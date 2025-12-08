Wesdome's Surface Exploration Program at Kiena Confirms High-Grade Growth Potential

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO,OTC:WDOFF, OTCQX:WDOFF) (" Wesdome " or the " Company ") today provides an update on surface exploration activities at its wholly-owned Kiena Mine Complex (" Kiena ") in Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1).
Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Kiena's summer drilling program tested four different high-priority zones, namely Dubuisson, Northwest, 134 and Wesdome. While each one delivered promising high-grade results, the standout was a drillhole at Dubuisson North Zone that returned two new intercepts of exceptional grade and thickness. While Dubuisson is just one of several near surface underground deposits at Kiena, it is the most advanced, remains open at depth and exhibits strong geological similarities to the adjacent Goldex mine. The substantial increase in regional exploration activity across the Kiena land package in 2025 underscores a growing pipeline of targets and reaffirms Wesdome's commitment to unlocking the property's long-term potential."
Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resources, added, "This year's surface exploration program at Kiena was extremely productive with nearly 38,000 metres drilled, approximately 30% more than during the 2024 summer program. Results to date support a new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson, indicating that the veins dip shallowly to the north. This has positive implications for the potential scale of the deposit and for future exploration. In 2026, approximately 55,000 metres are dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new targets identified from a recent drone magnetic survey, which provided high-resolution imaging of rock structures and revealed potential intrusions."
HIGHLIGHTS
Dubuisson Zone (Figure 2, Table 1) 1 ,2 , 6
Infill, down-plunge, and exploration drilling confirm continuity of the deposit
- Hole DB-24-045: 12.6 g/t Au uncapped (12.6 g/t Au capped) over 9.8 m core length and,
- 17.0 g/t Au uncapped (16.6 g/t Au capped) over 11.9 m core length and,
- 20.8 g/t Au uncapped (20.8 g/t Au capped) over 7.2 m core length
- Hole DB-25-051: 19.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length
- Hole DB-25-064:
- 8.1 g/t Au uncapped (8.1 g/t Au capped) over 9.3 m core length and,
- 10.7 g/t Au uncapped (10.7 g/t Au capped) over 9.3m core length
Northwest Zone (Figure 3, Table 1) 1,3 ,6
High-grade intercept on the western flank highlights potential new lens of mineralization
- Hole: NW-25-023: 203.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.2 m core length
134 Zone (Figure 4, Table 1) 1, 4,6
First drilling program since 2010 intersects high-grade mineralization
- Hole: Z134-25-004: 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 m core length
Wesdome Zone (Figure 5, Table 1) 1, 5 ,6
First drilling program since 2010 confirms geological model
- Hole: WD-25-009: 8.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.4 m core length 6
- Hole: WD-25-006: 6.0 g/t Au uncapped over 5.8 m core length
- Hole: WD-25-008: 10.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length
1 Assays capped at 90 g/t.
2 Cut off grade of 2.6 g/t assigned for individual assays from Dubuisson and no more than four continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.
3 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Northwest Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.
4 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from 134 Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.
5 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Wesdome Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.
6 True width currently unavailable.
Dubuisson Zone
As more results are received, the Dubuisson deposit continues to demonstrate strong potential for both growth and grade improvement. The 10,500-metre drill program completed in 2025 was designed primarily as an infill campaign with a portion dedicated to testing near-deposit exploration targets.
An infill hole (DB-25-064) targeting the Dubuisson North Zone, which has seen considerably less drilling in the past than the southern portion of the deposit, intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 160.7 metres down hole) and an additional 10.7 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 177.9 m down hole), which included a high-grade interval of 29.5 g/t Au over 2.9 metres. These intercepts highlight a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource. Similar to the Dubuisson South Zone, these intercepts are hosted by quartz-tourmaline vein systems and our work in 2026 will be focused on better understanding geologic continuity.
This latest result follows the recent discovery of a new mineralized zone (see the Company's news release dated October 27, 2025 ) located between the northern and southern areas of Dubuisson. The discovery hole, DB-25-068, returned 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres (from 410.4 metres, core length, uncapped), hosted within diorite with altered quartz-tourmaline veins mineralized by pyrite. The new zone discovery, together with the emerging potential of the northern area, underscores the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson.
The Dubuisson Zone will be a key focus of Kiena's surface drilling program in 2026 with systematic drilling planned to further assess this high-potential corridor, particularly at depth. An internal study is underway to refine the geological interpretation, with a focus on understanding the orientation and density of quartz-tourmaline vein sets. Early structural analysis from drill core and televiewer data indicates a shallow north-dipping geometry, and preliminary interpretations suggest an increase in both intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth.
Northwest Zone
Approximately 7,300 metres of drilling was completed at the Northwest Zone, following up on high-grade results reported in 2024. This area continues to demonstrate strong exploration potential, highlighted by drillhole NW-25-023, which intersected 203.0 g/t Au (uncapped) over 1.2 metres. This intercept, located near the currently defined western margin of the zone, could potentially represent a new vein system as it falls outside of the current interpretations of defined mineralized lenses. This result demonstrates that the mineralized system remains open for new discoveries. Drilling along the interpreted strike extensions of the Northwest Zone remains limited, reinforcing the opportunity for expansion.
The mineralisation at Northwest is near surface and open to the west and at depth. It is close to infrastructure, being approximately 600 metres to the northeast of the Presqu'île access ramp. The Zone has high potential and the 2026 drill programs will also support technical studies as part of the larger fill-the-mill strategic work.
The 2026 drilling campaign will prioritize expanding the known extent of the zone both laterally and at depth, while also testing mineralized intersections located beyond the currently defined zone. Work will include evaluating the western extension, where an east–west fault, interpreted from recent magnetic survey data, is believed to offset the zone. Notably, no historical drilling has been carried out in this area, offering an untested target for future exploration.
134 Zone
The 134 Zone, an area located to the northwest of Dubuisson, has not had focused exploration work completed since 2010. Historically, the zone was characterized by sub-horizontal, quartz-tourmaline veins hosted within a granodioritic intrusion altered by albite and hematite. This year's first pass drilling yielded a highlight intercept in drillhole Z134-25-004 of 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 metres of core length, with subsequent holes returning additional anomalous gold values. The 134 Zone remains open in all directions, with particular potential to the west, where historical drillhole S-507, located 400 metres along strike, intersected 21.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length) and 12.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length).
The 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone will focus on advancing our understanding of this underexplored area showing and evaluating its potential to contribute to future resource growth.
Wesdome Zone
The Wesdome Zone, which was last drilled in 2010, underwent a renewed drilling campaign in the summer of 2025. The program was designed to validate the current geological model and confirm historical grades, both of which were successfully achieved. Drilling intersected known mineralized zones and, importantly, identified new mineralized envelopes, underscoring the growth potential of this target.
The Wesdome Zone forms part of the Company's published resource and is currently classified as inferred (1.3 million tonnes grading 4.9 g/t Au for a total of 205,000 ounces). Geologically, the zone is particularly compelling as it sits along the eastern margin of the Snowshoe intrusive, a highly prospective area associated with significant gold mineralization. The target also lies within the K-shear, a continuous structural corridor that links the Wesdome Zone with the Siscoe Mine, which was mined from 1929 to 1949 and produced 882koz at an average grade of 9.2 g/t Au. This northern corridor remains largely underexplored, with minimal systematic drilling to date, providing an opportunity for discovery.
The Wesdome Zone represents a longer-term growth target with the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded.
About Wesdome
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.
For more information:
|Raj Gill
|Trish Moran
|SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Phone: +1.416.360.3743
|Phone: +1.416.564.4290
|E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com
|E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Breanne Beh, P. Geo., Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration for Wesdome, who are the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample with visible gold or assaying >10 g/t Au, was re-run using the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control. Additionally, blanks are inserted after visible gold is observed to highlight potential contamination between samples.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: the potential for the high-priority zones at the Kiena Mine to contain high-grade ore; the notion that the Dubuisson deposit has similar geological similarities to the Goldex mine; the new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson and its implications on the potential scale and deposit for targeting future exploration; the planned metres in 2026 dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new ones; the Dubuisson deposit continuing to demonstrate strong potential for growth and grade improvement; the Dubuisson North Zone intercepts highlighting a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource; the 2026 work on the Dubuisson North Zone to be focused on better understanding geologic continuity; the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson; the Dubuisson Zone being a key focus of Kiena's surface drilling program in 2026, along with the planned associated drilling; the indication of a shallow north-dipping geometry of the zone and an increase in intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth from early analysis; the Northwest Zone continuing to demonstrate strong exploration potential; the potential of drillhole NW-25-023 potentially representing a new vein system; the Northwest Zone drilling results demonstrated the potential for new discoveries and opportunity for expansion; the priorities of the 2026 drilling campaign in respect of the Northwest Zone and the planned work; the Northwest Zone having high potential; the focus of the 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone; the Wesdome Zone having growth potential and the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded; and the northern corridor of the Wesdome Zone providing an opportunity for discovery.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
APPENDIX
Figure 1: Kiena Property Plan View
Figure 2: Dubuisson Zone Cross Section (Looking West)
Figure 3: Northwest Zone Cross Section (Looking Northwest)
Figure 4: 134 Zone Plan View
Figure 5: Wesdome Zone Plan View
Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)
Composite Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Core
Length (m)
| Estimated
True Width (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
| Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)
|Target
| Dubuisson
|DB-24-031
|205.4
|212.7
|7.3
|7.0
|7.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031
|216.9
|220.3
|3.4
|7.1
|7.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031
|266.5
|269.9
|3.4
|7.4
|7.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034
|300.3
|303.9
|3.6
|4.7
|4.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034
|307.9
|311.0
|3.1
|5.2
|5.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035
|34.2
|36.8
|2.6
|19.8
|19.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035
|149.2
|153.8
|4.6
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-037
|283.7
|287.4
|3.7
|5.9
|5.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038
|154.5
|159.6
|4.2
|8.3
|8.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-039
|194.0
|197.0
|3.0
|5.6
|5.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041
|210.4
|213.9
|3.5
|8.4
|8.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041
|219.8
|222.7
|2.9
|11.3
|11.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042
|221.5
|230.1
|8.6
|5.1
|5.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-043
|223.3
|227.6
|4.3
|13.0
|13.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045
|80.9
|90.7
|9.8
|12.6
|12.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045
|105.8
|108.8
|3.0
|9.1
|9.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045
|205.3
|217.2
|11.9
|17.0
|16.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045
|254.5
|261.7
|7.2
|20.8
|20.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|66.6
|74.3
|7.7
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|228.0
|231.0
|3.0
|7.2
|7.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|244.9
|249.5
|4.6
|4.4
|4.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-050
|265.3
|269.0
|3.7
|9.5
|9.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-051
|257.2
|260.2
|3.0
|19.4
|19.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|145.7
|152.8
|7.1
|4.3
|4.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|60.0
|63.3
|3.3
|8.1
|8.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|76.5
|85.4
|8.9
|3.3
|3.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|160.7
|170.0
|9.3
|8.1
|8.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|177.9
|187.2
|9.3
|10.7
|10.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-066
|226.6
|230.6
|4.0
|5.3
|5.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|410.4
|436.2
|25.8
|4.1
|4.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-071
|117.0
|118.3
|1.3
|19.9
|19.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-071
|127.8
|129.0
|1.2
|72.3
|72.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|103.2
|115.8
|12.6
|5.0
|5.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|140.5
|143.7
|3.2
|7.0
|7.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|157.5
|166.2
|8.7
|5.0
|5.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-080
|138.7
|142.5
|3.8
|9.5
|9.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|256.4
|261.1
|4.7
|4.0
|4.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|324.8
|328.0
|3.2
|5.0
|5.0
|Dubuisson
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
| Core
Length (m)
| Estimated
True Width (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
| Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)
|Target
Presqu'île
|PR-24-098
|380.5
|383.4
|2.9
|2.4
|11.4
|11.4
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098
|403.3
|406.4
|3.1
|2.5
|3.2
|3.2
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-099
|247.6
|250.7
|3.1
|2.5
|4.0
|4.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-101
|224.0
|227.6
|3.6
|3.1
|10.5
|10.5
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-102
|208.6
|211.2
|2.6
|2.3
|41.4
|31.2
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-103
|222.0
|224.7
|2.7
|2.3
|27.9
|25.5
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-104
|215.1
|218.9
|3.8
|3.4
|6.6
|6.6
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-105
|256.4
|259.2
|2.8
|2.3
|9.5
|9.5
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-111
|440.7
|442.7
|2.0
|1.8
|6.4
|6.4
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-112W1
|173.1
|175.4
|2.3
|2.1
|13.5
|13.5
|Presqu'île
Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|136.8
|139.7
|2.9
|2.4
|2.4
|2.4
|Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|150.5
|152.4
|1.9
|4.5
|4.5
|Northwest
|NW-25-023
|326.9
|328.1
|1.2
|203.0
|90.0
|Northwest
134 Zone
|Z134-25-004
|241.8
|243.6
|1.8
|56.8
|42.6
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|284.9
|291.0
|6.1
|3.9
|3.9
|134 Zone
Wesdome
|WD-25-005
|154.2
|157.1
|2.9
|2.8
|5.4
|5.4
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|174.0
|178.7
|4.7
|4.5
|5.0
|5.0
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|179.6
|185.4
|5.8
|5.6
|6.0
|6.0
|Wesdome
|WD-25-008
|271.3
|274.3
|3.0
|2.9
|10.5
|10.5
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|181.0
|184.4
|3.4
|8.5
|8.5
|Wesdome
|WD-25-013
|72.0
|74.0
|2.0
|15.7
|15.7
|Wesdome
Assay Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
| Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)
|Target
|DB-24-031*
|205.4
|206.5
|1.1
|22.3
|22.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|206.5
|207.5
|1.0
|1.9
|1.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|207.5
|208.3
|0.8
|4.3
|4.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|208.3
|209.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|209.1
|210.0
|0.9
|5.3
|5.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|210.0
|210.8
|0.8
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|210.8
|211.6
|0.8
|9.3
|9.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|211.6
|212.7
|1.1
|5.8
|5.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|216.9
|217.9
|1.0
|5.4
|5.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|217.9
|218.8
|0.9
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|218.8
|219.6
|0.8
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|219.6
|220.3
|0.7
|18.4
|18.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|266.5
|267.5
|1.0
|2.9
|2.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|267.5
|268.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|268.5
|269.3
|0.8
|1.5
|1.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-031*
|269.3
|269.9
|0.6
|34.4
|34.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|300.3
|300.8
|0.5
|3.6
|3.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|300.8
|301.7
|0.9
|9.7
|9.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|301.7
|302.2
|0.5
|5.7
|5.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|302.2
|303.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|303.0
|303.9
|0.9
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|307.9
|308.4
|0.5
|15.1
|15.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|308.4
|309.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|309.4
|309.9
|0.5
|7.0
|7.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|309.9
|310.4
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-034*
|310.4
|311.0
|0.6
|7.0
|7.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|34.2
|35.0
|0.8
|45.4
|45.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|35.0
|35.8
|0.8
|18.8
|18.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|35.8
|36.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|149.2
|150.2
|1.0
|17.5
|17.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|150.2
|151.4
|1.2
|2.5
|2.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|151.4
|152.6
|1.2
|3.8
|3.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-035*
|152.6
|153.8
|1.2
|4.4
|4.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-037*
|283.7
|284.7
|1.0
|16.8
|16.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-037*
|284.7
|285.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-037*
|285.7
|286.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-037*
|286.7
|287.4
|0.7
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038*
|154.5
|155.4
|0.9
|11.1
|11.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038*
|155.4
|156.4
|1.0
|9.6
|9.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038*
|156.4
|157.6
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038*
|157.6
|158.6
|1.0
|15.1
|15.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-038*
|158.6
|159.6
|1.0
|7.5
|7.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-039*
|194.0
|195.0
|1.0
|11.3
|11.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-039*
|195.0
|196.0
|1.0
|5.5
|5.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-039*
|196.0
|197.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|210.4
|211.5
|1.1
|17.7
|17.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|211.5
|212.6
|1.1
|8.9
|8.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|212.6
|213.9
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|219.8
|220.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|220.7
|221.7
|1.0
|32.7
|32.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-041*
|221.7
|222.7
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|221.5
|222.5
|1.0
|3.3
|3.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|222.5
|223.4
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|223.4
|224.2
|0.8
|32.2
|32.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|224.2
|225.2
|1.0
|2.8
|2.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|225.2
|226.2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|226.2
|227.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|227.2
|228.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|228.2
|229.2
|1.0
|9.8
|9.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-042*
|229.2
|230.1
|0.9
|1.6
|1.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-043*
|223.3
|224.5
|1.2
|6.2
|6.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-043*
|224.5
|225.7
|1.2
|20.6
|20.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-043*
|225.7
|226.5
|0.8
|17.2
|17.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-043*
|226.5
|227.6
|1.1
|9.0
|9.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|80.9
|81.5
|0.6
|12.7
|12.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|81.5
|82.5
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|82.5
|83.2
|0.7
|1.5
|1.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|83.4
|84.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|84.1
|85.1
|1.0
|5.9
|5.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|85.1
|86.1
|1.0
|24.8
|24.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|86.1
|86.7
|0.6
|1.3
|1.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|86.7
|87.9
|1.2
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|87.9
|88.9
|1.0
|3.4
|3.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|88.9
|90.0
|1.1
|61.6
|61.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|90.0
|90.7
|0.7
|4.0
|4.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|105.8
|106.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|106.4
|107.4
|1.0
|27.2
|27.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|107.4
|108.8
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|205.3
|206.2
|0.9
|14.4
|14.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|206.2
|206.8
|0.6
|2.1
|2.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|206.8
|208.0
|1.2
|94.1
|90.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|208.0
|209.2
|1.2
|1.0
|1.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|209.2
|210.4
|1.2
|11.3
|11.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|210.4
|211.6
|1.2
|19.2
|19.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|211.6
|212.5
|0.9
|19.4
|19.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|212.5
|213.5
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|213.5
|214.0
|0.5
|1.6
|1.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|214.0
|215.1
|1.1
|5.6
|5.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|215.1
|215.6
|0.5
|6.3
|6.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|215.6
|216.5
|0.9
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|216.5
|217.2
|0.7
|6.3
|6.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|254.5
|255.2
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|255.2
|256.2
|1.0
|3.4
|3.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|256.2
|257.2
|1.0
|5.2
|5.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|257.2
|257.7
|0.5
|3.4
|3.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|257.7
|259.0
|1.3
|56.7
|56.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|259.0
|260.2
|1.2
|8.4
|8.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|260.2
|260.8
|0.6
|8.9
|8.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-24-045*
|260.8
|261.7
|0.9
|54.9
|54.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|66.6
|67.2
|0.6
|11.2
|11.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|67.2
|68.2
|1.0
|20.0
|20.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|68.2
|69.3
|1.1
|2.5
|2.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|69.3
|70.3
|1.0
|0.6
|0.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|70.3
|71.3
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|71.3
|72.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|72.3
|73.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|73.3
|74.3
|1.0
|17.7
|17.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|228.0
|229.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-048
|229.5
|231.0
|1.5
|14.3
|14.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|244.9
|245.6
|0.7
|1.5
|1.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|245.6
|246.8
|1.2
|4.9
|4.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|246.8
|247.8
|1.0
|4.5
|4.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|247.8
|248.8
|1.0
|6.2
|6.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-049
|248.8
|249.5
|0.7
|3.9
|3.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-050
|265.3
|266.2
|0.9
|12.4
|12.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-050
|266.2
|267.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-050
|267.2
|268.0
|0.8
|2.8
|2.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-050
|268.0
|269.0
|1.0
|21.8
|21.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-051
|257.2
|258.1
|0.9
|1.7
|1.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-051
|258.1
|259.2
|1.1
|12.8
|12.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-051
|259.2
|260.2
|1.0
|42.5
|42.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|145.7
|146.8
|1.1
|8.5
|8.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|146.8
|147.8
|1.0
|1.4
|1.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|147.8
|148.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|148.8
|149.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|149.8
|150.8
|1.0
|3.6
|3.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-052
|150.8
|151.8
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|151.8
|152.8
|1.0
|15.7
|15.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|60.0
|60.7
|0.7
|4.3
|4.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|60.7
|61.5
|0.8
|20.0
|20.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|61.5
|62.3
|0.8
|3.6
|3.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-053
|62.3
|63.3
|1.0
|5.1
|5.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|76.5
|77.6
|1.1
|3.9
|3.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|77.6
|78.6
|1.0
|4.2
|4.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|78.6
|79.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|79.6
|80.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|80.6
|81.6
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|81.6
|82.7
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|82.7
|83.5
|0.8
|4.8
|4.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|83.5
|84.4
|0.9
|10.3
|10.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-060
|84.4
|85.4
|1.0
|4.8
|4.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|160.7
|161.5
|0.8
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|161.5
|162.5
|1.0
|30.8
|30.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|162.5
|163.1
|0.6
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|163.1
|163.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|163.7
|164.3
|0.6
|11.2
|11.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|164.3
|165.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|165.0
|166.0
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|166.0
|167.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|167.0
|168.0
|1.0
|14.4
|14.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|168.0
|169.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|169.0
|170.0
|1.0
|16.2
|16.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|177.9
|178.9
|1.0
|2.7
|2.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|178.9
|179.9
|1.0
|2.5
|2.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|179.9
|180.9
|1.0
|4.1
|4.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|180.9
|181.6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|181.6
|182.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|182.2
|183.2
|1.0
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|183.2
|184.3
|1.1
|0.7
|0.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|184.3
|185.1
|0.8
|23.3
|23.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|185.1
|185.9
|0.8
|58.7
|58.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|185.9
|186.6
|0.7
|4.9
|4.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-064
|186.6
|187.2
|0.6
|27.5
|27.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-066
|226.6
|227.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-066
|227.6
|228.6
|1.0
|11.9
|11.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-066
|228.6
|229.6
|1.0
|9.3
|9.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-066
|229.6
|230.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|410.4
|411.5
|1.1
|5.3
|5.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|411.5
|412.5
|1.0
|1.8
|1.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|412.5
|413.6
|1.1
|8.4
|8.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|413.6
|414.7
|1.1
|2.9
|2.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|414.7
|415.6
|0.9
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|415.6
|416.6
|1.0
|5.2
|5.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|416.6
|417.5
|0.9
|11.6
|11.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|417.5
|418.6
|1.1
|3.0
|3.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|418.6
|419.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|419.7
|420.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|420.7
|421.6
|0.9
|9.5
|9.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|421.6
|422.3
|0.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|422.3
|423.4
|1.1
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|423.4
|424.4
|1.0
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|424.4
|425.3
|0.9
|4.2
|4.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|425.3
|426.3
|1.0
|2.3
|2.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|426.3
|427.6
|1.3
|1.0
|1.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|427.6
|428.6
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|428.6
|429.8
|1.2
|17.6
|17.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|429.8
|431.0
|1.2
|3.0
|3.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|431.0
|432.1
|1.1
|3.3
|3.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|432.1
|433.0
|0.9
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|433.0
|434.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|434.1
|435.1
|1.0
|2.7
|2.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-068
|435.1
|436.2
|1.1
|4.4
|4.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-071
|117.0
|118.3
|1.3
|19.9
|19.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-071
|127.8
|129.0
|1.2
|72.3
|72.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|103.2
|104.2
|1.0
|29.1
|29.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|104.2
|105.1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|105.1
|106.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|106.1
|106.6
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|106.6
|107.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|107.6
|108.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|108.6
|109.5
|0.9
|9.3
|9.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|109.5
|110.2
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|110.2
|111.3
|1.1
|5.6
|5.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|111.3
|112.3
|1.0
|6.6
|6.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|112.3
|113.3
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|113.3
|114.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|114.1
|114.8
|0.7
|2.8
|2.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-078
|114.8
|115.8
|1.0
|7.3
|7.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|140.5
|141.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|141.3
|141.9
|0.6
|2.2
|2.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|141.9
|142.9
|1.0
|12.9
|12.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|142.9
|143.7
|0.8
|9.8
|9.8
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|157.5
|158.0
|0.5
|4.3
|4.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|158.0
|158.8
|0.8
|1.4
|1.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|158.8
|159.8
|1.0
|1.6
|1.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|159.8
|160.5
|0.7
|19.2
|19.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|160.5
|161.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|161.3
|162.4
|1.1
|5.1
|5.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|162.4
|163.3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|163.3
|164.2
|0.9
|12.7
|12.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|164.2
|164.7
|0.5
|2.6
|2.6
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|164.7
|165.5
|0.8
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-079
|165.5
|166.2
|0.7
|4.1
|4.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-080
|138.7
|139.7
|1.0
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-080
|139.7
|140.8
|1.1
|8.2
|8.2
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-080
|140.8
|141.7
|0.9
|12.4
|12.4
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-080
|141.7
|142.5
|0.8
|15.5
|15.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|256.4
|257.7
|1.3
|3.5
|3.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|257.7
|258.9
|1.2
|3.7
|3.7
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|258.9
|260.1
|1.2
|7.5
|7.5
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|260.1
|261.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.9
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|324.8
|326.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.1
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|326.0
|327.0
|1.0
|2.3
|2.3
|Dubuisson
|DB-25-088A
|327.0
|328.0
|1.0
|13.7
|13.7
|Dubuisson
|PR-24-098*
|380.5
|381.4
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098*
|381.4
|382.4
|1.0
|31.9
|31.9
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098*
|382.4
|383.4
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098*
|403.3
|404.3
|1.0
|9.9
|9.9
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098*
|404.3
|405.4
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-098*
|405.4
|406.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-099*
|247.6
|248.6
|1.0
|1.5
|1.5
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-099*
|248.6
|249.7
|1.1
|9.7
|9.7
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-099*
|249.7
|250.7
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-101*
|224.0
|225.0
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-101*
|225.0
|225.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-101*
|225.6
|226.6
|1.0
|5.6
|5.6
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-101*
|226.6
|227.6
|1.0
|31.0
|31.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-102*
|208.6
|209.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-102*
|209.3
|210.2
|0.9
|119.5
|90.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-102*
|210.2
|211.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-103*
|222.0
|222.7
|0.7
|92.1
|90.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-103*
|222.7
|223.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-103*
|223.7
|224.7
|1.0
|5.9
|5.9
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-104*
|215.1
|216.2
|1.1
|22.7
|22.7
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-104*
|216.2
|217.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-104*
|217.2
|217.9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-104*
|217.9
|218.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-105*
|256.4
|257.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-105*
|257.4
|258.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-24-105*
|258.2
|259.2
|1.0
|26.7
|26.7
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-111
|440.7
|441.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-111
|441.7
|442.7
|1.0
|12.9
|12.9
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-112W1
|173.1
|174.3
|1.2
|2.4
|2.4
|Presqu'île
|PR-25-112W1
|174.3
|175.4
|1.1
|25.1
|25.1
|Presqu'île
|Z134-25-004
|241.8
|242.5
|0.7
|126.5
|90.0
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-004
|242.5
|243.6
|1.1
|12.4
|12.4
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|284.9
|286.0
|1.1
|2.4
|2.4
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|286.0
|287.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|287.4
|288.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|288.2
|289.1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|289.1
|289.9
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-008
|289.9
|291.0
|1.1
|18.4
|18.4
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|163.7
|164.7
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|164.7
|165.7
|1.0
|3.6
|3.6
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|165.7
|166.7
|1.0
|3.7
|3.7
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|166.7
|167.8
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|167.8
|168.3
|0.5
|2.7
|2.7
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|168.3
|169.3
|1.0
|0.6
|0.6
|134 Zone
|Z134-25-013
|169.3
|170.4
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|134 Zone
|WD-25-005
|154.2
|155.2
|1.0
|1.9
|1.9
|Wesdome
|WD-25-005
|155.2
|156.2
|1.0
|13.5
|13.5
|Wesdome
|WD-25-005
|156.2
|157.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|174.0
|174.9
|0.9
|15.0
|15.0
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|174.9
|176.0
|1.1
|1.8
|1.8
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|176.0
|177.0
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|177.0
|178.0
|1.0
|3.1
|3.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|178.0
|178.7
|0.7
|5.0
|5.0
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|179.6
|180.5
|0.9
|11.1
|11.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|180.5
|181.5
|1.0
|7.3
|7.3
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|181.5
|182.6
|1.1
|8.7
|8.7
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|182.6
|183.5
|0.9
|1.5
|1.5
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|183.5
|184.4
|0.9
|1.1
|1.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|184.4
|185.4
|1.0
|5.8
|5.8
|Wesdome
|WD-25-006
|185.4
|186.1
|0.7
|1.7
|1.7
|Wesdome
|WD-25-008
|271.3
|272.3
|1.0
|24.3
|24.3
|Wesdome
|WD-25-008
|272.3
|273.3
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-008
|273.3
|274.3
|1.0
|7.2
|7.2
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|177.1
|178.0
|0.9
|19.4
|19.4
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|178.0
|179.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|179.0
|180.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|180.0
|181.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|181.0
|182.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|182.0
|183.0
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|183.0
|183.7
|0.7
|3.4
|3.4
|Wesdome
|WD-25-009
|183.7
|184.4
|0.7
|35.9
|35.9
|Wesdome
|WD-25-013
|51.0
|52.0
|1.0
|3.9
|3.9
|Wesdome
|WD-25-013
|52.0
|53.0
|1.0
|2.4
|2.4
|Wesdome
|WD-25-013
|53.0
|54.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Wesdome
|WD-25-013
|54.0
|55.0
|1.0
|5.5
|5.5
|Wesdome
|NW-24-009A
|136.8
|138.0
|1.2
|2.1
|2.1
|Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|138.0
|138.8
|0.8
|5.2
|5.2
|Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|138.8
|139.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|150.5
|151.4
|0.9
|9.2
|9.2
|Northwest
|NW-24-009A
|151.4
|152.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Northwest
|NW-25-023
|326.9
|328.1
|1.2
|203.0
|90.0
|Northwest
*Denotes inclusion on December 31, 2024 mineral resource.
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6af6b8b6-2f04-4ee1-9af6-29670eb45461
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a018f3-8d12-4712-bd35-6b048e1e885f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2fbbfa-570b-41f6-b287-d0a49e992a7a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8819bfa3-b4c4-4c7c-a6f6-006c2b80f8cb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e6298e-c03e-4a13-ab0a-8f0919fc68d3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f22de8-9f32-4138-b06e-d7bc25aa5641