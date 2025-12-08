Wesdome's Surface Exploration Program at Kiena Confirms High-Grade Growth Potential

Wesdome's Surface Exploration Program at Kiena Confirms High-Grade Growth Potential

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO,OTC:WDOFF, OTCQX:WDOFF) (" Wesdome " or the " Company ") today provides an update on surface exploration activities at its wholly-owned Kiena Mine Complex (" Kiena ") in Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Kiena's summer drilling program tested four different high-priority zones, namely Dubuisson, Northwest, 134 and Wesdome. While each one delivered promising high-grade results, the standout was a drillhole at Dubuisson North Zone that returned two new intercepts of exceptional grade and thickness. While Dubuisson is just one of several near surface underground deposits at Kiena, it is the most advanced, remains open at depth and exhibits strong geological similarities to the adjacent Goldex mine. The substantial increase in regional exploration activity across the Kiena land package in 2025 underscores a growing pipeline of targets and reaffirms Wesdome's commitment to unlocking the property's long-term potential."

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resources, added, "This year's surface exploration program at Kiena was extremely productive with nearly 38,000 metres drilled, approximately 30% more than during the 2024 summer program. Results to date support a new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson, indicating that the veins dip shallowly to the north. This has positive implications for the potential scale of the deposit and for future exploration. In 2026, approximately 55,000 metres are dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new targets identified from a recent drone magnetic survey, which provided high-resolution imaging of rock structures and revealed potential intrusions."

HIGHLIGHTS

Dubuisson Zone (Figure 2, Table 1) 1 ,2 , 6
Infill, down-plunge, and exploration drilling confirm continuity of the deposit

  • Hole DB-24-045: 12.6 g/t Au uncapped (12.6 g/t Au capped) over 9.8 m core length and,
    • 17.0 g/t Au uncapped (16.6 g/t Au capped) over 11.9 m core length and,
    • 20.8 g/t Au uncapped (20.8 g/t Au capped) over 7.2 m core length
  • Hole DB-25-051: 19.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length
  • Hole DB-25-064:
    • 8.1 g/t Au uncapped (8.1 g/t Au capped) over 9.3 m core length and,
    • 10.7 g/t Au uncapped (10.7 g/t Au capped) over 9.3m core length

Northwest Zone (Figure 3, Table 1) 1,3 ,6
High-grade intercept on the western flank highlights potential new lens of mineralization

  • Hole: NW-25-023: 203.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.2 m core length

134 Zone (Figure 4, Table 1) 1, 4,6
First drilling program since 2010 intersects high-grade mineralization

  • Hole: Z134-25-004: 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 m core length

Wesdome Zone (Figure 5, Table 1) 1, 5 ,6
First drilling program since 2010 confirms geological model

  • Hole: WD-25-009: 8.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.4 m core length 6
  • Hole: WD-25-006: 6.0 g/t Au uncapped over 5.8 m core length
  • Hole: WD-25-008: 10.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.0 m core length

1 Assays capped at 90 g/t.

2 Cut off grade of 2.6 g/t assigned for individual assays from Dubuisson and no more than four continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

3 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Northwest Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

4 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from 134 Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

5 Cut off grade of 3.2 g/t assigned for individual assays from Wesdome Zone and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

6 True width currently unavailable.

Dubuisson Zone

As more results are received, the Dubuisson deposit continues to demonstrate strong potential for both growth and grade improvement. The 10,500-metre drill program completed in 2025 was designed primarily as an infill campaign with a portion dedicated to testing near-deposit exploration targets.

An infill hole (DB-25-064) targeting the Dubuisson North Zone, which has seen considerably less drilling in the past than the southern portion of the deposit, intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 160.7 metres down hole) and an additional 10.7 g/t Au over 9.3 metres (from 177.9 m down hole), which included a high-grade interval of 29.5 g/t Au over 2.9 metres. These intercepts highlight a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource. Similar to the Dubuisson South Zone, these intercepts are hosted by quartz-tourmaline vein systems and our work in 2026 will be focused on better understanding geologic continuity.

This latest result follows the recent discovery of a new mineralized zone (see the Company's news release dated October 27, 2025 ) located between the northern and southern areas of Dubuisson. The discovery hole, DB-25-068, returned 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres (from 410.4 metres, core length, uncapped), hosted within diorite with altered quartz-tourmaline veins mineralized by pyrite. The new zone discovery, together with the emerging potential of the northern area, underscores the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson.

The Dubuisson Zone will be a key focus of Kiena's surface drilling program in 2026 with systematic drilling planned to further assess this high-potential corridor, particularly at depth. An internal study is underway to refine the geological interpretation, with a focus on understanding the orientation and density of quartz-tourmaline vein sets. Early structural analysis from drill core and televiewer data indicates a shallow north-dipping geometry, and preliminary interpretations suggest an increase in both intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth.

Northwest Zone

Approximately 7,300 metres of drilling was completed at the Northwest Zone, following up on high-grade results reported in 2024. This area continues to demonstrate strong exploration potential, highlighted by drillhole NW-25-023, which intersected 203.0 g/t Au (uncapped) over 1.2 metres. This intercept, located near the currently defined western margin of the zone, could potentially represent a new vein system as it falls outside of the current interpretations of defined mineralized lenses. This result demonstrates that the mineralized system remains open for new discoveries. Drilling along the interpreted strike extensions of the Northwest Zone remains limited, reinforcing the opportunity for expansion.

The mineralisation at Northwest is near surface and open to the west and at depth. It is close to infrastructure, being approximately 600 metres to the northeast of the Presqu'île access ramp. The Zone has high potential and the 2026 drill programs will also support technical studies as part of the larger fill-the-mill strategic work.

The 2026 drilling campaign will prioritize expanding the known extent of the zone both laterally and at depth, while also testing mineralized intersections located beyond the currently defined zone. Work will include evaluating the western extension, where an east–west fault, interpreted from recent magnetic survey data, is believed to offset the zone. Notably, no historical drilling has been carried out in this area, offering an untested target for future exploration.

134 Zone

The 134 Zone, an area located to the northwest of Dubuisson, has not had focused exploration work completed since 2010. Historically, the zone was characterized by sub-horizontal, quartz-tourmaline veins hosted within a granodioritic intrusion altered by albite and hematite. This year's first pass drilling yielded a highlight intercept in drillhole Z134-25-004 of 56.8 g/t Au uncapped (42.6 g/t Au capped) over 1.8 metres of core length, with subsequent holes returning additional anomalous gold values. The 134 Zone remains open in all directions, with particular potential to the west, where historical drillhole S-507, located 400 metres along strike, intersected 21.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length) and 12.6 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (uncapped, core length).

The 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone will focus on advancing our understanding of this underexplored area showing and evaluating its potential to contribute to future resource growth.

Wesdome Zone

The Wesdome Zone, which was last drilled in 2010, underwent a renewed drilling campaign in the summer of 2025. The program was designed to validate the current geological model and confirm historical grades, both of which were successfully achieved. Drilling intersected known mineralized zones and, importantly, identified new mineralized envelopes, underscoring the growth potential of this target.

The Wesdome Zone forms part of the Company's published resource and is currently classified as inferred (1.3 million tonnes grading 4.9 g/t Au for a total of 205,000 ounces). Geologically, the zone is particularly compelling as it sits along the eastern margin of the Snowshoe intrusive, a highly prospective area associated with significant gold mineralization. The target also lies within the K-shear, a continuous structural corridor that links the Wesdome Zone with the Siscoe Mine, which was mined from 1929 to 1949 and produced 882koz at an average grade of 9.2 g/t Au. This northern corridor remains largely underexplored, with minimal systematic drilling to date, providing an opportunity for discovery.

The Wesdome Zone represents a longer-term growth target with the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For more information:

Raj Gill Trish Moran
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743 Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-Mail: invest@wesdome.com E-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Breanne Beh, P. Geo., Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration for Wesdome, who are the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample with visible gold or assaying >10 g/t Au, was re-run using the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control. Additionally, blanks are inserted after visible gold is observed to highlight potential contamination between samples.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: the potential for the high-priority zones at the Kiena Mine to contain high-grade ore; the notion that the Dubuisson deposit has similar geological similarities to the Goldex mine; the new interpretation of vein orientation at Dubuisson and its implications on the potential scale and deposit for targeting future exploration; the planned metres in 2026 dedicated to advancing existing southern and northern corridor targets and testing new ones; the Dubuisson deposit continuing to demonstrate strong potential for growth and grade improvement; the Dubuisson North Zone intercepts highlighting a meaningful opportunity to upgrade the resource; the 2026 work on the Dubuisson North Zone to be focused on better understanding geologic continuity; the significant exploration upside potential at Dubuisson; the Dubuisson Zone being a key focus of Kiena's surface drilling program in 2026, along with the planned associated drilling; the indication of a shallow north-dipping geometry of the zone and an increase in intrusion intensity and quartz-tourmaline vein abundance with depth from early analysis; the Northwest Zone continuing to demonstrate strong exploration potential; the potential of drillhole NW-25-023 potentially representing a new vein system; the Northwest Zone drilling results demonstrated the potential for new discoveries and opportunity for expansion; the priorities of the 2026 drilling campaign in respect of the Northwest Zone and the planned work; the Northwest Zone having high potential; the focus of the 2026 drilling campaign at 134 Zone; the Wesdome Zone having growth potential and the potential to contribute substantial tonnage if the resource base is successfully expanded; and the northern corridor of the Wesdome Zone providing an opportunity for discovery.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Kiena Property Plan View

Kiena Property Plan View

Figure 2: Dubuisson Zone Cross Section (Looking West)

Dubuisson Zone Cross Section (Looking West)

Figure 3: Northwest Zone Cross Section (Looking Northwest)

Northwest Zone Cross Section (Looking Northwest)

Figure 4: 134 Zone Plan View

134 Zone Plan View

Figure 5: Wesdome Zone Plan View

Wesdome Zone Plan View

Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core
Length (m) 		Estimated
True Width (m) 		Grade
(g/t Au) 		Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au) 		Target
Dubuisson
DB-24-031 205.4 212.7 7.3 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-031 216.9 220.3 3.4 7.1 7.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-031 266.5 269.9 3.4 7.4 7.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-034 300.3 303.9 3.6 4.7 4.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-034 307.9 311.0 3.1 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-035 34.2 36.8 2.6 19.8 19.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-035 149.2 153.8 4.6 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-037 283.7 287.4 3.7 5.9 5.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-038 154.5 159.6 4.2 8.3 8.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-039 194.0 197.0 3.0 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-041 210.4 213.9 3.5 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-041 219.8 222.7 2.9 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-042 221.5 230.1 8.6 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-043 223.3 227.6 4.3 13.0 13.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045 80.9 90.7 9.8 12.6 12.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045 105.8 108.8 3.0 9.1 9.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-045 205.3 217.2 11.9 17.0 16.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045 254.5 261.7 7.2 20.8 20.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 66.6 74.3 7.7 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 228.0 231.0 3.0 7.2 7.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 244.9 249.5 4.6 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-050 265.3 269.0 3.7 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-051 257.2 260.2 3.0 19.4 19.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 145.7 152.8 7.1 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 60.0 63.3 3.3 8.1 8.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 76.5 85.4 8.9 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 160.7 170.0 9.3 8.1 8.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 177.9 187.2 9.3 10.7 10.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-066 226.6 230.6 4.0 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 410.4 436.2 25.8 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-071 117.0 118.3 1.3 19.9 19.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-071 127.8 129.0 1.2 72.3 72.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 103.2 115.8 12.6 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 140.5 143.7 3.2 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 157.5 166.2 8.7 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-080 138.7 142.5 3.8 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 256.4 261.1 4.7 4.0 4.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 324.8 328.0 3.2 5.0 5.0 Dubuisson


Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core
Length (m) 		Estimated
True Width (m) 		Grade
(g/t Au) 		Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au) 		Target

Presqu'île

PR-24-098 380.5 383.4 2.9 2.4 11.4 11.4 Presqu'île
PR-24-098 403.3 406.4 3.1 2.5 3.2 3.2 Presqu'île
PR-24-099 247.6 250.7 3.1 2.5 4.0 4.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-101 224.0 227.6 3.6 3.1 10.5 10.5 Presqu'île
PR-24-102 208.6 211.2 2.6 2.3 41.4 31.2 Presqu'île
PR-24-103 222.0 224.7 2.7 2.3 27.9 25.5 Presqu'île
PR-24-104 215.1 218.9 3.8 3.4 6.6 6.6 Presqu'île
PR-24-105 256.4 259.2 2.8 2.3 9.5 9.5 Presqu'île
PR-25-111 440.7 442.7 2.0 1.8 6.4 6.4 Presqu'île
PR-25-112W1 173.1 175.4 2.3 2.1 13.5 13.5 Presqu'île

Northwest

NW-24-009A 136.8 139.7 2.9 2.4 2.4 2.4 Northwest
NW-24-009A 150.5 152.4 1.9 4.5 4.5 Northwest
NW-25-023 326.9 328.1 1.2 203.0 90.0 Northwest

134 Zone

Z134-25-004 241.8 243.6 1.8 56.8 42.6 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 284.9 291.0 6.1 3.9 3.9 134 Zone

Wesdome

WD-25-005 154.2 157.1 2.9 2.8 5.4 5.4 Wesdome
WD-25-006 174.0 178.7 4.7 4.5 5.0 5.0 Wesdome
WD-25-006 179.6 185.4 5.8 5.6 6.0 6.0 Wesdome
WD-25-008 271.3 274.3 3.0 2.9 10.5 10.5 Wesdome
WD-25-009 181.0 184.4 3.4 8.5 8.5 Wesdome
WD-25-013 72.0 74.0 2.0 15.7 15.7 Wesdome


Assay Results
Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade
(g/t Au) 		Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au) 		Target
DB-24-031* 205.4 206.5 1.1 22.3 22.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 206.5 207.5 1.0 1.9 1.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 207.5 208.3 0.8 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 208.3 209.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 209.1 210.0 0.9 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 210.0 210.8 0.8 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 210.8 211.6 0.8 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 211.6 212.7 1.1 5.8 5.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 216.9 217.9 1.0 5.4 5.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 217.9 218.8 0.9 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 218.8 219.6 0.8 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 219.6 220.3 0.7 18.4 18.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 266.5 267.5 1.0 2.9 2.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 267.5 268.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 268.5 269.3 0.8 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-031* 269.3 269.9 0.6 34.4 34.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 300.3 300.8 0.5 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 300.8 301.7 0.9 9.7 9.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 301.7 302.2 0.5 5.7 5.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 302.2 303.0 0.8 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 303.0 303.9 0.9 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 307.9 308.4 0.5 15.1 15.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 308.4 309.4 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 309.4 309.9 0.5 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 309.9 310.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-034* 310.4 311.0 0.6 7.0 7.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 34.2 35.0 0.8 45.4 45.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 35.0 35.8 0.8 18.8 18.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 35.8 36.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 149.2 150.2 1.0 17.5 17.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 150.2 151.4 1.2 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 151.4 152.6 1.2 3.8 3.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-035* 152.6 153.8 1.2 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-037* 283.7 284.7 1.0 16.8 16.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-037* 284.7 285.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-037* 285.7 286.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-037* 286.7 287.4 0.7 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-038* 154.5 155.4 0.9 11.1 11.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-038* 155.4 156.4 1.0 9.6 9.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-038* 156.4 157.6 1.2 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-038* 157.6 158.6 1.0 15.1 15.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-038* 158.6 159.6 1.0 7.5 7.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-039* 194.0 195.0 1.0 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-039* 195.0 196.0 1.0 5.5 5.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-039* 196.0 197.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 210.4 211.5 1.1 17.7 17.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 211.5 212.6 1.1 8.9 8.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 212.6 213.9 1.3 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 219.8 220.7 0.9 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 220.7 221.7 1.0 32.7 32.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-041* 221.7 222.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 221.5 222.5 1.0 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 222.5 223.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 223.4 224.2 0.8 32.2 32.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 224.2 225.2 1.0 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 225.2 226.2 1.0 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 226.2 227.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 227.2 228.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 228.2 229.2 1.0 9.8 9.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-042* 229.2 230.1 0.9 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-043* 223.3 224.5 1.2 6.2 6.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-043* 224.5 225.7 1.2 20.6 20.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-043* 225.7 226.5 0.8 17.2 17.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-043* 226.5 227.6 1.1 9.0 9.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 80.9 81.5 0.6 12.7 12.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 81.5 82.5 1.0 1.2 1.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 82.5 83.2 0.7 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 83.4 84.1 0.7 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 84.1 85.1 1.0 5.9 5.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 85.1 86.1 1.0 24.8 24.8 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 86.1 86.7 0.6 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 86.7 87.9 1.2 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 87.9 88.9 1.0 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 88.9 90.0 1.1 61.6 61.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 90.0 90.7 0.7 4.0 4.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 105.8 106.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 106.4 107.4 1.0 27.2 27.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 107.4 108.8 1.4 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 205.3 206.2 0.9 14.4 14.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 206.2 206.8 0.6 2.1 2.1 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 206.8 208.0 1.2 94.1 90.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 208.0 209.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 209.2 210.4 1.2 11.3 11.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 210.4 211.6 1.2 19.2 19.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 211.6 212.5 0.9 19.4 19.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 212.5 213.5 1.0 2.0 2.0 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 213.5 214.0 0.5 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 214.0 215.1 1.1 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 215.1 215.6 0.5 6.3 6.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 215.6 216.5 0.9 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 216.5 217.2 0.7 6.3 6.3 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 254.5 255.2 0.7 1.9 1.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 255.2 256.2 1.0 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 256.2 257.2 1.0 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 257.2 257.7 0.5 3.4 3.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 257.7 259.0 1.3 56.7 56.7 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 259.0 260.2 1.2 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 260.2 260.8 0.6 8.9 8.9 Dubuisson
DB-24-045* 260.8 261.7 0.9 54.9 54.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 66.6 67.2 0.6 11.2 11.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 67.2 68.2 1.0 20.0 20.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 68.2 69.3 1.1 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 69.3 70.3 1.0 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 70.3 71.3 1.0 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 71.3 72.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 72.3 73.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 73.3 74.3 1.0 17.7 17.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 228.0 229.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-048 229.5 231.0 1.5 14.3 14.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 244.9 245.6 0.7 1.5 1.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 245.6 246.8 1.2 4.9 4.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 246.8 247.8 1.0 4.5 4.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 247.8 248.8 1.0 6.2 6.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-049 248.8 249.5 0.7 3.9 3.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-050 265.3 266.2 0.9 12.4 12.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-050 266.2 267.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-050 267.2 268.0 0.8 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-050 268.0 269.0 1.0 21.8 21.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-051 257.2 258.1 0.9 1.7 1.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-051 258.1 259.2 1.1 12.8 12.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-051 259.2 260.2 1.0 42.5 42.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 145.7 146.8 1.1 8.5 8.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 146.8 147.8 1.0 1.4 1.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 147.8 148.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 149.8 150.8 1.0 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-052 150.8 151.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 151.8 152.8 1.0 15.7 15.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 60.0 60.7 0.7 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 60.7 61.5 0.8 20.0 20.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 61.5 62.3 0.8 3.6 3.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-053 62.3 63.3 1.0 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 76.5 77.6 1.1 3.9 3.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 77.6 78.6 1.0 4.2 4.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 78.6 79.6 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 79.6 80.6 1.0 0.3 0.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 80.6 81.6 1.0 1.2 1.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 81.6 82.7 1.1 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 82.7 83.5 0.8 4.8 4.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 83.5 84.4 0.9 10.3 10.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-060 84.4 85.4 1.0 4.8 4.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 160.7 161.5 0.8 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 161.5 162.5 1.0 30.8 30.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 162.5 163.1 0.6 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 163.1 163.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 163.7 164.3 0.6 11.2 11.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 164.3 165.0 0.7 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 165.0 166.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 167.0 168.0 1.0 14.4 14.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 168.0 169.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 169.0 170.0 1.0 16.2 16.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 177.9 178.9 1.0 2.7 2.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 178.9 179.9 1.0 2.5 2.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 179.9 180.9 1.0 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 180.9 181.6 0.7 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 181.6 182.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 182.2 183.2 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 183.2 184.3 1.1 0.7 0.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 184.3 185.1 0.8 23.3 23.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 185.1 185.9 0.8 58.7 58.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 185.9 186.6 0.7 4.9 4.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-064 186.6 187.2 0.6 27.5 27.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-066 226.6 227.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-066 227.6 228.6 1.0 11.9 11.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-066 228.6 229.6 1.0 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-066 229.6 230.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 410.4 411.5 1.1 5.3 5.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 411.5 412.5 1.0 1.8 1.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 412.5 413.6 1.1 8.4 8.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 413.6 414.7 1.1 2.9 2.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 414.7 415.6 0.9 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 415.6 416.6 1.0 5.2 5.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 416.6 417.5 0.9 11.6 11.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 417.5 418.6 1.1 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 418.6 419.7 1.1 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 419.7 420.7 1.0 0.2 0.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 420.7 421.6 0.9 9.5 9.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 421.6 422.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 422.3 423.4 1.1 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 423.4 424.4 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 424.4 425.3 0.9 4.2 4.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 425.3 426.3 1.0 2.3 2.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 426.3 427.6 1.3 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 427.6 428.6 1.0 2.0 2.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 428.6 429.8 1.2 17.6 17.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 429.8 431.0 1.2 3.0 3.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 431.0 432.1 1.1 3.3 3.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 432.1 433.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 433.0 434.1 1.1 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 434.1 435.1 1.0 2.7 2.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-068 435.1 436.2 1.1 4.4 4.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-071 117.0 118.3 1.3 19.9 19.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-071 127.8 129.0 1.2 72.3 72.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 103.2 104.2 1.0 29.1 29.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 104.2 105.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 105.1 106.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 106.1 106.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 106.6 107.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 107.6 108.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 108.6 109.5 0.9 9.3 9.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 109.5 110.2 0.7 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 110.2 111.3 1.1 5.6 5.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 111.3 112.3 1.0 6.6 6.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 112.3 113.3 1.0 1.0 1.0 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 113.3 114.1 0.8 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 114.1 114.8 0.7 2.8 2.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-078 114.8 115.8 1.0 7.3 7.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 140.5 141.3 0.8 0.6 0.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 141.3 141.9 0.6 2.2 2.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 141.9 142.9 1.0 12.9 12.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 142.9 143.7 0.8 9.8 9.8 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 157.5 158.0 0.5 4.3 4.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 158.0 158.8 0.8 1.4 1.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 158.8 159.8 1.0 1.6 1.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 159.8 160.5 0.7 19.2 19.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 160.5 161.3 0.8 0.5 0.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 161.3 162.4 1.1 5.1 5.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 162.4 163.3 0.9 0.4 0.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 163.3 164.2 0.9 12.7 12.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 164.2 164.7 0.5 2.6 2.6 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 164.7 165.5 0.8 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-079 165.5 166.2 0.7 4.1 4.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-080 138.7 139.7 1.0 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-080 139.7 140.8 1.1 8.2 8.2 Dubuisson
DB-25-080 140.8 141.7 0.9 12.4 12.4 Dubuisson
DB-25-080 141.7 142.5 0.8 15.5 15.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 256.4 257.7 1.3 3.5 3.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 257.7 258.9 1.2 3.7 3.7 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 258.9 260.1 1.2 7.5 7.5 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 260.1 261.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 324.8 326.0 1.2 0.1 0.1 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 326.0 327.0 1.0 2.3 2.3 Dubuisson
DB-25-088A 327.0 328.0 1.0 13.7 13.7 Dubuisson
PR-24-098* 380.5 381.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-098* 381.4 382.4 1.0 31.9 31.9 Presqu'île
PR-24-098* 382.4 383.4 1.0 1.2 1.2 Presqu'île
PR-24-098* 403.3 404.3 1.0 9.9 9.9 Presqu'île
PR-24-098* 404.3 405.4 1.1 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-098* 405.4 406.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 Presqu'île
PR-24-099* 247.6 248.6 1.0 1.5 1.5 Presqu'île
PR-24-099* 248.6 249.7 1.1 9.7 9.7 Presqu'île
PR-24-099* 249.7 250.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu'île
PR-24-101* 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 Presqu'île
PR-24-101* 225.0 225.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-101* 225.6 226.6 1.0 5.6 5.6 Presqu'île
PR-24-101* 226.6 227.6 1.0 31.0 31.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-102* 208.6 209.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 Presqu'île
PR-24-102* 209.3 210.2 0.9 119.5 90.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-102* 210.2 211.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu'île
PR-24-103* 222.0 222.7 0.7 92.1 90.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-103* 222.7 223.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-103* 223.7 224.7 1.0 5.9 5.9 Presqu'île
PR-24-104* 215.1 216.2 1.1 22.7 22.7 Presqu'île
PR-24-104* 216.2 217.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-104* 217.2 217.9 0.7 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-104* 217.9 218.9 1.0 0.1 0.1 Presqu'île
PR-24-105* 256.4 257.4 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-105* 257.4 258.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-24-105* 258.2 259.2 1.0 26.7 26.7 Presqu'île
PR-25-111 440.7 441.7 1.0 0.0 0.0 Presqu'île
PR-25-111 441.7 442.7 1.0 12.9 12.9 Presqu'île
PR-25-112W1 173.1 174.3 1.2 2.4 2.4 Presqu'île
PR-25-112W1 174.3 175.4 1.1 25.1 25.1 Presqu'île
Z134-25-004 241.8 242.5 0.7 126.5 90.0 134 Zone
Z134-25-004 242.5 243.6 1.1 12.4 12.4 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 284.9 286.0 1.1 2.4 2.4 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 286.0 287.4 1.4 0.5 0.5 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 287.4 288.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 288.2 289.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 289.1 289.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 134 Zone
Z134-25-008 289.9 291.0 1.1 18.4 18.4 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 163.7 164.7 1.0 1.0 1.0 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 164.7 165.7 1.0 3.6 3.6 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 165.7 166.7 1.0 3.7 3.7 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 166.7 167.8 1.1 1.3 1.3 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 167.8 168.3 0.5 2.7 2.7 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 168.3 169.3 1.0 0.6 0.6 134 Zone
Z134-25-013 169.3 170.4 1.1 1.1 1.1 134 Zone
WD-25-005 154.2 155.2 1.0 1.9 1.9 Wesdome
WD-25-005 155.2 156.2 1.0 13.5 13.5 Wesdome
WD-25-005 156.2 157.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 Wesdome
WD-25-006 174.0 174.9 0.9 15.0 15.0 Wesdome
WD-25-006 174.9 176.0 1.1 1.8 1.8 Wesdome
WD-25-006 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 Wesdome
WD-25-006 177.0 178.0 1.0 3.1 3.1 Wesdome
WD-25-006 178.0 178.7 0.7 5.0 5.0 Wesdome
WD-25-006 179.6 180.5 0.9 11.1 11.1 Wesdome
WD-25-006 180.5 181.5 1.0 7.3 7.3 Wesdome
WD-25-006 181.5 182.6 1.1 8.7 8.7 Wesdome
WD-25-006 182.6 183.5 0.9 1.5 1.5 Wesdome
WD-25-006 183.5 184.4 0.9 1.1 1.1 Wesdome
WD-25-006 184.4 185.4 1.0 5.8 5.8 Wesdome
WD-25-006 185.4 186.1 0.7 1.7 1.7 Wesdome
WD-25-008 271.3 272.3 1.0 24.3 24.3 Wesdome
WD-25-008 272.3 273.3 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome
WD-25-008 273.3 274.3 1.0 7.2 7.2 Wesdome
WD-25-009 177.1 178.0 0.9 19.4 19.4 Wesdome
WD-25-009 178.0 179.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Wesdome
WD-25-009 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome
WD-25-009 180.0 181.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome
WD-25-009 181.0 182.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Wesdome
WD-25-009 182.0 183.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 Wesdome
WD-25-009 183.0 183.7 0.7 3.4 3.4 Wesdome
WD-25-009 183.7 184.4 0.7 35.9 35.9 Wesdome
WD-25-013 51.0 52.0 1.0 3.9 3.9 Wesdome
WD-25-013 52.0 53.0 1.0 2.4 2.4 Wesdome
WD-25-013 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Wesdome
WD-25-013 54.0 55.0 1.0 5.5 5.5 Wesdome
NW-24-009A 136.8 138.0 1.2 2.1 2.1 Northwest
NW-24-009A 138.0 138.8 0.8 5.2 5.2 Northwest
NW-24-009A 138.8 139.7 0.9 0.3 0.3 Northwest
NW-24-009A 150.5 151.4 0.9 9.2 9.2 Northwest
NW-24-009A 151.4 152.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 Northwest
NW-25-023 326.9 328.1 1.2 203.0 90.0 Northwest


*Denotes inclusion on December 31, 2024 mineral resource.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6af6b8b6-2f04-4ee1-9af6-29670eb45461

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a018f3-8d12-4712-bd35-6b048e1e885f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2fbbfa-570b-41f6-b287-d0a49e992a7a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8819bfa3-b4c4-4c7c-a6f6-006c2b80f8cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e6298e-c03e-4a13-ab0a-8f0919fc68d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f22de8-9f32-4138-b06e-d7bc25aa5641


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.WDO:CATSX:WDOGold Investing
WDO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain