site operators and mining teams can access the event through free Mining Guest Passes. Group discounts are available for corporate delegates, offering a 10 percent discount for bookings of three or more delegates, and a 15 percent discount for groups of six or more.
You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on future news and announcements regarding the conference.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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