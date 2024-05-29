Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Ora Gold Limited logo

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Highlights:
  • Ora has entered into a binding agreement with the dominant gold miner in the Murchison region, Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) in relation to a:
    • Strategic Alliance with the primary aim of advancing the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit into production; and
    • Strategic Placement of $6.0m at $0.0045 per share, equivalent to a fully diluted 15.0% pro forma shareholding in Ora
  • As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold to separately agree the terms of an ore purchase agreement
    • Ora’s Crown Prince deposit, which hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1 is located approximately 33km via road from Westgold’s Bluebird Mill
  • Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Westgold to have a right, but not an obligation, to an Ora board seat and equity participation right
  • Strengthened pro forma balance sheet of c. $8 million cash and nil debt, allowing Ora to accelerate further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince as well as continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677km2 tenure
  • The Westgold Transaction provides Ora and its shareholders with a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in the current gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate the development of Crown Prince
  • An updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Crown Prince is due for completion in the September quarter and preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams for Crown Prince are already underway

Ora’s CEO, Alex Passmore, commented:We are very pleased to announce the Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement, which provides a short and tangible pathway to production and cash flow from Crown Prince. Ora and Westgold will work collaboratively over the next few months to define the development timetable. This alliance with a large regional operator with extensive processing infrastructure gives us strong confidence in the potential for future economic extraction of other advanced projects within our tenure.

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Ora and Westgold agree to enter into a strategic co-operation relationship. The primary aim of the Strategic Alliance will be to advance the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit (Crown Prince) into production and any other mining opportunities within the Ora tenure.

As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold will use their best endeavours to agree the terms of a proposed ore purchase agreement, to be agreed and detailed in a separate document negotiated between the parties (OPA). A key term of the OPA will include Ora granting to Westgold a right of first refusal in respect of the future purchase of all ore produced from any tenements owned by Ora (as at the time of the Strategic Placement settlement), to be processed at Westgold’s Bluebird Mill at Meekatharra (Bluebird).

Crown Prince hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1 and is located on a granted Mining Lease with a Native Title Agreement in place. The deposit is located approximately 33km northwest from Bluebird and is easily accessible just off the Meekatharra-Mt Clere public road and the Great Northern Highway, supporting efficient haulage logistics (refer Figure 1).

In addition to the OPA, the Strategic Alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives to be agreed on a best endeavours basis such as access to Westgold’s camp and associated facilities and leveraging Westgold’s internal resources and intellectual property to fast track the development of Crown Prince.

Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Westgold will also have:

  • An equity participation right whereby Ora must ensure that Westgold is given at least 10 Business Days’ prior written notice, on a confidential basis, of such a proposal to undertake a prescribed equity offer, being any equity issuance excluding a bonus issue, pro-rata entitlement issue, dividend / distribution plan or employee incentive scheme (Equity Participation Right); and
  • The right, but not the obligation, to nominate a representative to serve on the Ora Board in the capacity as a non-executive director while Westgold’s shareholding in Ora remains above 10% (Board Nominee Right).

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:oauora gold limitedgold investingGold Investing
OAU:AU
The Conversation (0)
Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.

Amendments to Employment Agreements

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced its monthly dividend payment for June 2024 in the amount of C$0.01167 per common share which will be payable on June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2024. This dividend represents the fifty-first (51 st ) dividend and forty-first (41 st ) monthly payment made to shareholders.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a diamond and RC drilling program has commenced to test the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones beneath the Western Queen South and along strike of the Western Queen Central deposits. Previous drilling (by prior owners and by Rumble) has demonstrated high-grade gold occurs as moderately south plunging lode system with scope to extend to significant depths which may be amenable to underground mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce the completion of an extensional geochemistry sampling at the Remorse Target. An untested but previously tenement-constrained area to the south of the main copper anomaly has now been sampled. This area was identified as a high-priority task within ongoing fieldwork leading up to a major drill program at the Remorse Target.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Operator XR – Sales Update

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Platinum Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Lithium Investing

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces Feasibility Study Results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

×