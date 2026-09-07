Westgold Resources Limited ((ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) Westgold or the Company) will lodge it's FY27 Guidance and Three Year Outlook with the ASX on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.
Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer,) Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer) and Leigh Devlin (Chief Technical Officer) will present an update via webcast on Wednesday, 9 September 2026 at 10:00AM AWST / 12:00 NOON AEST, followed by a Q&A session.
To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
WESTGOLD FY27 GUIDANCE AND THREE YEAR OUTLOOK WEBINAR
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2704967287087160919
Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
https://www.westgold.com.au/link/exd0be
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/07/c5091.html