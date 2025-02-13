Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce results from a supplemental metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Metallurgical Program used drill core composites of material representing potential mill feed taken from the 2023 diamond drilling program with more variable copper, gold, and molybdenum levels than had been tested in previous drill campaigns and from a broader period of planned mining.

Attractive Recoveries – Standard processing methods continue to produce good recoveries for copper and gold, consistent with previous metallurgical work. The program achieved significantly higher recoveries for molybdenum (approximately 90% in hypogene material versus overall 71% in the Feasibility Study).

High Grade Concentrates with Low Impurities Casino would produce a high gold grade copper concentrate and a separate molybdenum concentrate. Both are expected to be highly marketable given the very low levels of impurities.

Further Potential Upside – Primary grind size for Casino is expected to be 210μm which compares quite favorably versus other similar projects.  Initial coarse particle separation tests, conducted during this program, suggest an opportunity to further increase primary grind size without sacrificing recoveries.

"The latest metallurgical testing complements the work released in 2023 and now creates a fairly comprehensive picture of the attractive recoveries and metallurgical characteristics of the Casino Project. The project has the ability to produce highly sought after, high-grade concentrates into a market experiencing significant tightness, especially for cleaner concentrates such as those from Casino ." said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO.

Metallurgical Program

The outline of the Metallurgical Program and the review of the results were developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials.

The fifteen composites of approximately 200 kg were subjected to detailed mineralogy, comminution testing, flotation testing and detailed analysis of copper concentrates. Composite preparation and all metallurgical test work was completed at ALS Metallurgy in Kamloops, B.C.

Table 1 shows the analysis of the composites and their associated lithology, either Supergene Sulphide (SUS) or Hypogene (HYP). The target composition was achieved for all composites except Composite 14, which contained very low grades and was subject to limited testing. Composite 8 was also excluded from the results below, as it was intentionally selected as an outlier to maximize deleterious content.

Casino has two main copper-gold zones, the Supergene Sulphide Zone which represents about 25% of the resource and the Hypogene Zone, which represents about 70% of the resource. The remaining 5% of the resource is represented by oxide materials.

Table 1 – Composites Used in Metallurgical Program

Composite

Zone

Cu

Cu (WAS) 1

Au

Mo

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

( %)

1

SUS

0.26

0.023

0.40

0.015

2

HYP

0.10

0.001

0.12

0.002

3

SUS

0.29

0.016

0.38

0.018

4

HYP

0.26

0.005

0.35

0.021

5

HYP

0.17

0.003

0.20

0.013

6

HYP

0.12

0.002

0.13

0.008

7

SUS

0.25

0.025

0.25

0.005

8

HYP

0.25

0.003

0.31

0.013

9

HYP

0.24

0.003

0.34

0.027

10

HYP

0.16

0.003

0.18

0.015

11

SUS

0.29

0.036

0.17

0.029

12

SUS

0.37

0.046

0.44

0.029

13

SUS

0.31

0.071

0.40

0.011

14

HYP

0.06

0.004

0.08

0.009

15

SUS

0.22

0.025

0.16

0.004


1 Cu (WAS) is the percentage of copper in the composite determined by weak acid soluble copper analysis

Flotation Test Results

Casino proposes using flotation to produce saleable copper-gold and molybdenum concentrates using an industry standard process flowsheet. Gold values are expected to be recovered within a copper concentrate and be payable under typical copper concentrate smelting terms and molybdenum is separated from a bulk copper-molybdenum concentrate to produce separate copper and molybdenum concentrates.

Table 2 depicts metallurgical recoveries obtained for hypogene composites using locked cycle testing. Hypogene samples demonstrate consistently high copper recoveries and very good quality copper concentrates. An average molybdenum recovery to a bulk copper-molybdenum concentrate of 90%, significantly higher than previous testing, was achieved for the hypogene composites without including Composite 2, which had a very low molybdenum head grade.

Table 2 – Summary of Locked-Cycle Flotation Results for Hypogene Composite Samples

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grade

Recoveries to Concentrate

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (%)

2

24.4

16.1

85.5

54.3

53.7

4

27.7

27.3

87.8

90.2

63.2

5

26.2

21.7

86.9

90.9

61.7

6

26.9

20.0

87.5

84.9

60.7

9

28.2

27.2

88.8

94.5

63.0

10

26.5

23.3

82.9

89.9

53.3

Table 3 shows locked cycle test results for supergene sulphide samples. Copper concentrate grade does not appear to be significantly impacted when processing supergene sulphide weathered materials. The reduction in overall copper recovery in flotation is a function of the weak acid soluble copper content (shown in Table 1) and is in line with previous test work. Molybdenum and gold recoveries are similar to previous test work.

Table 3 – Summary of Locked-Cycle Flotation Results for Supergene Sulphide Composite Samples

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grade

Recoveries to Concentrate

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (%)

1

26.7

32.2

76.5

74.2

58.8

3

28.8

32.8

77.0

85.3

59.6

7

19.3

13.5

83.4

74.3

62.5

11

27.6

13.5

79.6

76.4

57.6

12

27.7

26.2

87.0

86.7

62.9

13

18.1

17.8

73.6

86.4

58.6

15

27.4

20.9

71.0

34.4

58.6

Copper Concentrate Quality

The flotation concentrates produced from Casino continue to demonstrate very good grades in terms of copper and gold, as well as low levels of potential penalty elements. Table 4 shows a summary of copper concentrates produced from the recent test work, including key elements relevant to smelter terms. Average values for penalty elements, including As, Sb, Hg and F are shown to be well below typical smelter contract terms.

Table 4 – Casino Concentrate Analysis

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grades

Smelter Sensitive Elements

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

As (%)

Sb (%)

Hg (g/t)

F (g/t)

1

26.7

32.2

0.01

0.00

0.33

50

2

20.3

13.6

0.17

0.09

0.12

140

3

28.8

32.8

0.02

0.00

0.04

70

4

29.1

26.5

0.01

0.00

0.02

60

5

29.7

22.3

0.01

0.00

0.02

60

6

29.4

18.7

0.03

0.01

0.03

60

7

19.3

13.5

0.20

0.06

0.59

70

9

30.1

28.7

0.34

0.09

0.13

90

10

26.2

22.1

0.07

0.17

0.23

90

11

27.6

13.5

0.01

0.00

0.23

70

12

27.7

26.2

0.18

0.11

0.47

100

13

18.1

17.8

0.03

0.01

0.27

70

15

27.4

20.9

0.18

0.05

0.86

290

Coarse Particle Separation Testing

A hypogene master composite was prepared for coarse particle flotation to test the impact on recoveries while increasing the primary grind size. In a single test, the grind size was increased from the project baseline of 210μm to 292μm with no significant change in overall copper and gold recoveries, and a small reduction in molybdenum recovery. The initial testing was promising and warrants future testing and evaluation.

Qualified Persons

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the expected metallurgical performance, the marketability of the concentrates, the potential for further process optimization through grind size adjustments, and the broader market outlook for copper and molybdenum concentrates. These statements are based on current test results and interpretations, which may evolve as further metallurgical work is conducted.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to current metallurgical test results being representative of future recoveries, the availability of market demand for copper and molybdenum concentrates, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-provides-positive-metallurgical-update-302376534.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/13/c4898.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Western Copper and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has completed its previously announced management succession process. Dr. Paul West-Sells' role as President of the Company concluded on December 31, 2024 and Mr. Sandeep Singh has assumed the role of President alongside his existing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I want to thank Paul for his many contributions towards advancing Casino into a globally significant project. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." said Sandeep Singh , President & CEO. "Over the course of 2024, we recruited several high caliber professionals to the senior management team and to the Board of Directors. Those additions, together with the strength and dedication of our Yukon -led projects team, have positioned us for success. We look forward to an exciting 2025 for the Casino project."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the successful transition of leadership roles, the anticipated contributions of the senior management team and Board of Directors, the continued advancement of the Casino project, and the Company's expectations for 2025.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to   the smooth transition of leadership roles, the successful integration of new senior management and Board members, the continued advancement of the Casino project according to established timelines, stable market and regulatory conditions, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-completion-of-leadership-transition-302341535.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/02/c2012.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-raymond-threlkeld-as-chairman-302260782.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c3353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024 , by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated and refined schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project. The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in or around July 2025 , which is an update from the previously estimated submission date of the second half of 2024. Ongoing detailed review of the guidelines during the winter of 2023, followed by updated work planning and schedule mapping of our technical consultants, in conjunction with further conversations and development of engagement plans with First Nations, have led to have a clearer picture of the level of effort and associated timelines to produce our ESE Statement.

"Western is committed to ensuring a robust review of the Casino project, as the first and only project in the Yukon going through the highest level of review and relying on the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer. "It was paramount to me when I joined that I became comfortable with our permitting plan before launching into the panel review process and that we were well funded to navigate the assessment process successfully.

We look forward to compiling all the hard work and proper science that has already gone into the project and moving steadily towards submission. We also continue to closely monitor the situation in the Yukon following the Eagle mine failure. The Company welcomes the proposed investigation of the failure and believe that Casino 's assessment timeline will more than allow for the incorporation of any lessons learned through that process.

We are confident that the Casino project can be a sustainable critical minerals asset for the Yukon , and can be the type of mine that helps improve the Yukon's mining legacy, to the benefit of all Yukoners."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the global copper market, the demand for copper is projected to increase in coming years. An article in Forbes said: "The world is running short of copper, and companies and countries are scrambling. This essential metal, a staple of civilization going back to the bronze age, is the lifeblood of existing energy infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. Unfortunately, it faces a projected supply shortfall by 2025 with projections showing a 20% price jump by May 2027 . Annual demand will surge to 36.6 million metric tons by 2031 up from 25.3 million in 2021." Another article in industry source, MetalMiner added : "… the world knows that although the current global copper reserves are sufficient to meet demand, extraction continues to lag behind consumption. As a result, many inside and outside the copper market fear there will be a shortage in the coming years. Predictions say that the annual global demand for copper will increase by about 40% by 2040. There are multiple factors fueling this expected growth, including the global move toward renewable energy and sustainable transportation. Given this current environment, any developments around copper and its mining remain guaranteed to hit the headlines." Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: Brixton Metals Corporation (OTCQB: BBBXF) (TSX-V: BBB), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE), western copper and gold corporation (NYSE: WRN) (TSX: WRN), Copper Fox Metals Inc. (OTCQX: CPFXF) (TSX-V: CUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yalgoo - Remorse Metallurgical Testing Commences

Yalgoo - Remorse Metallurgical Testing Commences

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - Remorse Metallurgical Testing Commences


Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), has identified anomalous concentrations of several elements listed by both the United States and Canada as 'critical metals.' Following the 2024 drill program, a full review of historic and recent drill assays was undertaken with a focus on critical mineral potential. In addition to the high-grade zinc-silver-gold-lead-copper defined in the inferred resource, elevated amounts antimony (Sb), gallium (Ga), niobium (Nb), and vanadium (V) were found to occur within the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource zones.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloncurry Project Update

Cloncurry Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update

Download the PDF here.

Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of inaugural 3D modeling at its 100%-owned critical-mineral-bearing Havens Steady Property (the "Property"). The Property boasts a road-accessible Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") lead-zinc-silver ±copper-gold deposit, is close to hydroelectric power, and is located in an established mining district in south-central Newfoundland. Modelling of recently-digitized historical data will allow for effective targeting of zone extensions and the identification of wider and higher-grade zones, including areas of copper-gold enrichment. Follow-up exploration is scheduled for late spring and early summer 2025.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Completes Geophysics and Commences Drilling at the 100%-Owned Fremen Target

Awalé Completes Geophysics and Commences Drilling at the 100%-Owned Fremen Target

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completed a 50-line-kilometre IP geophysics survey covering over 5km of the 100%-owned Fremen target.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals Limited New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Altair Minerals Limited New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry - 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry.

Key Highlights:

- Identification of new Central Porphyry | Venatica West a Porphyry Cluster

Site visit has discovered a significant outcrop of leached porphyry stockwork and ultra-potassic vein system which identifies a Central Porphyry intrusive part of a cluster system at Venatica West. Typical alteration and veining present within Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyry systems.

- Extremely dense veining and stockwork | Multi-stage Mineralisation

Stockwork of A-type quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite on Central Porphyry is the densest identified to date across Venatica West, suggesting significant hydrothermal activity, overlapping events, fracturing and multi-stage mineralisation at Central Porphyry, ideal for copper enrichment.

- Small portion of a much larger system | Central Porphyry Remains Open

Identification of Central Porphyry is an outstanding outcome, due to only a portion of the potassic stockwork zone outcropping, which could've easily been missed. Ultra-potassic alteration with dense stockwork as seen within this outcrop, generally tends to expand kilometres, with remaining footprint of alteration sitting under soil cover. Further fieldwork can identify full extent of this Central Porphyry.

- Potential for regional Porphyry system | SW - NE Regional Porphyry System

Preliminary fieldwork analysis on-going, with already a new Central Porphyry system being identified within virgin grounds at Venatica West, sitting ~3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry and ~2km Northeast of the Irka SW Porphyry-Skarn system. Suggestive of a regional SW to NE trending porphyry cluster, filling the intersection of two district faults.

- Community Engagement Commenced | Early Community Approval

Early engagement has commenced with the local community, with multiple local members showing support for on-going exploration works. Altair's exploration team has also met with the President of the Community with very positive preliminary discussions. Altair has received initial community approval for exploration works with intention of putting forward long-term proposal of work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training.

Discovery of New Central Porphyry at Venatica West

The Central Porphyry is located on the Irka permit, situated ~3km southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry target and is a new intrusion system identified within Venatica West during initial site visit.

The upper zone of a new Central Porphyry has been identified through outcrop which consists of leached ultra-potassic stockwork of quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite dense veining, and surrounded by phyllic alteration halo and hosted within overprinted argillic alteration.

The ultra-potassic alteration suggests Altair is standing above the core of the Central Porphyry. The overprinting of strong argillic alteration has occurred from later stage hydrothermal fluids which has replaced the feldspars with clay material while maintaining the stockwork veining - suggesting a multistage mineralisation event which can significantly enrich the grades of copper sulphide and hypogene zone below. This leached stockwork from late-stage argillic alteration indicates the copper has been remobilized and disseminated into structurally favourable zones below, with potential to enhance grades within the contacts and breccia's at the core of the Central Porphyry.

The ultra-potassic zone generally sits right above the core of a Porphyry intrusion and in the case of the Central Porphyry, it is the densest set of stockwork, and veinlets discovered so far at Venatica West, with high alteration suggesting this area is the key part of hydrothermal activity and potentially the feeder to multiple other Porphyry systems.

The presence of dense secondary biotite veining on altered ultra-potassic outcrop not only indicates the presence of a new Porphyry system sitting below but also is an essential element for developing a large-scale Porphyry deposit within this particular belt.

Within other billion-tonne deposits proximal to Venatica, the presence of secondary biotite into the plays a key role in developing "scale" as its presence within porphyry stock and outwards into diorite host rock, tends to allow substitution of Fe2+ and Mg2+ with Cu2+, which can extend the copper mineral deposit footprint by a further ~500m radius in each direction from the main Porphyry core.

Key Takeaways

- Identification of new Central Porphyry akin to Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyries

- Ultra-potassic stockwork suggests we are standing above the core of the system

- Argillic overprint indicates a later-stage hydrothermal fluid enacted on Central Porphyry, leading to multi-phase mineralisation events.

- Leached outcrop, indicates copper has re-mobilized below into more structurally favourable zones allowing secondary enrichment in the porphyry core - which leads to higher grades.

- Presence of secondary biotite halo zone and veining in porphyry stock & diorite host is critical in developing scale within this belt for a large Cu-Au mineralisation zone beyond just the porphyry core.

- Structural alignment in SW-NE direction hosting a regional copper porphyry cluster. Irka NE Porphyry, the Central Porphyry and the SE Porphyry makes a potential corridor over more than 10km length.

This new Porphyry discovery adds on to the targets at Venatica, with 4x highly prospective undrilled targets for discovery being uncovered in this new district which is an extension of the belt which hosts multiple billion-tonne copper deposits, these targets at Venatica currently include:

- Irka NE Porphyry: Over 3.4km strike, with high-grade samples including:

- 7.0% Copper and 33g/t Silver
- 5.7% Copper and 43g/t Silver

- Irka SE Porphyry-Skarn: Large 6km2 anomalous area, with high-grade samples including:

- 4.8% Copper & 0.40g/t Gold
- 6.5% Copper & 0.52g/t Gold

- Central Porphyry: Newly discovered initial outcrop from field visit, part of a significantly larger system sitting under colluvial and soil cover. Ultra-potassic and advanced argillic alteration with significant stockwork and veining part of a separate porphyry intrusive.

- Venatica East: Over 17km of anomalous strike of copper stream sediments which are 5x background levels. Virgin grounds with potential to identify source of copper mineralisation feeding the streams and new major targets.

The identification of this Central Porphyry is significant and a result of the diligent fieldwork of the exploration team, as the outcrop is exposed over a minimal area and could've easily been missed. The degree of stockwork veining and hydrothermal activity suggests this alteration likely expands kilometres in each direction - with most of it sitting under post-mineral soil cover. Further detailed mapping and fieldwork will look to identify the true extent of this potassic alteration zone.

Venatica West is shaping up to be a regional porphyry system, hosting numerous high-quality targets for discovery. The Central Porphyry sits ~3km southwest of Irka NE and ~2km northeast of Irka SW, which indicates a structurally controlled regional porphyry trend SW - NE at Venatica West.

Community Engagement

Altair has received positive initial feedback from the community regarding its preliminary exploration activities and future plans. The community board has provided their approval and remains supportive with great relations built with local miners in the region who are eager for Altair to continue further exploration work.

Altair has also had an introduction and a very positive initial meeting with the President of the local community. Following from this, Altair representatives attended the initial community meeting and received approval to continue exploration works, with local members ready to assist. Altair continues to build upon existing supportive relationships within the community and will seek to provide a longterm formal proposal of its anticipated work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training. This proposal will be reviewed by the local community and President and will then be used to form the basis of monthly meetings with the community to build upon existing support.

Altair believes its early approach to engage the community and developing upon relationships which have been built over 10-years by the vendor of Irka will be key in fast-tracking exploration and development programs. Furthermore, this engagement is key to Altair's ESG core values and is expected to pay dividends in the future for both the Company and community. The early engagement with the community will also be critical in ensuring a smooth transition into its discovery programs.

Steps Forward at Venatica

The key anticipated steps forward aim to establish maximum value for shareholders through a scientific, systematic and diligent approach to exploration with the target of making a large-scale and globally significant discovery.

Venatica sits in the right the geological formation with all the key indicators capable of making such discovery. Altair plans to immediately initiate a comprehensive program to further evaluate the full potential of Venatica. The next key steps as part of the Venatica execution program includes:

- Evaluation of regional potential and detailed mapping

- On-going community engagement at Venatica West & Venatica East

- Rock chip and geochemical sampling program at Venatica West

Altair Chief Executive Officer, Faheem Ahmed comments:

"This is an outstanding find by our geological team within the high-grade Venatica Copper Project. This is now our third Porphyry target at Venatica West, and we are treading virgin and unexplored grounds here with potential to discover further mineralised outcrops and Porphyry's.

There is consistent dense veining across the outcrop which is exactly what you would like to see within a porphyry intrusion, suggesting significant magmatic fluid activity. More importantly, it appears the Central Porphyry has gone through multi-stage mineralisation, which not only introduces more copper into the intrusion, but also indicates copper has been leached from the outcrop and has potential to go through secondary enrichment below. These are all key indicators we are onto an exceptional exploration target, both with scale and potential to be high-grade.

We now have three key targets at Venatica West, two of them which has shown exceptional copper grades ranging 4 - 9% at surface across a large area. With the latest addition being this Central Porphyry, which has gone through significant leaching. Due to the leaching, we're looking for anomalous levels of copper at surface within the Central Porphyry, which will confirm to us this stockwork is likely to be significant mineralised at depth from remobilization of copper ions.

Furthermore, we are yet to even touch Venatica East, which hosts 17km strike of anomalous copper stream sediments. I'm incredibly excited to get boots on ground at Venatica East which is a pure greenfield opportunity and has never been systematically treaded or even sampled, and no one has ever followed up these prominent copper anomalies. We'll be the first Company to take an experienced geological team down to Venatica East, so the possibilities and upside is quite endless.

Simultaneously, we continue to progress works at Olympic Domain, our latest announcement on the project, 4 December 2024, has indicated a robust conductive ovoid, with historic drilling narrowly missing the core of the target. We are in intending to complete a follow-up TEM survey which can identify the precise depth of this ovoid, which will be critical for our drill program and targeting."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BB53832O



About Altair Minerals Limited:  

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The Company has projects located in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland with a key focus on its Olympic Domain tenements located in South Australia.



Source:
Altair Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Western Copper and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Western Copper and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

Related News

gold investing

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Gold Investing

2024 Assay Results Completed Tennant Creek

Gold Investing

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Gold Investing

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Copper Investing

Corazon Mining: Base and Precious Metals Development in the Historic Lynn Lake Mining District

Resource Investing

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

×