Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

Angkor Resources Corp.
        

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 4, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that diamond drilling has commenced on the Andong Meas ("ADM") mineral exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The program will test the Gossan Hills copper drill targets defined by the Company's recently completed Induced Polarization ("IP") survey (see Angkor Resources IDENTIFIES COPPER DRILL TARGETS ADJACENT TO CANADA WALL COPPER PORPHYRY PROJECT, CAMBODIA, May 7, 2026), and will be followed by a short program of follow-up holes at the Wild Boar gold prospect on the same license.

 

The Andong Meas license hosts multiple advanced targets along the same mineralized trend, including the Canada Wall porphyry copper target, the Gossan Hills copper-iron skarn, the CZ Gold prospect, and the Wild Boar gold prospect. The current drill campaign is designed to advance two of these targets in a single mobilization, taking advantage of the dry-season window.

 

DRILL PROGRAM AT A GLANCE

  • Total program: a minimum of 1,100 metres of diamond drilling at Gossan Hills/Canada Wall, with additional follow-up metres planned at Wild Boar.  

  • Holes planned: 3 holes at Gossan Hills/Canada Wall and approximately two holes at Wild Boar.  

  • Hole depths: approximately 200 to 500 metres per hole, with final depths to be confirmed in the field based on geology and recovery.  

  • Operating schedule: 24 hours per day, with the program advancing quickly.  

  • Targets: copper at Gossan Hills (testing IP chargeability anomalies along the Canada Wall trend) and gold at Wild Boar (testing the northwest-trending quartz vein system). 

 

GOSSAN HILLS — COPPER FOLLOW-UP FROM THE IP SURVEY

The Gossan Hills holes are the direct follow-up to the 20 line-kilometre IP survey completed in May 2026. That survey returned several chargeability anomalies that line up with the Company's 2022 ground magnetic features and with copper-in-soil geochemistry. Two priority areas defined by the IP work will be tested first:

  • Northern target— where the underground electrical signature crosses into the southern edge of the Canada Wall copper target, potentially imaging the direct connection between the copper-rich end of the Gossan Hills zone and the Canada Wall porphyry system.  

  • Line 6 target — where the underground electrical signature, surface magnetite, and zinc-lead in soils all line up, defining a separate zinc-lead target on the same mineralized trend. 

Drill collar locations and hole angles have been finalized based on the size, depth, and shape of the underground targets imaged by the IP survey.

 

Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, comments: "These are the holes we have been working toward for several years on this license. The IP signature, the magnetics, and the soil geochemistry all point to the same trend, and the Gossan Hills skarn sits right where the model would predict relative to the Canada Wall porphyry. We are looking for copper grade and continuity at depth."

WILD BOAR — GOLD FOLLOW-UP HOLES

As part of the same mobilization, the Company plans to drill approximately two follow-up holes at the Wild Boar gold prospect, located approximately 3 kilometres east of the CZ Gold prospect on the same ADM license. Wild Boar was the subject of an initial drill program in 2025 and is defined by a 1.5 by 1.2 kilometre gold-in-soil and quartz-float anomaly with narrow northwest-trending, southwest-dipping quartz veins. Float and surface samples from the anomaly have previously returned values up to 25.6 grams per tonne gold (see ASSAY RETURNS 25.6 GPT GOLD IN WILD BOAR VEINS, previously reported).

 

The follow-up holes are intended to test the strength and orientation of the gold-bearing structures at depth.

 

OPERATIONS

Drilling is being conducted around the clock on a 24-hour rotation. Early mobilization progressed efficiently and the program is advancing quickly. Core will be transported to the Company's Banlung facility to be logged, photographed, and sampled with selected intervals dispatched to ALS for assay as the program progresses.

 

Figure 1: Drill crew operating at the Andong Meas license, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. The current program is running on a 24-hour rotation.

 

Figure 2: Core being field-logged at the on-site core shed, Andong Meas.

  

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

 

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country.   The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.

Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  The Company has a 30-year Production Sharing Contract over the 4,095 km² license, which includes four identified sub-basins, three of which are large anticline structures with four-way closure.

 

EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources.  The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones.   As it has completed an additional Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, which is now submitted for approval by the Ministry of Environment, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells.

CONTACT:   Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:-   info@angkorresources.com   Website: angkorresources.com   Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

_____________________________________

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks  of the  seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.

 

As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.

 

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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