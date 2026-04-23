WestCX Launches Orchestrate, Establishing the System of Action for Regulated Industries

WestCX, part of West Technology Group, today announced the launch of WestCX Orchestrate, a new platform that establishes the system of action for regulated industries, enabling organizations to move from fragmented engagement to coordinated, outcome-driven execution.

Across healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, and life sciences, organizations are under increasing pressure to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and operate in real time. Yet engagement remains fragmented across systems, teams, and channels. Existing technologies manage records and enable communication, but they do not coordinate action.

That coordination gap is now the limiting factor.

WestCX Orchestrate introduces the orchestration layer that sits above existing platforms, connecting conversations, campaigns, AI, and governed intelligence into a single system that executes across the entire journey.

This is Total Journey Orchestration

Total Journey Orchestration is a shift from managing interactions to coordinating outcomes; from isolated engagement to continuous, intelligent execution.

WestCX Orchestrate is purpose-built for regulated industries and designed to work with the systems organizations already rely on, including EHR, CRM, CCaaS, and CPaaS platforms. Rather than replacing existing technology, it unifies data, interactions, and decisioning in real time, enabling organizations to operate as one coordinated system while meeting HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, and PCI requirements.

"Enterprises do not need more fragmented outreach. They need a way to coordinate engagement across systems, channels, and teams," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. "WestCX Orchestrate is that orchestration layer. It helps regulated organizations connect conversations, campaigns, and AI-driven execution in a governed way that improves outcomes and makes engagement measurable."

Launching in Pharmacy, Expanding Across Regulated Industries

WestCX Orchestrate will initially launch in pharmacy, where medication adherence, patient engagement, and cost pressures make coordination both urgent and measurable. In pharmacy, fragmented outreach leads directly to missed refills, lower adherence, and increased cost to serve. Orchestration enables organizations to engage patients at the right moment, through the right channel, with the right action, improving outcomes while reducing operational burden.

The platform will expand across healthcare providers, payers, financial services, and life sciences, with additional capabilities rolling out throughout 2026.

"Medication adherence is one of the most persistent challenges in pharmacy, and it often comes down to reaching patients with the right message at the right moment in their care journey," said Karen Staniforth, strategic healthcare advisor and former chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid. "WestCX Orchestrate brings coordinated, intelligent patient engagement that wasn't previously possible, reducing friction to deliver measurable improvements in adherence and a simplified patient experience."

Built to Work Across Existing Systems

WestCX Orchestrate integrates with more than 30 enterprise platforms and is built on insights from billions of interactions across more than 122 million patients and consumers.

At its core is a governed AI-driven intelligence layer that continuously analyzes engagement signals in real time to determine the next best action across voice, SMS, RCS, web chat, and email. This enables organizations to automate and coordinate workflows, such as appointment scheduling, refill reminders, payments and follow-up, without manual intervention, while maintaining control, compliance and auditability.

Organizations can deploy initial use cases in as little as 90 days, delivering immediate value while building toward enterprise-wide orchestration.

Driving Measurable Outcomes Across the Journey

WestCX Orchestrate is designed to deliver measurable outcomes at critical moments in patient and customer journeys. Based on client deployments, organizations can achieve:

  • Pharmacy: Increase refill pickup by 20–35% and reduce routine interactions by 40% by coordinating refill reminders, vaccine outreach, and pickup readiness
  • Healthcare providers: Reduce no-shows by more than 25%, cut routine calls by 40%, and save up to 2,000 staff hours per month by coordinating appointment scheduling, preparation, and follow-up into a unified visit journey
  • Financial services: Achieve 60%+ call containment and reduce manual outreach effort by up to 90% through automated, coordinated engagement across payments and servicing.
  • Payers: Reduce missed appointments by more than 35% and improve Stars and HEDIS quality scores by 15–25% through guided member journeys.
  • Life sciences and pharma: Lower clinical trial no-show rates by up to 35% and reduce patient drop-off by 25% through coordinated adherence and support programs

WestCX Orchestrate establishes a repeatable model for how regulated enterprises coordinate engagement, execute across systems, and deliver outcomes at scale. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.westcx.com.

About WestCX
WestCX, part of West Technology Group, delivers AI-native communication solutions that help regulated industries create safe, connected, and compliant customer journeys. Through its brands, Mosaicx and Televox, WestCX enables organizations to automate routine interactions, elevate engagement, and drive measurable performance improvement.

With more than 30 years of leadership in enterprise CX and healthcare communication, WestCX is redefining how organizations connect, communicate, and build trust at scale.

West Technology Group is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact
Lucy Meneghello
Communiqué PR
WestCXPR@communiquepr.com
206-282-4923 ext. 129


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